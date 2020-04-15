Successfully reported this slideshow.
Automotive Cyber Security Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2019 to 2025 The g...
Arilou Technologies, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Argus Cyber Security Ltd, ESCRYPT, Continental AG, and HARMAN Int...
• Powertrain • Telematics Automotive Cyber Security Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2025) • In-ve...
Table of Content of Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Research Report Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope 1.1...
3.5.3 Sales Channel Trends 3.5.4 Vendor Selection Criteria Analysis 3.5.5 List Of Key End-Users 3.6 Technology ...
Chapter 4 Automotive Cyber Security Market - Competitive Analysis 4.1 Recent developments & impact analysis, by...
Chapter 8 Automotive Cyber Security Market: Service Segment Analysis 8.1 Service Movement Analysis & Market Sha...
9.2.3 Europe Automotive Cyber Security Market, By Vehicle Type, 2015 - 2025 9.2.4 Europe Automotive Cyber Secur...
9.2.11.3 Turkey automotive cyber security market, by application, 2015 - 2025 9.2.11.4 Turkey Automotive Cyber ...
9.3.9.3 South Korea automotive cyber security market, by application, 2015 - 2025 9.3.9.4 South Korea Automotiv...
9.5.3 Asia Pacific 9.5.4 Rest Of World Chapter 10 Company Profiles 10.1Aptiv 10.1.1 Company Overview 10.1.2 Fin...
10.6.2 Financial Performance 10.6.3 Product Benchmarking 10.6.4 Strategic Initiatives 10.7honeywell Internation...
10.12.3 Product Benchmarking 10.12.4 Strategic Initiatives 10.13trillium Secure, Inc. 10.13.1 Company Overview ...
About Grand View Research, Inc.: Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting compa...
Automotive Cyber Security Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Industry Research Report, 2019 to 2025

The global automotive cyber security market size was valued at USD 1.44 billion in 2018 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 21.4% over the forecast period.

Automotive Cyber Security Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Industry Research Report, 2019 to 2025

  Automotive Cyber Security Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2019 to 2025 The global automotive cyber security market size is expected to reach USD 5.56 billion by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 21.4% during the forecast period, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing risks of data breaching due to rise in number of connected and automated vehicles will drive the market. Moreover, growing emphasis of OEMs on strengthening cyber security policies is expected to propel the demand for automotive cyber security over the projected period. Cloud infrastructure, mobile cross platforms, and automotive data taxonomy, are the key connectivity trends in the automotive cyber security market. Technological advancements pertaining to network connectivity in autonomous vehicles are gaining traction owing to increasing data and volume of data exchange, which is also likely to contribute to the market growth. Moreover, onboard electronic information-control systems like tire-pressure, electric power steering, fixed-speed cruise control, and auto-braking sensors have become mandatory across all the vehicle categories. Other sophisticated systems are also making their way into automotive electronics applications, such as infotainment, ADAS, navigation, powertrain, and safety systems. This, in turn, would further increase the vehicle-to-everything communication, thereby creating lucrative growth opportunities for the market in automotive sector. North America is the largest regional market due to increasing demand for autonomous vehicles and quick adoption of new technologies like smart antenna and connected car systems. Moreover, rising investments and stringent measures taken by the government towards incorporating cyber security policies for the automotive market have bolstered the regional market growth. Some of the prominent industry participants include Vector Informatik GmbH, "Global automotive cyber security market size was valued at USD 1.44 billion in 2018 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 21.4% by 2025"
