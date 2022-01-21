Successfully reported this slideshow.
Beauty Market Research | Global Industry Analysis & Forecast To 2028

Jan. 21, 2022
The Global Beauty Market Size is to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period, reaching USD XX billion by 2028. The demand for beauty products in the North American region is projected to be the highest in terms of value due to factors such as increasing disposable income and the growing population.



Read more at: https://dataintelo.com/report/global-beauty-market/

Beauty Market Research | Global Industry Analysis & Forecast To 2028

  1. 1. Home » Reports » Beauty Market Research | Global Industry Analysis & Forecast To 2028 Latest Update: Impact of current COVID-19 situation has been considered in this report while making the analysis. The Global Beauty Market Size is to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period, reaching USD XX billion by 2028. The demand for beauty products in the North American region is projected to be the highest in terms of value due to factors such as increasing disposable income and the growing population. Beauty is de몭ned as a combination of various products and services that are used to improve appearance and attractiveness, such as skincare (facial care like cleansing milk/toner), hair care (shampoo and conditioner), color cosmetics (lipsticks), etc. These make you smell good; enhance your look; protect against the sun. On the basis of Types, the market is segmented into Skincare, Haircare, Color Cosmetics, and Fragrances. Get Free Sample Report Skincare: Skincare is a cosmetic that protects and improves the appearance of the skin. It can be used on all regions of the body, including the face, hands, arms, feet, skincare is a category of cosmetic products that are used to enhance the appearance and health of the skin. These types of products include moisturizers, serums, cleansers, and exfoliants. Haircare: Haircare is a beauty product that helps you to take care of your hair. It can be used for both men and women, but there are some di몭erent types made just for one sex or the other. Haircare products include shampoo, conditioner, styling gel/cream/lotion, etc., mousse, pomade. Color Cosmetics: Color cosmetics are beauty products such as lipstick, eyeshadow, and blush that contain colors. They can be worn to enhance the appearance of natural skin tone or facial features by creating di몭erent e몭ects (brightening one's face, contouring cheekbones. Fragrances: Fragrances are in products that give a pleasant smell, such as soaps and shampoos. The key ingredients of fragrances may be natural or synthetic chemicals that impart an aroma to the product. Fragrance products can also contain both aromatic and non-aromatic components (meaning they do not provide any odor. Report ID: 222915  4200  Consumer Goods  Dataintelo  180 Pages  4.9 (36) Global Beauty Market by Type (Skincare, Haircare, Color Cosmetics, Fragrances), By Application (Men, Women, Baby and Child) And By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Paci몭c and Middle East & Africa), Forecast To 2028 Report Details Table of Content Request Free Sample  Request Call Back Contact Us Chat now
  2. 2. On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into Men, Women, Baby, and Children. Men: The global beauty in men is growing at a steady pace due to increasing disposable income, changing consumer lifestyles, and an increase in the number of working professionals. A large number of consumers are using personal care products such as perfumes, fragrances, hair gels, or shaving creams on their own. Women: The use of beauty products is widespread in women. The more attractive a woman feels, the better her self-con몭dence and quality of life are higher. Beauty care for women includes various types such as hair care, skincare, color cosmetics, etc., These days’ application areas include men too along with children. Baby: In babies, it is mainly used for cleansing and moisturizing. It restores the pH balance of skin from acidic to alkaline levels after being washed with soap or detergents. When not cleaned at all times, this causes severe dryness and can lead to rashes like dermatitis. Baby skincare is a cosmetic category that matches the speci몭c needs of babies and young children. The skin of infants and little ones tends to be more sensitive than adults, so it often requires special care with quality products. Child: The use of beauty products in children is still a controversial topic. Some parents want to give their kids the same grooming that they have, while others are afraid that this will cause unnecessary psychological problems for the child later on in life. The children's skincare market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during the forecast period. On the basis of Region, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Paci몭c, and Middle East & Africa. