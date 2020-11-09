Manual promocao da-saude

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
DESENVOLVIMENTO SOCIAL E PESSOAL UNIDADE 6670 – PROMOÇÃO DA SAÚDE
Promoção da saúde 1 Índice Resultados da aprendizagem .......................................................................
Promoção da saúde 2 Resultados da aprendizagem • Avaliar a importância dos comportamentos positivos na promoção da saúde. ...
Promoção da saúde 3 1.Prevenção da saúde A definição de saúde da Organização Mundial de Saúde (OMS) é muito mais do que au...
Promoção da saúde 4 atividade física, a dieta, o álcool e a forma como as pessoas se comportam em relação a si mesmas e ao...
Promoção da saúde 5 Nesta conceção, a saúde é assumida como um processo dinâmico e proactivo que responsabiliza cada um e ...
Promoção da saúde 6 • Comunidades que promovam o fortalecimento dos laços entre os jovens e as instituições, entre outros....
Promoção da saúde 7 2.Alimentação racional e desvios alimentares A alimentação Comer é essencial para a vida. As necessida...
Promoção da saúde 8 desequilíbrio dos sistemas orgânicos, originando problemas de saúde, mais ou menos graves. Cada tipo d...
Promoção da saúde 9 De uma forma simples são transmitidas as orientações para uma alimentação saudável ... ... completa - ...
Promoção da saúde 10 COUVES E LEGUMES Fornecem: • Muita água (em média 90%), • Fibra e poucas calorias, • Minerais como o ...
Promoção da saúde 11 • Tentem sempre que pelo menos 50% do total diário sejam vegetais. LATICÍNIOS Fornecem: • Sobretudo c...
Promoção da saúde 12 Raramente um anoréxico reconhece o seu transtorno alimentar e procura ajuda, portanto cabe muitas vez...
Promoção da saúde 13 distorcida e a perda de períodos menstruais durante pelo menos três meses (obviamente não incluído no...
Promoção da saúde 14 Para os bulímicos, comer compulsivamente e purgar constitui um ciclo, mas eles podem não ganhar ou pe...
Promoção da saúde 15 • Queixas frequentes em relação a problemas dentários (também causados pelos vómitos); • Esconder-se ...
Promoção da saúde 16 hábitos alimentares), uso de grupos de apoio ou terapia de grupo e aconselhamento e planeamento nutri...
Promoção da saúde 17 O transtorno de compulsão alimentar é habitualmente reconhecido por outros devido aos hábitos aliment...
Promoção da saúde 18 Não há uma cura reconhecida para o transtorno de ingestão compulsiva. Posto isto, há uma variedade de...
Promoção da saúde 19 3.Actividade física e repouso A atividade física é geralmente definida como “qualquer movimento assoc...
Promoção da saúde 20 A Organização Mundial de Saúde – OMS – reconhece a grande importância da atividade física para a saúd...
Promoção da saúde 21 • Ajuda a prevenir e controlar comportamentos de risco, especialmente em crianças e adolescentes. Os ...
Promoção da saúde 22 os aumentos de pressão arterial sistólica (máxima) durante esforços físicos intensos são menores. FLE...
Promoção da saúde 23 (por exemplo a obesidade, a diabetes e os problemas de crescimento nas crianças e nos adolescentes) e...
Promoção da saúde 24 4.Sexualidade e planeamento familiar Sexualidade A adolescência é a fase das dúvidas e das descoberta...
Promoção da saúde 25 acontecimento positivo, que marca o início de mais uma fase do seu crescimento e que de modo algum de...
Promoção da saúde 26 Sobre Saúde Sexual, a IPPF - Federação Internacional para o Planeamento Familiar - partilha da defini...
Promoção da saúde 27 Todos os indivíduos devem poder ter acesso à informação que lhes permita decidir em consciência sobre...
Promoção da saúde 28 • É reversível? • É um método acessível? • Existem riscos para a saúde? Descrição de Métodos de contr...
Promoção da saúde 29 Contraceção de Emergência - Pílula do dia seguinte Só deve ser utilizada em último recurso, caso exis...
Promoção da saúde 30 Preservativo masculino O preservativo constitui uma barreira à passagem do esperma para a vagina dura...
Promoção da saúde 31 funcionando também como uma barreira aos espermatozoides. A inserção é feita numa consulta médica, po...
Promoção da saúde 32 mulher e fornecer a informação necessária tendo em vista uma tomada de decisão livre, informada e res...
Promoção da saúde 33 5.Doenças da atualidade (sida e outras patologias contemporâneas) e toxicodependências Sida O VIH - V...
Promoção da saúde 34 "A 31 de Dezembro de 2007, encontravam-se notificados 32 491 casos de infeção VIH /SIDA nos diferente...
Promoção da saúde 35 É enorme a probabilidade de se verificar um aumento de peso após prévios tratamentos de emagrecimento...
Promoção da saúde 36 No mundo inteiro, milhões de pessoas vivem com o diagnóstico de cancro. A investigação constante, num...
Promoção da saúde 37 • Conselho Interministerial do Combate à Droga e à Toxicodependência; • Membro do Governo responsável...
Promoção da saúde 38 6.Causas, sintomas, formas de prevenção, de transmissão e de tratamento Sida O VIH encontra-se princi...
Promoção da saúde 39 Todas as pessoas devem fazer o teste do VIH. Mas este torna-se ainda mais necessário se se verificare...
Promoção da saúde 40 Para além do acesso a terapêuticas, a pessoa infetada necessita também de apoio psicológico. O diagnó...
Promoção da saúde 41 A obesidade visceral produz insulinorresistência (ou esta produz obesidade) com hiperinsulinismo. E é...
Promoção da saúde 42 Sintomas O cancro pode provocar muitos sintomas diferentes, como por exemplo: • Espessamento, massa o...
Promoção da saúde 43 casos, o objetivo é controlar a doença ou reduzir os sintomas, durante o maior período de tempo possí...
Promoção da saúde 44 Efeitos Imediatos A nível físico, a pessoa pode manifestar: • Transpiração; • Sede; • Taquicardia; • ...
Promoção da saúde 45 Provoca graves depressões, uma alta tolerância e intensa dependência psicológica, o que desencadeia u...
Promoção da saúde 46 Efeitos imediatos Sobre o Sistema Nervoso Central: • Analgesia; • Sonolência; • Euforia; • Sensação d...
Promoção da saúde 47 Desenvolve tolerância em relação aos efeitos de euforia, de depressão respiratória, analgesia, sedaçã...
