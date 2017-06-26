Seven Mini- Lectures #1 Fashion Cycles from Coco Chanel to Britney Spears: How Sociological Theory Can Help Explain What’s...
category, the 17-year-old skater-punk from the small town of Napanee in eastern Ontario, affects a shaggy, unkempt look. S...
to adopt lower class fashion trends that emanate from just about anywhere. As a result, the functionalist theory is no lon...
who we are as we mature. We come to think of ourselves as members of one or more families, occupations, communities, class...
find Spears “phony,” too much of a “showgirl.” (Here I am quoting Lavigne.) They seek “more authentic” ways of asserting t...
If children are inclined to create grammars spontaneously at a young age, we can also point to seats of language in the br...
Nomadic Arabs have more than 20 different words for camel. Verbal distinctions among types of rice and camels are necessar...
straightjacket. They fail to appreciate how the social environment unlocks biological potentials and how it creates enormo...
should share our feelings. Moreover, feeling rules vary from one category of the population to the next. For example, Hoch...
fabric to upholster chairs. The emotional life of workers – or at least the way they openly express their feelings – is in...
languages and required loyalty. All this coordination of effort necessitated more self-control on the part of the citizenr...
most important determinant of the quality of one's diet, especially protein consumption. Higher family income translates i...
which you belong. Height will surely not be the only determinant of leadership but you are likely to observe a tendency fo...
Figures. This means that a large and expanding percentage of the population lives with a stigma that affects their life ch...
Religious fundamentalism often provides a convenient vehicle for framing political extremism, enhancing its appeal, legiti...
Around February 5th , 2003, a 64-year-old professor of medicine from Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong Province in South...
nationwide. It found that of the 35 million Americans admitted to hospital each year, about 6% contract a hospital-acquire...
encounter a deadly threat, only the few mutations that are strong enough to resist the threat survive and go on to reprodu...
War is an expensive business, and the United States spends far more than any other country financing it. With 4.5% of the ...
Democracy is more common and autocracy less common in prosperous countries. What is particularly interesting about this Fi...
bombers, and the like. Moreover, large-scale violence has increasingly been visited on civilian rather than military popul...
existing structure of world power closes off other possibilities for achieving political goals, terror emerges as a viable...
#haythamalfiqi The Weight Loss Solution :: 53 Lessons for loss Your Weight Forever http://amzn.to/1RmkIWt #haythamalfiqi W...
#haythamalfiqi Facebook Marketing http://amzn.to/1MKktit #haythamalfiqi Green Tea: Why You Must Drink It? http://amzn.to/1...
#haythamalfiqi #kindleunlimited Benefits of Affiliate Marketing http://amzn.to/1fDkw4y #haythamalfiqi #kindleunlimited The...
Lectures
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Lectures

100 views

Published on

Since 1998, one of the main fashion trends among white, middle-class, pre-teen and young teenage girls was the Britney Spears look: bare midriffs, highlighted hair, wide belts, glitter purses, big wedge shoes, and Skechers “energy” sneakers. But in 2002 a new pop star, Avril Lavigne, was rising in the charts. Nominated for a 2003 Grammy Award in the “Best New Artist” category, the 17-year-old skater-punk from the small town of Napanee in eastern Ontario, affects a shaggy, unkempt look. She sports worn-out T-shirts, 70s-style plaid Western shirts with snaps, low-rise blue jeans, baggy pants, undershirts, a tie, a backpack, a chain wallet, and, for shoes, Converse Chuck Taylors. The style is similar to the Grunge look of the early 90s, when Nirvana and Pearl Jam were the big stars on MTV and Kurt Cobain was king. Thanks largely to Avril Lavigne, the Wall Street Journal announced in December 2002 that Grunge might be back.

Published in: Lifestyle
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
100
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Lectures

  1. 1. Seven Mini- Lectures #1 Fashion Cycles from Coco Chanel to Britney Spears: How Sociological Theory Can Help Explain What’s in Style (11 mins., 38 secs.) #2 Is Language Innate or Learned? (8 mins., 56 secs.) #3 The Sociology of Emotions (10 mins., 35 secs.) #4 The Human Body and Social Status (8 mins, 31 secs.) #5 Fundamentalism and Extremist Politics in the Arab World (5 mins., 51 secs.) #6 The Social Limits of Modern Medicine (8 mins., 40 secs.) #7 War and Terrorism: Politics by Other Means (11 mins., 51 secs.) #7 a 1.7% (time unknown) #7b 5600 (time unknown) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - #1 Fashion Cycles from Coco Chanel to Britney Spears: How Sociological Theory Can Help Explain What’s in Style Since 1998, one of the main fashion trends among white, middle-class, pre-teen and young teenage girls was the Britney Spears look: bare midriffs, highlighted hair, wide belts, glitter purses, big wedge shoes, and Skechers “energy” sneakers. But in 2002 a new pop star, Avril Lavigne, was rising in the charts. Nominated for a 2003 Grammy Award in the “Best New Artist”
  2. 2. category, the 17-year-old skater-punk from the small town of Napanee in eastern Ontario, affects a shaggy, unkempt look. She sports worn-out T-shirts, 70s-style plaid Western shirts with snaps, low-rise blue jeans, baggy pants, undershirts, a tie, a backpack, a chain wallet, and, for shoes, Converse Chuck Taylors. The style is similar to the Grunge look of the early 90s, when Nirvana and Pearl Jam were the big stars on MTV and Kurt Cobain was king. Thanks largely to Avril Lavigne, the Wall Street Journal announced in December 2002 that Grunge might be back. Why in late 2002 were the glamorous trends of the pop era possibly giving way in one market segment to “neo-Grunge?” Why, in general, do fashion shifts take place? In the next few minutes I’m going to illustrate how the major theoretical approaches in sociology – functionalism, conflict theory, symbolic interactionism, and feminism – can help explain fashion cycles. Clothing styles come and go. Many of us are influenced by them. Why does this happen? Until the 1960s, the standard sociological approach to explaining the ebb and flow of fashion trends was functionalist. In the functionalist view, fashion trends worked like this. Every season, exclusive fashion houses in Paris and, to a lesser extent, Milan, New York, and London would show new styles. Some of the new styles would catch on among the exclusive clientele of Chanel, Dior, Givenchy, and other big-name designers. The main appeal of expensive new fashions was that, by wearing them, wealthy clients could distinguish themselves from people who were less well off. Thus, fashion performed an important social function. By allowing people of different rank to distinguish themselves from one another, fashion helped to preserve the ordered layering of society into classes. (“It is an interesting question,” wrote 19th century American writer Henry David Thoreau in Walden, “how far [people] would retain their relative rank if they were divested of their clothes.”) Especially by the 20th century, thanks to technological advances in clothes manufacturing, it didn’t take long for inexpensive knockoffs to reach the market and trickle down to lower classes. New styles then had to be introduced frequently so fashion could continue to perform its function of helping to maintain an orderly class system. Hence the ebb and flow of fashion. The functionalist theory was a fairly accurate account of the way fashion trends worked until the 1960s. Then, fashion became more democratic. Paris, Milan, New York, and London are still hugely important fashion centers. However, new fashion trends are increasingly initiated by lower classes, minority racial and ethnic groups, and people who spurn “high” fashion altogether. Napanee is, after all, pretty far from Paris, and today big-name designers are much more likely to be influenced by the inner-city styles of hip-hop than vice-versa. New fashions no longer just trickle down from upper classes and a few high-fashion centers. Upper classes are nearly as likely
