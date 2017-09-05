Finding The Balance In Our Fast Paced Lives That We Live, Is So Important To Both Our Mental And Physical Wellbeing I am s...
My treatments like Reflexology in London will offer a mobile service for women in North West London and surrounding areas,...
Finding the balance in our fast paced lives that we live, is so important to both our mental and physical wellbeing
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Finding the balance in our fast paced lives that we live, is so important to both our mental and physical wellbeing

33 views

Published on

I am so excited that I have come to London to the Big Smoke where I can meet new people and make new friends. London is very busy and the people here are hard working towards building futures for themselves.

Published in: Services
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
33
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Finding the balance in our fast paced lives that we live, is so important to both our mental and physical wellbeing

  1. 1. Finding The Balance In Our Fast Paced Lives That We Live, Is So Important To Both Our Mental And Physical Wellbeing I am so excited that I have come to London to the Big Smoke where I can meet new people and make new friends. London is very busy and the people here are hard working towards building futures for themselves. So you may well be asking why London, well it’s the biggest city to start with and then there is the diversity, the history, the buzz, the farmers markets are a definite for me, I can not get enough of them. You can wear quirky printed trousers and feel okay about it as the person next to you is probably wearing something quirkier. I have been really fortunate to meet a beautiful lady, Kelly that owns a coffee shop on Askew Road, West London, Detour Cafe she makes amazing coffee and the smoothies are to die for and the service is outstanding. I will be spending 4 days North London and 3 days in Birmingham as I have loyal clients that I care about and love to see them and most important my beautiful Mother who is a fan of my treatments and this means a lot to me.
  2. 2. My treatments like Reflexology in London will offer a mobile service for women in North West London and surrounding areas, I want to help women to find balance by taking care of themselves as they take on more responsibility in their lives. It is so important that as we push ourselves harder we remember that taking care of ourselves is much more than just a hair cut and my belief is that when we are committed to self-care we live a much happier and balanced life supporting both our mental and physical wellbeing. Contact Details: Susan Prosser Holistic Therapy Lanson Bldg 348 Queenstown Rd London, Birmingham B31 3NU United Kingdom 07898 832 424 susan@susanprosser.co.uk http://susanprosser.co.uk/

×