Promoção da saúde 48 • Prepotência: diminui as inibições e o indivíduo vê-se como uma pessoa sumamente competente e capaz;...
Promoção da saúde 49 • Importantes consequências sobre o feto durante a gravidez (aumento da mortalidade perinatal, aborto...
Promoção da saúde 50 Os seus efeitos aparecem a curto prazo e variam em função das doses, da potência da cannabis utilizad...
Promoção da saúde 51 Efeitos a longo prazo Efeitos físicos: • Nos fumadores produz bronquite e asma. O risco de contrair c...
Promoção da saúde 52 Os utilizadores tendem a considerá-las como uma única droga, ignorando em muitas ocasiões o que é que...
Promoção da saúde 53 • Acidente cerebrovascular, • Hipertermia, • Hepatotoxicidade, • Insuficiência renal aguda, • Morte s...
Promoção da saúde 54 Álcool A sua administração é feita por via oral. Efeitos Imediatos À sensação inicial de euforia e de...
Promoção da saúde 55 • Fígado: hepatopatia, hepatite, cirrose; • Estômago: gastrite, úlceras; • Pâncreas: inflamação, dete...
Promoção da saúde 56 Facilita a memória, reduz a agressividade e diminui o aumento do peso e o apetite em relação aos doce...
Promoção da saúde 57 • O Tabaco é um fator de risco muito importante no que se refere às doenças cardiovasculares; a sua a...
Promoção da saúde 58 • E o ambiente/contexto. De facto, o consumo problemático de substâncias psicoativas não tem uma caus...
Promoção da saúde 59 desconstrução, podendo utilizar-se os dados dos estudos epidemiológicos que contradizem esta falsa re...
Promoção da saúde 60 Neste contexto, preconiza-se uma intervenção integrada junto dos indiciados consumidores em que se at...
Promoção da saúde 61 A Comunidade Terapêutica é um recurso integrado num conjunto de respostas terapêuticas em que a dinâm...
Promoção da saúde 62 7.Organizações da sociedade civil que prestam apoio a portadores de diferentes patologias ou dependên...
Promoção da saúde 63 Associação para o Planeamento da família http://apf.pt/ A Associação para o Planeamento da Família pr...
Promoção da saúde 64 Confederação Portuguesa de Prevenção do Tabagismo http://www.coppt.pt/ A Confederação Portuguesa de P...
Promoção da saúde 65 Liga Portuguesa contra a Sida http://www.lpcs.pt/ A LPCS é uma instituição particular de solidariedad...
Promoção da saúde 66 • Divulgar informação sobre o cancro e promover a educação para a Saúde, com ênfase para a sua preven...
Promoção da saúde 67 SICAD – Serviço de Intervenção nos Comportamentos Aditivos e Dependências (ex-Instituto da Droga e da...
Promoção da saúde 68 Bibliografia AA VV., Comer melhor: Conselhos para uma alimentação equilibrada, Guia DECO/ Proteste, 2...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Manual promocao da-saude

18 views

Published on

manual de apoio 6670

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Manual promocao da-saude

  1. 1. DESENVOLVIMENTO SOCIAL E PESSOAL UNIDADE 6670 – PROMOÇÃO DA SAÚDE
  2. 2. Promoção da saúde 1 Índice Resultados da aprendizagem .................................................................................................... 2 1.Prevenção da saúde................................................................................................................ 3 2.Alimentação racional e desvios alimentares........................................................................ 7 3.Actividade física e repouso................................................................................................... 19 4.Sexualidade e planeamento familiar................................................................................... 24 5.Doenças da atualidade (sida e outras patologias contemporâneas) e toxicodependências .................................................................................................................. 33 6.Causas, sintomas, formas de prevenção, de transmissão e de tratamento................. 38 7.Organizações da sociedade civil que prestam apoio a portadores de diferentes patologias ou dependências.................................................................................................... 62 Bibliografia ................................................................................................................................. 68
  3. 3. Promoção da saúde 2 Resultados da aprendizagem • Avaliar a importância dos comportamentos positivos na promoção da saúde. • Caracterizar os diferentes tipos de toxicodependências e diversas patologias contemporâneas. • Reconhecer as consequências do consumo do álcool, do tabaco e de estupefacientes. • Compreender a importância do planeamento familiar. • Identificar comportamentos que previnem as doenças sexualmente transmissíveis. • Reconhecer as organizações da sociedade civil na prevenção de riscos, no combate à doença e no apoio aos cidadãos portadores de patologias ou dependências.
  4. 4. Promoção da saúde 3 1.Prevenção da saúde A definição de saúde da Organização Mundial de Saúde (OMS) é muito mais do que ausência de doença. A saúde deve ser entendida como o sentido positivo de bem-estar que envolve todos os aspetos da vida – físico, emocional e social. A saúde e o bem-estar dependem dos estilos de vida, que por sua vez são determinados por fatores individuais, sociais e de outras áreas exteriores à saúde como é exemplo o ambiente. A consciencialização e participação do cidadão, a chamada capacitação do cidadão na promoção da saúde e prevenção da doença é a única forma eficaz de obter ganhos em saúde. “A promoção da Saúde é o processo que permite capacitar as pessoas a melhorar e a aumentar o controle sobre a sua saúde (e seus determinantes – sobretudo, comportamentais, psicossociais e ambientais)” (Carta de Otawa, 1986). A Carta de Bangkok para a promoção da saúde num mundo globalizado (2005) parte dos valores, princípios e estratégias de intervenção estabelecidas na Carta de Otawa, complementando-a. Com a promoção da saúde, surge a noção da “saúde como um recurso” e de esta ser um “empreendimento coletivo”. Nunca, até hoje, os cidadãos viveram tantos anos, e a sua esperança de vida continua a aumentar. Contudo, a saúde da população está longe de ser tão boa quanto poderia ser. Os níveis de morbilidade e mortalidade prematura continuam a ser elevados, embora seja possível baixá-los. Os fatores determinantes da saúde mais importantes são as condições socioeconómicas e as condições de vida e de trabalho que lhes estão associadas e que são abordadas através das políticas sociais e económicas. O tabaco, a alimentação, a
  5. 5. Promoção da saúde 4 atividade física, a dieta, o álcool e a forma como as pessoas se comportam em relação a si mesmas e aos outros são também determinantes essenciais da saúde. As principais causas de morte prematura e de invalidez são os acidentes e as lesões físicas, as perturbações mentais, o cancro e ainda as doenças circulatórias e respiratórias. É possível influir em todos estes fatores mediante uma prevenção e promoção eficazes. A legislação e a regulamentação, por exemplo, sobre o uso do cinto de segurança, a segurança rodoviária e as restrições quanto ao conteúdo, comercialização e uso dos produtos do tabaco, constituem uma base essencial para apoiar os esforços de prevenção. A informação do público é uma outra medida a não descurar, mas revela-se, em geral, insuficiente para suscitar comportamentos mais saudáveis. As medidas de promoção da saúde são particularmente eficazes quando recorrem a métodos que ajudam os consumidores a fazer melhores escolhas na vida quotidiana. Os locais onde as pessoas passam uma grande parte ou a totalidade do tempo, como o local de trabalho, a escola ou mesmo a prisão, podem desempenhar um papel importante a este respeito. Comportamentos favoráveis à saúde, são o esforço de cada um para preservar a sua saúde e a dos que o rodeiam. A adoção de uma alimentação equilibrada, a prática de uma atividade física regular, a redução de consumo de tabaco e álcool, a possibilidade de ter períodos de repouso e de descontração e a capacidade de ter relações sociais e sexuais compensadoras ajudam a que o sentimento de bem-estar cresça e constituem um verdadeiro obstáculo à doença.