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market owing to high awareness about beauty products and the availability of advanced technologies. North America is expected to dominate the market in 2021. in the Latin American region. Latin America is estimated to account for the second-largest share of the market. In addition, increasing per capita income and changing lifestyles have been driving this market in Latin American countries such as Brazil and Argentina. The Asia Paci몭c is expected to witness fast growth due to increasing disposable incomes, urbanization levels, and emerging economies such as India and China’s growing middle-class population. The Growth Of factors of the Global Beauty Market: The Growth factors that drive the growth of the global beauty market are the increasing demand for organic and natural cosmetics. Also, rising disposable income due to job opportunities in developing countries is also one of the key factors which drive the global beauty industry. The global beauty market is mainly driven by increasing demand for skincare products. High growth in the Middle East and Africa region due to changing lifestyles and increasing disposable incomes of consumers. The global beauty market is experiencing a rise in the number of consumers. Factors such as a rise in disposable income, increasing demand for skincare products, and growing awareness about beauty are driving the growth of the global beauty market. The rise in per capita expenditure on color cosmetics is fueling the demand for skincare products across di몭erent regions. Dataintelo published a new report titled “Beauty Market research report which is segmented by Types (Skincare, Haircare, Color Cosmetics, Fragrances), By Applications (Men, Women, Baby and Child), By Players/Companies
  3. 3. Panasonic, Lumenis, Nu Skin Enterprises, TRIA Beauty, Home Skinovations, Koninklijke Philips, YA-MAN LTD, MTG, Lâ €™OREAl, Unilever, EstEE Lauder, P&G, Coty, Shiseido, Beiersdorf, Johnson & Johnson, AmorePaci몭c, Kao, LVMH, L Brands, Avon, Henkel, Mary Kay, Colgate-Palmolive, Chanel, Natura, Revlon, Kose”. Report Scope Report Attributes Report Details Report Title Beauty Market Research Report By Type Skincare, Haircare, Color Cosmetics, Fragrances By Application Men, Women, Baby and Child By Companies Panasonic, Lumenis, Nu Skin Enterprises, TRIA Beauty, Home Skinovations, Koninklijke Philips, YA- MAN LTD, MTG, Lâ€™OREAl, Unilever, EstEE Lauder, P&G, Coty, Shiseido, Beiersdorf, Johnson & Johnson, AmorePaci몭c, Kao, LVMH, L Brands, Avon, Henkel, Mary Kay, Colgate-Palmolive, Chanel, Natura, Revlon, Kose Regions Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, MEA Countries Covered North America : U.S and Canada Europe : Germany, France, Italy, U.K, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe APAC : China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, South East Asia, Rest of Asia Paci몭c Latin America : Brazil, Mexico Middle East And Africa : Saudi Arab, South Africa, UAE Base Year 2020 Historical Year 2018 to 2019 (Data from 2010 can be provided as per availability) Forecast Year 2028 Number of Pages 180 Number of Tables & Figures 126 Customization Available Yes, the report can be customized as per your need. The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include products, applications, and competitor analysis. Beauty Market Global Outlook XX XX 8.0% 9.0% 16 Fig XX: Global Beauty Market Size, Forecast and Y‐o‐Y Growth, 2018‐2028
  4. 4. XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX 0.0% 1.0% 2.0% 3.0% 4.0% 5.0% 6.0% 7.0% 8.0% 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 2018H 2019H 2020A 2021E 2022P 2023P 2024P 2025P 2026P 2027P 2028P Market Size (US$ Mn) Y‐o‐Y Growth (%) Source: DataIntelo Analysis • Skincare • Haircare • Color Cosme몭cs • Fragrances • Men • Women • Baby and Child • Applica몭on 4 Segments By Applica몭on Segments By Type Get Free Sample Report Global Beauty Market Report Segments: The market is segmented by Type Skincare, Haircare, Color Cosmetics, Fragrances and By Application Men, Women, Baby and Child. Some of the companies that are pro몭led in this report are: 1. Panasonic 2. Lumenis 3. Nu Skin Enterprises 4. TRIA Beauty 5. Home Skinovations 6. Koninklijke Philips 7. YA-MAN LTD 8. MTG 9. Lâ€™OREAl 10. Unilever 11. EstEE Lauder 12. P&G 13. Coty 14. Shiseido 15. Beiersdorf 16. Johnson & Johnson 17. AmorePaci몭c 18. Kao 19. LVMH 20. L Brands 21. Avon 22. Henkel 23. Mary Kay 24. Colgate-Palmolive 25. Chanel
