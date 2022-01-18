Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Global Azimsulfuron Market Size is projected to grow from 2.1 billion in 2021 to 3.3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6%. The major drivers for this growth are the increasing preference towards crops with higher yield and faster generation rates owing to the growing population and changing lifestyle preferences.

Read more at: https://dataintelo.com/report/global-azimsulfuron-market/

  1. 1. Search Reports  Home » Reports » Azimsulfuron Market Report | Global Forecast To 2028 Latest Update: Impact of current COVID-19 situation has been considered in this report while making the analysis. The Global Azimsulfuron Market Size is projected to grow from 2.1 billion in 2021 to 3.3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6%. The major drivers for this growth are the increasing preference towards crops with higher yield and faster generation rates owing to the growing population and changing lifestyle preferences. Azimsulfuron is a systemic herbicide. It works on broadleaf weeds and grasses by interfering with the shikimate pathway in plants, causing uncontrolled growth of these plant cells and eventually cell death. Azimsulfuron was 몭rst registered for use in 1984 in France under the trade name "Safari". The production-use formulation has since been rebranded as "Tri몭uralin," which contains azimuthsulfuron plus two additional active ingredients: metribuzin (a vernalization agent) and chloridized chloride (nonselective). On the basis of Type, the market is segmented into Water Dispersible Granules (WG), Granules (GR), and Others. Get Free Sample Report Water Dispersible Granules (WG): Water Dispersible Granules (WG) is the most used formulation of azimsulfuron in areas with high humidity. It is also the preferred type for large-scale agriculture because it can be distributed evenly and has a quicker release rate than granular formulations. Granules(GR): Granule is a type of formulation that has been made by compressing the active ingredient with other materials into pellets. The granule will have an outside coating to protect it from moisture and light, which can cause degradation in its properties. On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, and Others. Cereals & Grains: Azimsulfuron is a selective herbicide that controls weeds in cereals and grains crops. It can be used on barley, oats, wheat, triticale crop (a cross between rye and wheat) without damaging other plant species. Azimsulfuron works by interfering with the production of proteins needed for photosynthesis that are made from chlorophylls. This makes it di몭cult for plants to grow or produce food through this process. Report ID: 231290  4200  Chemical & Material  Dataintelo  204 Pages  4.5 (32) Global Azimsulfuron Market by Type (Water Dispersible Granules (WG), Granules (GR), Other), By Application (Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Other) And By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Paci몭c and Middle East & Africa), Forecast To 2028 Report Details Table of Content Request Free Sample HOME REPORTS CATEGORIES BLOGS PRESS RELEASE ABOUT US FAQ CONTACT US Request Call Back Contact Us
  2. 2. Fruits & Vegetables: Azimsulfuron is used as a pre-emergence and post-emergence herbicide in the Fruits & Vegetable segment. It provides good control of broadleaf weeds, grasses, sedges, and other annual or perennial weeds that are susceptible to this chemical class. The use of azimsulfuron helps manage weed populations by preventing seed germination from taking place which prevents future infestations. On the basis of Region, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Paci몭c, and Middle East & Africa. The North American region is anticipated to dominate the global market with a share of more than 26% in 2028 owing to its strategic position as one of the most attractive agricultural markets for crop production. The Latin American market is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. The region has been one of the leading markets for azimsulfuron in terms of volume consumption, with Chile and Brazil being major contributors to this trend. Latin American countries are emerging as key players in global agricultural production due to their favorable climatic conditions, coupled with a growing population that places more demand on food products such as cereals & grains, and fruits & vegetables. These factors drive up the need for fertilizers that can maximize crop yield without compromising on quality or 몭avor, increasing regional demand for azimsulfuron. The Growth Factors Of The Global Azimsulfuron Market: The global azimsulfuron market is expected to grow signi몭cantly during the forecast period. The major growth factor in this market is the increasing demand for herbicides with low environmental impact, which results from the rise in production costs and unstable weather conditions a몭ecting crop yields. Herbicide-resistant weeds have also led farmers to increase usage of these products because they can control them by spraying only one time. However, there are factors that could limit the growth of this industry: inadequate funds allocated for agricultural research and development (R&D) by governments; increased competition among players due to high fragmentation; lack of skilled labor availability leading to a shortage of quali몭ed workers; delay/low uptake on regulatory requirements; restricted trade policies between countries resulting in price 몭uctuations. Dataintelo published a new report titled “Azimsulfuron Market research report which is segmented by Types (Water Dispersible Granules (WG), Granules (GR), Other), By Applications (Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Other), By Players/Companies DuPont, Jiangxi Anlida Chemical, Dow AgroSciences, Royal Agro, Jiangsu Fengdeng Pesticide, Jiangsu Agrochem Laboratory, Wenzhou FJ Chemical”. Report Scope Report Attributes Report Details Report Title Azimsulfuron Market Research Report By Type Water Dispersible Granules (WG), Granules (GR), Other By Application Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Other By Companies DuPont, Jiangxi Anlida Chemical, Dow AgroSciences, Royal Agro, Jiangsu Fengdeng Pesticide, Jiangsu Agrochem Laboratory, Wenzhou FJ Chemical Regions Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, MEA Countries Covered North America : U.S and Canada Europe : Germany, France, Italy, U.K, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe APAC : China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, South East Asia, Rest of Asia Paci몭c Latin America : Brazil, Mexico Middle East And Africa : Saudi Arab, South Africa, UAE