  6. 6. Promoção da saúde 5 Nesta conceção, a saúde é assumida como um processo dinâmico e proactivo que responsabiliza cada um e todos na construção de um bem-estar que favoreça o desenvolvimento do potencial de cada indivíduo e das próprias comunidades. A promoção da saúde é, assim, tarefa dos agentes nos diversos contextos de relação e de crescimento que o indivíduo «habita», de que se podem destacar a Família e a Escola, mas que implica necessariamente toda a comunidade. É dentro deste enquadramento normativo e nesta dinâmica que a Escola vem desempenhando um papel importante, assumindo a promoção da saúde como um processo quotidiano que concorre para a criação de um «estado de bem-estar físico, psíquico e social, e não a mera ausência de doença» (OMS) dos seus alunos e profissionais. Nesta perspetiva sistémica de «saúde positiva», valoriza-se a interação dinâmica das vertentes do corpo, dos afetos e das emoções e, ainda, das relações com o outro e com o mundo. A educação para a saúde faz-se, por um lado, na continuidade das experiências dos vários contextos educativos (por exemplo, na ligação da Família à Escola) mas, por outro lado, exige uma complementaridade de diferentes vivências possíveis em contextos diversos (a escola, a família, a «rua», as associações desportivas e culturais, etc.), que favoreçam o desenvolvimento de uma identidade própria, do pensamento crítico, da capacidade de escolher, em suma, da autonomia. Devem contar, ainda e sempre, com a participação ativa de toda a Comunidade Educativa, essencial na criação de condições que reforcem fatores de proteção: • Boa autoestima, • Competências de relacionamento interpessoal, • Famílias com envolvimento afetivo e padrões de comunicação claros,
  7. 7. Promoção da saúde 6 • Comunidades que promovam o fortalecimento dos laços entre os jovens e as instituições, entre outros. E que, ao mesmo tempo, minimizem os fatores de risco: • Baixa autoestima; • Fraca tolerância à frustração, • Problemas de saúde mental, • Desvalorização das normas e regras, • Pouca resistência à pressão de pares na adolescência, • Insucesso escolar e fraca ligação à escola, • Famílias com disfunções ao nível da comunicação afetivo-emocional, Entre outros, por forma a reduzir vulnerabilidades pessoais e sociais e comportamentos desajustados.
  8. 8. Promoção da saúde 7 2.Alimentação racional e desvios alimentares A alimentação Comer é essencial para a vida. As necessidades alimentares dependem da idade, sexo, estado de saúde e nível de esforço físico. As escolhas alimentares são influenciadas por vários fatores: • Disponibilidade dos alimentos: situação geográfica, clima e temperatura, fatores políticos e económicos, tradições • Orçamento: família, pares, crenças relacionadas com a saúde • Fatores estéticos: gosto, aparência, odor, textura dos alimentos, disponibilidade, publicidade • Fatores socioeconómicos: superstições, religião, tradições, tabus Comer em conjunto com outras pessoas constitui parte importante da relação com a família e com os amigos e é também um dos prazeres da vida A alimentação fornece a energia, e os nutrientes necessários ao crescimento, trabalho, divertimento, pensamento, aprendizagem, bem como, aumenta a resistência a certas doenças. Os assuntos relacionados com a alimentação têm sido uma das grandes preocupações da segunda metade deste século. Ao falar de alimentação racional a palavra-chave é “equilíbrio”, ou seja, a ingestão de uma grande variedade de alimentos em quantidades adequadas ao desgaste energético diário e à fase da vida em que nos encontramos. O nosso organismo necessita de um conjunto de nutrientes para funcionar corretamente. A abundância ou escassez de qualquer um deles pode levar ao
  9. 9. Promoção da saúde 8 desequilíbrio dos sistemas orgânicos, originando problemas de saúde, mais ou menos graves. Cada tipo de nutrientes cumpre uma ou mais funções específicas. Todos os alimentos contêm um ou mais nutrientes em quantidades variáveis. Roda dos Alimentos E assim surgiu a nova Roda dos Alimentos, criada numa parceria entre a FCNAUP (Faculdade de Ciências da Nutrição e Alimentação da Universidade do Porto), o Instituto do Consumidor e o Ministério da Saúde. As principais diferenças em relação à anterior são: A subdivisão de alguns dos anteriores grupos, passando a existir 7 grupos: -Cereais, seus derivados e tubérculos - 28% -Hortícolas – 23% -Fruta – 20% -Lacticínios – 18% -Carnes, pescado e ovos – 5% -Leguminosas – 4% -Gorduras e óleos – 2% A presença da água que não possuindo um grupo próprio, está representada no centro pois está presente em quase todos os alimentos e é fundamental à vida. O estabelecimento de porções diárias equivalentes.
  10. 10. Promoção da saúde 9 De uma forma simples são transmitidas as orientações para uma alimentação saudável ... ... completa - comer alimentos de cada grupo e beber água diariamente; ... equilibrada - comer maior quantidade de alimentos pertencentes aos grupos de maior dimensão e menor quantidade dos que se encontram nos grupos de menor dimensão, de forma a ingerir o número de porções recomendado; ... e variada - comer alimentos diferentes dentro de cada grupo variando diariamente, semanalmente e nas diferentes épocas do ano.
