Estudo das Tipologias arquitetonicas de estabelecimentos penais

ESTUDO DAS TIPOLOGIAS ARQUITETÔNICAS DE ESTABELECIMENTOS PENAIS Autor: Camila Costa de Lima, Aloisio Batista De Carvalho N...
A arquitetura penal brasileira é baseada, predominantemente em tipologias reproduzidas de modelos clássicos e de modo mais...
INTRODUÇÃO A arquitetura penal brasileira é baseada, predominantemente em tipologias reproduzidas de modelos clássicos e d...
INTRODUÇÃO A arquitetura penal brasileira é baseada, predominantemente em tipologias reproduzidas de modelos clássicos e d...
Sabendo disso, o artigo, fruto da pesquisa PIBIC intitulada “Estudo das tipologias arquitetônicas de unidades penais de re...
• Revisão bibliográfica dos livros Uma linguagem de padrões (ALEXANDER et al, 1977), Arquitetura e política (MONTANER; MUX...
Dentre os padrões estudados no livro Uma linguagem de padrões (ALEXANDER et al., 1977), foram selecionados 48 parâmetros, ...
Posteriormente, na outra etapa da pesquisa, que se refere à coleta de dados, foi feita triagem e sistematização dos projet...
RESULTADOS E DISCUSSÕES
RESULTADOS E DISCUSSÕES A primeira tabela de análise foi denominada: Peças gráficas. Essa tem por intuito sintetizar as ca...
RESULTADOS E DISCUSSÕES A segunda tabela se propõe a descrever o projeto, quais os materiais mais empregados, a quantidade...
RESULTADOS E DISCUSSÕES ANÁLISE Tabela de análise 1: Compara as dimensões existentes no projeto e as dimensões ideais impo...
RESULTADOS E DISCUSSÕES ANÁLISE Tabela de análise 2: trata da análise da hierarquia imposta através da circulação e dos fl...
RESULTADOS E DISCUSSÕES ANÁLISE Tabela de análise 3: Em seguida, foram elaboradas tabelas que tratam das normas NBR 15220 ...
RESULTADOS E DISCUSSÕES ANÁLISE Tabela de análise 3: Em seguida, foram elaboradas tabelas que tratam das normas NBR 15220 ...
RESULTADOS E DISCUSSÕES ANÁLISE de padrões (ALEXANDER et al., 1977). Tabela de análise 4: Após as análises objetivas das n...
RESULTADOS E DISCUSSÕES Com as tabelas devidamente preenchidas, os resultados obtidos foram espacializados em gráficos. Es...
RESULTADOS E DISCUSSÕES O gráfico que trás o resultado da comparação entre os ambientes e áreas exigidos na resolução 9/20...
RESULTADOS E DISCUSSÕES Foram gerados três gráficos relacionados à NBR de conforto ambiental. Pautados nas tabelas de: abe...
RESULTADOS E DISCUSSÕES Foram gerados três gráficos relacionados à NBR de conforto ambiental. Pautados nas tabelas de: abe...
RESULTADOS E DISCUSSÕES A norma seguinte, a NBR 9077, é quase em sua totalidade atendida, assim como as normativas do MEC.
RESULTADOS E DISCUSSÕES Os resultados pioram quando a análise deixa o lado objetivo do cumprimento de normas e recai sobre...
RESULTADOS E DISCUSSÕES Os resultados pioram quando a análise deixa o lado objetivo do cumprimento de normas e recai sobre...
A necessidade de velocidade e economia para a construção de novas unidades, motivada pelo grande déficit de vagas no país,...
A tipologia estudada, assim como os demais tipos observados podem chegar ao extremo da racionalidade e desconsiderar aspec...
ALEXANDER, Christopher; de et al. Uma linguagem de padrões: A Pattern Language. Porto Alegre: Bookman Editora, 2012. ASSOC...
Autor 1: Camila Costa de Lima Instituição 1: UFAL Email 1:camilacostaa.26@gmail.com Autor 2: Aloisio Batista De Carvalho N...
