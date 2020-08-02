Svsembedded latest embedded_project_list_02_08_2020

Smart Shopping Using QR Code and ESP32-CAM | IOT

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fIaaT_SH5oM

QR Code Based Bus Name Announcement System in Bus Stops | ESP32CAM QR Code Recognition

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KYPET3YL-dY

ESP32 Capacitive Touch Switch Board for Home Automation

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sXRHP-NFF1E

Alcohol Detection System with Engine Locking using ESP32 and Telegram App | IoT

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pxEehY01beE

Control ESP32 Mobile Robot Using Android Telegram App | IOT

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o1YTW8mWMHE

Track a Vehicle Using Telegram App and Live Location on Google Maps With ESP32

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qnbeBylmbzE

ESP32 GPS Tracker With an LCD Display

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FqmDkU3O5QM

Telegram App Controlled Home Automation Using ESP32 | IOT

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GABM8dRZcRg

ESP32-CAM PIR Intruder Alert with Photo Capture and Send Image to Telegram App

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ty8Qd-mw8m8

Gas Alert System with IoT and Telegram App Using ESP32

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=usTnLs_Nu5k

IOT Based Distance Measuring System Using ESP32

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FR_V-m6ERJw

QR Code Based Door Lock System using ESP32-CAM

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tDk3hqSfmGw

ESP32CAM QR Code Reader | ESP32-CAM-QR Code Scanner

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r4M62CiilE8

ESP32 CAM Based Video Surveillance Robot Over WiFi | Ai-Thinker ESP32-CAM Arduino IDE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HjQ7r0czw90

ESP32-CAM Video Streaming Camera Over WiFi | Security Camera System for Home - IP (ESP32 - OV2640)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZzOEl7y8NzQ

ESP32 Home Automation Using in Built Bluetooth |Control Home Appliance Using ESP32 BLE + Android App

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qrnw-B0ThrE

IoT Applications on Secure Smart Shopping System using ESP32 | RFID

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dm4AwIw8HHE

ESP32 Based Webserver for Temperature and Humidity Monitor using DHT11 Sensor

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BKvcJncYpTw

ESP32 Web Server Home Automation Control AC Appliances

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RMEFvTNyul4