  3. 3. to adopt lower class fashion trends that emanate from just about anywhere. As a result, the functionalist theory is no longer such a satisfying explanation of fashion cycles. Some sociologists have turned to conflict theory as an alternative view of the fashion world. Conflict theorists typically think of fashion cycles as a means by which industry owners make big profits. In their view, owners introduce new styles and render old styles unfashionable because they make more money when many people are encouraged to buy new clothes often. At the same time, conflict theorists say, fashion helps to keep people distracted from the many social, economic, and political problems that might otherwise incite them to express dissatisfaction with the existing social order and even rebel against it. Conflict theorists, like functionalists, thus believe that fashion helps maintain social stability. Unlike functionalists, however, they argue that social stability bestows advantages on industrial owners at the expense of non-owners. Conflict theorists have a point. Fashion is a big and profitable business. Owners do introduce new styles to make more money. They have, for example, created The Color Marketing Group (known to insiders as the “Color Mafia”), a committee that meets regularly to help change the national palette of color preferences for consumer products. According to one committee member, the Color Mafia makes sure that “the mass media, . . . fashion magazines and catalogs, home shopping shows, and big clothing chains all present the same options.” Yet the Color Mafia and other influential elements of the fashion industry are not all- powerful. I am reminded of Reese Witherspoon’s great line in the 2001 movie, Legally Blond. “Oh,” she remembers at one point. “Two weeks ago I saw Cameron Diaz at Fred Siegel and I talked her out of buying this truly heinous angora sweater. Whoever said orange is the new pink is seriously disturbed.” Like many consumers, Elle Woods, the character played by Reese Witherspoon, rejected the advice of the fashion industry. And in fact some of the fashion trends initiated by industry owners flop, one of the biggest being the introduction of the midi-dress (with a hemline midway between knee and ankle) in the mid-1970s. Despite a huge ad campaign, most women simply would not buy it. This points to one of the main problems with the conflict interpretation: it incorrectly makes it seem as if fashion decisions are dictated from above. Reality is more complicated. Fashion decisions are made partly by consumers. This can best be appreciated by thinking of dress as a form of symbolic interaction, a sort of wordless “language” that allows us to tell others who we are and learn who they are. If clothes speak, sociologist Fred Davis has perhaps done most in recent years to help us see how we can decipher what they say, especially in his book, Fashion, Culture, and Identity. According to Davis, a person’s identity is always a work in progress. True, we develop a sense of
  4. 4. who we are as we mature. We come to think of ourselves as members of one or more families, occupations, communities, classes, ethnic and racial groups, countries, etc. We develop patterns of behavior and belief associated with each of these social categories. Nonetheless, social categories change over time, and so do we as we move through them and as we age. As a result, our identities are always in flux. Not infrequently we become anxious or insecure about who we are. Clothes help us express our shifting identities. For example, clothes can convey whether you are “straight,” sexually available, athletic, conservative, and much else, thus telling others how you want them to see you and the kinds of people with whom you want to associate. At some point you may become less conservative, sexually available, etc. Your clothing style is likely to change accordingly. (Of course, the messages you try to send are subject to interpretation and may be misunderstood.) For its part, the fashion industry feeds on the ambiguities within us, investing much effort trying to figure out which new styles might capture current needs for self- expression. For example, capitalizing on the need for self-expression among many young girls in the late 1990s, Britney Spears hit a chord. Feminist interpretations of the meaning and significance of Britney Spears are especially interesting in this respect because they focus on the gender aspects of fashion. Traditionally, feminists have thought of fashion as a form of patriarchy, a means by which male dominance is maintained. They have argued that fashion is mainly a female preoccupation. It takes a lot of time and money to choose, buy, and clean clothes. Fashionable clothing is often impractical and uncomfortable, and some of it is even unhealthy. Modern fashion’s focus on youth, slenderness, and eroticism diminishes women by turning them into sexual objects, say some feminists. Britney Spears is of interest to traditional feminists to the degree she helps lower the age at which girls fall under male domination. In recent years, this traditional feminist view has given way to a feminist interpretation that is more compatible with symbolic interactionism. Some feminists now applaud the “girl power” movement that crystallized in 1996 with the release of the hit single, “Wannabe,” by the Spice Girls. They regard Britney Spears as part of that movement. In their judgment, Spears’s music, dance routines, and dress style express a self-assuredness and assertiveness that resonate with the less submissive and more independent role that girls are now carving out for themselves. With her kicks, her shadow boxing, and songs like the 2000 single, “Stronger,” Spears speaks for the empowerment of young women. Quite apart from her musical and dancing talent, then, some feminists think many young girls are wild about Britney Spears because she helps them express their own social and sexual power. Of course, not all young girls agree. Some, like Avril Lavigne,
  5. 5. find Spears “phony,” too much of a “showgirl.” (Here I am quoting Lavigne.) They seek “more authentic” ways of asserting their identity through fashion. Still, the symbolic interactionist and feminist interpretations of fashion help us see more clearly the ambiguities of identity that underlie the rise of new fashion trends. My analysis of fashion shows that each of the four theoretical perspectives -- functionalism, conflict theory, symbolic interactionism, and feminism -- can clarify different aspects of a sociological problem. Please take a moment to download the Figure that accompanies this mini-lecture for a summary of how they do so. I do not mean to suggest that each perspective always has equal validity. Often, the interpretations that derive from different theoretical perspectives are incompatible. They offer competing interpretations of the same social reality. It is then necessary to do research to determine which perspective works best for the case at hand. Nonetheless, all four theoretical perspectives usefully illuminate some aspects of the social world. #2 Is Language Innate or Learned? A language is a system of symbols strung together to communicate thought. Equipped with language, we can share understandings, pass experience and knowledge from one generation to the next, and make plans for the future. In short, language allows culture to develop. Consequently, sociologists commonly think of language as a cultural invention that distinguishes humans from other animals. Yet MIT cognitive scientist Steven Pinker, a leading figure in the biological onslaught on the social sciences, says culture has little to do with our acquisition of language. In his view, “people know how to talk in more or less the sense that spiders know how to spin webs.” Language, says Pinker, is an “instinct.” Pinker bases his radical claim on the observation that most people can easily create and understand sentences that have never been uttered before. We even invent countless new words (including the word “countless,” which was invented by William Shakespeare). We normally develop this facility quickly and without formal instruction at an early age. This suggests that people have a sort of innate recipe or grammar for combining words in patterned ways. Pinker supports his case by discussing cases of young children with different language backgrounds who were brought together in settings as diverse as Hawaiian sugar plantations in the 1890s and Nicaraguan schools for the deaf in the 1970s and who spontaneously created their own language system and grammatical rules.