  11. 11. Promoção da saúde 10 COUVES E LEGUMES Fornecem: • Muita água (em média 90%), • Fibra e poucas calorias, • Minerais como o potássio, cálcio O ideal é comê-los crus ou ao vapor, que é como perdem menos propriedades (além do sabor). A cozedura é muito saborosa, mas não é o mesmo. Devem ingerir um mínimo de 200 gramas por dia. FRUTAS Fornecem: • Vitaminas • Fibra e antioxidantes combatem o envelhecimento prematuro Devem ingerir um mínimo de 200 gramas por dia. os sumos comerciais não contam como fruta. CEREAIS Fornecem: • Fibra e energia de longa duração • Gorduras benéficas • Proteínas e antioxidantes Ajudam-vos a controlar o vosso nível de insulina e, portanto, a fome. Por serem hidratos de carbono, na verdade dependerão do vosso nível de exercício físico diário. As quantidades podem oscilar entre os 150 a 200 gramas diárias. PROTEÍNAS Fornecem: • A matéria necessária para que os seus músculos cresçam. • Aqueles que provêm de fontes animais podem vir acompanhadas de gorduras naturais.
  12. 12. Promoção da saúde 11 • Tentem sempre que pelo menos 50% do total diário sejam vegetais. LATICÍNIOS Fornecem: • Sobretudo cálcio e proteínas. • Ajudam a regular a hipertensão (exceto os queijos). Diversos estudos demonstram que o cálcio contribui para um apetite regular. Regras Básicas para uma alimentação equilibrada ❖ O açúcar deve ser reduzido ou eliminado preferencialmente ❖ As fibras (cereais, frutas, vegetais) devem fazer parte da ingestão diária para assegurar o bom funcionamento intestinal ❖ Exercício físico ❖ Fazer refeições em lugar tranquilo e sem pressa (dentro dos limites) Desvios alimentares Anorexia A anorexia nervosa, também simplesmente conhecida como anorexia, é um transtorno alimentar que provoca no indivíduo tanto medo de ganhar peso e/ou gordura corporal que ele(a) limitará severamente a quantidade de comida que ingere. Por vezes, os anoréxicos também fazem exercício em excesso, numa tentativa de queimar as calorias que ingeriram, para não ganharem peso extra. Mesmo quando se desgastam fisicamente, e os outros os acham doentiamente magros, os anoréxicos ainda acham que os seus corpos são muito pesados e continuam a comer tão pouco quanto possível. Infelizmente, sem nutrientes suficientes para os alimentar, os órgãos internos de um anoréxico podem falhar, podendo daí resultar a morte.
  13. 13. Promoção da saúde 12 Raramente um anoréxico reconhece o seu transtorno alimentar e procura ajuda, portanto cabe muitas vezes a familiares e amigos que suspeitam de anorexia nervosa procurar ajuda de profissionais. Muitos dos sinais que indicam anorexia incluem: ● Contagem obsessiva de calorias; ● Saltar refeições; ● Brincar com a comida no prato em vez de comer; ● Esconder comida (num guardanapo, debaixo de uma travessa, etc.) para evitar comê-la; ● Mentir quanto a já ter comido, numa tentativa de evitar uma refeição; ● Ingerir apenas um determinado tipo de comida; ● Fazer exercício em excesso, particularmente depois de uma refeição, ou “para abrir o apetite”; ● Perda dramática de peso; ● Excessivo interesse em questões relacionadas com peso, imagem corporal e jejum; ● Vestir (para esconder o corpo) roupa larga ou disforme; ● Baixos níveis de energia; ● Doenças frequentes; ● Sono excessivo; ● Reduzido ou inexistente apetite sexual Um diagnóstico de anorexia só pode ser feito por um médico qualificado, habitualmente um psiquiatra. Para diagnosticar anorexia têm de surgir quatro critérios de diagnóstico. Os critérios padrão para o diagnóstico de anorexia incluem a recusa do indivíduo em manter um peso corporal apropriado para a sua altura e idade (normalmente 15% abaixo da média), um medo intenso de ficar “gordo” ou com excesso de peso, mesmo quando magríssimo, uma falta de autoconfiança relacionada com uma autoimagem
  14. 14. Promoção da saúde 13 distorcida e a perda de períodos menstruais durante pelo menos três meses (obviamente não incluído no diagnóstico masculino). Se a anorexia é diagnosticada de acordo com critérios de doença mental, um anoréxico também precisará de um exame físico completo para determinar a extensão da doença ou da injúria que foi causada por esta transtorno alimentar. Anoréxicos gravemente afetados ao nível do físico podem precisar de ser tratados num hospital residencial ou clínica e voltar a ganhar força antes de efetivamente iniciarem o tratamento do seu transtorno alimentar. Não há sistema ou cura reconhecida para a anorexia, mas os tratamentos podem incluir uma mistura de aconselhamento/terapia, aconselhamento familiar/terapia, terapia cognitivo-comportamental (para mudar o tipo de comida ingerida, bem como comportamentos alimentares e/ou tipo de exercício físico desenvolvido), o recurso a grupos de apoio ou terapia de grupo, e aconselhamento e planeamento nutricional. A anorexia é um transtorno alimentar comum, mas altamente perigosa que pode ter efeitos duradouros na saúde física e mental do indivíduo. Muitos anoréxicos não reconhecem a sua transtorno alimentar como prejudicial, e menos ainda procuram diagnóstico e tratamento por sua iniciativa. Em vez disso, são muitas vezes a família e amigos que intervêm para procurar ajuda para a anorexia antes que algum dano irreversível ocorra Bulimia A bulimia nervosa, habitualmente denominada de bulimia, é um transtorno alimentar marcado por episódios de voracidade seguidos de purgas. Durante um episódio de voracidade, um bulímico ingere uma grande quantidade de comida de uma só vez, mas depois purga-a, quer induzindo vómitos, quer tomando um laxante ou diurético.
