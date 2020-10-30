Academic manuscript to Publication

Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
ACADEMIC MANUSCRIPT
PUBLICATION
Dr. Sushma H.B.
drshb135@gmail.com
TODAY’S AGENDA
1. What next after writing academic manuscript
i. Publication Houses
2. Difference between i. Research Paper and Research Article
ii. Review Paper and Review Article
3. Different Knowledge gaining Sources i. News Paper
ii. Magazine
iii. Academic Journal
4. Academic Journal - Peer Reviewed / Scholarly / Referred
TODAY’S AGENDA
5. Peer Review – i. History of Peer Review
ii. What is Peer Review
iii. Why Peer Review
iv. When Peer Review
v. Who Peer Review
vi. Where Peer Review
vii. How Peer Review
viii. Types of Peer Review and Process
6. Peer Review Process flow chat by different Publishing houses
7. Peer Review Criteria
8. Why Peer Review for Reviewer(s)
TODAY’S AGENDA
9. Ethics to be followed by Peer Reviewer(s)
10. Advantages and Disadvantages of Peer Review
11. Peer Review Formats
12. Certificate for Publishing
13. How to recognise Peer Reviewed Article
14. Certified Peer Reviewer
15. Publishing advices through this webinar
PUBLICATION
ACADEMIC
MANUSCRIPT
•Academic Press (Elsevier)
•Cambridge University Press.
•Oxford University Press.
•Routledge.
•Springer
•Sage Publications.
•University of Chicago Press.
•Wiley.
WHAT NEXT AFTER WRITING ACADEMIC MANUSCRIPT
Editor(s)
Peer
Reviewer(s)
Author(s)
Publication
Houses
Difference Between 1. Research Paper and Research Article
2. Review Paper and Review Article
Source Conference/
Seminar
Journal
Research
Paper
Primary Present
Research
Article
Primary Published
Review
Paper
Secondary Present
Review
Article
Secondary Published
DIFFERENCE BETWEEN ACADEMIC JOURNAL, MAGAZINE AND
NEWS PAPER
Academic Journal - Peer Reviewed / Scholarly / Referred
Two words for the
same thing
Peer-reviewed articles are also referred to as
“scholarly” or “refereed”. They can be asserted as
peer-reviewed by the location of a DOI number
(Digital Object Identifier ) associated with the
journal issue that the article was found in.
HISTORY OF PEER REVIEW
1. Royal Society of London created peer review in
1665.
2. First peer-reviewed journal – Philosophical
Transactions
3. Target- Improve Paper
Peer Review has been a formal
part of scientific communication.
Since the first Scientific
journals appeared more than
300 years ago.
Henry Oldenburg – The first
Editor
1665: PHILOSOPHICAL TRANSACTION
What is Peer
Review
Peer Latin word→ Par means Equal
When you are par with someone, you are their Peer
Re → Again
View→ See
Reviewer→Close
Observer
Is the process of someone reading,
checking and giving his or her opinion
about something that has been written by
another scientist or expert working in the
same subject area.
Is the process of evaluating
the scholarly work for its
suitability for publication in
academic journal.
A peer-reviewed article is one that is
written by an expert in the field that
the subject of the article is written, and
that has been reviewed by other experts
within the same subject field before
publication. This ensures that the article
has been thoroughly reviewed for
accuracy.
14.
Why Peer Review
Maintain the
quality
standard
Improve
performance
Provide
credibility
check methods, statistics,
sometimes correct English and
verify whether conclusion
supports the research.
15.
PEER REVIEW – WHEN, WHO AND WHERE
WHEN
Submitted for
Publication
WHO
Peer Reviewer(s)
WHERE
Publishing Houses
PEER REVIEW
PROCESS
When a scholarly work is SUBMITTED TO A
SCIENTIFIC JOURNAL, it first undergoes a
PRELIMINARY CHECK known as a DESK
REVIEW where the EDITOR decides if the
manuscript should be sent for PEER REVIEW
or be IMMEDIATELY REJECTED.
Then, multiple experts are selected from the same field who are qualified
and able to review the work impartially.
HOW PEER
REVIEW
17.
The basic necessities that need to be met for the journal are -
Scholarly work falls within the journal's scope.
Check whether the research topic has been clearly formulated.
Decide if a suitable approach has been taken to address the
scientific issues involved.
Reviewer(s) also examines the methodology to determine whether
the author(s) results can be reproduced, and he or she assesses the
novelty and originality of the research findings.
18.
The basic necessities that need to be met for the journal are -
If a work involves patients or animals, then the peer review will also cover ethical
aspects.
Rate the 'readability' of the work, assessing how logically the argument has been
constructed and whether the conclusions are well-founded.
If everything goes well then they’re published.
However, submissions with serious failings will be rejected, though they can be re-
submitted once they have been thoroughly revised.
20.
The journal will
publish the paper
in its original
form.
The journal will
publish the paper
after author(s)
submits doing
minor corrections.