  6. 6. If children are inclined to create grammars spontaneously at a young age, we can also point to seats of language in the brain; damage to certain parts of the brain impairs one’s ability to speak although intelligence is unaffected. Moreover, scientists have identified a gene that may help wire these seats of language into place. A few otherwise healthy children fail to develop language skills. They find it hard to articulate words and they make a variety of grammatical errors when they speak. If these language disorders cannot be attributed to other causes, they are diagnosed as Specific Language Impairment (SLI). Recently it was discovered that a mutation of a gene known as FOXP2 is associated with SLI. Only when the gene is normal do children acquire complex language skills at an early age. From these and similar observations, Pinker concludes that language is not so much learned as it is grown. Should we believe him? From a sociological point of view, there is nothing problematic about the argument that we are biologically prewired to acquire language and create grammatical speech patterns. What is sociologically interesting, however, is how the social environment gives form to these predispositions. We know, for example, that young children go through periods of rapid development, and if they do not interact symbolically with others during these critical periods, their language skills remain permanently impaired. This suggests that our biological potential must be unlocked by the social environment to be fully realized. Language must be learned. The environment is in fact such a powerful influence on language acquisition that even a mutated FOXP2 gene doesn’t seal one’s linguistic fate. Up to half of children with SLI recover fully with intensive language therapy. In an obvious sense, all language is learned even though our potential for learning and the structure of what we can learn is rooted in biology. Our use of language depends on which language communities we are part of. You say tomāto and I say tomăto, but Luigi says pomodoro and Shoshanna says agvaniya. But what exactly is the relationship between our use of language, the way we think, and our social environment? Let me now turn to just that question. In the 1930s, linguists Edward Sapir and Benjamin Lee Whorf first proposed that experience, thought, and language interact in what came to be known as the Sapir-Whorf thesis. If you haven’t done so already, please pause for a moment and download the Figure that accompanies this mini-lecture. It illustrates the Sapir-Worf thesis. The Sapir-Whorf thesis holds that we experience certain things in our environment and form concepts about those things (path 12 in the Figure). We then develop language to express our concepts (path 23). Finally, language itself influences how we see the world (path 31). Whorf saw speech patterns as “interpretations of experience” (path 123). This seems uncontroversial. The Garo of Burma, a rice-growing people, distinguish many types of rice.
  7. 7. Nomadic Arabs have more than 20 different words for camel. Verbal distinctions among types of rice and camels are necessary for different groups of people because these objects are important in their environment. As a matter of necessity, they distinguish among many different types of what we may regard as “the same” object. Similarly, terms that apparently refer to the same things or people may change to reflect a changing reality. For example, a committee used to be headed by a “chairman.” Then when women started entering the paid labor force in large numbers in the 1960s and some of them became committee heads, the term changed to “chairperson” or simply “chair.” In such cases, we see clearly how the environment or experience influences language. It is equally uncontroversial to say that people must think before they can speak (path 23). Anyone who has struggled for just the right word or rewritten a sentence to phrase a thought more precisely knows this. The controversial part of the Sapir-Whorf thesis is path 31. In what sense does language in and of itself influence the way we experience the world? In the first wave of studies based on the Sapir-Whorf thesis, researchers focused on whether speakers of different languages perceive color in different ways. By the 1970s, they concluded that they did not. People who speak different languages may have a different number of basic color terms, but everyone with normal vision is able to see the full visible spectrum. There are two words for blue in Russian and only one in English, but this does not mean that English speakers are somehow handicapped in their ability to distinguish shades of blue. In the 1980s and 1990s, researchers found some effects of language on perception. For example, the German word for key is masculine while the Spanish word for key is feminine. When German and Spanish speakers are asked to describe keys, German speakers tend to use words like “hard,” “heavy,” and “jagged” while Spanish speakers use words such as “lovely,” “shiny,” and “shaped.” Apparently, the gender of the noun in and of itself influences how people see the thing to which the noun refers. Still, the degree to which language itself influences thought is a matter of controversy. Some men use terms like “fox,” “babe,” “bitch,” “ho,” and “doll” to refer to women. These terms are deeply offensive to many people. They certainly reflect and reinforce underlying inequalities between women and men. Some people assert that these terms in and of themselves influence people to think of women simply as sexual objects, but social scientists have yet to demonstrate the degree to which they do so. I conclude that biological thinking about culture has both benefits and dangers. On the one hand, biology helps us see more clearly the broad limits and potentials of human creativity. On the other hand, some scholars have managed to get themselves trapped in a biological
  8. 8. straightjacket. They fail to appreciate how the social environment unlocks biological potentials and how it creates enormous variation in the cultural expression of those potentials. Analyzing culture in all its variety and showing how cultural variations are related to variations in social structure are jobs for the sociologist. #3 The Sociology of Emotions Some scholars think that emotions are like the common cold. In both cases, an external disturbance causes a reaction that we experience involuntarily. The external disturbance may involve exposure to a particular virus that causes us to catch cold or exposure to a grizzly bear attack that causes us to experience fear. In either case, we can't control our body's patterned response. Emotions, like colds, just happen to us. The trouble with this argument is that we can and often do control our emotions. Emotions don’t just happen to us; we manage them. If a grizzly bear attacks you in the woods you can run as fast as your legs will carry you or you can calm yourself, lie down, play dead, and silently pray for the best. You are more likely to survive the grizzly bear attack if you control your emotions and follow the second strategy. You will also temper your fear with a new emotion: hope. This process is illustrated by the downloadable Figure that accompanies this min-lecture. When we manage our emotions, we tend to follow certain cultural "scripts," like the culturally transmitted knowledge that lying down and playing dead gives you a better chance of surviving a grizzly bear attack. That is, we usually know the culturally designated emotional response to a particular external stimulus and we try to respond appropriately. If we don’t succeed in achieving the culturally appropriate emotional response, we are likely to feel guilty, disappointed or (as in the case of the grizzly bear attack) something much worse. Emotions pervade all social interaction but they are not, as we commonly believe, spontaneous and uncontrollable reactions to external stimuli. Rather, the norms of our culture and the expectations of the people around us pattern our emotions. Sociologist Arlie Russell Hochschild is one of the leading figures in the study of emotion management. In fact, she coined the term. She argues that emotion management involves people obeying "feeling rules" and responding appropriately to the situations in which they find themselves. So, for example, people talk about the "right" to feel angry and they acknowledge that they "should" have mourned a relative’s death more deeply. We have conventional expectations not only about what we should feel but also about how much we should feel, how long we should feel it, and with whom we