  Arilou Technologies, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Argus Cyber Security Ltd, ESCRYPT, Continental AG, and HARMAN International. Further key findings from the study suggest: • The passenger car segment in Europe is expected to account for 77.1% by 2025 due to rising production of Electric Vehicles (EVs), development and implementation of cyber security strategies, eco-friendly initiatives, and growing scope of data exchange • Infotainment application led the market in China due to quick adoption of advanced vehicle technologies • Wireless network security segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global automotive cyber security market by 2025 • Emphasis of OEMs on capabilities offered by connected car systems that have enabled a broad range of service and features contributes to growth of the market in developed economies Request a Sample Copy of the Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Research Report @ www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/automotive-cyber-security-market/request/rs1 Grand View Research has segmented the global automotive cyber security market on the basis of security, vehicle type, application, service, and region: Automotive Cyber Security Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2025) • Endpoint • Application • Wireless Network Automotive Cyber Security Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2025) • Passenger Car • Commercial Vehicle • Electrical Vehicle Automotive Cyber Security Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2025) • ADAS & Safety System • Infotainment • Body Electronics
  • Powertrain • Telematics Automotive Cyber Security Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2025) • In-vehicle Services • External Cloud Services Automotive Cyber Security Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2025) • North America o U.S. o Canada • Europe o Mexico o U.K. o Germany o France o Spain o Russia o Turkey o Italy • Asia Pacific o China o India o Japan o South Korea o Thailand • Rest of World o Brazil o South Africa o Iran Access full research report on global automotive cyber security market: www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/automotive-cyber-security-market
  Table of Content of Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Research Report Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope 1.1 Market Segmentation& Scope 1.2 Market Definition 1.3 Information Procure 1.3.1 Purchased Database 1.3.2 Gvr's Internal Database 1.3.3 Secondary Sources & Third Party Perspectives 1.3.4 primary Research 1.4 Information Analysis 1.4.1Data Analysis Models 1.5 Market Formulation & Data Visualization 1.6 Data Validation & Publishing Chapter 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Automotive Cyber Security Market: Market Outlook 2.2 Automotive Cyber Security Market: Segment Outlook 2.3 Automotive Cyber Security Market: Competitive Insights Chapter 3 Industry Outlook 3.1 Market Snapshot 3.2 Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Trends 3.3 Market Lineage Outlook 3.3.1 Automotive Market Outlook 3.3.2 Cyber Security Market Outlook 3.3.3 v2x Market Outlook 3.4 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping 3.5 Automotive Cyber SecurityMarket: Value Chain Analysis 3.5.1 Component Trends 3.5.2 Manufacturing Trends
  3.5.3 Sales Channel Trends 3.5.4 Vendor Selection Criteria Analysis 3.5.5 List Of Key End-Users 3.6 Technology Overview 3.6.1 Technology Timeline 3.7 Regulatory Framework, By Region 3.7.1 Standards & Compliances 3.8 Automotive Cyber Securitymarket: Market Dynamics 3.8.1 Market Driver Analysis 3.8.2 Market Restraint Analysis 3.8.3 Market Opportunities Analysis 3.8.4 Market Challenges Analysis 3.9 Automotive Cyber Security Market Analysis Tools 3.9.1 Automotive Cyber Security Market: Porter's Analysis 3.9.1.1 Supplier power 3.9.1.2 Buyer power 3.9.1.3 Substitution threat 3.9.1.4 Threat of new entrants 3.9.1.5 Competitive rivalry 3.9.2 Automotive Cyber Security Market: Pest Analysis 3.9.2.1 Political & Legal Landscape 3.9.2.2 Economic Landscape 3.9.2.3 Social Landscape 3.9.2.4 Technology Landscape 3.9.3 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis 3.9.3.1 Joint Ventures 3.9.3.2 Mergers & Acquisitions 3.9.3.3 Licensing & Partnership 3.9.3.4 Technology Collaboration
  Chapter 4 Automotive Cyber Security Market - Competitive Analysis 4.1 Recent developments & impact analysis, by key market participants 4.2 Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players) 4.3 Key company analysis, 2018 4.4 Automotive Cyber Security Supply Chain Analysis 4.4.1 Supply Chain Analysis, By Company 4.4.2 Who Supplies Whom, 2019 Chapter 5 Automotive Cyber Security Market: Security Segment Analysis 5.1 Security Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2018 & 2025 5.2 Global Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analysis, 2015 To 2025 5.2.1 Endpoint Security Market, 2015 - 2025 (USD Million) 5.2. Application Security Market, 2015 - 2025 (USD Million) 5.2.3 Wireless Network Security Market, 2015 - 2025 (USD Million) Chapter 6 Automotive Cyber Security Market: