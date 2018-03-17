read online Read The Art of Happiness, 10th Anniversary Edition: A Handbook for Living E-book full unlimited

An updated edition of a beloved classic, the original book on happiness, with new material from His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Dr. Howard Cutler. Nearly every time you see him, he s laughing, or at least smiling. And he makes everyone else around him feel like smiling. He s the Dalai Lama, the spiritual and temporal leader of Tibet, a Nobel Prize winner, and a hugely sought-after speaker and statesman. Why is he so popular? Even after spending only a few minutes in his presence you can t help feeling happier. If you ask him if he s happy, even though he s suffered the loss of his country, the Dalai Lama will give you an unconditional yes. What s more, he ll tell you that happiness is the purpose of life, and that the very motion of our life is toward happiness. How to get there has always been the question. He s tried to answer it before, but he s never had the help of a psychiatrist to get the message across in a context we can easily understand. The Art of Happiness is the book that started the genre of happiness books, and it remains the cornerstone of the field of positive psychology. Through conversations, stories, and meditations, the Dalai Lama shows us how to defeat day-to-day anxiety, insecurity, anger, and discouragement. Together with Dr. Howard Cutler, he explores many facets of everyday life, including relationships, loss, and the pursuit of wealth, to illustrate how to ride through life s obstacles on a deep and abiding source of inner peace. Based on 2,500 years of Buddhist meditations mixed with a healthy dose of common sense, The Art of Happiness is a book that crosses the boundaries of traditions to help readers with difficulties common to all human beings. After being in print for ten years, this book has touched countless lives and uplifted spirits around the world.