  9. 9. should share our feelings. Moreover, feeling rules vary from one category of the population to the next. For example, Hochschild claims that "women, Protestants, and middle-class people cultivate the habit of suppressing their own feelings more than men, Catholics, and lower-class people do." That is because our culture invites women to focus more on feeling than action and men to focus more on action than feeling. Similarly, Protestantism invites people to participate in an inner dialogue with God while the Catholic Church offers sacrament and confession, which allow and even encourage the expression of feeling. Finally, more middle-class than lower-class people are employed in service occupations in which the management of emotions is an important part of the job. Hence they are more adept at suppressing their own feelings. Hochschild distinguishes emotion management (which everyone does in their personal life) from emotion labor (which many people do as part of their job and for which they are paid). For example, teachers, sales clerks, nurses, and flight attendants must be experts in emotion labor. They spend a considerable part of their work time dealing with other people’s misbehavior, anger, rudeness, and unreasonable demands. They spend another part of their work time in what is essentially promotional and public relations work on behalf of the organizations that employ them. In all these tasks, they carefully manage their own emotions while trying to render their clientele happy and orderly. Hochschild estimates that, in the United States, nearly half the jobs women do and a fifth of the jobs men do involve substantial amounts of emotion labor. Across occupations, different types of emotion labor are required. For instance, according to Hochschild, the flight attendant and the bill collector represent two extremes. If an appropriate motto for the flight attendant is “please, placate, and promote,” the bill collector’s motto might be “control, coerce, and collect.” Flight attendants seek to smooth ruffled feathers, ensure comfort and safety, and encourage passengers to fly the same airline on their next trip. But as Hochschild found when she studied a debt collection office, bill collectors seek to get debtors riled up, ensure their discomfort, and intimidate them to the point where they pay what they owe. As the head of the office once shouted to his employees: "I don’t care if it's Christmas or what goddamn holiday! You tell those people to get that money in!" Or on another occasion: "Can't you get madder than that? Create alarm!" Notwithstanding this variation, all jobs requiring emotion labor have in common the fact that "they allow the employer, through training and supervision, to exercise a degree of control over the emotional activities of employees." Moreover, as the focus of the economy shifts from the production of goods to the production of services, the market for emotion labor grows. More and more people are selected, trained, and paid for their skill in emotion labor. Emotion labor becomes a commodity that employers buy in much the same way a furniture manufacturer buys
  10. 10. fabric to upholster chairs. The emotional life of workers – or at least the way they openly express their feelings – is increasingly governed by the organizations for which they work and is therefore less and less spontaneous and authentic. We can glean additional evidence of the impact of society on our emotional life from historical studies. In turns out that feeling rules take different forms under different social conditions, which vary historically. Three examples from the social history of emotions help illustrate the point. First consider grief. Among other factors, the "crude death rate" (the annual number of deaths per 1,000 people in a population) helps determine our experience of grief. In Europe as late as 1600, life expectancy was only 35 years. Many infants died at birth or in their first year of life. Infectious diseases decimated entire populations. The medical profession was in its infancy. The risk of losing family members, especially babies, was thus much greater than today. One result of this situation was that people invested less emotionally in their children than we typically do. Their grief response to child deaths was shorter and less intense than ours; the mourning period was briefer and people became less distraught. Over the years, as health conditions improved and the infant mortality rate fell, emotional investment in children increased. It intensified especially in the 19th century when women starting having fewer babies on average due to industrialization. As emotional investment in children rose, grief response to child deaths intensified and lasted longer. Next consider anger. Industrialization and the growth of competitive markets in 19th century North America and Europe turned the family into an emotional haven from a world increasingly perceived as heartless. In keeping with the enhanced emotional function of the family, anger control, particularly by women, became increasingly important for the establishment of a harmonious household. The early 20th century witnessed mounting labor unrest and the growth of the service sector. Avoiding anger thus became an important labor relations goal. This influenced family life too. Child-rearing advice manuals increasingly stressed the importance of teaching children how to control their anger. Finally consider disgust. Manners in Europe in the Middle Ages were utterly disgusting by our standards. Even the most refined aristocrats spat in public and belched shamelessly during banquets (with the King in attendance, no less). Members of high society didn’t flinch at scratching themselves and passing gas at the dinner table, where they ate with their hands and speared food with knives. What was acceptable then causes revulsion now because feeling rules have changed. Specifically, manners began to change with the emergence of the modern political state, especially after 1700. The modern political state raised armies and collected taxes, imposed
  11. 11. languages and required loyalty. All this coordination of effort necessitated more self-control on the part of the citizenry. Changes in standards of public conduct -- signaled by the introduction of the fork, the nightdress, the handkerchief, the spittoon, and the chamber pot -- accompanied the rise of the modern state. Good manners also served to define who had power and who lacked it. For example, there is nothing inherently well mannered about a father sitting at the head of the table carving the turkey, and children waiting to speak until they are spoken to. These rules about the difference between good manners and improper or disgusting behavior were created to signify the distribution of power in the family by age and gender. So we see that although emotions form an important part of all social interactions they are not universals and they are not constants. They have histories and deep sociological underpinnings in statuses, roles, and norms. #4 The Human Body and Social Status In an experiment, four people of the same height and roughly similar appearance were introduced to a group of students. The first person was introduced as a fellow undergraduate, the second as a graduate student, the third as an assistant professor, and the fourth as a professor. Members of the group were asked to rank the four people in terms of their height. Despite the fact that all four were of equal stature, the students estimated that the professor was the tallest, the assistant professor next tallest, then the graduate student, and finally the undergraduate. Apparently believing that physical stature reflects social stature, the students correlated social status with height. Is this perception accurate? Do tall people really tend to enjoy high social status? And why are some people tall in the first place? We can begin to answer these questions by first acknowledging that genes are an important determinant of any particular individual's height. However, different populations are approximately the same genetically. A complex series of social factors determine the average height of any population, whether the population consists of members of a country, a class, a racial or ethnic group, etc. Moreover, a complex series of social consequences flow from differences in height. The first of the two downloadable Figures that accompany this mini-lecture shows some of the main social causes and consequences of height. For purposes of illustration, consider the impact of family income on stature, highlighted in green. Average family income is the single