  15. 15. Promoção da saúde 14 Para os bulímicos, comer compulsivamente e purgar constitui um ciclo, mas eles podem não ganhar ou perder peso suficiente para que se torne óbvio que padecem de um transtorno alimentar. Danos no trato digestivo, boca, dentes e glândulas salivares são comuns entre bulímicos e o ciclo “alimentação compulsiva – purga” constante significa que os bulímicos raramente retêm vitaminas e minerais suficientes para se manterem saudáveis. Estes fatores podem ter efeitos prejudiciais sérios e prolongados na saúde. Apesar de a bulimia estar na maioria das vezes associada a uma fraca autoestima e fraca autoconfiança, são os comportamentos dos bulímicos que denunciam o seu transtorno alimentar ao exterior. A bulimia é um transtorno alimentar que se manifesta através de uma alimentação compulsiva seguida de purga, e estes comportamentos são os sinais característicos este transtorno. Muitos bulímicos têm também comportamentos que se tornam sinais de aviso, tais como: • Esconder a comida reservada para episódios de voracidade (incluindo frequentemente pão, massa, doces, sobremesas, batatas fritas e gelados. No entanto, qualquer tipo de comida pode ser consumida durante a ingestão compulsiva); • Mentir sobre o que comeram; • Comer compulsivamente em segredo; • Vomitar em segredo; • Esconder artigos como laxantes ou diuréticos; • Deixar a água da torneira ou do duche a correr na casa de banho para disfarçar os episódios de purgação; • Demonstrar uma preocupação profunda em relação ao peso, forma do corpo e aspeto em geral; • Queixas frequentes em relação a dores de garganta (causadas pelos repetidos vómitos);
  16. 16. Promoção da saúde 15 • Queixas frequentes em relação a problemas dentários (também causados pelos vómitos); • Esconder-se atrás de roupas largas e soltas; • Demonstrar pouco ou nenhum impulso sexual. Apesar de a bulimia ser um transtorno alimentar e, como tal, devastar a saúde física, é diagnosticada de acordo com critérios de saúde mental. É necessário haver correspondência com cinco critérios padrão para que a bulimia seja diagnosticada, incluindo comer compulsivamente, purgar (vómito provocado, uso impróprio de laxantes, uso impróprio de diuréticos, uso impróprio de clisteres, passar fome e/ou excesso de exercício), um ciclo de compulsão alimentar purga pelo menos duas vezes por semana durante três meses – alimentando um medo profundo em relação ao aumento de peso –, ideias irrealistas relacionadas com o peso ideal e a ausência de anorexia. Se um indivíduo come em excesso e purga durante um episódio de anorexia, considera-se, então, que sofre de Anorexia do Tipo Compulsivo e Purgativo. No entanto, se for diagnosticada bulimia, será necessário determinar um subtipo. A Bulimia Nervosa do Tipo Purgativo é diagnosticada quando um bulímico purga para libertar o corpo de comida, ao passo que a Bulimia Nervosa do Tipo Não-Purgativo é diagnosticada quando o bulímico não purga para libertar o corpo de comida, mas faz exercício ou jejua em excesso após comer compulsivamente. Não existe uma cura única e reconhecida para a bulimia, mas há uma variedade de opções de tratamento. Cada bulímico trabalha com profissionais de saúde mental para conceber uma fusão de tratamentos que se adequem a todos os seus comportamentos e preocupações. Os tratamentos comuns para a bulimia incluem aconselhamento/terapia, aconselhamento/terapia familiar, terapia cognitivo-comportamental (para alterar os
  17. 17. Promoção da saúde 16 hábitos alimentares), uso de grupos de apoio ou terapia de grupo e aconselhamento e planeamento nutricional. Pode ser obtida informação adicional relativamente ao diagnóstico e tratamento da bulimia através de um médico de clínica geral, um profissional de saúde mental ou através de outras entidades competentes. Compulsão Alimentar A compulsão alimentar é um transtorno alimentar comum, em que um indivíduo consome regularmente uma grande quantidade de comida de uma vez só, ou «depenica» constantemente, mesmo quando não tem fome ou se sente fisicamente desconfortável por comer tanto. Ao contrário dos bulímicos, quem come compulsivamente não purga depois de comer em excesso, nem pratica com frequência exercício em excesso na tentativa de queimar calorias. A compulsão alimentar pode ocorrer em pessoas de qualquer sexo, raça, idade ou estrato socioeconómico e, como quem sofre do transtorno de compulsão alimentar aumenta com frequência de peso ou se torna clinicamente obeso, torna-se passível de contrair uma grande variedade de doenças. Infelizmente, não há uma cura reconhecida para o transtorno de ingestão compulsiva, mas existe uma variedade de opções de tratamento que podem ser exploradas quando o transtorno é diagnosticado. Quem sofre do transtorno de compulsão alimentar consome grandes quantidades de comida de uma só vez ou come constantemente durante um determinado período (por exemplo, durante uma festa de aniversário ou na Consoada) mas não purga ou se liberta da comida depois.
  18. 18. Promoção da saúde 17 O transtorno de compulsão alimentar é habitualmente reconhecido por outros devido aos hábitos alimentares de um indivíduo, tais como: ● Ingerir uma quantidade excessiva de comida, mesmo quando não tem fome; ● Comer até se sentir desconfortavelmente cheio ou mesmo agoniado; ● Esconder hábitos alimentares devido a vergonha ou embaraço; ● Esconder comida para episódios de voracidade; ● Esconder embalagens vazias ou caixas de alimentos e gerar lixo em excesso; ● «Depenicar» ou comer constantemente enquanto houver comida disponível; ● Comer quando está sob pressão ou se sente psicologicamente diminuído/a; ● Sentir-se subjugado/a, envergonhado/a e/ou culpado/a durante e/ou depois de um episódio de voracidade; ● Exprimir repugnância em relação a hábitos alimentares, peso, corpo ou aparência; ● Expressar descontentamento com a aparência, peso ou autoestima. O transtorno de compulsão alimentar deve ser diagnosticado por um profissional qualificado, de acordo com os critérios de saúde mental reconhecidos. Estes critérios de diagnóstico incluem episódios cíclicos de alimentação em excesso e sensação de perda de controlo durante os episódios, bem como episódios de compulsão alimentar com pelo menos três das seguintes características: comer depressa, comer até atingir mal-estar físico, comer quando não se tem fome, comer sozinho ou ter sentimentos de vergonha e culpa em relação à alimentação. Outros critérios incluem expressão de ansiedade ou angústia em relação à ingestão compulsiva, episódios de voracidade que ocorrem pelo menos duas vezes por semana durante um período mínimo de seis meses e compulsão alimentar sem recurso posterior a um método de purga (vómito autoinduzido, exercício excessivo, etc.).
