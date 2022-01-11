Successfully reported this slideshow.
Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Report | Global Forecast To 2028

Business
Jan. 11, 2022
37 views

Global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market is expected to grow from USD 2.5 billion in 2021 to USD XX.X billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 37% during the forecast period. This market growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for cost-effective healthcare services and the rising adoption of virtual reality technology across the globe.

Read more at: https://dataintelo.com/report/virtual-reality-in-healthcare-market/

  • Be the first to like this

Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Report | Global Forecast To 2028

  1. 1. Home »Reports »Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Report | Global Forecast To 2028 Global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market is expected to grow from USD 2.5 billion in 2021 to USD XX.X billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 37% during the forecast period. This market growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for cost- e몭 ectivehealthcare services and the rising adoption of virtual reality technology across the globe. The need for a몭 ordablehealthcare services has boosted the global VRH market with governments investing heavily in this sector due to high costs associated with traditional treatments such as surgery or chemotherapy. The growing number of hospital acquisitions is also driving the development of VRH solutions, making it an indispensable tool for delivering e몭 ective preventive care and treatment programs that help reduce overall medical expenses incurred b ypatients. On the basis of types, the market is segmented into Hardware, Software. Get Free Sample Report Hardware Hardware is all the physical parts that are necessary for a computer or any other device to function properly. It includes the central processing unit, memory devices, network cards, etc. Virtual reality hardware consists of a head-mounted display that gives you an immersive experience by blocking out your surrounding environment around you and only allowing virtual world images to be viewed on its screen. Software Software is the program that makes hardware work. Virtual reality software plays an important role in creating virtual worlds with its features and functions. It makes computer images behave appropriately when you interact with them by just moving your head around or playing games etc. This will help people to experience a di몭 erentworld without actually being there. Report Details Table of Content Request Free Sample Latest Update: Impact of current COVID-19 situation has been considered in this report while making Global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market by Type (Hardware, Software), By Application (Hospitals, ASCs) And By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Paci몭 cand Middle East & Africa), Forecast To 2028 Report ID: 91700 4200 Service & Software Dataintelo 113 Pages 4.9 (43) Request Call Back Contact Us Chat now On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Hospitals, ASCs.
  2. 2. Report Attributes Report Details Report Title Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Research Report By Type Hardware, Software By Application Hospitals, ASCs By Companies 5DT, CAE Healthcare, Firsthand Technology, EON Reality, GE Healthcare, Intuitive Surgical, Medtronic, Mimic Technologies, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Surgical Science Sweden AB, Virtual Realities, Virtually Better, Vital Images, Vuzix, Hospitals Virtual reality, or VR, is used in the hospital to improve patient care and empathy. This can be done by utilizing 360 videos from a nurse’s point of view, giving patients an immersive experience during procedures without having to move them around much. One study found that children who had been given anesthesia for surgery experienced less anxiety after watching a VR video about anesthesia beforehand. The virtual reality experience has also been used to help people overcome their fear of heights or other phobias, which can be particularly helpful in the case of children who face surgery at a young age. ASCs In ASCs, Virtual Reality can be used for various surgical procedures to provide better training and ensure safety. For instance, it allows physicians to run simulations before doing an actual surgery on patients. This helps in avoiding mistakes like operating on wrong body parts or organs. It helps in improving the accuracy and e몭 ciency of surgeries. I t also helps in minimizing the risk to patients by taking a step ahead towards advanced medical technologies. On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Paci몭 c, and Middle East & Africa. The The North America region is expected to hold the largest market share of Virtual Reality in the Healthcare Market. The largest region in North America is the US, which accounts for a major part of this market. The anticipated growth in Canada and Mexico is expected to drive the Virtual Reality Market in the North American region. Growth factors of the Virtual Reality in the Healthcare Market The growth factors of Virtual Reality in the Healthcare Market are as follows: - Increasing the use of VR applications for healthcare education. - Rising demand for cost-e몭 ectivetreatment methods. - Growing need to improve patient outcomes and satisfaction levels by reducing waiting time. Dataintelo published a new report titled “Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market research report which is segmented by Types (Hardware, Software), By Applications (Hospitals, ASCs), By Players/Companies 5DT, CAE Healthcare, Firsthand Technology, EON Reality, GE Healthcare, Intuitive Surgical, Medtronic, Mimic Technologies, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Surgical Science Sweden AB, Virtual Realities, Virtually Better, Vital Images, Vuzix, WorldViz, ZSpace”. Report Scope