  12. 12. most important determinant of the quality of one's diet, especially protein consumption. Higher family income translates into a higher quality diet. In turn, the quality of one's diet during childhood strongly influences one's stature. Thus, Americans born in 1975 are on average 3" taller than Americans who were born in 1880. More dramatically, Japanese men were on average 5" taller at the end of the 20th century than they were at mid-century. Norwegian men were on average nearly 8" taller in 1984 than in 1761. Children born in North American are taller than their parents born abroad. In all these cases, the main cause of growing stature is the same: a higher standard of living led to an improved diet which allowed the human body to come closer to realizing its full growth potential. The correlation between per capita family income and average height across many countries is very strong (r = 0.82 or higher). As one might expect, within countries there is also a correlation between stature and class position. Class differences in height are smaller than they were centuries ago. Even today, however, members of upper classes are on average taller than members of middle classes, who are in turn taller than members of working classes. The Scandinavian countries are the exceptions that prove the rule. There are no differences in stature between classes in Scandinavia. That is because class inequality is less pronounced in Sweden, Norway, and the rest of Scandinavia than anywhere else in the world. The consequences of stature are important too. Scrutiny of many sources, ranging from United States Army records since the Civil War to all Norwegian X-ray records from the 1950s, reveals that, on average, tall people live longer than others. Tall people also earn more than others and tend to reach the top of their profession more quickly. Significantly, in only three of the United States Presidential elections held over the past century did the shorter candidate win. At least part of the reason short people tend to be less successful in some ways than tall people is that they experience subtle discrimination based on height. This argument may seem far-fetched. However, your own attitudes may help drive the point home. Is it important that you choose a spouse who is taller than you? If you are a woman, there is a very good chance you will answer "yes." Is it important that you choose a spouse who is shorter than you? If you are a man, there is a very good chance you will answer "yes." Why is this so? Practically speaking, it is unimportant whether the husband or the wife is taller. Yet the overwhelming majority of people believe that husbands should be taller than wives. They find it odd when a husband is shorter than his wife or even when they are the same height. This attitude is widespread because, for most people, height is an indicator of status and most people believe that men should enjoy higher status than women. You can extend this example to other kinds of relationships. Think about the leaders of your sports teams, friendship circles, college tutorials, families, and other groups to
  13. 13. which you belong. Height will surely not be the only determinant of leadership but you are likely to observe a tendency for leaders to be taller than followers. This is so despite the fact that there is no practical reason why leaders need to be taller than followers. Finally, consider where you sit in the status hierarchy based on height. Have you ever felt advantaged or disadvantaged because of your height? What is true for height is also true for body weight. Body weight influences status because of the cultural expectations we associate with it. Thus, one study of more than 10,000 young American adults found that overweight women tend to complete four fewer months of school than women who are not overweight. They are also 20% less likely to be married. An overweight woman's household is likely to earn nearly $7,000 less per year than the household of a woman who is not overweight. Overweight women are 10% more likely to live in poverty. The consequences of being overweight are less serious for men. Still, overweight men are 11% less likely to be married than men who are not overweight. Interestingly, the negative effects of being overweight are evident even for women matched in terms of their social and economic backgrounds. This suggests the need to revise the simple, conventional view that poverty encourages obesity. It is certainly true that poor women have fewer opportunities and resources that would allow them to eat healthier diets, get more exercise, and bring down their weight. For example, if you live in a poor, high-crime neighborhood, it is dangerous to go out for a speed walk and you may not be able to afford anything more nutritious than high-calorie fast food when you go out for a meal. However, the reverse is also true: obesity in and of itself tends to make women poorer. This conclusion seems reasonable because for women matched in terms of their social and economic backgrounds, being overweight still has negative effects on income. There is apparently a "reciprocal relationship" between obesity and social class, which each variable affecting the other. In pre-industrial societies, people generally favored well-rounded physiques because they signified wealth and prestige. Not surprisingly, beautiful women as depicted by the great artists of the past tend to be on the heavy side from our contemporary perspective. In contrast, in our society, being well rounded usually signifies undesirability. Being overweight in North America today has become a source of negative stereotyping and even outright discrimination. Many of us think of overweight people as less attractive, industrious, and disciplined than thin people. The percentage of overweight people is big and growing quickly. In the period 1998-2000, 26% of the American population was obese, compared to 15% in Canada and just 3% in Japan. The American figure reached 31% in 2000, a 35% increase since 1994. Americans are the most overweight people in the world. Please see the second of this mini-lecture’s downloadable
  14. 14. Figures. This means that a large and expanding percentage of the population lives with a stigma that affects their life chances, due partly to the availability of inexpensive high-calorie fast food anywhere, anytime and the food companies' annual advertising budget of $33 billion in 2000. #5 Fundamentalism and Extremist Politics in the Arab World In 1972 I was doing my BA at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. One morning at the end of May, I switched on the radio to discover that a massacre had taken place at Lod (now Ben Gurion) International Airport outside Tel Aviv, just 26 miles from my apartment. Three Japanese men dressed in business suits had arrived on Air France flight 132 from Paris. They were members of the Japanese Red Army, a small, shadowy terrorist group with links to the General Command of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. Both groups wanted to help wrest Israel from Jewish rule. After they picked up their bags, the three men pulled out automatic rifles and started firing indiscriminately. Before pausing to slip fresh clips into their rifles, they lobbed hand grenades into the crowd at the ticket counters. One man ran onto the tarmac, shot some disembarking passengers, and then blew himself up. This was the first suicide attack in Middle East history. Security guards shot a second terrorist and arrested the third, Kozo Okamoto. When the firing stopped, 26 people lay dead. Half were non-Jews. In addition to the two terrorists, eleven Catholics were murdered. They were Puerto Rican tourists who had just arrived on a pilgrimage to the Holy Land. Both the Japanese Red Army and the General Command of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine were strictly non-religious organizations. Their members were atheists who quoted Marx and Lenin, not Jesus or Muhammad. Yet something unexpected happened to Kozo Okamoto, the sole surviving terrorist of the Lod massacre. Israel sentenced him to life in prison but freed him in 1985 in a prisoner exchange with Palestinian forces. Okamoto wound up living in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, the main base of the Iranian-backed Hizbollah fundamentalist terrorist organization. At some point in the late 1980s or early 1990s, he was swept up in the Middle East's Islamic revival. Okamoto the militant atheist converted to Islamic fundamentalism. Kozo Okamoto's life tells us something important and not at all obvious about religious fundamentalism and politics in the Middle East and elsewhere. Okamoto was involved in extremist politics first and became a religious fundamentalist later. Religious fundamentalism became a useful way for him to articulate and implement his political views. This is quite typical.