Vehicle Type Segment Analysis 6.1 Vehicle Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2018 & 2025 6.2 Global Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analysis, 2015 To 2025 6.2.1 Passenger Car Market, 2015 - 2025 (USD Million) 6.2.2 Commercial Vehicle Market, 2015 - 2025 (USD Million) 6.2.3 Electric Vehicle Market, 2015 - 2025 (USD Million) Chapter 7 Automotive Cyber Security Market: Application Segment Analysis 7.1 Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2018 & 2025 7.2 Global Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analysis, 2015 To 2025 7.2.1 adas & Safety System Market, 2015 - 2025 (USD Million) 7.2.2 Infotainment Market, 2015 - 2025 (USD Million) 7.2.3 Body Electronics Market, 2015 - 2025 (USD Million) 7.2.4 Powertrain Market, 2015 - 2025 (USD Million) 7.2.5 Telematics Market, 2015 - 2025 (USD Million)
  Chapter 8 Automotive Cyber Security Market: Service Segment Analysis 8.1 Service Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2018 & 2025 8.2 Global Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analysis, 2015 To 2025 8.2.1 In-Vehicle Services, 2015 - 2025 (USD Million) 8.2.2 External Cloud Services, 2015 - 2025 (USD Million) Chapter 9 Automotive Cyber Security Market: Regional Analysis 9.1 North America 9.1.1 North America Automotive Cyber Security Market, By Country, 2015 - 2025 9.1.2 North America Automotive Cyber Security Market, By Security 2015 - 2025 9.1.3 North America Automotive Cyber Security Market, By Vehicle Type 2015 - 2025 9.1.4 North America Automotive Cyber Security Market, By Application, 2015 - 2025 9.1.5 North America Automotive Cyber Security Market, By Service, 2015 - 2025 9.1.6 U.S. 9.1.6.1 U.S. automotive cyber security market, by security 2015 - 2025 9.1.6.2 U.S. automotive cyber security market, by vehicle type, 2015 - 2025 9.1.6.3 U.S. automotive cyber security market, by application, 2015 - 2025 9.1.6.4 U.S. automotive cyber security market, by service, 2015 - 2025 9.1.7 Canada 9.1.7.1 Canada automotive cyber security market, by security 2015 - 2025 9.1.7.2 Canada automotive cyber security market, by vehicle type, 2015 - 2025 9.1.7.3 Canada automotive cyber security market, by application, 2015 - 2025 9.1.7.4 Canada automotive cyber security market, by service, 2015 - 2025 9.1.8 Mexico 9.1.8.1 Mexico automotive cyber security market, by security 2015 - 2025 9.1.8.2 Mexico automotive cyber security market, by vehicle type, 2015 - 2025 9.1.8.3 Mexico automotive cyber security market, by application, 2015 - 2025 9.1.8.4 Mexico automotive cyber security market, by service, 2015 - 2025 9.2 Europe 9.2.1 Europe Automotive Cyber Security Market, By Country, 2015 - 2025 9.2.2 Europe Automotive Cyber Security Market, By Security 2015 - 2025
  9.2.3 Europe Automotive Cyber Security Market, By Vehicle Type, 2015 - 2025 9.2.4 Europe Automotive Cyber Security Market, By Application, 2015
  9. 9. Follow Us: 9.2.11.3 Turkey automotive cyber security market, by application, 2015 - 2025 9.2.11.4 Turkey Automotive Cyber Security Market, By Service, 2015 - 2025 9.2.12 Italy 9.2.12.1 Italy automotive cyber security market, by security 2015 - 2025 9.2.12.2 Italy automotive cyber security market, by vehicle type, 2015 - 2025 9.2.12.3 Italy automotive cyber security market, by application, 2015 - 2025 9.2.12.4 Italy automotive cyber security market, by service, 2015 - 2025 9.3 Asia Pacific 9.3.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Cyber Security Market, By Country, 2015 - 2025 9.3.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Cyber Security Market, By Security 2015 - 2025 9.3.3 Asia Pacific Automotive Cyber Security Market, By Vehicle Type, 2015 - 2025 9.3.4 Asia Pacific Automotive Cyber Security Market, By Application, 2015 - 2025 9.3.5 Asia Pacific Automotive Cyber Security Market, By Service, 2015 - 2025 9.3.6 China 9.3.6.1 China automotive cyber security market, by security 2015 - 2025 9.3.6.2 China automotive cyber security market, by vehicle type, 2015 - 2025 9.3.6.3 China automotive cyber security market, by application, 2015 - 2025 9.3.6.4 China automotive cyber security market, by service, 2015 - 2025 9.3.7 India 9.3.7.1 India automotive cyber security market, by security 2015 - 2025 9.3.7.2 India automotive cyber security market, by vehicle type, 2015 - 2025 9.3.7.3 India automotive cyber security market, by application, 2015 - 2025 9.3.7.4 India automotive cyber security market, by service, 2015 - 2025 9.3.8 Japan 9.3.8.1 Japan automotive cyber security market, by security 2015 - 2025 9.3.8.2 Japan automotive cyber security market, by vehicle type, 2015 - 2025 9.3.8.3 Japan automotive cyber security market, by application, 2015 - 2025 9.3.8.4 Japan automotive cyber security market, by service, 2015 - 2025 9.3.9 South Korea 9.3.9.1 South Korea automotive cyber security market, by security 2015 - 2025 9.3.9.2 South Korea automotive cyber security market, by vehicle type, 2015 - 2025
