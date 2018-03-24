Successfully reported this slideshow.
Read Forgotten Tribes: Unrecognized Indians and the Federal Acknowledgment Process | eBooks Textbooks
Book details Author : Mark Edwin Miller Pages : 356 pages Publisher : University of Nebraska Press 2006-12-01 Language : E...
Description this book Forgotten Tribes Offers an overview of the Federal Acknowledgment Process (FAP) enacted in 1978, the...
Forgotten Tribes Offers an overview of the Federal Acknowledgment Process (FAP) enacted in 1978, the legal mechanism whereby native groups achieve official "recognition" of tribal status. This work examines the FAP through the prism of four tribal communities and their battles to gain indigenous rights under federal law.

  2. 2. Book details Author : Mark Edwin Miller Pages : 356 pages Publisher : University of Nebraska Press 2006-12-01 Language : English ISBN-10 : 0803283210 ISBN-13 : 9780803283213
  Description this book Forgotten Tribes Offers an overview of the Federal Acknowledgment Process (FAP) enacted in 1978, the legal mechanism whereby native groups achieve official "recognition" of tribal status. This work examines the FAP through the prism of four tribal communities and their battles to gain indigenous rights under federal law. 