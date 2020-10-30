Successfully reported this slideshow.
ACADEMIC MANUSCRIPT TO PUBLICATION Dr. Sushma H.B. drshb135@gmail.com
TODAY’S AGENDA 1. What next after writing academic manuscript i. Publication Houses 2. Difference between i. Research Pape...
TODAY’S AGENDA 5. Peer Review – i. History of Peer Review ii. What is Peer Review iii. Why Peer Review iv. When Peer Revie...
TODAY’S AGENDA 9. Ethics to be followed by Peer Reviewer(s) 10. Advantages and Disadvantages of Peer Review 11. Peer Revie...
PUBLICATION ACADEMIC MANUSCRIPT •Academic Press (Elsevier) •Cambridge University Press. •Oxford University Press. •Routled...
Difference Between 1. Research Paper and Research Article 2. Review Paper and Review Article Source Conference/ Seminar Jo...
DIFFERENCE BETWEEN ACADEMIC JOURNAL, MAGAZINE AND NEWS PAPER
DIFFERENT KNOWLEDGE GAINING SOURCES
Academic Journal - Peer Reviewed / Scholarly / Referred Cont….. Two words for the same thing Peer-reviewed articles are al...
HISTORY OF PEER REVIEW 1. Royal Society of London created peer review in 1665. 2. First peer-reviewed journal – Philosophi...
Henry Oldenburg – The first Editor 1665: PHILOSOPHICAL TRANSACTION
WHY WHO HOW WHAT WHEN WHERE
What is Peer Review Peer Latin word→ Par means Equal When you are par with someone, you are their Peer Re → Again View→ Se...
Why Peer Review Maintain the quality standard Improve performance Provide credibility check methods, statistics, sometimes...
PEER REVIEW – WHEN, WHO AND WHERE WHEN Submitted for Publication WHO Peer Reviewer(s) WHERE Publishing Houses
PEER REVIEW PROCESS When a scholarly work is SUBMITTED TO A SCIENTIFIC JOURNAL, it first undergoes a PRELIMINARY CHECK kno...
The basic necessities that need to be met for the journal are - Scholarly work falls within the journal's scope. Check w...
The basic necessities that need to be met for the journal are - If a work involves patients or animals, then the peer rev...
PEER REVIEW PROCESS
The journal will publish the paper in its original form. The journal will publish the paper after author(s) submits doing ...
1.Main Editor Peer Review 2.Single Blind Peer Review 3.Double Blind Peer Review 4.Triple Blind Peer Review 6.Collaborative...
1. Main Editor Peer Review Main editor of the journal will review the manuscript to determine the suitability for publica...
2. Single Blind Peer Review Author is Blind Peer Reviewer is not Blind •Reviewer(s) are used to determine the suitability ...
SINGLE BLIND PEER REVIEW MERITS – 1. Prevents any influence from the author towards the reviewing process. 2. Allows impar...
3. Double Blind Peer Review Author is Blind Reviewer is Blind •Reviewer(s) are used to determine the suitability of public...
DOUBLE BLIND PEER PREVIEW MERITS – 1. Reduction of bias, focus on research. 2. Protection against personal criticism from ...
4. Triple Blind Peer Review Author(s) is Blind Reviewer(s) is Blind Editor is Blind Reviewer(s) are unknown to Author(s)....
4. Open Peer Review Author(S) is Unblind Reviewer(S) is Unblind  Both author(s) and Reviewer(s) know to each other.
OPEN PEER REVIEW MERITS – 1. More efficient and constructive feedback. 2. Greater insight into the scientific process. 3. ...
5.Collaborative Peer Review Author Reviewer Identity not Disclosed  Journal provides platform for reviewer(s) and author(...
6. Third Party Peer Review Author Independent Reviewer Author(s) get their manuscript reviewed by independent reviewer. ...
7. Post Publication Peer Review Journal provides platform like discussion forum for post publication comments. Once the ...
8. Cascading Peer Review When the manuscript gets rejected for publication , author(s) will be suggested to submit the sa...