The journal will
publish the paper
provided the
author(s) make the
changes suggested by
the reviewer(s) and
/or Editor(s).
The journal is
willing to
reconsider the
paper in another
round of decision
making after the
author(s) make
major changes.
Accept without
any changes
Accept with minor
revisions
Accept after major
revisions
Revise and
resubmit
ACCEPTANCE ACCEPTANCE
CONDITIONAL
ACCEPTANCE
CONDITIONAL
REJECTION
PEER REVIEWER(S) AND EDITORIAL DECISION MAKING AT
JOURNAL PUBLICATION
The journal will
not publish the
paper or
reconsider it
even if the
author(s) make
major revisions.
Reject the
paper
OUT RIGHT
REJECTION
1.Main
Editor
Peer
Review
2.Single
Blind
Peer
Review
3.Double
Blind
Peer
Review
4.Triple
Blind
Peer
Review
6.Collaborative
Peer
Review
7.Third
Party
Peer
Review
8.Post
Publication
Peer
Review
5.Open
Peer
Review
9.Cascading
Peer
Review
TYPES OF PEER REVIEW AND ITS PROCESS
1. Main Editor Peer
Review
Main editor of the journal will review the
manuscript to determine the suitability for
publication.
No other reviewer(s) are used in this
review process.
Main
Editor
23.
2. Single Blind
Peer Review
Author is
Blind
Peer
Reviewer
is not
Blind
•Reviewer(s) are used to determine
the suitability of publication.
•Reviewer(s) unknown to author(s).
• Author(s) know to reviewer(s).
•This is the traditional method of
reviewing and is the most common
type.
24.
SINGLE BLIND PEER REVIEW
MERITS –
1. Prevents any influence from the author towards the reviewing process.
2. Allows impartial reviewing, scrutiny and decisions.
DEMERITS –
1. Unnecessary critical and harsh judgment on the authors work.
2. Delaying the review and publication process.
25.
3. Double
Blind Peer
Review
Author is
Blind
Reviewer
is Blind
•Reviewer(s) are used
to determine the
suitability of
publication.
•Reviewer(s) and
author(s) are
unknown to each
other.
•Common in social
sciences and
humanities
26.
DOUBLE BLIND PEER PREVIEW
MERITS –
1. Reduction of bias, focus on research.
2. Protection against personal criticism from both the author and reviewer.
DEMERITS –
1. It adds additional workloads and responsibility to editor(s).
2. Identity discloser can lead to impersonal , harsh or critical feedback – but
should be in constructive manner.
3. Chances of identifying the author through the subject, self – citation and
writing style.
27.
4. Triple Blind
Peer Review
Author(s)
is Blind
Reviewer(s)
is Blind
Editor is
Blind
Reviewer(s) are
unknown to Author(s).
Author(s) identity is
kept hidden from both
the reviewer(s) and
Editor.
28.
4. Open Peer
Review
Author(S)
is Unblind
Reviewer(S)
is Unblind
Both author(s) and Reviewer(s)
know to each other.
29.
OPEN PEER REVIEW
MERITS –
1. More efficient and constructive feedback.
2. Greater insight into the scientific process.
3. Greater accountability and amicability (friendly) between parties.
4. Prevents too harsh comments as a good rapport is built between parties.
5. Encourages more open and honest reviewing.
DEMERITS –
1. Discourage honest reviewing due to fear of counter blows that can affect the
reviewer(s) reputation and progress.
2. Reluctance to criticise work of more senior researchers , or potential collaborators.
30.
5.Collaborative
Peer Review
Author
Reviewer
Identity
not
Disclosed
Journal provides platform
for reviewer(s) and author(s)
to discuss over the manuscript
for improvement.
Initially reviewer(s) identity
is not disclosed to author(s)
but disclosed at the time for
publication.
31.
6. Third Party
Peer Review
Author
Independent
Reviewer
Author(s) get their manuscript reviewed
by independent reviewer.
Based on reviewer feedback, manuscript
is revised and then submitted to the
journal for publication.
32.
7. Post Publication
Peer Review
Journal provides platform like
discussion forum for post publication
comments.
Once the manuscript is available on the
forum anyone who reads the manuscript can
Comment.
Anyone can review about the manuscript and
its comments.
33.
8. Cascading Peer
Review
When the manuscript gets rejected for
publication , author(s) will be suggested to
submit the same manuscript to another
journal along with the reviews,
Based on reviews the manuscript will be
considered for publication in another
journal by the same publisher.
34.
DUTIES OF EDITORS , PEER REVIWERS AND AUTHORS
EDITOR(S)
• Publication decision
• Fair play
• Confidentiality
• Disclosure and conflicts
of interest
PEER REVIEWER(S)
• Contribution to
editorial decision
• Promptness
• Confidentiality
• Disclosure and conflicts
of interest
AUTHOR(S)
• Reporting standards
• Data access and retention
• Originality and plagiarism
• Acknowledgement of
sources
• Authorship of paper
Peer Review is not a
PERFECT PROCESS,
but it is one of the best
ways of ensuring the
quality and originality
of a ARTICLE.