  19. 19. Promoção da saúde 18 Não há uma cura reconhecida para o transtorno de ingestão compulsiva. Posto isto, há uma variedade de opções de tratamento que podem ser combinadas de acordo com as necessidades específicas do paciente. As opções de tratamento para o transtorno de compulsão alimentar incluem aconselhamento/terapia, aconselhamento ou terapia familiar, terapia cognitivo- comportamental (para alterar os comportamentos alimentares), frequência de grupos de apoio ou terapia de grupo e aconselhamento e planeamento nutricional. O transtorno de compulsão alimentar é um transtorno alimentar comum, embora muitas vezes mal compreendido. Qualquer informação adicional sobre o transtorno de compulsão alimentar deve ser procurada junto de um médico, um especialista em transtornos alimentares ou outros terapeutas relacionados com este tipo de condição de saúde.
  20. 20. Promoção da saúde 19 3.Actividade física e repouso A atividade física é geralmente definida como “qualquer movimento associado à contração muscular que faz aumentar o dispêndio de energia acima dos níveis de repouso”. Esta definição ampla inclui todos os contextos da atividade física, ou seja, a atividade física em momentos de lazer (incluindo a maioria das atividades desportivas e de dança), atividade física ocupacional, atividade física em casa ou perto de casa, e a atividade física ligada ao transporte. A par dos fatores pessoais, a influência do contexto envolvente nos níveis de atividade física pode ser: física (por ex.: ambiente edificado, utilização de terrenos), social e económica. A atividade física, a saúde e a qualidade de vida estão intimamente relacionadas entre si. O corpo humano foi concebido para se movimentar e como tal necessita de atividade física regular com vista ao seu funcionamento ótimo e de forma a evitar doenças. Está provado que um estilo de vida sedentário constitui um fator de risco para o desenvolvimento de diversas doenças crónicas, incluindo doenças cardiovasculares, uma das principais causas de morte no mundo ocidental. Além disso, levar uma vida ativa apresenta muitos outros benefícios, sociais e psicológicos, existindo uma ligação direta entre a atividade física e a esperança de vida, já que as populações fisicamente ativas tendem a viver mais tempo do que as populações inativas. As pessoas sedentárias que passam a ter uma atividade física afirmam sentir-se melhor, dos pontos de vista quer físico quer psicológico, e usufruem de uma melhor qualidade de vida.
  21. 21. Promoção da saúde 20 A Organização Mundial de Saúde – OMS – reconhece a grande importância da atividade física para a saúde física, mental e social, capacidade funcional e bem-estar de indivíduos e comunidades. Aponta para a necessidade de políticas e programas que levem em conta as necessidades e possibilidades das diferentes populações e sociedades, com o objetivo de integrar a atividade física ao dia-a-dia de todas as faixas de idades, incluindo mulheres, idosos, trabalhadores e portadores de deficiências, em todos os sectores sociais, especialmente na escola, no local de trabalho e nas comunidades. A atividade física é: • Para o indivíduo: um forte meio de prevenção de doenças; • Para os governos: um dos métodos com melhor custo-efetividade na promoção da saúde de uma população. Vantagens da atividade física regular: • Reduz o risco de morte prematura; • Reduz o risco de morte por doenças cardíacas ou AVC, que são responsáveis por 30% de todas as causas de morte; • Reduz o risco de vir a desenvolver doenças cardíacas, cancro do cólon e diabetes tipo 2; • Ajuda a prevenir/reduzir a hipertensão, que afeta 20% da população adulta mundial; • Ajuda a controlar o peso e diminui o risco de se tornar obeso; • Ajuda a prevenir/reduzir a osteoporose, reduzindo o risco de fratura do colo do fémur nas mulheres; • Reduz o risco de desenvolver dores lombares e pode ajudar o tratamento de situações dolorosas, nomeadamente dores lombares e dores nos joelhos; • Ajuda o crescimento e manutenção de ossos, músculos e articulações saudáveis; • Promove o bem-estar psicológico, reduz o stress, ansiedade e depressão;
  22. 22. Promoção da saúde 21 • Ajuda a prevenir e controlar comportamentos de risco, especialmente em crianças e adolescentes. Os benefícios para a saúde geralmente são obtidos através de pelo menos de 30 minutos de atividade física cumulativa moderada, todos os dias. Este nível de atividade pode ser atingido diariamente através de atividades físicas agradáveis e de movimentos do corpo no dia-a-dia, tais como caminhar para o local de trabalho, subir escadas, jardinagem, dançar e muitos outros desportos recreativos. Benefícios adicionais podem ser obtidos através de atividade física diária moderada de longa duração: • Crianças e adolescentes necessitam 20 minutos adicionais de atividade física vigorosa, 3 vezes por semana; • O controlo do peso requer pelo menos 60 minutos diários de atividade física vigorosa/moderada. Uma boa capacidade física depende do desempenho global do nosso corpo, que por sua vez depende do desenvolvimento de quatro fatores: CAPACIDADE CARDIORRESPIRATÓRIA É a capacidade do coração bombear o sangue oxigenado a todas as partes do corpo. A capacidade cardiorrespiratória desenvolve-se através de atividades físicas que envolvam grandes grupos musculares, com movimentos repetitivos, durante um período de tempo superior a 15 minutos (ex: ciclismo, natação, remo, caminhada, corrida, etc.) CAPACIDADE DE TRABALHO MUSCULAR É indispensável para a aptidão física/saúde, manter níveis de força e resistência adequados. Indivíduos que, para além de exercícios aeróbios realizam exercícios de força e resistência muscular, estão menos sujeitos às fadigas musculares localizadas e
  23. 23. Promoção da saúde 22 os aumentos de pressão arterial sistólica (máxima) durante esforços físicos intensos são menores. FLEXIBILIDADE É a capacidade de movimentar as articulações com amplitude e sem dor. Todos os movimentos humanos para serem realizados de uma forma económica e com amplitude necessitam de uma certa flexibilidade (uns mais que outros). Executar alongamentos melhora a flexibilidade prevenindo dores nas costas e nos músculos. COMPOSIÇÃO CORPORAL Tem duas componentes, o peso correspondente à massa gorda e o peso correspondente à massa magra. Há pessoas pesadas que não são gordas e pessoas com o peso ideal mas com níveis de massa gorda excessivos. Nos homens, quando a % de massa gorda estiver abaixo de 15% estão bem e acima de 25% são considerados obesos. Nas mulheres um nível de massa gorda abaixo de 20% é considerado bom, e acima de 33% é considerado obesidade. Repouso Sono é o nome dado ao repouso que fazemos em períodos de cerca de 8 horas em intervalos de cerca de 24 horas. Durante esse período nosso organismo realiza funções importantíssimas com consequências diretas à saúde como o fortalecimento do sistema imunológico, secreção e libertação de hormonas (hormona do crescimento, insulina e outros), consolidação da memória, isso sem falar no relaxamento e descanso da musculatura. As insónias ou a dificuldade em dormir estão muitas vezes associadas a inadequados estilos de vida, stress, trabalho por turnos e algumas doenças. Não dormir de forma saudável provoca irritabilidade, falta de concentração e falhas na memória, desânimo, cansaço, sonolência durante o dia, maior propensão para doenças