Pesquisa PIBIC - CNPq/UFAL/FAPEAL FOMENTO
Estudo das Tipologias arquitetonicas de estabelecimentos penais
Estudo das Tipologias arquitetonicas de estabelecimentos penais
Estudo das Tipologias arquitetonicas de estabelecimentos penais

Estudo das Tipologias arquitetonicas de estabelecimentos penais

  ESTUDO DAS TIPOLOGIAS ARQUITETÔNICAS DE ESTABELECIMENTOS PENAIS Autor: Camila Costa de Lima, Aloisio Batista De Carvalho Neto, Hedhyliana Walkyria Rodrigues de Melo, Suzann Flávia Cordeiro De Lima Email: camilacostaa.26@gmail.com, aloisio_carvalho_neto@hotmail.com, hedhyliana _rodrigues@hotmail.com, suzanncordeiro@hotmail.com
  2. 2. A arquitetura penal brasileira é baseada, predominantemente em tipologias reproduzidas de modelos clássicos e de modo mais recente, em tecnologia construtiva importada de outros países. Assim, as configurações tipológicas não têm sido atualizadas ou filtradas de acordo com objetivo pretendido, estão sendo reproduzidas de acordo com a necessidade de vagas, velocidade e economia na construção. INTRODUÇÃO Fig. 01: Síntese das tipologias formais utilizadas no Brasil até hoje. Fonte: CORDEIRO, 2015.
  3. 3. INTRODUÇÃO A arquitetura penal brasileira é baseada, predominantemente em tipologias reproduzidas de modelos clássicos e de modo mais recente, em tecnologia construtiva importada de outros países. Assim, as configurações tipológicas não têm sido atualizadas ou filtradas de acordo com objetivo pretendido, estão sendo reproduzidas de acordo com a necessidade de vagas, velocidade e economia na construção. Fig. 02: Tipologia Panótica / modular Tipologias Pré-Fabricadas Norte Americana
  4. 4. INTRODUÇÃO A arquitetura penal brasileira é baseada, predominantemente em tipologias reproduzidas de modelos clássicos e de modo mais recente, em tecnologia construtiva importada de outros países. Assim, as configurações tipológicas não têm sido atualizadas ou filtradas de acordo com objetivo pretendido, estão sendo reproduzidas de acordo com a necessidade de vagas, velocidade e economia na construção. Fig. 03: Tipologia Modular Compacta Tipologias Pré-Fabricadas Monobloco SISCOPEN
  5. 5. Sabendo disso, o artigo, fruto da pesquisa PIBIC intitulada “Estudo das tipologias arquitetônicas de unidades penais de regime fechado”, tem por objetivo propor e analisar padrões de humanização em tipologias de arquitetura penal recorrentes no país a fim de compreender se há relação entre a forma de construção do espaço penal e a realidade almejada no discurso de ressocialização e humanização da sociedade. INTRODUÇÃO FORMA DE CONSTRUÇÃO DO ESPAÇO PENAL DISCURSO DE RESSOCIALIZAÇÃO E HUMANIZAÇÃO
  6. 6. • Revisão bibliográfica dos livros Uma linguagem de padrões (ALEXANDER et al, 1977), Arquitetura e política (MONTANER; MUXI, 2014) e sobre o modelo DQI (CABE, 2005). • Levantamentos documentais onde foram utilizadas as peças gráficas como fonte de análise. Além disso, documentos constantes de atas e publicações oficiais do CNPCP que trazem informações e requisitos para a elaboração de projetos, constituindo fonte de diretrizes para as análises de projetos. • Descrição e análise documental: através de planilhas específicas que contemplam a descrição do projeto, seus ambientes e módulos; Normas brasileiras e dos parâmetros indicados nos livros. Foram realizadas visitas ao Complexo Penitenciário de Alagoas para uma melhor descrição e compreensão dos projetos de arquitetura e de seu funcionamento. • Montagem de tabelas e criação de gráficos como resultado final. MATERIAS E MÉTODOS
