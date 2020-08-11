Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LISTA DE COTEJO
CONCEPTO Es un instrumento que consiste en una lista de características o conductas esperadas del estudiante en la ejecuc...
Su propósito, es recoger información sobre la ejecución de un procedimiento o calidad de un producto elaborado del estudi...
Ventajas Son especialmente útiles para medir destrezas . Sirve para evaluar productos, en ese caso se verifica si cada u...
Por ejemplo: en el área de Comunicación se puede evaluar la capacidad de análisis y sistematización de información a trav...
4º Seleccionar las categorías de acuerdo a la intención de lo que se desea observar. La presencia o ausencia de las caract...
Consta de dos partes esenciales, la primera especifica la conducta o aspectos que se va registrar mediante la observación,...
Bibliografía: http://es.slideshare.net/christianyanez/evaluacion-por-resultad .  SISTEMA DE EVALUACIÓN PARA SER APLICADA...
Bibliografía: http://es.slideshare.net/christianyanez/evaluacion-por-resultad .  SISTEMA DE EVALUACIÓN PARA SER APLICADA...
Listadecotejoyenny 160104185108
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Listadecotejoyenny 160104185108

24 views

Published on

¿cursoo

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Listadecotejoyenny 160104185108

  1. 1. LISTA DE COTEJO
  2. 2. CONCEPTO Es un instrumento que consiste en una lista de características o conductas esperadas del estudiante en la ejecución y aplicación de un proceso, destreza, concepto o actitud, se puede emplear tanto para la evaluación de actitudes como de capacidades.
  3. 3. Su propósito, es recoger información sobre la ejecución de un procedimiento o calidad de un producto elaborado del estudiante mediante la observación. El tiempo de aplicación está en función a la complejidad de los indicadores y número de estudiantes a evaluar.
  4. 4. Ventajas Son especialmente útiles para medir destrezas . Sirve para evaluar productos, en ese caso se verifica si cada una de las características que debería tener el producto están presentes o no. Son de gran ayuda en la transformación de los criterios cualitativos en cuantitativos, siempre y cuando dichas decisiones respondan a los requerimientos efectivos de resolución de problemas en las situaciones reales de aula con las que se este trabajando. Elaboración: El número de ítems es ilimitado, depende de los detalles que tenga la actuación.  los ítem se ordenan de acuerdo a como se da exactamente la actuación, intercalando los errores que podría cometer en esos pasos. se redactan en tercera persona singular con un lenguaje preciso que no de lugar a interpretaciones. una vez elaborado debe ser sometida al juicio de un experto para verificar si están todas las acciones y si la secuencia es la correcta.  es conveniente hacer una planilla de registro para todo el curso, esto facilita el análisis posterior.
  5. 5. Por ejemplo: en el área de Comunicación se puede evaluar la capacidad de análisis y sistematización de información a través de la elaboración de un Organizador Visual. Al momento de construir una lista de cotejo se sugiere tener en cuenta los siguientes pasos: 1º Seleccionar del silabo. • Criterio de desempeño que se pretende evaluar. • Contenido (s) que serán aprendidos por los estudiantes. • Producto que demuestre el aprendizaje logrado. 2º Formular los indicadores en concordancia con el criterio de desempeño, contenidos y la evidencia de aprendizaje (producto) 3º Ordenar los indicadores según la secuencia del procedimiento a observa. Si se evalúa un producto, las características se deberían ordenar de manera que el examinador pueda empezar en un punto del producto y examinarlo sistemáticamente, parte por parte.
  6. 6. 4º Seleccionar las categorías de acuerdo a la intención de lo que se desea observar. La presencia o ausencia de las características o comportamiento se registra mediante una marca de cotejo. Se puede utilizar las siguientes categorías: Sí ----- No Correcto ------ Incorrecto Logrado ------ No logrado Aceptable ------ Inaceptable 5º Definir la calificación para obtener la calificación cuantitativa se sigue el siguiente procedimiento: C = Nº Puntos obtenidos x 20 Ejemplo: Puntaje total 4x20 = 16 5 Las escalas cualitativas varían de acuerdo al número de indicadores, y este a su vez varía de acuerdo al criterio o producto.
  7. 7. Consta de dos partes esenciales, la primera especifica la conducta o aspectos que se va registrar mediante la observación, y la otra parte consta de diferentes categorías que se toman como referentes para evaluar cada uno de aspectos o conductas. Indicadores Siempre A Veces Nunca Cumple con los horarios acordados  Cuida el espacio de uso común  Pide la palabra para expresar sus ideas  Respeta el turno de participación  Participa en la formulación de normas de convivencia  Respeta la propiedad ajena  Escala de valoración Calificación cuantitativa Calificación cualitativa Siempre 3 18 Sobresaliente 19 – 20 A veces 2 Muy bueno 17 – 18 Nunca 1 Bueno 14 – 15 – 16 Suficiente 11 – 12 - 13 C= N° puntos obtenidos X 20 Puntaje total 16 X 20 = 18 18
  8. 8. Bibliografía: http://es.slideshare.net/christianyanez/evaluacion-por-resultad .  SISTEMA DE EVALUACIÓN PARA SER APLICADA EN LOS DISEÑOS CURRICULARES BÁSICOS NACIONALES (MINEDU)
  9. 9. Bibliografía: http://es.slideshare.net/christianyanez/evaluacion-por-resultad .  SISTEMA DE EVALUACIÓN PARA SER APLICADA EN LOS DISEÑOS CURRICULARES BÁSICOS NACIONALES (MINEDU)

×