  15. 15. Religious fundamentalism often provides a convenient vehicle for framing political extremism, enhancing its appeal, legitimizing it, and providing a foundation for the solidarity of political groups. Many people fail to see the political underpinnings of religious fundamentalism. They regard religious fundamentalism as an independent variable and extremist politics as a dependent variable. In this view, some people happen to become religious fanatics and then their fanaticism commands them to go out and kill their opponents. For example, here is what President George W. Bush said when he addressed Congress on September 20, 2001, just nine days after al Qaeda's attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. Al Qaeda's goal, said President Bush, is "imposing its radical beliefs on people everywhere. The terrorists practice a fringe form of Islamic extremism…. The terrorists' directive commands them to kill Christians and Jews, to kill all Americans, and make no distinction among military and civilians, including women and children." Islamic extremism somehow appears, and the murdering inevitably follows. What President Bush ignored are the political sources of this fringe form of Islamic extremism. Al Qaeda is strongly antagonistic to American foreign policy in the Middle East. It despises U.S. support for repressive and non-democratic Arab governments like that of Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, which fail to distribute the benefits of oil wealth to the impoverished Arab masses. It is also virulently opposed to the American position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which it regards as too pro-Israeli and insufficiently supportive of Palestinian interests (to put it mildly). These political complaints are the breeding ground of support for al Qaeda in the Arab world. This is evident from recent public opinion polls, which show that Arabs in the Middle East hold largely favorable attitudes toward American culture, democracy, and the American people, but extremely negative attitudes toward precisely those elements of American Middle East policy that al Qaeda opposes. Al Qaeda and other terrorist organizations in the Middle East gain in strength to the degree that these political issues are not addressed in a meaningful way. As Zbigniew Brzezinski, national security advisor to President Jimmy Carter, recently wrote in the New York Times: "To win the war on terrorism, one must…set two goals: first, to destroy the terrorists and, second, to begin a political effort that focuses on the conditions that brought about their emergence." These are wise words. They are based on the sociological understanding that fundamentalism, like other forms of religion, is powerfully influenced by the social context in which it emerges. #6 The Social Limits of Modern Medicine
  16. 16. Around February 5th , 2003, a 64-year-old professor of medicine from Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong Province in South China, came down with an unidentified respiratory ailment. It did not bother him enough to cancel a planned trip to Hong Kong, so on February 12th he checked into that city’s Metropole Hotel. Ironically, as it turned out, the desk clerk assigned him room 911. Other 9th floor guests included an elderly couple from Toronto and three young women from Singapore. All of these people, along with a local resident who visited the hotel during this period, fell ill between February 15th and 27th with the same respiratory ailment as the professor. The professor died on March 4th . The Canadian woman returned to Toronto on February 23rd and died at her home on March 5th . The eventual diagnosis: Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, or SARS, a new (and in 9% of cases, deadly) pneumonia-like illness for which there is no vaccine and no cure. SARS originated in Guangdong Province. By June 12th , 8,445 cases of SARS had been identified in 29 countries and 790 people had died of the disease. Quickly and efficiently, global travel spread HIV/AIDS, West Nile Virus, and now SARS from remote and isolated locales to the world’s capitals. The United Nations has labeled Toronto the world’s most multicultural city. It has a large Chinese population, mainly from Hong Kong. It is therefore not surprising that, outside of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, Toronto became the world’s number one SARS hot spot. Once identified as a potential SARS case, a person is quarantined at home for ten days. However, if people exhibit symptoms of the disease, they go to a poorly ventilated institution where the air is maintained at a constant warm temperature that is ideal for the multiplication of germs. In this institution, many young and elderly people with weakened immune systems congregate. A steady stream of germs pours in round the clock. Staff members too often fail to follow elementary principles of good hygiene. That institution is a hospital. There, germs spread. Most of the 238 people in Toronto who caught SARS as of June 12th , 2003 did so in hospital before stringent isolation and disinfection procedures were imposed. The characterization of hospitals as ideal environments for the spread of germs may seem harsh. It is not. In fact, among the world’s rich countries, the hospital system in the United States is perhaps the most dangerous in this respect, although Canada is not far behind. The Chicago Tribune published a major investigative report on the problem in 2002. Adopting the same methods used by epidemiologists, the Tribune analyzed records from 75 federal and state agencies. It also examined hospital files, patient databases, and court cases to produce the most comprehensive analysis of preventable patient deaths linked to infections in 5,810 hospitals
  17. 17. nationwide. It found that of the 35 million Americans admitted to hospital each year, about 6% contract a hospital-acquired infection such as pneumonia, influenza or staphylococcus. In 2000, an estimated 103,000 people died due to hospital infections. (The Centers for Disease Control estimated 90,000 such deaths in 2000, but their research extrapolated from just 315 hospitals.) If the government classified death due to hospital infection, it would be the fourth leading cause of death in the nation, behind heart disease, cancer, and stroke. The Tribune identified about a quarter of hospital infection deaths as non-preventable because they resulted from problems that had not been detected beforehand by state, federal or health-care investigators. That leaves 75,000 preventable deaths, caused by problems investigators had already identified. These deaths could have been avoided if we kept hospital rooms and operating theaters cleaner, sterilized all instruments after use, fixed ventilation problems, routinely flushed water pipes, ensured that all doctors and nurses disinfect their hands after examining each patient, and so forth. Cutting costs and catering to paying customers are among the chief means of keeping shareholders happy in a health care system driven chiefly by profitability. This means investing disproportionately in expensive, high-tech, cutting-edge diagnostic equipment and treatment for those who can afford it. It also means scrimping on simple, labor-intensive, time-consuming, hygiene for those who cannot. About a third of all hospitals in the United States are operating at a loss and a third are on the edge of bankruptcy according to the American Hospital Association. Particularly in hospitals in financial distress, cleaning staffs are too small and insufficiently trained. Nurses are too few. According to research by the Harvard School of Public Health, these are the kinds of factors correlated with hospital-acquired infections. As San Francisco registered nurse Trande Phillips says: “When you have less time to save lives, do you take 30 seconds to wash your hands? When you’re speeding up you have to cut corners. We don’t always wash our hands. I’m not saying it’s right, but you’ve got to deal with reality.” This was not always the reality. From the 1860s to the 1940s, American hospital staffs were obsessed with cleanliness. They had to be. In the era before the widespread use of penicillin and antibiotics, infection often meant death. In the 1950s, however, the prevention of infections in hospitals became less of a priority because penicillin and antibiotics became widely available. It was less expensive to wait until a patient got sick and then respond to symptoms by prescribing drugs than preventing the sickness in the first place. Doctors and nurses have grown lax about hygiene over the past half-century. For example, the Chicago Tribune investigators found a dozen recent health care studies showing that about half of doctors and nurses do not disinfect their hands between patients. Using penicillin and antibiotics indiscriminately has its own costs. When living organisms
  18. 18. encounter a deadly threat, only the few mutations that are strong enough to resist the threat survive and go on to reproduce. Accordingly, if you use a lot of penicillin and antibiotics, “super germs” that are resistant to these drugs multiply. This is just what has happened. Penicillin could kill nearly all staphylococcus germs in the 1940s but by 1982 it was effective in fewer than 10% of cases. In the 1970s, doctors turned to the more powerful methicillin, which in 1974 could kill 98% of staphylococcus germs. By the mid-1990s, it could kill only about 50%. It has thus come about that various strains of drug-resistant germs now cause pneumonia, blood poisoning, tuberculosis, and other infectious diseases. Drug-resistant germs that could formerly survive only in the friendly hospital environment have now adapted to the harsher environment outside the hospital walls. Pharmaceutical companies are racing to create new antibiotics to fight drug- resistant bugs but germs mutate so quickly our arsenal is shrinking. The epidemic of infectious diseases caused by slack hospital hygiene and the overuse of antibiotics suggests that social circumstances constrain the success of modern medicine. It is difficult to see how we can solve these problems without setting up a government watchdog to oversee and enforce strict rules regarding hospital disinfection. That would require considerable tax money and it would impose a principle other than profitability on the health care system. Therefore, it would be a political hot potato. Mini-Lecture #7 War and Terrorism: Politics by Other Means A war is a violent armed conflict between politically distinct groups who fight to protect or increase their control of territory. Humanity has spent much of its history preparing for war, fighting it, and recovering from it. Thus, recorded history shows that war has broken out some 14,000 times between 3600 b.c.e. and the present. It has killed roughly a billion soldiers and two billion civilians, approximately 3% of the people born in the last 5600 years. (This is an underestimate since it necessarily ignores armed conflict among people without a recorded history.) Few people appreciate that Genghis Khan’s conquests in the 13th century may have killed as many people as World War II. Overall, however, and taking a long historical view, wars have become more destructive over time with “improvements” in the technology of human destruction. Thus, the 20th century represents 1.7% of the time since the beginning of recorded war history but accounts for roughly 3.3% of the world’s war deaths, military and civilian. Some 100 million people died in 20th century wars.