  7. 7. Dentre os padrões estudados no livro Uma linguagem de padrões (ALEXANDER et al., 1977), foram selecionados 48 parâmetros, os quais poderiam se enquadrar na análise de uma escala mais humana nas instituições penais. Estes padrões foram primeiramente organizados em uma tabela. RESULTADOS E DISCUSSÕES
  8. 8. Posteriormente, na outra etapa da pesquisa, que se refere à coleta de dados, foi feita triagem e sistematização dos projetos de consultorias para análise. Devido às exigências de segurança deste tipo de estabelecimento e de modo a preservar a identificação de cada projeto, foi necessário sistematizar e renomear cada projeto. Ex: P1.02_PEN.FEC.MASC.MAX-AMP_ARQ_PB-MODCEL.PLA.TER.DWG. RESULTADOS E DISCUSSÕES
  9. 9. RESULTADOS E DISCUSSÕES
  10. 10. RESULTADOS E DISCUSSÕES A primeira tabela de análise foi denominada: Peças gráficas. Essa tem por intuito sintetizar as características do projeto e indicar quais são as suas peças gráficas existentes e por consequência, por onde se pode analisá-lo. NBR 6492 (Representação de projetos de arquitetura)
  11. 11. RESULTADOS E DISCUSSÕES A segunda tabela se propõe a descrever o projeto, quais os materiais mais empregados, a quantidade de aberturas existentes, as dimensões e o coeficiente de adensamento dos ambientes.
  12. 12. RESULTADOS E DISCUSSÕES ANÁLISE Tabela de análise 1: Compara as dimensões existentes no projeto e as dimensões ideais impostas pela Resolução 9/2011.
  13. 13. RESULTADOS E DISCUSSÕES ANÁLISE Tabela de análise 2: trata da análise da hierarquia imposta através da circulação e dos fluxos.
  14. 14. RESULTADOS E DISCUSSÕES ANÁLISE Tabela de análise 3: Em seguida, foram elaboradas tabelas que tratam das normas NBR 15220 (Desempenho térmico de edificações) e NBR 9077 (Saídas de emergência em edifícios).
  15. 15. RESULTADOS E DISCUSSÕES ANÁLISE Tabela de análise 3: Em seguida, foram elaboradas tabelas que tratam das normas NBR 15220 (Desempenho térmico de edificações) e NBR 9077 (Saídas de emergência em edifícios).
  16. 16. RESULTADOS E DISCUSSÕES ANÁLISE de padrões (ALEXANDER et al., 1977). Tabela de análise 4: Após as análises objetivas das normas anteriores, o outro passo foi a averiguação de aspectos subjetivos listados no livro Uma linguagem
  17. 17. RESULTADOS E DISCUSSÕES Com as tabelas devidamente preenchidas, os resultados obtidos foram espacializados em gráficos. Esses foram dispostos em cinco níveis (de 0 a 4) e representam o percentual de ambientes atingidos satisfatoriamente em cada módulo segundo a análise efetuada. • nível 0 (= 0%); • nível 1 (=25%); • nível 2 (=50%); • nível 3 (=75%) • nível 4 (=100%). Os gráficos seguem o modelo do DQI (CABE, 2005).
  18. 18. RESULTADOS E DISCUSSÕES O gráfico que trás o resultado da comparação entre os ambientes e áreas exigidos na resolução 9/2011 e os existentes no projeto demonstram que a maioria dos ambientes respeita os requisitos mínimos.
  19. 19. RESULTADOS E DISCUSSÕES Foram gerados três gráficos relacionados à NBR de conforto ambiental. Pautados nas tabelas de: aberturas para ventilação; sombreamento de aberturas e estratégias de condicionamento térmico passivo.
  20. 20. RESULTADOS E DISCUSSÕES Foram gerados três gráficos relacionados à NBR de conforto ambiental. Pautados nas tabelas de: aberturas para ventilação; sombreamento de aberturas e estratégias de condicionamento térmico passivo.
