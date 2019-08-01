Audiobooks Download Contact

Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Pulitzer Prize­winning author of Cosmos and renowned astronomer Carl Sagan's international bestseller about th...
  2. 2. Contact The Pulitzer Prize­winning author of Cosmos and renowned astronomer Carl Sagan’s international bestseller about the discovery of an advanced civilization in the depths of space remains the “greatest adventure of all time” (Associated Press). The future is here…in an adventure of cosmic dimension. When a signal is discovered that seems to come from far beyond our solar system, a multinational team of scientists decides to find the source. What follows is an eye­opening journey out to the stars to the most awesome encounter in human history. Who—or what—is out there? Why are they watching us? And what do they want with us? One of the best science fiction novels about communication with extraterrestrial intelligent beings, Contact is a “stunning and satisfying” (Los Angeles Times) classic.
