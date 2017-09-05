Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
I am so excited that I have come to London to the Big Smoke where I can meet new people and make new friends. London is very busy and the people here are hard working towards building futures for themselves.
Finding the balance in our fast paced lives that we live, is so important to both our mental and physical wellbeing
Finding The Balance In Our Fast
Paced Lives That We Live, Is So
Important To Both Our Mental And
Physical Wellbeing
So you may well be asking why London, well it’s the biggest city to start with and
then there is the diversity, the history, the buzz, the farmers markets are a definite
for me, I can not get enough of them.
You can wear quirky printed trousers and feel okay about it as the person next to
you is probably wearing something quirkier.
I have been really fortunate to meet a beautiful lady, Kelly that owns a coffee shop
on Askew Road, West London, Detour Cafe she makes amazing coffee and the
smoothies are to die for and the service is outstanding.
I will be spending 4 days North London and 3 days in Birmingham as I have loyal
clients that I care about and love to see them and most important my beautiful
Mother who is a fan of my treatments and this means a lot to me.
My treatments like Reflexology in London will offer a mobile service for women in
North West London and surrounding areas, I want to help women to find balance
by taking care of themselves as they take on more responsibility in their lives.
It is so important that as we push ourselves harder we remember that taking care
of ourselves is much more than just a hair cut and my belief is that when we are
committed to self-care we live a much happier and balanced life supporting both
our mental and physical wellbeing.
Contact Details:
Susan Prosser Holistic Therapy
Lanson Bldg 348 Queenstown Rd
London, Birmingham
B31 3NU
United Kingdom
07898 832 424
susan@susanprosser.co.uk
http://susanprosser.co.uk/