  5. 5. 26. Natura 27. Revlon 28. Kose Beauty Market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report. Key Bene몭ts for Industry Participants & Stakeholders: Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study Neutral perspective on the market performance Recent industry trends and developments Competitive landscape & strategies of key players Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value In-depth analysis of the Beauty Market Overview of the regional outlook of the Beauty Market: Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Paci몭c, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as U.S., and Canada. The Europe region is further categorized into U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe. Asia Paci몭c is further segmented into China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, South East Asia, and Rest of Asia Paci몭c. Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, and the MEA region is further divided into GCC, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of MEA. Beauty Market Taxonomy By Key Players • Panasonic • Lumenis • Nu Skin Enterprises • TRIA Beauty • Home Skinova몭ons • Koninklijke Philips By Type • Skincare • Haircare • Color Cosme몭cs • Fragrances By Applica몭on • Men • Women • Baby and Child • Applica몭on 4 By Region • North America • Europe • Asia Paciﬁc • La몭n America • Middle East & Africa Source: DataIntelo Analysis, 2021 Email: sales@dataintelo.com |Tel: +1 909 545 6473 | www.dataintelo.com Beauty Market Get Free Sample Report
  6. 6. Highlights of The Beauty Market Report: 1. The market structure and projections for the coming years. 2. Drivers, restraints, opportunities, and current trends of Beauty Market. 3. Historical data and forecast. 4. Estimations for the forecast period 2028. 5. Developments and trends in the market. 6. By Type: 1. Skincare 2. Haircare 3. Color Cosmetics 4. Fragrances 7. By Application: 1. Men 2. Women 3. Baby and Child 8. Market scenario by region, sub-region, and country. 9. Market share of the market players, company pro몭les, product speci몭cations, SWOT analysis, and competitive landscape. 10. Analysis regarding upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. 11. Government Policies, Macro & Micro economic factors are also included in the report. We have studied the Beauty Market in 360 degrees via. both primary & secondary research methodologies. This helped us in building an understanding of the current market dynamics, supply-demand gap, pricing trends, product preferences, consumer patterns & so on. The 몭ndings were further validated through primary research with industry experts & opinion leaders across countries. The data is further compiled & validated through various market estimation & data validation methodologies. Further, we also have our in-house data forecasting model to predict market growth up to 2028. How you may use our products: Correctly Positioning New Products Market Entry Strategies Business Expansion Strategies Consumer Insights Understanding Competition Scenario Product & Brand Management Channel & Customer Management Identifying Appropriate Advertising Appeals Fig. 04: Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis, by Types, 2020 vs 2028 Fig. 05: Market A몭rac몭veness Analysis by Types, 2020‐2028 XX% XX% XX% XX% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% Fragrances Color Cosme몭cs Haircare Skincare Color Cosme몭cs, XX Fragrances, XX CAGR 2020 ‐ 27 Global Beauty Market Basis Point Share (BPS) & Market A몭rac몭veness Analysis
  7. 7. Source: DataIntelo Analysis Source: DataIntelo Analysis XX% XX% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 2020 2028 Haircare, XX CAGR 2020 ‐ Growth Poten몭al ‐XX% +XX% +XX% Skincare, XX Reasons to Purchase the Beauty Market Report: The report includes a plethora of information such as market dynamics scenario and opportunities during the forecast period Segments and sub-segments include quantitative, qualitative, value (USD Million,) and volume (Units Million) data. Regional, sub-regional, and country level data includes the demand and supply forces along with their in몭uence on the market. The competitive landscape comprises share of key players, new developments, and strategies in the last three years. Comprehensive companies o몭ering products, relevant 몭nancial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies by these players.  CHOOSE LICENSE TYPE Single User $ 4200 Multi User $ 5500 Corporate User $ 6600  Buy Now Request Free Sample Ask For Discount Enquiry Before Buying    Related Reports
  8. 8.  4200  Consumer Goods  243 Pages Global Soap And Cleaning Compounds Sales Market by Type (Soap And Detergent Manufacturing...  4200  Consumer Goods  233 Pages Global Comfort Dress Socks Sales Market by Type (Cotton, Wool, Nylon, Polyester), By Appl...  4200  Consumer Goods  243 Pages Global Lip Care Products Sales Market by Type (Non-Medicated Lip Care Product, Medicated ...  4200  Consumer Goods  235 Pages Global Tobacco Products Sales Market by Type (Cigarettes, Cigars & Cigarillos, Smoki...  4200  Consumer Goods  232 Pages Global Smoking And Other Tobacco Products Sales Market by Type (Chewing Tobacco, Dipping ...  4200  Consumer Goods  239 Pages Global Luxury Chandeliers Sales Market by Type (Classical Chandeliers, Transitional Chand... Our Trusted Clients
