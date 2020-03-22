Successfully reported this slideshow.
The global automotive infotainment market size was valued at USD 15.20 billion in 2016. The automotive entertainment industry is driven by the growing demand for in-car comfort and convenience, which include facilities such as on-demand music, smartphone integration, live audio streaming, and various other entertainment services. A consumer’s buying decision is highly influenced by the availability of such features.

Published in: Automotive
Automotive Infotainment Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Industry Statistics Report, 2018 to 2025

  Automotive Infotainment Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2018 to 2025 The global automotive infotainment market is expected to reach USD 37.62 billion by 2025, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing adoption of smartphones is anticipated to have a significant impact on the automotive entertainment industry, as they are the most prominently used connectivity gateways of an infotainment system. The demand for enhanced driving experience is also predicted to drive the automotive entertainment systems industry over the forecast period. The increased focus on driver comfort and convenience has led to the development of various automotive infotainment systems, which offer innovative features such as voice control, Bluetooth connectivity, real-time traffic updates, and navigation information. These features provide comprehensive vehicle information to the driver and thereby, enhance safety and driving experience. However, these systems involve high costs of integration and are primarily integrated in premium and luxury vehicles. Inadequate infotainment security and privacy are predicted to hinder the growth of the automotive infotainment systems market. The use of infotainment systems in commercial vehicles is mainly driven by the widespread adoption of navigation units. The implementation of navigation and communication units in a commercial vehicle has increased operational efficiency and enabled a reduction in response time during emergency situations. As commercial vehicles have high travel time, compared to passenger cars, improving safety and driver experience is very essential. "Global automotive infotainment market size was valued at USD 15.20 billion in 2016 and is anticipated to reach USD 37.62 billion by 2025"
  Further Key Findings from the Study Suggest: • The communication unit dominated the product segment and was valued at USD 3.9 billion in 2016 • The head-up display segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment with an anticipated CAGR of 13.5% over the forecast period • The key success factor for various participants to gain traction in the automotive infotainment systems market is building cost-effective and driver-centric automotive infotainment systems • Automotive infotainment aftermarket products are cost-effective, as compared to OE fitted, and are much preferred by price sensitive consumers • The passenger car segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast period, owing to the growing trend of low-cost passenger cars • The Asia Pacific region is predicted to witness a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period, owing to the presence of prominent OEMs such as Hyundai Motor Company and Toyota Motor Corporation • The key participants of the industry include Continental AG, Harman International, Panasonic Corporation, Alpine Electronics, Inc., Denso Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, Visteon Corporation, Clarion Co., Ltd., Delphi Automotive PLC, and JVC KENWOOD Corporation Request a Sample Copy of the Global Automotive Infotainment Market Research Report @ www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/automotive-infotainment-systems-market/request/rs1 Grand View Research has segmented the automotive infotainment systems market based on product types, fit types, applications, and regions: Automotive Infotainment Systems Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) • Audio Unit • Display Unit • Head-up display • Navigation Unit • Communication Unit Automotive Infotainment Systems Fit Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) • OE fitted • Aftermarket
  Automotive Infotainment Systems Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) • Passenger Cars • Commercial Vehicles Automotive Infotainment Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) • North America o U.S. o Canada • Europe o UK o Germany • Asia Pacific o China o India o Japan • South America o Brazil Access full research report on global automotive infotainment market: www.grandviewresearch.com/industry- analysis/automotive-infotainment-systems-market
  Table of Content of Global Automotive Infotainment Market Research Report Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope 1.1 Research Methodology 1.2 Research Scope and Assumptions 1.3 List of Data Sources Chapter 2 Executive Summary 2.1 In-vehicle Infotainment- Industry Snapshot and Key Buying Criteria, 2014 Chapter 3 Automotive Infotainment Industry Outlook 3.1 Market Segmentation 3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects 3.3 Automotive infotainment market Dynamics 3.3.1 Market driver analysis 3.3.2 Market restraint analysis 3.4 Key Opportunities - Prioritized 3.5 Industry Analysis - Porter's 3.6 In-vehicle Infotainment Key Vendors Analysis, 2015 3.7 In-vehicle Infotainment PESTEL Analysis Chapter 4 Automotive Infotainment: Product Type Outlook 4.1 Automotive infotainment market Share, by Product Type, 2014 - 2025 4.2 Audio unit 4.2.1 Audio Unit In-vehicle infotainment market, 2014 - 2025 4.3 Display unit 4.3.1 Display Unit In-vehicle infotainment market, 2014 - 2025 4.4 Head-up display 4.4.1 Head-up display In-vehicle infotainment market, 2014 - 2025 4.5 Navigation unit 4.5.1 Navigation unit in-vehicle infotainment market, 2014 - 2025 4.6 Communication unit 4.6.1 Communication unit In-vehicle infotainment market, 2014 - 2025 Chapter 5 Automotive Infotainment: Fit Type Outlook