PEER REVIEW – A GATE KEEPER, BUT NOT PERFECT
38.
ETHICS FOR PEER REVIEWER(S)
Six questions to be asked by reviewer(s) to themselves
1. CAN I PROVIDE AN UNDIASED REVIEW?
2. DO I HAVE ANY CONFLICTS OF INTEREST?
3. AM I EXPERT IN THIS FIELD?
4. CAN I MAINTAIN CONFIDENTIALITY OVER THE ARTICLE?
5. CAN I PROVIDE A FAIR AND CONSTRUCTIVE REVIEW?
6. CAN I MEET THE DEADLINE?
39.
1. CAN I PROVIDE AN
UNDIASED REVIEW?
1. Personal biases against the researcher or research topic.
2. Be aware of bias against gender, geographical location or institutional affiliation.
3. Bias towards particular methods of study.
4. Favoring research on similar topics, with similar styles a our own.
5. Remove subjective preferences and focuses on the science.
40.
2. DO I HAVE ANY
CONFLICTS OF
INTEREST?
1. Inappropriate to review a manuscript authored by close friends, co-workers, person from
own institution or current collaborator.
2. Reviewing manuscripts in direct competition to your own research can rise a risk of using
the paper for your own benefit, or providing a negative review to block publication of the
work before reviewer(s) own.
3. It is permissible to review a manuscript by past co-workers at different institution or
persons if reviewers have met but are not in close .
4. Reviewers should declare any potential conflicts to the journal before accepting to review
and let journal editors decide how to proceed.
41.
3. AM I AN
EXPERT IN THIS
FIELD?
Editor(s) expects reviewer(s)
to be familiar with the
research and processes in
their area of expertise.
Mention in your comments
to journal editor(s) if you
are unsure about different
methods, analyses or
statistics involved in
manuscript.
REVIEWER(S) ABILITY TO BE HONEST
IS IMPORTANT
Editor can then trust your
judgment on the paper
and decides to gain the
opinion of a statistician.
“Over all the results are clear and well written. I am unable to comment on the curve plot as
this is beyond the scope of my statistical knowledge”
42.
IF YOU THINK YOU DON'T
HAVE ENOUGH EXPERTISE
FOR THE REVIEW
If you feel you don’t
have enough
knowledge about the
topic to provide a
fair review
If the research
overlaps with
another subject area
that you are not
familiar with
If you don’t have
adequate knowledge of
the research method
used by the author(s)
43.
4. CAN I MAINTAIN
CONFIDENTIALITY
OVER THE ARTICLE?
1. Reviewer(s) must not disclose details of manuscript with colleagues, friends, or
the press. This guards against sensitive details being plagiarised, incorporated into
competing research, or revealed before publication.
44.
5. CAN I PROVIDE A
FAIR AND
CONSTRUCTIVE
REVIEW?
1. Reviewers should always remain honest, polite and constructive.
2. Manuscript authors of today might be your collaborators or principal investigators of
tomorrow.
3. If you feel you might not have a neutral attitude towards the author and/or topic of
the research.
4. If you have supervised or taught the author(s).
5. If you are working on a project that is similar to the one you’ve been asked to review.
6. If you have co-authored a paper with the author(s) in recent years.
45.
6. CAN I MEET THE
DEADLINE?
If you have conflicting
personal commitments
(e.g. planned vacation,
parental leave, etc.)
If you think your
Professional commitments
might not allow you to
meet the deadline
(e.g. conference travel,
academic duties, etc.)
Inform the editor to
extent the deadline when
not possible to submit
feedback within stipulated
deadline.
46.
ADVANTAGES OF PEER
REVIEW
1. Establishes the validity, therefore prevents substandard article being getting
published.
2. Provides valuable feedback so that researchers can revise and improve their
manuscript before publication.
3. Enables journal editors to select the most important research findings for publication
in their journals.
4. The process of peer review is understood and accepted by the majority of
researchers.
5. Peer Review is not a PERFECT PROCESS, but it is one of the best ways of ensuring
the quality and originality of a ARTICLE.
47.
DISADVANTAGES OF PEER
REVIEW
1. It can cause lengthy delays which may go from 6 months to one year.
2. It is a time consuming process.
3. There has been extensive debate as to how effective the peer review process really is
in detecting errors in academic manuscript.
4. It may be difficult to protect the identity of referees in very specialised research
fields where there may be only a small number of experts.
5. Ultimately it may not prevent the publication of poor research as review standards
may be lower in less prestigious journals.
PUBLISHING ADVICES THROUGH THIS WEBINAR
Before submitting article make sure, it is as good as you can make it, because
chances of rejection will be less.
Submit to the right journal.
Submit to one journal only.
Check the (Language) English.
Do not submit substandard or Salami articles.
Pay attention to journal requirements and set standards / criteria.
Pay attention to ethical standards.
Ask your friends / colleagues to proof read the article .
Be the first to comment