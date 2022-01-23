Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 7

Product export from chhattisgarh

Jan. 23, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Business

Chhattisgarh is the place where there is valuable open doors. Its true capacity and possibilities are astounding. Chhattisgarh is enriched with a rich social legacy and normal variety that is unrivaled in its fortune and assortment. About portion of the state is covered with thick backwoods and natural life

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(4.5/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
(4.5/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(3.5/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(5/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(0/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(0/5)
Free
Make Your Moment: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want Dion Lim
(3.5/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Your Turn: Careers, Kids, and Comebacks--A Working Mother's Guide Jennifer Gefsky
(0/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul Jamie Ducharme
(5/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
(3.5/5)
Free
Your Work from Home Life: Redefine, Reorganize and Reinvent Your Remote Work (Tips for Building a Home-Based Working Career) M.J. Fievre
(4/5)
Free
Where You Are Is Not Who You Are: A Memoir Ursula Burns
(4.5/5)
Free
The One Week Marketing Plan: The Set It & Forget It Approach for Quickly Growing Your Business Mark Satterfield
(4.5/5)
Free
Larger Than Yourself: Reimagine Industries, Lead with Purpose & Grow Ideas into Movements Thibault Manekin
(4.5/5)
Free
Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger, and Multiply Your Impact Liz Wiseman
(5/5)
Free
Crypto Economy: How Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Token-Economy Are Disrupting the Financial World Aries Wang
(4.5/5)
Free
The Debt Trap: How Student Loans Became a National Catastrophe Josh Mitchell
(4.5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-To Guide from the First Family of Podcasting Justin McElroy
(5/5)
Free
Flex: Reinventing Work for a Smarter, Happier Life Annie Auerbach
(4.5/5)
Free
Just Work: How to Root Out Bias, Prejudice, and Bullying to Build a Kick-Ass Culture of Inclusivity Kimberly Scott
(3.5/5)
Free
The Way We Work: On the Job in Hollywood Bruce Ferber
(4.5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America Alec MacGillis
(4.5/5)
Free

Product export from chhattisgarh

  1. 1. 1. Suyash daga 20. Muskaan makhija 25. Shreyans jain 39.Aarav gupta
  2. 2.  Chhattisgarh is the place where there is valuable open doors. Its true capacity and possibilities are astounding. Chhattisgarh is enriched with a rich social legacy and normal variety that is unrivaled in its fortune and assortment. About portion of the state is covered with thick backwoods and natural life.  The Aurvedic herbs here are the best in the world. With eco-tourism on the rise, Chhattisgarh is an attractive destination for foreign tourists.  Bastar (the ancestral land) isn't just superb however has its very own novel culture. Chhattisgarh is profoundly acclaimed for its antiques, magnificent craftsmanship on wood, Bell Metal, fashioned iron, bamboo and dirt. It is the rice bowl of the country.
  3. 3.  Chhattisgarh has seen a consistent development in send out since its origin. The normal development rate during these years has been around 34% .Major product from Chhattisgarh radiate from Bhilai, Raipur, Korba and Raigarh.  The main things of exports are Iron and Steel, iron metal, Steel projecting and forgings, Aluminum, Cereals (rice), mixed yarn, oil extractions, therapeutic plants, organic products, silk and crafted works and so on  Chhattisgarh being wealthy in regular assets and accessibility of essential unrefined substance like iron metal, bauxite, tin, coal, water, influence and so on, has the imperative potential to reinforce its exports
  4. 4.  The state has vivid variety of traditional tribal crafts made of bell metal, wood, wrought iron, bamboo & clay. These artifacts are exported to countries worldwide - USA Germany, France, Greece and many more. Chhattisgarh is largest producer of tasar (Kosa) silk in the country. Silk is exported to countries like UK, Germany etc.  They offer Ganesha Statues, Tribal Head Key Holder, Traditional Door Handle, Tribal Lady Back From Forest, Metal Handicrafts and much more. Each piece is made by our creative and skilled artisans following the quality standards.  There products are unique in designs, shapes and colors. They are admired for their unmatched patterns, multiple sizes, glossy finishing, durability and pocket- friendly prices.

×