DUTIES OF EDITORS , PEER REVIWERS AND AUTHORS EDITOR(S) • Publication decision • Fair play • Confidentiality • Disclosure ...
Peer Review is not a PERFECT PROCESS, but it is one of the best ways of ensuring the quality and originality of a ARTICLE....
Why Peer Review for Reviewer(s)
MIND REFRESHMENT
ETHICS FOR PEER REVIEWER(S) Six questions to be asked by reviewer(s) to themselves 1. CAN I PROVIDE AN UNDIASED REVIEW? 2....
1. CAN I PROVIDE AN UNDIASED REVIEW? 1. Personal biases against the researcher or research topic. 2. Be aware of bias agai...
2. DO I HAVE ANY CONFLICTS OF INTEREST? 1. Inappropriate to review a manuscript authored by close friends, co-workers, per...
3. AM I AN EXPERT IN THIS FIELD? Editor(s) expects reviewer(s) to be familiar with the research and processes in their are...
IF YOU THINK YOU DON'T HAVE ENOUGH EXPERTISE FOR THE REVIEW If you feel you don’t have enough knowledge about the topic to...
4. CAN I MAINTAIN CONFIDENTIALITY OVER THE ARTICLE? 1. Reviewer(s) must not disclose details of manuscript with colleagues...
5. CAN I PROVIDE A FAIR AND CONSTRUCTIVE REVIEW? 1. Reviewers should always remain honest, polite and constructive. 2. Man...
6. CAN I MEET THE DEADLINE? If you have conflicting personal commitments (e.g. planned vacation, parental leave, etc.) If ...
ADVANTAGES OF PEER REVIEW 1. Establishes the validity, therefore prevents substandard article being getting published. 2. ...
DISADVANTAGES OF PEER REVIEW 1. It can cause lengthy delays which may go from 6 months to one year. 2. It is a time consum...
PEER REVIEW FORMAT
HOW TO RECOGNISE PEER REVIEWED ARTICLE
PEER REVIEWED ARTICLE
PUBLISHING ADVICES THROUGH THIS WEBINAR Before submitting article make sure, it is as good as you can make it, because ch...
THANK YOU FOR LISTENING HAPPY PUBLISHING
Main focus is on Peer Review of academic manuscript before getting published and its types and ethics to be followed by peer review with advantage and disadvantage of peer review.

  5. 5. PUBLICATION ACADEMIC MANUSCRIPT •Academic Press (Elsevier) •Cambridge University Press. •Oxford University Press. •Routledge. •Springer •Sage Publications. •University of Chicago Press. •Wiley. WHAT NEXT AFTER WRITING ACADEMIC MANUSCRIPT Editor(s) Peer Reviewer(s) Author(s) Publication Houses TO FOR
  6. 6. Difference Between 1. Research Paper and Research Article 2. Review Paper and Review Article Source Conference/ Seminar Journal Research Paper Primary Present Research Article Primary Published Review Paper Secondary Present Review Article Secondary Published
  7. 7. DIFFERENCE BETWEEN ACADEMIC JOURNAL, MAGAZINE AND NEWS PAPER
  8. 8. DIFFERENT KNOWLEDGE GAINING SOURCES
  9. 9. Academic Journal - Peer Reviewed / Scholarly / Referred Cont….. Two words for the same thing Peer-reviewed articles are also referred to as “scholarly” or “refereed”. They can be asserted as peer-reviewed by the location of a DOI number (Digital Object Identifier ) associated with the journal issue that the article was found in.
  10. 10. HISTORY OF PEER REVIEW 1. Royal Society of London created peer review in 1665. 2. First peer-reviewed journal – Philosophical Transactions 3. Target- Improve Paper Peer Review has been a formal part of scientific communication. Since the first Scientific journals appeared more than 300 years ago.
