The European Court of Auditors (ECA) promotes accountability and transparency, and acts as the independent guardian of the financial interests of the EU citizens. ECA recently published two reports about EU energy efficiency policies (about appliances and buildings).
This webinar will present ECA’s role in the EU policy process, how it relates to evaluation, and the main conclusions from the two recent reports.
