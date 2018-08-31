Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The Good Girl free audible books The Good Girl free audible books LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
The Good Girl free audible books “I’ve been following her for the past few days. I know where she buys her groceries, wher...
The Good Girl free audible books Written By: Mary Kubica. Narrated By: Johnny Heller, Andi Arndt, Lindy Nettleton, Tom Tay...
The Good Girl free audible books Download Full Version The Good Girl Audio OR Listen now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Good Girl free audible books

2 views

Published on

The Good Girl free audible books

Published in: Environment
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Good Girl free audible books

  1. 1. The Good Girl free audible books The Good Girl free audible books LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. The Good Girl free audible books “I’ve been following her for the past few days. I know where she buys her groceries, where she has her dry cleaning done, where she works. I don’t know the color of her eyes or what they look like when she’s scared. But I will.” ​ Born to a prominent Chicago judge and his stifled socialite wife, Mia Dennett moves against the grain as a young inner-city art teacher. One night, Mia enters a bar to meet her on-again, off-again boyfriend. But when he doesn’t show, she unwisely leaves with an enigmatic stranger. With his smooth moves and modest wit, Colin Thatcher seems at first like a safe one-night stand. But following Colin home will turn out to be the worst mistake of Mia’s life. ​ Colin’s job was to abduct Mia as part of a wild extortion plot and deliver her to his employers. But the plan takes an unexpected turn when Colin suddenly decides to hide Mia in a secluded cabin in rural Minnesota, evading the police and his deadly superiors. Mia’s mother, Eve, and Detective Gabe Hoffman will stop at nothing to find them, but no one could have predicted the emotional entanglements that eventually cause this family’s world to shatter. ​ An addictively suspenseful and tautly written thriller, The Good Girl is a compulsive debut that reveals how, even in the perfect family, nothing is as it seems. ​ “Psychologically rich and pulse pounding, The Good Girl had me hooked from the very first sentence and didn’t let go until the final word.”—Heather Gudenkauf, New York Times bestselling author
  3. 3. The Good Girl free audible books Written By: Mary Kubica. Narrated By: Johnny Heller, Andi Arndt, Lindy Nettleton, Tom Taylorson Publisher: Blackstone Audiobooks Date: July 2014 Duration: 10 hours 40 minutes
  4. 4. The Good Girl free audible books Download Full Version The Good Girl Audio OR Listen now

×