  3. 3. WorldViz, ZSpace Regions Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, MEA Countries Covered North America : U.S and Canada Europe : Germany, France, Italy, U.K, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe APAC : China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, South East Asia, Rest of Asia Paci몭 c Latin America : Brazil, Mexico Middle East And Africa : Saudi Arab, South Africa, UAE Base Year 2020 Historical Year 2018 to 2019 (Data from 2010 can be provided as per availability) Forecast Year 2028 Number of Pages 113 Number of Tables & Figures 80 Customization Available Yes, the report can be customized as per your need. The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include products, applications, and competitor analysis. Virtual Reality in HealthcareMarket GlobalOutlook Fig XX: Global Virtual Reality in HealthcareMarket Size, Forecast and Y‐o‐Y Growth, 2018‐2028 XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX 0. 2018H 2019H 2020A 2021E 2022P 2023P Market Size(US$Mn) 2024P Y‐o‐YGrowth(%) 2025P 2026P 2027P 2028P Source: DataIntelo Analysis • Hardware • So몭 ware • Type3 • Type4 • Hospitals • ASCs • Applica몭 on3 • Applica몭 on4 Segments By Applica몭 on Segments By Type Get Free Sample Report Global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Report Segments:
  4. 4. The market is segmented by Type Hardware, Software and By Application Hospitals, ASCs. Some of the companies that are pro몭 ledin this report are: 1. 5DT 2. CAE Healthcare 3. Firsthand Technology 4. EON Reality 5. GE Healthcare 6. Intuitive Surgical 7. Medtronic 8. Mimic Technologies 9. Philips Healthcare 10. Siemens Healthineers 11. Surgical Science Sweden AB 12. Virtual Realities 13. Virtually Better 14. Vital Images 15. Vuzix 16. WorldViz 17. ZSpace Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report. Key Bene몭 tsfor Industry Participants & Stakeholders: Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study Neutral perspective on the market performance Recent industry trends and developments Competitive landscape & strategies of key players Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value In-depth analysis of the Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Overview of the regional outlook of the Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market: Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Paci몭 c, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as U.S., and Canada. The Europe region is further categorized into U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe. Asia Paci몭 cis further segmented into China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, South East Asia, and Rest of Asia Paci몭 c. Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, and the MEA region is further divided into GCC, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of MEA.
  5. 5. Virtual Reality in HealthcareMarketTaxonomy By KeyPlayers • 5DT • CAE Healthcare • Firsthand Technology • EON Reality • GE Healthcare • Intui몭 ve Surgical ByType • Hardware • So몭 ware • Type3 • Type4 ByApplica몭 on • Hospitals • ASCs • Applica몭 on3 • Applica몭 on4 ByRegion • North America • Europe • Asia Paciﬁc • La몭nAmerica • Middle East &Africa Source: DataInteloAnalysis,2021 Email: sales@dataintelo.com|Tel:+1 9095456473 | www.dataintelo.com Virtual Reality in HealthcareMarket Get Free Sample Report Highlights of The Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Report: 1. The market structure and projections for the coming years. 2. Drivers, restraints, opportunities, and current trends of Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market. 3. Historical data and forecast. 4. Estimations for the forecast period 2028. 5. Developments and trends in the market. 6. By Type: 1. Hardware 2. Software 7. By Application: 1. Hospitals 2. ASCs 8. Market scenario by region, sub-region, and country. 9. Market share of the market players, company pro몭 les,product speci몭 cations, SWOT analysis, a n dcompetitive landscape. 10. Analysis regarding upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. 11. Government Policies, Macro & Micro economic factors are also included in the report. We have studied the Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market in 360 degrees via. both primary & secondary research methodologies. This helped us in building an understanding of the current market dynamics, supply-demand gap, pricing trends, product preferences, consumer patterns & so on. The 몭 ndings were further validated through primary research with industry experts & opinion leaders across countries. The data is further compiled & validated through various market estimation & data validation methodologies. Further, we also have our in-house data forecasting model to predict market growth up to 2028. How you may use our products: Correctly Positioning New Products
  6. 6. Market Entry Strategies Business Expansion Strategies Consumer Insights Understanding Competition Scenario Product & Brand Management Channel & Customer Management Identifying Appropriate Advertising Appeals Fig.04:Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis,by Types,2020vs2028 Source: DataIntelo Analysis Fig.05:Market A몭 rac몭 venessAnalysisby Types,2020‐2028 Source: DataIntelo Analysis XX% XX% XX% XX% XX% XX% 20% 10% 40% 30% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% 0% 2020 2028 Type4 Type3 So몭 ware Hardware CAGR 2020 ‐ 27 ‐XX% +XX% +XX% Type 3, XX Type 4, XX So몭 ware, XX Hardware, XX Growth Poten몭 al Global Virtual Reality in HealthcareMarket Basis Point Share (BPS) & MarketA몭 rac몭 venessAnalysis Reasons to Purchase the Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Report: The report includes a plethora of information such as market dynamics scenario and opportunities during the forecast period Segments and sub-segments include quantitative, qualitative, value (USD Million,) and volume (Units Million) data. Regional, sub-regional, and country level data includes the demand and supply forces along with their in몭 uenceon the market. The competitive landscape comprises share of key players, new developments, and strategies in the last three years. Comprehensive companies o몭 eringproducts, relevant 몭 nancialinformation, recent developments, S WO Tanalysis, and strategies by these players. CHOOSE LICENSE TYPE Single User $ 4200 Multi User $ 5500 Corporate User $ 6600
Global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market is expected to grow from USD 2.5 billion in 2021 to USD XX.X billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 37% during the forecast period. This market growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for cost-effective healthcare services and the rising adoption of virtual reality technology across the globe. Read more at: https://dataintelo.com/report/virtual-reality-in-healthcare-market/

