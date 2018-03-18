Successfully reported this slideshow.
  2. 2. Peter�Drucker�Managing�Oneself�Harvard Managing�Oneself�is�a�landmark�article�by�Peter�Drucker�that�describes�the�four�major�learning�styles�&�how�you� should�adapt�your�learning�style�to�the�one�that�works�for�you�&�communicate�with�others�in�the�learning�style�that� works�best�for�them.�Drucker�illustrates�his�points�with�those�people�who�do�well�when�adopting�their�own�learning� style�such�as�LBJ�talking�and�Ike�writing,�but�nothing�when�they�got�off�style�they�did�not�succeed.�LBJ�was�a�great� Majority�Leader�because�he�learned�by�talking�with�people�in�small�groups.�When�he�adopted�JFK's�writing�staff,�he� was�miserably�confused.�Similarly�Ike�held�superior�press�conferences�in�World�War�II�because�he�took�questions�in� advance�and�read�them;�when�he�did�impromptu�questions�as�President�he�came�off�badly�because�he�learned�by� reading�not�talking.�One�of�Drucker's�most�profound�works�and,�perhaps,�the�most�profound�for�us�as�individuals.�It�is hard�to�hear�his�points�without�remembering�them�forever.