  21. 21. RESULTADOS E DISCUSSÕES A norma seguinte, a NBR 9077, é quase em sua totalidade atendida, assim como as normativas do MEC.
  22. 22. RESULTADOS E DISCUSSÕES Os resultados pioram quando a análise deixa o lado objetivo do cumprimento de normas e recai sobre a humanização. O gráfico dos parâmetros de cidade possui melhor desempenho. Em oposição, os parâmetros de construção não são atendidos e os de arquitetura estão abaixo da média.
  23. 23. RESULTADOS E DISCUSSÕES Os resultados pioram quando a análise deixa o lado objetivo do cumprimento de normas e recai sobre a humanização. O gráfico dos parâmetros de cidade possui melhor desempenho. Em oposição, os parâmetros de construção não são atendidos e os de arquitetura estão abaixo da média.
  24. 24. A necessidade de velocidade e economia para a construção de novas unidades, motivada pelo grande déficit de vagas no país, 238 mil (DEPEN, 2012) estão caminhando em direção oposta à necessidade de ressocialização da população carcerária. A afirmação pôde ser embasada nos dados da atual pesquisa. As tabelas e gráficos gerados demonstram que a tipologia mais construída no país: modelo compacto, representado cerca de 30% das unidades (PIBIC 2013-2014). Observa-se com os resultados que a arquitetura penal explanada consegue atingir os padrões objetivos das normas de conforto ambiental, dimensionamento dos espaços e espaços de aprendizagem. Porém, quando se trata de se utilizar elementos para transformar a ambiência do espaço em algo mais humano, este tipo de arquitetura fica aquém do pretendido. RESULTADOS E DISCUSSÕES
  25. 25. A tipologia estudada, assim como os demais tipos observados podem chegar ao extremo da racionalidade e desconsiderar aspectos humanistas, aspectos fundamentais que afetam no comportamento dos usuários. O alerta que se faz é o da contínua reprodução de tipologias que não apresentam resultados favoráveis à ressocialização do preso ou então o da importação de tipologias que não se mostram adaptados à realidade climática do país. A pesquisa, portanto, aponta para a necessidade de novos estudos que indiquem quais as configurações de espaços de unidades penais podem ser criadas para atingir o objetivo da humanização destes espaços e da ressocialização dos presos. RESULTADOS E DISCUSSÕES
  26. 26. ALEXANDER, Christopher; de et al. Uma linguagem de padrões: A Pattern Language. Porto Alegre: Bookman Editora, 2012. ASSOCIAÇÃO BRASILEIRA DE NORMAS TÉCNICAS. NBR 15220: Desempenho térmico de edificações. Rio de Janeiro, 2005. ASSOCIAÇÃO BRASILEIRA DE NORMAS TÉCNICAS. NBR 9077: Saídas de emergência em edifícios. Rio de Janeiro, 2005. BRASIL. Ministério da Justiça. Conselho Nacional de Política Criminal e Penitenciária. Diretrizes básicas para arquitetura penal. Brasília: CNPCP, 2011. CABE. Picturing school design. Londres: Commission for architecture and the built environment, 2005. MONTANER, Josep Maria; MUXÍ, Zaida. Arquitetura e política: Ensaios para mundos alternativos. São Paulo: Editora GG Brasil, 2014. REFERÊNCIAS
  27. 27. Autor 1: Camila Costa de Lima Instituição 1: UFAL Email 1:camilacostaa.26@gmail.com Autor 2: Aloisio Batista De Carvalho Neto Instituição 2: UFAL Email 2: aloisio_carvalho_neto@hotmail.com Autor 3: Hedhyliana Walkyria Rodrigues de Melo Instituição 3: UFAL Email 3: hedhyliana _rodrigues@hotmail.com Autor 4: Suzann Flávia Cordeiro De Lima Instituição 4: UFAL (orientadora) Email 4: suzanncordeiro@hotmail.com AUTORES
  28. 28. Pesquisa PIBIC - CNPq/UFAL/FAPEAL FOMENTO