  11. 11. Henry Oldenburg – The first Editor 1665: PHILOSOPHICAL TRANSACTION
  12. 12. WHY WHO HOW WHAT WHEN WHERE
  13. 13. What is Peer Review Peer Latin word→ Par means Equal When you are par with someone, you are their Peer Re → Again View→ See Reviewer→Close Observer Is the process of someone reading, checking and giving his or her opinion about something that has been written by another scientist or expert working in the same subject area. Is the process of evaluating the scholarly work for its suitability for publication in academic journal. A peer-reviewed article is one that is written by an expert in the field that the subject of the article is written, and that has been reviewed by other experts within the same subject field before publication. This ensures that the article has been thoroughly reviewed for accuracy.
  14. 14. Why Peer Review Maintain the quality standard Improve performance Provide credibility check methods, statistics, sometimes correct English and verify whether conclusion supports the research.
  15. 15. PEER REVIEW – WHEN, WHO AND WHERE WHEN Submitted for Publication WHO Peer Reviewer(s) WHERE Publishing Houses
  16. 16. PEER REVIEW PROCESS When a scholarly work is SUBMITTED TO A SCIENTIFIC JOURNAL, it first undergoes a PRELIMINARY CHECK known as a DESK REVIEW where the EDITOR decides if the manuscript should be sent for PEER REVIEW or be IMMEDIATELY REJECTED. Then, multiple experts are selected from the same field who are qualified and able to review the work impartially. HOW PEER REVIEW
  17. 17. The basic necessities that need to be met for the journal are - Scholarly work falls within the journal's scope. Check whether the research topic has been clearly formulated. Decide if a suitable approach has been taken to address the scientific issues involved. Reviewer(s) also examines the methodology to determine whether the author(s) results can be reproduced, and he or she assesses the novelty and originality of the research findings.
  18. 18. The basic necessities that need to be met for the journal are - If a work involves patients or animals, then the peer review will also cover ethical aspects. Rate the 'readability' of the work, assessing how logically the argument has been constructed and whether the conclusions are well-founded. If everything goes well then they’re published. However, submissions with serious failings will be rejected, though they can be re- submitted once they have been thoroughly revised.
  19. 19. PEER REVIEW PROCESS
  20. 20. The journal will publish the paper in its original form. The journal will publish the paper after author(s) submits doing minor corrections. The journal will publish the paper provided the author(s) make the changes suggested by the reviewer(s) and /or Editor(s). The journal is willing to reconsider the paper in another round of decision making after the author(s) make major changes. Accept without any changes Accept with minor revisions Accept after major revisions Revise and resubmit ACCEPTANCE ACCEPTANCE CONDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE CONDITIONAL REJECTION PEER REVIEWER(S) AND EDITORIAL DECISION MAKING AT JOURNAL PUBLICATION The journal will not publish the paper or reconsider it even if the author(s) make major revisions. Reject the paper OUT RIGHT REJECTION
  21. 21. 1.Main Editor Peer Review 2.Single Blind Peer Review 3.Double Blind Peer Review 4.Triple Blind Peer Review 6.Collaborative Peer Review 7.Third Party Peer Review 8.Post Publication Peer Review 5.Open Peer Review 9.Cascading Peer Review TYPES OF PEER REVIEW AND ITS PROCESS
  22. 22. 1. Main Editor Peer Review Main editor of the journal will review the manuscript to determine the suitability for publication. No other reviewer(s) are used in this review process. Main Editor
  23. 23. 2. Single Blind Peer Review Author is Blind Peer Reviewer is not Blind •Reviewer(s) are used to determine the suitability of publication. •Reviewer(s) unknown to author(s). • Author(s) know to reviewer(s). •This is the traditional method of reviewing and is the most common type.
  24. 24. SINGLE BLIND PEER REVIEW MERITS – 1. Prevents any influence from the author towards the reviewing process. 2. Allows impartial reviewing, scrutiny and decisions. DEMERITS – 1. Unnecessary critical and harsh judgment on the authors work. 2. Delaying the review and publication process.