  3. 3. Base Year 2020 Historical Year 2018 to 2019 (Data from 2010 can be provided as per availability) Forecast Year 2028 Number of Pages 204 Number of Tables & Figures 143 Customization Available Yes, the report can be customized as per your need. The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include products, applications, and competitor analysis. Azimsulfuron Market Global Outlook XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX 0.0% 1.0% 2.0% 3.0% 4.0% 5.0% 6.0% 7.0% 8.0% 9.0% 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 2018H 2019H 2020A 2021E 2022P 2023P 2024P 2025P 2026P 2027P 2028P Market Size (US$ Mn) Y‐o‐Y Growth (%) Source: DataIntelo Analysis • Water Dispersible Granules (WG) • Granules (GR) • Other • Type 4 • Cereals & Grains • Fruits & Vegetables • Other • Applica몭on 4 Fig XX: Global Azimsulfuron Market Size, Forecast and Y‐o‐Y Growth, 2018‐2028 Segments By Applica몭on Segments By Type Get Free Sample Report Global Azimsulfuron Market Report Segments: The market is segmented by Type Water Dispersible Granules (WG), Granules (GR), Other and By Application Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Other. Some of the companies that are pro몭led in this report are: 1. DuPont 2. Jiangxi Anlida Chemical 3. Dow AgroSciences 4. Royal Agro 5. Jiangsu Fengdeng Pesticide 6. Jiangsu Agrochem Laboratory 7. Wenzhou FJ Chemical Azimsulfuron Market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the
  4. 4. forecast period. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report. Key Bene몭ts for Industry Participants & Stakeholders: Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study Neutral perspective on the market performance Recent industry trends and developments Competitive landscape & strategies of key players Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value In-depth analysis of the Azimsulfuron Market Overview of the regional outlook of the Azimsulfuron Market: Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Paci몭c, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as U.S., and Canada. The Europe region is further categorized into U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe. Asia Paci몭c is further segmented into China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, South East Asia, and Rest of Asia Paci몭c. Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, and the MEA region is further divided into GCC, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of MEA. Azimsulfuron Market Taxonomy By Key Players • DuPont • Jiangxi Anlida Chemical • Dow AgroSciences • Royal Agro • Jiangsu Fengdeng Pes몭cide • Jiangsu Agrochem Laboratory By Type • Water Dispersible Granules (WG) • Granules (GR) • Other • Type 4 By Applica몭on • Cereals & Grains • Fruits & Vegetables • Other • Applica몭on 4 By Region • North America • Europe • Asia Paciﬁc • La몭n America • Middle East & Africa Source: DataIntelo Analysis, 2021 Email: sales@dataintelo.com |Tel: +1 909 545 6473 | www.dataintelo.com Azimsulfuron Market Get Free Sample Report Highlights of The Azimsulfuron Market Report: 1. The market structure and projections for the coming years. 2. Drivers, restraints, opportunities, and current trends of Azimsulfuron Market. 3. Historical data and forecast. 4. Estimations for the forecast period 2028. 5. Developments and trends in the market. 6. By Type: 1. Water Dispersible Granules (WG)
  5. 5. 2. Granules (GR) 3. Other 7. By Application: 1. Cereals & Grains 2. Fruits & Vegetables 3. Other 8. Market scenario by region, sub-region, and country. 9. Market share of the market players, company pro몭les, product speci몭cations, SWOT analysis, and competitive landscape. 10. Analysis regarding upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. 11. Government Policies, Macro & Micro economic factors are also included in the report. We have studied the Azimsulfuron Market in 360 degrees via. both primary & secondary research methodologies. This helped us in building an understanding of the current market dynamics, supply-demand gap, pricing trends, product preferences, consumer patterns & so on. The 몭ndings were further validated through primary research with industry experts & opinion leaders across countries. The data is further compiled & validated through various market estimation & data validation methodologies. Further, we also have our in-house data forecasting model to predict market growth up to 2028. How you may use our products: Correctly Positioning New Products Market Entry Strategies Business Expansion Strategies Consumer Insights Understanding Competition Scenario Product & Brand Management Channel & Customer Management Identifying Appropriate Advertising Appeals Fig. 04: Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis, by Types, 2020 vs 2028 Source: DataIntelo Analysis Fig. 05: Market A몭rac몭veness Analysis by Types, 2020‐2028 Source: DataIntelo Analysis XX% XX% XX% XX% XX% XX% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% 2020 2028 Type 4 Other Granules (GR) Water Dispersible Granules (WG) Granules (GR), XX Other, XX Type 4, XX CAGR 2020 ‐ 27 Growth Poten몭al ‐XX% +XX% +XX% Water Dispersible Granules (WG), XX Global Azimsulfuron Market Basis Point Share (BPS) & Market A몭rac몭veness Analysis Reasons to Purchase the Azimsulfuron Market Report: The report includes a plethora of information such as market dynamics scenario and opportunities during the forecast period Segments and sub-segments include quantitative, qualitative, value (USD Million,) and volume (Units Million) data. Regional, sub-regional, and country level data includes the demand and supply forces along with their
  6. 6. in몭uence on the market. The competitive landscape comprises share of key players, new developments, and strategies in the last three years. Comprehensive companies o몭ering products, relevant 몭nancial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies by these players.  CHOOSE LICENSE TYPE Single User $ 4200 Multi User $ 5500 Corporate User $ 6600  Buy Now Request Free Sample Ask For Discount Enquiry Before Buying    Related Reports  4200  Chemical & Material  236 Pages Global Syngas Chemicals Sales Market by Type (Methanol, Acetyls, Formaldehyde & Resi...  4200  Chemical & Material  231 Pages Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Sales Market by Type (Thermosetting, Thermoplastic...  4200  Chemical & Material  208 Pages Global Combustion Catalysts Sales Market by Type (Metallic Catalyst, Nonmetallic Catalyst...
×