  19. 19. War is an expensive business, and the United States spends far more than any other country financing it. With 4.5% of the world’s population, the United States accounts for about a third of total military expenditures in the world. In addition, the United States is by far the largest exporter of arms, accounting for nearly 60% of world arms exports. The countries ranking distant second, third, and fourth are the United Kingdom (12% of world arms exports), France (11%), and Russia (4%). Nearly all the big arms importers are U.S. allies. Saudi Arabia and Taiwan are America’s best customers by far. Next in order are Japan, the United Kingdom, Kuwait, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, and Israel. Wars may take place between countries (interstate wars) and within countries (civil or societal wars). A special type of interstate war is the colonial war, which involves a colony engaging in armed conflict with an imperial power to gain independence. The first downloadable Figure accompanying this mini-lecture shows the magnitude of armed conflict in the world for each of these types of war from 1946 to 2002. You will immediately notice two striking features of the graph. First, after reaching a peak between the mid-1980s and early 1990s, the magnitude of armed conflict in the world dropped sharply. Second, since the mid-1950s, most armed conflict in the world has been societal rather than interstate. Today, countries rarely go to war against each other. They often go to war with themselves as contending political groups fight for state control or seek to break away and form independent states. Don’t let the mass media distort your perception of global war. Wars like the 2003 U.S.-Iraq war account for little of the total magnitude of armed conflict although they loom large in the mass media. Wars like the ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo account for most of the total magnitude of armed conflict yet are rarely mentioned in the mass media. Thus, the 2003 U.S.-Iraq war lasted six weeks and registered about 7,000 military and civilian deaths while the civil war in the Democratic Republic of the Congo had dragged on for five years by August 2003 and registered about 3.5 million deaths. War risk varies from one country to the next, as is evident from the second downloadable Figure accompanying this min-lecture. But what factors determine the risk of war on the territory of a given country? This mini-lecture’s third Figure helps answer that question. It classifies the countries of the world by type of government and level of prosperity. Government types include democracy, autocracy (absolute rule by a single person or party), and “intermediate” forms. Intermediate types of government include some elements of democracy (e.g, regular elections) and some elements of autocracy (e.g., no institutional checks on presidential power). In this graph, a country’s Gross Domestic Product per capita (GDPpc) indicates its level of prosperity. The graph divides the world’s countries into quarters by GDPpc.
  20. 20. Democracy is more common and autocracy less common in prosperous countries. What is particularly interesting about this Figure, however, is the distribution of countries with intermediate types of government. Countries with intermediate types of government are at highest risk of war, especially societal or civil war. A democratic government tends to be stable because it enjoys legitimacy in the eyes of its citizens. An autocratic government tends to be stable because an iron hand rules it. In contrast, an intermediate type of government is characterized neither by high legitimacy nor iron rule. It is therefore most prone to collapsing into societal war, with armed political groups fighting each other for state control. I conclude that economic development and democratization are the two main factors leading to less war in the world today. In a way, this is a deeply disturbing finding. In 2002, the United States allocated about 17% of its budget to war (or “defense”) spending and only 0.4% to international development and humanitarian assistance. Public opinion polls show that the American public and its leaders regard the promotion of democracy and the improvement of living standards in other countries as the least important American goals, although the cost of achieving them would be relatively low. It thus seems that we prefer to spend very little money promoting higher living standards and democracy in other nations. This permits much armed conflict in the world. We then spend a great deal of money dealing with the armed conflict. Said differently, we have chosen to spend a lot to increase the sum total of human misery on the planet rather than spending a little to increase the welfare of humanity. We can learn much about the sorry predicament of the world today by lingering a moment on the question of why societal warfare has largely replaced interstate warfare since World War II. As usual, historical perspective is useful. From the rise of the modern state in the 17th century until World War II, states increasingly monopolized the means of coercion in society. This had three important consequences. First, as various regional, ethnic, and religious groups came under the control of powerful central states, regional, ethnic, and religious wars declined and interstate warfare became the norm. Second, because states were powerful and monopolized the means of coercion, conflict became more deadly. Third, civilian life was pacified because the job of killing for political reasons was largely restricted to state-controlled armed forces. Thus, even as the death toll due to war rose, civilians were largely segregated from large-scale killing. As late as World War I (1914-18), civilians composed only 5% of war deaths. All this changed after World War II (1939-45). Since then, there have been fewer interstate wars and more civil wars, guerilla wars, massacres, terrorist attacks, and instances of attempted ethnic cleansing and genocide perpetrated by militias, mercenaries, paramilitaries, suicide
