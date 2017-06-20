Sludge treatment Aquazone, Finland 2017 www.aquazone.ﬁ
Sludge treatment in a nutshell www.aquazone.ﬁ Principal opera,on Disinfec1on of sludge into a fer1lizer in 1 hour che...
www.aquazone.ﬁ *  Movable equipment ﬁtted to the back of a tractor, batch process. Fixed installation also possible. * ...
•  Alternatively sludge can be transported from WWTP to a composting plant , where the disinfection process will be done...
www.aquazone.ﬁ Beneﬁts of the process *  Microbiological safety - treated sludge is practically free of pathogenes (E.c...
Reference: Sludge treatment case Mikkeli, Finland Date E. coli (cfu / g) 5.12.2011 4 800 000 5.12.2011 10 5.12.201...
Farm ﬁeld 1 , near city of Mikkeli, Finland using Aquazone treated sludge * 2012 Organic fer1lizing (Sludge + Saltpeter) ...
References www.aquazone.ﬁ *  City of Mikkeli, 2011=> *  Full-scale commercial implementation *  4000 tons /year *  Mu...
Jyri Koivisto CEO, eMBA jyri.koivisto@aquazone.ﬁ +358 40 725 9009 www.aquazone.ﬁ www.aquazone.ﬁ Additional Inf...
*  Total solution for sludge treatment *  Possible to dry the sludge up to 80% and make pellets New model www.aquazone....
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sludge treatment overview aquazone 2017 pdf

17 views

Published on

Sludge treatment overview aquazone 2017 pdf

Published in: Engineering
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
17
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
5
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Sludge treatment overview aquazone 2017 pdf

  1. 1. Sludge treatment Aquazone, Finland 2017 www.aquazone.ﬁ
  2. 2. Sludge treatment in a nutshell www.aquazone.ﬁ Principal opera,on Disinfec1on of sludge into a fer1lizer in 1 hour chemical treatment process Marke1ng of the end product (disinfected sludge) to agricultural purposes Main objec,ve Reduce the need of chemical fer1lizers at least by 50% Enable countries to become self-suﬃcient in manufacturing fer1lizers by using our solu1on Saves the Environment Disinfected sludge contains a lot of organic humus, Phosphorous, Nitrogen and other nutrients which has reduced the need of fer1lizer use in Finland at least 50% last 2 years. The use of disinfected landﬁll enables to improve the condi1on of rivers and lakes suﬀering from overﬂow of nutrients
  3. 3. www.aquazone.ﬁ *  Movable equipment ﬁtted to the back of a tractor, batch process. Fixed installation also possible. *  Chemicals added to the reactor (in the picture below), where they are mixed with the sludge. The pH and temperature are monitored during the process. Mixing Vessel
  4. 4. •  Alternatively sludge can be transported from WWTP to a composting plant , where the disinfection process will be done •  Or Sludge can be treated in the plant by using Aquazone solution •  Process is based on batch treatment. Scalability of the method is large 1 machine can treat 150 tons /day. *  15 tons of sludge can be treated in 1 hours. *  After treatment landﬁll will be transported directly to farmers ﬁelds. Overview of the process… www.aquazone.ﬁ
  5. 5. www.aquazone.ﬁ Beneﬁts of the process *  Microbiological safety - treated sludge is practically free of pathogenes (E.coli and salmonella) *  High pH (between 10-12) – phosporous can be utilized *  High calcium concentration of the end product *  Increased organic matter and amount of soluble nitrogen also increase over 25 % *  The dry solids content of the sludge increases by 3-5% through treatment *  Aquazone method is extremely good for the hygienisation part of the biogas process.
  6. 6. Reference: Sludge treatment case Mikkeli, Finland Date E. coli (cfu / g) 5.12.2011 4 800 000 5.12.2011 10 5.12.2011 < 10 7.12. 2011 < 10 8.12.2011 280 000 8.12.2011 10 8.12.2011 < 10 Situation before Aquazone treatment Aquazone treatment in use www.aquazone.ﬁ
  7. 7. Farm ﬁeld 1 , near city of Mikkeli, Finland using Aquazone treated sludge * 2012 Organic fer1lizing (Sludge + Saltpeter) * 2012 sludge was used 17-20 tn/ha both ﬁeld and saltpetre (Suomen salpietari) 80 kg/ha Cost of using sludge was 80 € /ha * Cost of scaYer was 3 €/ton * Yield: Barley 4500kg/ha * Suomen salpietari (Cost of saltpeter) 0,2 €/kg * Fer,lizing cost total/year 2012: 76 €/ha * Fer,lizing cost total/year 2013: 60 €/ha Alterna,ve cost: tradi,onal solu,on using Yara’s mineral fer,lizers * YaraMila Pellon Y 5 fer1lizer 410 kg/ha, cost of fer1lizer ca. 0,40 €/kg = 164 €/ha (V.A.T. 0 %) SAVINGS FROM AQUAZONE SOLUTION 88 €/ha or 54% in 2012 SAVINGS FROM AQUAZONE SOLUTION 104 €/ha or 64% in 2013 Real customer case in Finland using Aquazone sludge year 2012 & 2013 www.aquazone.ﬁ
  8. 8. References www.aquazone.ﬁ *  City of Mikkeli, 2011=> *  Full-scale commercial implementation *  4000 tons /year *  Municipal wwtp sludge treatment to organic fertilizer *  Kotka Mills pulp and paper, city of Kotka 2014 *  40 000 tons /year *  City of Vihti 2014=> 3500 tons /year Municipal wwtp sludge treatment to organic fertilizer HSY 2103 => Composting plant operation 280 000 tons /year
  9. 9. Jyri Koivisto CEO, eMBA jyri.koivisto@aquazone.ﬁ +358 40 725 9009 www.aquazone.ﬁ www.aquazone.ﬁ Additional Information, please contact us:
  10. 10. *  Total solution for sludge treatment *  Possible to dry the sludge up to 80% and make pellets New model www.aquazone.ﬁ

×