  24. 24. Promoção da saúde 23 (por exemplo a obesidade, a diabetes e os problemas de crescimento nas crianças e nos adolescentes) e acidentes, e maior dificuldade na cicatrização. Para dormir melhor: 1 – Procure relaxar antes de ir para o quarto (banho quente, música relaxante, chá de camomila, luz azul, aromas relaxantes). 2 – Durma numa cama confortável (colchão/almofada e roupa adequados). 3 – Mantenha o quarto escuro, limpo, com boa ventilação, e sem ruído (se houver ruído exterior pode mascará-lo recorrendo a música de meditação e/ou relaxamento – som do mar ou da chuva). 4 – Não veja televisão, não use o computador, nem realize tarefas que exijam concentração e cálculo mental quando está na cama. 5 – Evite fazer exercício físico até quatro horas antes de ir para a cama, excetuando a atividade sexual que é indutora de sono. 6 – Evite refeições pesadas ou empanturrar-se antes de ir para a cama, embora também não se deva deitar com fome. 7 – Não ingera álcool, porque agrava o ressonar e dificulta a respiração. 8 – Evite fumar, consumir alimentos e bebidas estimulantes cerca de seis horas antes de ir para a cama (chocolate, café, chá preto e colas). 9 – Mantenha os horários de ir para a cama e de levantar, mesmo ao fim-de- semana e tente dormir pelo menos 7 horas por noite. 10 – Não faça sestas durante o dia.
  25. 25. Promoção da saúde 24 4.Sexualidade e planeamento familiar Sexualidade A adolescência é a fase das dúvidas e das descobertas e é também nesta altura que os futuros adultos se deparam com os maiores problemas relativamente à descoberta da sua sexualidade. Com efeito, neste contexto, há a referir que Portugal é um dos países onde existem mais mães adolescentes. Apesar da crescente informação disponibilizada na área da contraceção e das doenças sexualmente transmissíveis, os casos continuam a verificar- se, com todas as implicações negativas que acarretam, designadamente no campo psicológico e emocional. Todavia, este problema começa exatamente em casa, onde ainda se verifica uma grande relutância por parte dos pais e encarregados de educação em abordar temas ligados à sexualidade e ao planeamento familiar. Para começar, os jovens têm que aprender à sua custa que a reprodução e a sexualidade são duas áreas distintas da função sexual. Com efeito, e apesar de conscientes da necessidade de informarem os seus filhos, muitos pais optam por se remeter ao silêncio, uma vez que eles próprios não se sentem à vontade para debater este tipo de assuntos. Muitos pais pensam que a Educação Sexual que os seus filhos recebem na escola é suficiente para os preparar para a sua vida sexual futura. Porém, esta posição está longe de ser correta, uma vez que a informação que é passada na escola peca pela ausência da emotividade e carinho que os pais põem na sua relação com os filhos. O aparecimento dos primeiros sinais de puberdade, ou seja a primeira menstruação, no caso das raparigas, e a primeira ejaculação nos rapazes, deve constituir um
  26. 26. Promoção da saúde 25 acontecimento positivo, que marca o início de mais uma fase do seu crescimento e que de modo algum deve ser encarada como sendo algo de negativo. Diversos estudos levados a cabo nesta área deixaram claro que os jovens que receberam uma educação centrada na informação sobre sexualidade e contraceção, iniciam a sua vida sexual mais tarde e de uma forma mais consciente. O ideal é que os jovens encarem a sexualidade como uma parte integrante das suas vidas, mas que se trata de uma noção completamente diferente de reprodução. A sexualidade é uma fonte de prazer que simultaneamente fomenta a comunicação e a afetividade entre duas pessoas, mas que também pode ter um cunho reprodutivo, desde que parta do desejo expresso e consciente dos intervenientes. Saúde reprodutiva Define-se Saúde Reprodutiva como sendo: “Um estado de completo bem-estar físico, mental e social em todas as questões relacionadas com o sistema reprodutivo, e não apenas a ausência de doença ou enfermidade. A saúde reprodutiva implica, assim, que as pessoas são capazes de ter uma vida sexual segura e satisfatória e que possuem a capacidade de se reproduzir e a liberdade para decidir se, quando e com que frequência devem fazê-lo." Implícito nesta última condição está o direito de homens e mulheres à informação e ao acesso aos métodos de contraceção e planeamento familiar eficazes, seguros e financeiramente compatíveis com a sua condição, assim como a outros métodos de regulação da fertilidade que estejam dentro do quadro legal. A saúde reprodutiva implica ainda "ter o direito a aceder a serviços e cuidados de saúde adequados que garantam à mulher condições de segurança durante a gravidez e o parto, proporcionando aos pais maiores possibilidades de terem filhos saudáveis."
  27. 27. Promoção da saúde 26 Sobre Saúde Sexual, a IPPF - Federação Internacional para o Planeamento Familiar - partilha da definição da ONU ao reforçar que a saúde sexual pressupõe uma "abordagem positiva à sexualidade humana", não se restringindo apenas à prevenção das infeções sexualmente transmissíveis. Planeamento familiar O Planeamento Familiar (PF) é uma componente fundamental na prestação de cuidados na área da Saúde Sexual e Reprodutiva, tendo como principal objetivo o apoio e acompanhamento de mulheres e homens no planeamento do nascimento dos seus filhos, sobretudo através do aconselhamento e contraceção. Para além destas vertentes o PF deve: • Promover uma vivência sexual gratificante e segura • Preparar uma maternidade e paternidade saudáveis • Prevenir a gravidez indesejada • Reduzir os índices de mortalidade e morbilidade materna, perinatal e infantil • Reduzir o número de infeções sexualmente transmissíveis. Em Portugal, todos os centros de saúde devem garantir consultas de Planeamento Familiar e dispor de equipas multiprofissionais para o esclarecimento das dúvidas e questões no domínio da saúde sexual e reprodutiva. A decisão, de ter ou não filhos e de escolher o momento, é um direito que assiste a todos os indivíduos ou famílias e é essencial ao bem-estar social. Fatores de natureza diversa influenciam os comportamentos sexuais, exigindo-se aos agentes políticos medidas que contribuam para a saúde sexual e reprodutiva das comunidades.
