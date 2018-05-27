Synnopsis :

C++ PROGRAMMING: PROGRAM DESIGN INCLUDING DATA STRUCTURES remains the definitive text for the CS1/CS1 course sequence. In this new fifth edition, D.S. Malik continues to employ his student-focused, example-based methodology to teach C++ Programming to introductory computing students. Changes to this edition include new debugging sections in each chapter and a multitude of new and updated exercises. All syntax is explained thoroughly and reinforced through extensive examples and diagrams, and each chapter is full of helpful self-study tools such as complete programming examples. C++ PROGRAMMING: PROGRAM DESIGN INCLUDING DATA STRUCTURES will motivate to students to understand the why?" behind key C++ concepts."



Author : D S Malik

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-5

Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces

Format : PDF

Seller information : D S Malik ( 2✮ )

Link Download : https://recruiting22mei.blogspot.com/?book=0538798092