  25. 25. 3. Double Blind Peer Review Author is Blind Reviewer is Blind •Reviewer(s) are used to determine the suitability of publication. •Reviewer(s) and author(s) are unknown to each other. •Common in social sciences and humanities
  26. 26. DOUBLE BLIND PEER PREVIEW MERITS – 1. Reduction of bias, focus on research. 2. Protection against personal criticism from both the author and reviewer. DEMERITS – 1. It adds additional workloads and responsibility to editor(s). 2. Identity discloser can lead to impersonal , harsh or critical feedback – but should be in constructive manner. 3. Chances of identifying the author through the subject, self – citation and writing style.
  27. 27. 4. Triple Blind Peer Review Author(s) is Blind Reviewer(s) is Blind Editor is Blind Reviewer(s) are unknown to Author(s). Author(s) identity is kept hidden from both the reviewer(s) and Editor.
  28. 28. 4. Open Peer Review Author(S) is Unblind Reviewer(S) is Unblind  Both author(s) and Reviewer(s) know to each other.
  29. 29. OPEN PEER REVIEW MERITS – 1. More efficient and constructive feedback. 2. Greater insight into the scientific process. 3. Greater accountability and amicability (friendly) between parties. 4. Prevents too harsh comments as a good rapport is built between parties. 5. Encourages more open and honest reviewing. DEMERITS – 1. Discourage honest reviewing due to fear of counter blows that can affect the reviewer(s) reputation and progress. 2. Reluctance to criticise work of more senior researchers , or potential collaborators.
  30. 30. 5.Collaborative Peer Review Author Reviewer Identity not Disclosed  Journal provides platform for reviewer(s) and author(s) to discuss over the manuscript for improvement.  Initially reviewer(s) identity is not disclosed to author(s) but disclosed at the time for publication.
  31. 31. 6. Third Party Peer Review Author Independent Reviewer Author(s) get their manuscript reviewed by independent reviewer. Based on reviewer feedback, manuscript is revised and then submitted to the journal for publication.
  32. 32. 7. Post Publication Peer Review Journal provides platform like discussion forum for post publication comments. Once the manuscript is available on the forum anyone who reads the manuscript can Comment. Anyone can review about the manuscript and its comments.
  33. 33. 8. Cascading Peer Review When the manuscript gets rejected for publication , author(s) will be suggested to submit the same manuscript to another journal along with the reviews, Based on reviews the manuscript will be considered for publication in another journal by the same publisher.
  34. 34. DUTIES OF EDITORS , PEER REVIWERS AND AUTHORS EDITOR(S) • Publication decision • Fair play • Confidentiality • Disclosure and conflicts of interest PEER REVIEWER(S) • Contribution to editorial decision • Promptness • Confidentiality • Disclosure and conflicts of interest AUTHOR(S) • Reporting standards • Data access and retention • Originality and plagiarism • Acknowledgement of sources • Authorship of paper
  35. 35. Peer Review is not a PERFECT PROCESS, but it is one of the best ways of ensuring the quality and originality of a ARTICLE. PEER REVIEW – A GATE KEEPER, BUT NOT PERFECT
  36. 36. Why Peer Review for Reviewer(s)
  37. 37. MIND REFRESHMENT
  38. 38. ETHICS FOR PEER REVIEWER(S) Six questions to be asked by reviewer(s) to themselves 1. CAN I PROVIDE AN UNDIASED REVIEW? 2. DO I HAVE ANY CONFLICTS OF INTEREST? 3. AM I EXPERT IN THIS FIELD? 4. CAN I MAINTAIN CONFIDENTIALITY OVER THE ARTICLE? 5. CAN I PROVIDE A FAIR AND CONSTRUCTIVE REVIEW? 6. CAN I MEET THE DEADLINE?
  39. 39. 1. CAN I PROVIDE AN UNDIASED REVIEW? 1. Personal biases against the researcher or research topic. 2. Be aware of bias against gender, geographical location or institutional affiliation. 3. Bias towards particular methods of study. 4. Favoring research on similar topics, with similar styles a our own. 5. Remove subjective preferences and focuses on the science.