  10. 10. Follow Us: 9.3.9.3 South Korea automotive cyber security market, by application, 2015 - 2025 9.3.9.4 South Korea Automotive Cyber Security Market, By Service, 2015 - 2025 9.3.10 Thailand 9.3.10.1 Thailand automotive cyber security market, by security 2015 - 2025 9.3.10.2 Thailand automotive cyber security market, by vehicle type, 2015 - 2025 9.3.10.3 Thailand automotive cyber security market, by application, 2015 - 2025 9.3.10.4 Thailand automotive cyber security market, by service, 2015 - 2025 9.4 Rest of World 9.4.1 Rest Of World Automotive Cyber Security Market, By Country, 2015 - 2025 9.4.2 Rest Of World Automotive Cyber Security Market, By Security 2015 - 2025 9.4.3 Rest Of World Automotive Cyber Security Market, By Vehicle Type, 2015 - 2025 9.4.4 Rest Of World Automotive Cyber Security Market, By Application, 2015 - 2025 9.4.5 Rest Of World Automotive Cyber Security Market, By Service, 2015 - 2025 9.4.6 Brazil 9.4.6.1 Brazil automotive cyber security market, by security 2015 - 2025 9.4.6.2 Brazil automotive cyber security market, by vehicle type, 2015 - 2025 9.4.6.3 Brazil automotive cyber security market, by application, 2015 - 2025 9.4.6.4 Brazil automotive cyber security market, by service, 2015 - 2025 9.4.7 South Africa 9.4.7.1 South Africa automotive cyber security market, by security 2015 - 2025 9.4.7.2 South Africa automotive cyber security market, by vehicle type, 2015 - 2025 9.4.7.3 South Africa automotive cyber security market, by application, 2015 - 2025 9.4.7.4 South Africa automotive cyber security market, by service, 2015 - 2025 9.4.8 Iran 9.4.8.1 Iran automotive cyber security market, by security 2015 - 2025 9.4.8.2 Iran automotive cyber security market, by vehicle type, 2015 - 2025 9.4.8.3 Iran automotive cyber security market, by application, 2015 - 2025 9.4.8.4 Iran automotive cyber security market, by service, 2015 - 2025 9.5 Regional-wise Model Mapping Analysis 9.5.1 North America 9.5.2 Europe
  11. 11. Follow Us: 9.5.3 Asia Pacific 9.5.4 Rest Of World Chapter 10 Company Profiles 10.1Aptiv 10.1.1 Company Overview 10.1.2 Financial Performance 10.1.3 Product Benchmarking 10.1.4 Strategic Initiatives 10.2continental Ag 10.2.1 Company Overview 10.2.2 Financial Performance 10.2.3 Product Benchmarking 10.2.4 Strategic Initiatives 10.3denso Corporation 10.3.1 Company Overview 10.3.2 Financial Performance 10.3.3 Product Benchmarking 10.3.4 Strategic Initiatives 10.4escrypt 10.4.1 Company Overview 10.4.2 Financial Performance 10.4.3 Product Benchmarking 10.4.4 Strategic Initiatives 10.5guardknox Cyber Technologies Ltd. 10.5.1 Company Overview 10.5.2 Financial Performance 10.5.3 Product Benchmarking 10.5.4 Strategic Initiatives 10.6harman International 10.6.1 Company Overview
  12. 12. Follow Us: 10.6.2 Financial Performance 10.6.3 Product Benchmarking 10.6.4 Strategic Initiatives 10.7honeywell International Inc. 10.7.1 Company Overview 10.7.2 Financial Performance 10.7.3 Product Benchmarking 10.7.4 Strategic Initiatives 10.8karamba Security 10.8.1 Company Overview 10.8.2 Financial Performance 10.8.3 Product Benchmarking 10.8.4 Strategic Initiatives 10.9nxp Semiconductors 10.9.1 Company Overview 10.9.2 Financial Performance 10.9.3 Product Benchmarking 10.9.4 Strategic Initiatives 10.10robert Bosch Gmbh 10.10.1 Company Overview 10.10.2 Financial Performance 10.10.3 Product Benchmarking 10.10.4 Strategic Initiatives 10.11saferide Technologies Ltd. 10.11.1 Company Overview 10.11.2 Financial Performance 10.11.3 Product Benchmarking 10.11.4 Strategic Initiatives 10.12symantec Corporation 10.12.1 Company Overview 10.12.2 Financial Performance
  13. 13. Follow Us: 10.12.3 Product Benchmarking 10.12.4 Strategic Initiatives 10.13trillium Secure, Inc. 10.13.1 Company Overview 10.13.2 Financial Performance 10.13.3 Product Benchmarking 10.13.4 Strategic Initiatives 10.14vector Informatik Gmbh 10.14.1 Company Overview 10.14.2 Financial Performance 10.14.3 Product Benchmarking 10.14.4 Strategic Initiatives
  14. 14. Follow Us: About Grand View Research, Inc.: Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, the company offers market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries including technology, chemicals, materials, healthcare and energy. Contact: Sherry James Corporate Sales Specialist, USA Grand View Research, Inc. Phone: 1-415-349-0058 Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519 Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com For More Information: www.grandviewresearch.com

