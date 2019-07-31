Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
3LPVOHXU)UHQFK/HYHO/HVVRQV)UHH’RZQORDG$XGLRERRN6WUHDP$XGLRERRNV 3LPVOHXU)UHQFK/HYHO/HVVRQV)UHH’RZQORDG$XGLRERRN6WUHDP$XGLR...
3LPVOHXU)UHQFK/HYHO/HVVRQV)UHH’RZQORDG$XGLRERRN6WUHDP 7KH(DVLHVWDQG)DVWHVW:DWR/HDUQ)UHQFK :LWK3LPVOHXURX¶OOEHFRPHFRQYHUVDW...
3LPVOHXU)UHQFK/HYHO/HVVRQV)UHH’RZQORDG$XGLRERRN6WUHDP
3LPVOHXU)UHQFK/HYHO/HVVRQV)UHH’RZQORDG$XGLRERRN6WUHDP
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pimsleur French Level 3 Lessons 1-5 Free Download Audiobook Stream Audiobooks

3 views

Published on

Pimsleur French Level 3 Lessons 1-5 Free Download Audiobook Stream Audiobooks

Published in: Automotive
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Pimsleur French Level 3 Lessons 1-5 Free Download Audiobook Stream Audiobooks

  1. 1. 3LPVOHXU)UHQFK/HYHO/HVVRQV)UHH’RZQORDG$XGLRERRN6WUHDP$XGLRERRNV 3LPVOHXU)UHQFK/HYHO/HVVRQV)UHH’RZQORDG$XGLRERRN6WUHDP$XGLRERRNV_3LPVOHXU)UHQFK/HYHO/HVVRQV)UHH ’RZQORDG$XGLRERRN6WUHDP$XGLRERRNV)UHH6WUHDPLQJ /,1.,13$*(72/,67(125’2:1/2$’%22.
  2. 2. 3LPVOHXU)UHQFK/HYHO/HVVRQV)UHH’RZQORDG$XGLRERRN6WUHDP 7KH(DVLHVWDQG)DVWHVW:DWR/HDUQ)UHQFK :LWK3LPVOHXURX¶OOEHFRPHFRQYHUVDWLRQDOLQ)UHQFK†WRXQGHUVWDQGDQGEHXQGHUVWRRG†TXLFNODQ HIIHFWLYHO<RX¶OOOHDUQYRFDEXODUJUDPPDUDQGSURQXQFLDWLRQWRJHWKHUWKURXJKFRQYHUVDWLRQ$Q SURYHQSURJUDPZLOOKHOSRXUHPHPEHUZKDWRX¶YHOHDUQHGVRRXFDQSXWLWLQWRDFWLRQ :K3LPVOHXU" 4XLFN(DV–2QOPLQXWHVDGD 3RUWDEOH)OH[LEOH–&RUHOHVVRQVFDQEHGRQHDQWLPHDQZKHUHDQGHDVLOILWLQWRRXUEXVOLIH 3URYHQ0HWKRG–:RUNVZKHQRWKHUPHWKRGVIDLO 6HOI3DFHG–*RIDVWRUJRVORZ–LW¶VXSWRRX %DVHGLQ6FLHQFH–’HYHORSHGXVLQJSURYHQUHVHDUFKRQPHPRUDQGOHDUQLQJ &RVWHIIHFWLYH–/HVVH[SHQVLYHWKDQFODVVHVRULPPHUVLRQDQGIHDWXUHVDOOQDWLYHVSHDNHUV *HQLXV–7ULJJHUVRXUEUDLQ¶VQDWXUDODSWLWXGHWROHDUQ :RUNVIRUHYHURQH–5HFRPPHQGHGIRUDJHVDQGDERYH :KDW¶V,QFOXGHG" PLQXWHDXGLROHVVRQV ,QWRWDOKRXUVRIDXGLRDOOIHDWXULQJQDWLYHVSHDNHUV :KDW<RX¶OO/HDUQ 7KLVFRXUVHLQFOXGHV/HVVRQVIURPWKH)UHQFK/HYHOSURJUDPIHDWXULQJKRXUVRIODQJXDJHLQVWUXFWLRQ( OHVVRQSURYLGHVPLQXWHVRIVSRNHQODQJXDJHSUDFWLFHZLWKDQLQWURGXFWRUFRQYHUVDWLRQDQGQHZY VWUXFWXUHV’HWDLOHGLQVWUXFWLRQVHQDEOHRXWRXQGHUVWDQGDQGSDUWLFLSDWHLQWKHFRQYHUVDW YRFDEXODULQWURGXFHGLQSUHYLRXVOHVVRQVLVLQFOXGHGLQHDFKOHVVRQ7KHHPSKDVLVLVRQSURQXQFLD FRPSUHKHQVLRQDQGRQOHDUQLQJWRVSHDN)UHQFK
  3. 3. 3LPVOHXU)UHQFK/HYHO/HVVRQV)UHH’RZQORDG$XGLRERRN6WUHDP
  4. 4. 3LPVOHXU)UHQFK/HYHO/HVVRQV)UHH’RZQORDG$XGLRERRN6WUHDP

×