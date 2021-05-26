download ⭐✔Embroidery: A Step-by-Step Guide to More than 200 Stitches

Copy Link To Download : https://greatfull.fileoz.club/1465436030 bIn Hans Blomquist's new book iInspired by Naturei, the stylist and art director identifies the connection between our home environment and our emotional wellbeing.bCelebrated art director and stylist Hans begins by discussing the essential components of a well-loved home. Nature is at the heart of his decorating philosophy, and contact with the natural world has been linked to reduced stress levels and improved mood. Still lifes and displays of treasured pieces are key to his look, and Hans explains how to style vignettes that will add visual interest as well as a connection to our past. Using contrasting yet harmonious textures will engage our senses, while his favored earthy palette creates a sense of calm and tranquillity just where we need it most. In the second part of the book, Homes, Hans takes us on a tour of real-life homes that possess a sense of comfort, contentment, and beauty and will inspire the reader to create a home that offers a refuge from the wider world as well as the perfect place to welcome family and friends.