  21. 21. bombers, and the like. Moreover, large-scale violence has increasingly been visited on civilian rather than military populations. By the 1990s, civilians composed fully 90% of war deaths. The mounting toll of civilian casualties is evident from U.S. Department of State data on casualties due to international terrorist attacks, among other sources of information. Please see the last of the downloadable Figures that accompany this mini-lecture. This change in the form of collective violence came about for three main reasons. First, decolonization and separatist movements roughly doubled the number of independent states in the world, and many of these new states, especially in Africa and Asia, were too weak to control their territories effectively. Second, especially during the Cold War (1946-91), the United States, the Soviet Union, Cuba, and China often subsidized and sent arms to domestic opponents of regimes that were aligned against them. Third, the expansion of international trade in contraband provided rebels with new means of support. They took advantage of inexpensive international communication and travel to establish immigrant support communities abroad and export heroin, cocaine, diamonds, dirty money, and so forth. In sum, the structure of opportunities for engaging in collective violence shifted radically after World War II. As a result, the dominant form of collective violence changed from interstate to societal warfare. From this perspective, and whatever its individual peculiarities, al Qaeda is a typical creature of contemporary warfare. Al Qaeda originated in Afghanistan, a notoriously weak and dependent state. The United States supported Al Qaeda’s founders militarily in their struggle against the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan in the 1980s. Al Qaeda organized international heroin, diamond, and money laundering operations. It established a network of operatives around the world. All of this was made possible by changes in the structure of opportunities for collective violence after World War II. International terrorists of the type the U.S. Department of State collects data on typically demand autonomy or independence for some country, population or region. For example, among al Qaeda’s chief demands are Palestinian statehood and the end of U.S. support for the wealthy regimes in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the Gulf States. Al Qaeda has turned to terror as a means of achieving these goals because other ways of achieving them are largely closed off. The United States considers support for the oil-rich Arab countries to be in the national interest. It has so far done little to further the cause of Palestinian statehood. Staunch opponents of American policy cannot engage in interstate warfare with the United States because they lack states of their own. At most, they are supported by states that lack the resources to engage in sustained warfare with the United States, including Iran, Syria, Libya, and the former regime of Iraq. Because the
  22. 22. existing structure of world power closes off other possibilities for achieving political goals, terror emerges as a viable alternative for some desperate people. MORE BOOKS Autism - The Complete Guide for Parents https://www.amazon.com/dp/1547004673 #haythamalfiqi How to Make Money with Outsourced Articles and Article Marketing ? http://amzn.to/1Uv1kJE #haythamalfiqi How to Start a Day Care Center? http://amzn.to/1RtPc5n #haythamalfiqi India Travel http://amzn.to/1RwKd6c #haythamalfiqi Law of attraction: (A Simple Guide to attract Wealth, Health,power,and Happiness) http://amzn.to/1UmirNh #haythamalfiqi Nursing Careers: Do You Have What It Takes http://amzn.to/1pDLChD #haythamalfiqi Public Contract Law: The Law Student's Guide to Pursuing a Career in Public Contract Law http://amzn.to/1So19Ms #haythamalfiqi Public Speaking: Secrets for Success http://amzn.to/1ZFuF3g #haythamalfiqi The Quality of Life: health related quality of life questionnaire http://amzn.to/1MKj4IL #haythamalfiqi Self Insight and Professional Growth http://amzn.to/1Pyee13 #haythamalfiqi Sex Life after 60: ( Common Issues to Consider if you want to have a Great Sex Life after 60 ) http://amzn.to/1RwLcTO #haythamalfiqi Swimming Pool Guide http://amzn.to/1UUA5GS
  23. 23. #haythamalfiqi The Weight Loss Solution :: 53 Lessons for loss Your Weight Forever http://amzn.to/1RmkIWt #haythamalfiqi WHAT DO YOU WANT? how to design a plan for your life: how to design a plan for your life http://amzn.to/1ZFuG7i #haythamalfiqi Wood Working Guilds http://amzn.to/1UQoXMj #haythamalfiqi Yoga :: An Easy Yoga for Beginners Guide (Lose Weight, And Heal Your Body) http://amzn.to/1pR1P3Q * #haythamalfiqi Criminal Law: International Criminal Police Organization http://amzn.to/25qILcO * #haythamalfiqi American Idol Contestants http://amzn.to/1So25jJ #haythamalfiqi Bitcoin : The Ultimate Guide for Beginners http://amzn.to/1pDMaUU #haythamalfiqi Building Self Esteem http://amzn.to/1SeuCFV * #haythamalfiqi Catch A Cheating Lover http://amzn.to/1VOHNTI #haythamalfiqi Contracts http://amzn.to/1XW5urA * #haythamalfiqi Cosmetic Surgery: Signs You May Need a Cosmetic Surgery Facelift http://amzn.to/1pDMovi #haythamalfiqi Credit Card Debt: Everything You Need to Know to Avoid the Mistakes http://amzn.to/25qJafs #haythamalfiqi Dog Training: : Complete Guide to Training Your Dog or Puppy http://amzn.to/1Rml9A2 * #haythamalfiqi Dream Interpretation: This book explains in detail the interpretation of dreams http://amzn.to/1RHyZPq * #haythamalfiqi E-Bay http://amzn.to/21NdtIr #haythamalfiqi Eat Healthier: Tips for healthy eating http://amzn.to/1Tce5Y6
  24. 24. #haythamalfiqi Facebook Marketing http://amzn.to/1MKktit #haythamalfiqi Green Tea: Why You Must Drink It? http://amzn.to/1MtiioD #haythamalfiqi Hawaii Vacation: A Travel Guide http://amzn.to/1oetslD #haythamalfiqi Christian Organizations http://amzn.to/1YhysTt #haythamalfiqi Anime and Sci-Fi Collecting http://amzn.to/1QWiNmv #haythamalfiqi Anger Management: A Grandiosity Mind Trapped in Anger http://amzn.to/1UMgOrK #haythamalfiqi Cat Behavior Training http://amzn.to/1XgS0sE #haythamalfiqi A Firefighters Character http://amzn.to/1ZwoWfm #haythamalfiqi A Good Mailing List for a Bad One http://amzn.to/1SYpp9P #haythamalfiqi Wellness And Fitness http://amzn.to/1XgRNWw #haythamalfiqi A Look at the Steps of Making Wine http://www.amazon.com/dp/1533165661 Haytham Al Fiqi Books: http://amzn.to/27nSCB9 #haythamalfiqi Haytham Al Fiqi blog : http://www.authorhaf.org/ Haytham Al Fiqi Fan Page https://www.facebook.com/authorhaythamalfiqi/ #haythamalfiqi Italy Vacations: A Travel Guide http://amzn.to/1UrvMmD
  25. 25. #haythamalfiqi #kindleunlimited Benefits of Affiliate Marketing http://amzn.to/1fDkw4y #haythamalfiqi #kindleunlimited The Encyclopedia of Dentistry(Part2) http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00FHOZE6E #haythamalfiqi #kindleunlimited The Encyclopedia of Dentistry http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00FHN5S0C #haythamalfiqi #kindleunlimited most effective way to make money on Craigslist http://amzn.to/1fz14WF #haythamalfiqi #kindleunlimited 78 Ways to Make Money Working from Home http://amzn.to/1iFpyhq #haythamalfiqi #kindleunlimited making money online as an affiliate with Click bank http://amzn.to/1fz1uwt #haythamalfiqi #kindleunlimited How to Earn Money online using Twitter $100-$500 per day http://amzn.to/1lFBNdu #haythamalfiqi #kindleunlimited Make Money Online - Using Pinterest http://amzn.to/1rV8ZPW #haythamalfiqi #kindleunlimited Niche blogging is easier then you think - 6 figure blogging , http://amzn.to/1o8Efst #haythamalfiqi #kindleunlimited Fiverr Secrets http://amzn.to/1fUFzdF #haythamalfiqi #kindleunlimited Secret Ways To Make Money On YouTube http://amzn.to/1pV2Aqt #haythamalfiqi https://www.amazon.co.uk/Jamaica-Vacations- Haytham-Al-Fiqi/dp/1533516634/ref=as_sl_pc_qf_sp_asin_til? tag=authorhaf- 21&linkCode=w00&linkId=&creativeASIN=1533516634

×