  5.1 Automotive infotainment market Share, by Fit Type, 2014 - 2025 5.2 OE fitted 5.2.1 In-vehicle infotainment OE fitted market, 2014 - 2025 5.3 Aftermarket 5.3.1 In-vehicle infotainment Aftermarket, 2014 - 2025 Chapter 6 Automotive Infotainment: Application Outlook 6.1 Automotive infotainment market Share, by Application Type, 2014 - 2025 6.2 Passenger Cars 6.2.1 Automotive infotainment market for passenger cars, 2014 - 2025 6.3 Commercial Vehicles 6.3.1 In-vehicle infotainment market for commercial vehicles, 2014 - 2025 Chapter 7 Automotive Infotainment: Regional Outlook 7.1 Automotive infotainment market Share, by Region, 2015 – 2025 7.2 North America 7.2.1 North America In-vehicle infotainment market, by product type, 2014 - 2025 7.2.2 North America In-vehicle infotainment market, by fit type, 2014 - 2025 7.2.3 North America In-vehicle infotainment market, by application, 2014 - 2025 7.2.4 U.S. 7.2.4.1 U.S. In-vehicle infotainment market, by product type, 2014 - 2025 7.2.4.2 U.S. In-vehicle infotainment market, by fit type, 2014 - 2025 7.2.4.3 U.S. In-vehicle infotainment market, by application, 2014 - 2025 7.2.5 Canada 7.2.5.1 Canada In-vehicle infotainment market, by product type, 2014 - 2025 7.2.5.2 Canada In-vehicle infotainment market, by fit type, 2014 - 2025 7.2.5.3 Canada In-vehicle infotainment market, by application, 2014 - 2025 7.3 Europe 7.3.1 Europe In-vehicle infotainment market, by product type, 2014 - 2025 7.3.2 Europe In-vehicle infotainment market, by fit type, 2014 - 2025 7.3.3 Europe In-vehicle infotainment market, by application, 2014 - 2025 7.3.4 UK 7.3.4.1 UK In-vehicle infotainment market, by product type, 2014 - 2025
  7.3.4.2 UK In-vehicle infotainment market, by fit type, 2014 - 2025 7.3.4.3 UK In-vehicle infotainment market, by application, 2014 - 2025 7.3.5 Germany 7.3.5.1 Germany In-vehicle infotainment market, by product type, 2014 - 2025 7.3.5.2 Germany In-vehicle infotainment market, by fit type, 2014 - 2025 7.3.5.3 Germany In-vehicle infotainment market, by application, 2014 - 2025 7.4 Asia Pacific 7.4.1 Asia Pacific In-vehicle infotainment market, by product type, 2014 - 2025 7.4.2 Asia Pacific In-vehicle infotainment market, by fit type, 2014 - 2025 7.4.3 Asia Pacific In-vehicle infotainment market, by application, 2014 - 2025 7.4.4 China 7.4.4.1 China In-vehicle infotainment market, by product type, 2014 - 2025 7.4.4.2 China In-vehicle infotainment market, by fit type, 2014 - 2025 7.4.4.3 China In-vehicle infotainment market, by application, 2014 - 2025 7.4.5 India 7.4.5.1 India In-vehicle infotainment market, by product type, 2014 - 2025 7.4.5.2 India In-vehicle infotainment market, by fit type, 2014 - 2025 7.4.5.3 India In-vehicle infotainment market, by application, 2014 - 2025 7.4.6 Japan 7.4.6.1 Japan In-vehicle infotainment market, by product type, 2014 - 2025 7.4.6.2 Japan In-vehicle infotainment market, by fit type, 2014 - 2025 7.4.6.3 Japan In-vehicle infotainment market, by application, 2014 - 2025 7.5 South America 7.5.1 South America In-vehicle infotainment market, by product type, 2014 - 2025 7.5.2 South America In-vehicle infotainment market, by fit type, 2014 - 2025 7.5.3 South America In-vehicle infotainment market, by application, 2014 - 2025 7.5.4 Brazil 7.5.4.1 Brazil In-vehicle infotainment market, by product type, 2014 - 2025 7.5.4.2 Brazil In-vehicle infotainment market, by fit type, 2014 - 2025 7.5.4.3 Brazil In-vehicle infotainment market, by application, 2014 - 2025 Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
  8.1 Continental AG 8.1.1 Company overview 8.1.2 Financial performance 8.1.3 Product benchmarking 8.1.4 Strategic initiatives 8.2 Harman International 8.2.1 Company overview 8.2.2 Financial performance 8.2.3 Product benchmarking 8.2.4 Strategic initiatives 8.3 Panasonic Corporation 8.3.1 Company overview 8.3.2 Financial performance 8.3.3 Product benchmarking 8.3.4 Strategic initiatives 8.4 Alpine Electronics 8.4.1 Company overview 8.4.2 Financial performance 8.4.3 Product benchmarking 8.4.4 Strategic initiatives 8.5 Denso Corporation 8.5.1 Company overview 8.5.2 Financial performance 8.5.3 Product benchmarking 8.5.4 Strategic initiatives 8.6 Pioneer Corporation 8.6.1 Company overview 8.6.2 Financial performance 8.6.3 Product benchmarking 8.6.4 Strategic initiatives 8.7 Visteon Corporation
  8.7.1 Company overview 8.7.2 Financial performance 8.7.3 Product benchmarking 8.7.4 Strategic initiatives 8.8 Clarion Co., Ltd. 8.8.1 Company overview 8.8.2 Financial performance 8.8.3 Product benchmarking 8.8.4 Strategic initiatives 8.9 Delphi Automotive PLC 8.9.1 Company overview 8.9.2 Financial performance 8.9.3 Product benchmarking 8.9.4 Strategic initiatives 8.10 JVC KENWOOD Corporation 8.10.1 Company overview 8.10.2 Financial performance 8.10.3 Product benchmarking 8.10.4 Strategic initiatives
  About Grand View Research, Inc.: Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, the company offers market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries including technology, chemicals, materials, healthcare and energy. Contact: Sherry James Corporate Sales Specialist, USA Grand View Research, Inc. Phone: 1-415-349-0058 Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519 Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com For More Information: www.grandviewresearch.com

×