  40. 40. 2. DO I HAVE ANY CONFLICTS OF INTEREST? 1. Inappropriate to review a manuscript authored by close friends, co-workers, person from own institution or current collaborator. 2. Reviewing manuscripts in direct competition to your own research can rise a risk of using the paper for your own benefit, or providing a negative review to block publication of the work before reviewer(s) own. 3. It is permissible to review a manuscript by past co-workers at different institution or persons if reviewers have met but are not in close . 4. Reviewers should declare any potential conflicts to the journal before accepting to review and let journal editors decide how to proceed.
  41. 41. 3. AM I AN EXPERT IN THIS FIELD? Editor(s) expects reviewer(s) to be familiar with the research and processes in their area of expertise. Mention in your comments to journal editor(s) if you are unsure about different methods, analyses or statistics involved in manuscript. REVIEWER(S) ABILITY TO BE HONEST IS IMPORTANT Editor can then trust your judgment on the paper and decides to gain the opinion of a statistician. “Over all the results are clear and well written. I am unable to comment on the curve plot as this is beyond the scope of my statistical knowledge”
  42. 42. IF YOU THINK YOU DON'T HAVE ENOUGH EXPERTISE FOR THE REVIEW If you feel you don’t have enough knowledge about the topic to provide a fair review If the research overlaps with another subject area that you are not familiar with If you don’t have adequate knowledge of the research method used by the author(s)
  43. 43. 4. CAN I MAINTAIN CONFIDENTIALITY OVER THE ARTICLE? 1. Reviewer(s) must not disclose details of manuscript with colleagues, friends, or the press. This guards against sensitive details being plagiarised, incorporated into competing research, or revealed before publication.
  44. 44. 5. CAN I PROVIDE A FAIR AND CONSTRUCTIVE REVIEW? 1. Reviewers should always remain honest, polite and constructive. 2. Manuscript authors of today might be your collaborators or principal investigators of tomorrow. 3. If you feel you might not have a neutral attitude towards the author and/or topic of the research. 4. If you have supervised or taught the author(s). 5. If you are working on a project that is similar to the one you’ve been asked to review. 6. If you have co-authored a paper with the author(s) in recent years.
  45. 45. 6. CAN I MEET THE DEADLINE? If you have conflicting personal commitments (e.g. planned vacation, parental leave, etc.) If you think your Professional commitments might not allow you to meet the deadline (e.g. conference travel, academic duties, etc.) Inform the editor to extent the deadline when not possible to submit feedback within stipulated deadline.
  46. 46. ADVANTAGES OF PEER REVIEW 1. Establishes the validity, therefore prevents substandard article being getting published. 2. Provides valuable feedback so that researchers can revise and improve their manuscript before publication. 3. Enables journal editors to select the most important research findings for publication in their journals. 4. The process of peer review is understood and accepted by the majority of researchers. 5. Peer Review is not a PERFECT PROCESS, but it is one of the best ways of ensuring the quality and originality of a ARTICLE.
  47. 47. DISADVANTAGES OF PEER REVIEW 1. It can cause lengthy delays which may go from 6 months to one year. 2. It is a time consuming process. 3. There has been extensive debate as to how effective the peer review process really is in detecting errors in academic manuscript. 4. It may be difficult to protect the identity of referees in very specialised research fields where there may be only a small number of experts. 5. Ultimately it may not prevent the publication of poor research as review standards may be lower in less prestigious journals.
  48. 48. PEER REVIEW FORMAT
  49. 49. HOW TO RECOGNISE PEER REVIEWED ARTICLE
  50. 50. PEER REVIEWED ARTICLE
  51. 51. PUBLISHING ADVICES THROUGH THIS WEBINAR Before submitting article make sure, it is as good as you can make it, because chances of rejection will be less.  Submit to the right journal. Submit to one journal only. Check the (Language) English.  Do not submit substandard or Salami articles. Pay attention to journal requirements and set standards / criteria. Pay attention to ethical standards. Ask your friends / colleagues to proof read the article .
  52. 52. THANK YOU FOR LISTENING HAPPY PUBLISHING