  28. 28. Promoção da saúde 27 Todos os indivíduos devem poder ter acesso à informação que lhes permita decidir em consciência sobre o método contracetivo mais adequado. Neste contexto, devem existir serviços com pessoal técnico devidamente habilitado para o aconselhamento e os meios materiais necessários para o fazer com a qualidade necessária. Segundo a legislação portuguesa é assegurado a todos, sem discriminações, o livre acesso às consultas e outros meios de Planeamento Familiar. Através das consultas, todos os indivíduos têm o direito à informação, conhecimentos e meios que lhes permitam tomar decisões livres e responsáveis. As consultas de PF e os meios contracetivos proporcionados por entidades públicas são gratuitos. O Estado garante o direito à educação sexual, como uma componente do direito fundamental à educação. Compete ao Estado, para a proteção da família, promover, pelos meios necessários, a divulgação dos métodos de planeamento familiar e organizar as estruturas jurídicas e técnicas que permitam o exercício de uma maternidade e paternidade conscientes. Os jovens podem ser atendidos em qualquer consulta de Planeamento Familiar em centros de saúde ou serviços hospitalares pertencentes ou não à sua área de residência. Métodos contracetivos O sucesso em contraceção depende de uma decisão voluntária e esclarecida sobre a segurança, eficácia, custos, efeitos secundários e reversibilidade dos métodos disponíveis. Há um conjunto de questões que devem ser colocadas quando se pretende escolher um método de contraceção: • É o mais conveniente e eficaz? • Está adequado ao meu estilo de vida?
  29. 29. Promoção da saúde 28 • É reversível? • É um método acessível? • Existem riscos para a saúde? Descrição de Métodos de contraceção: • Contraceção hormonal – Pílula; • Contraceção de emergência • Contraceção hormonal injetável; • Implante; • Adesivo; • Preservativo Masculino; • Preservativo Feminino; • Dispositivos intrauterinos (DIU e SIU); • Diafragma; • Anel vaginal; • Espermicidas Pílula A pílula contracetiva é um método que, através da ação hormonal, inibe a ovulação evitando a gravidez. A pílula deve ser prescrita nos casos em que se pretende um método contracetivo eficaz e se pretenda obter outros efeitos benéficos para a saúde que se encontram indicados como vantagens. A mulher deverá ser acompanhada periodicamente por um médico. Existem as pílulas de tipo combinado (COC) que contêm estrogénio e progestagéneo. Existem ainda pílulas que contêm só progestagéneo (POC), que devem ser receitadas caso o estrogénio não seja recomendável. Se tomada de corretamente, a pílula apresenta um elevado grau de eficácia.
  30. 30. Promoção da saúde 29 Contraceção de Emergência - Pílula do dia seguinte Só deve ser utilizada em último recurso, caso exista um “acidente” contracetivo. Esta pílula é composta por doses hormonais elevada. Injeções hormonais injeções constituídas por hormonas que se vão libertando de modo contínuo durante determinado tempo (geralmente são de três meses). Implante É uma pequena vareta do tamanho de um fósforo que é colocada sob a pele, no lado interno da parte superior do braço. Vai libertando lentamente uma hormona que evita a libertação mensal de oócitos II do ovário. Também evita que o esperma alcance o útero. A sua eficácia mantém-se por um período de três anos. Adesivo Trata-se de um adesivo fino, bege, que pode ser usado em quatro áreas do corpo: as nádegas, peito (excluindo os seios), costas ou parte externa do membro superior. Contém hormonas que são rapidamente libertadas através da pele para a corrente sanguínea durante sete dias. Cada adesivo deve ser mudado semanalmente durante três semanas, seguido por uma semana “sem adesivo”, quando aparece a menstruação. Anel Vaginal É um pequeno anel de silicone que se coloca dentro da vagina, libertando lentamente hormonas, de modo a evitar a fecundação.
  31. 31. Promoção da saúde 30 Preservativo masculino O preservativo constitui uma barreira à passagem do esperma para a vagina durante o coito. A maioria dos preservativos são feitos de látex. Quando usado corretamente, para além de ajudar a prevenir a gravidez, é um método que diminui o risco de contrair IST. Trata-se de uma forma de contraceção que envolve o homem. A eficácia deste método depende da sua utilização correta e sistemática. 5 a 10 gravidezes por ano em cada 100 mulheres. Preservativo feminino O preservativo feminino tem a forma de um tubo feito à base de silicone com um anel na extremidade. Deve ser introduzido na vagina antes da relação sexual. Depois da ejaculação, o preservativo retém o esperma prevenindo o contacto com colo do útero, evitando a gravidez. O preservativo feminino protege contra as IST e deve ser indicado em situações de ejaculação precoce. Se usado corretamente, é um método seguro. Estima-se que possam ocorrer 10 gravidezes por cada ano em 100 mulheres. Diafragma O diafragma é um dispositivo de borracha com um aro flexível que se introduz na vagina. Quando corretamente introduzido previne o contacto do esperma com o colo do útero, funcionando como meio eficaz de contraceção. O diafragma oferece um nível de eficácia relativamente alto. 15 gravidezes em cada 100 mulheres / ano. DIU - Dispositivo intrauterino O DIU é um pequeno dispositivo de plástico revestido com fio de cobre que é inserido no útero. O DIU impede a gravidez através da alteração das condições uterinas e
  32. 32. Promoção da saúde 31 funcionando também como uma barreira aos espermatozoides. A inserção é feita numa consulta médica, podendo permanecer no útero durante vários anos. O DIU está indicado para quem: • Pretende um método de longa duração, reversível e que não interfira na relação sexual • Tem um relacionamento estável e não há risco de relações com outros parceiros • Tem um ou mais filhos ou acabou de ter • Para quem tolera alterações na menstruação, nomeadamente fluxos menstruais mais abundantes e prolongados • Pretende uma rápida recuperação dos níveis de fertilidade. O nível de eficácia do DIU é muito elevado e aumenta com o tempo de utilização. 0,1- a 2 gravidezes por ano em cada 100 mulheres. Espermicidas Produtos químicos que podem ser apresentados sob a forma de espuma, creme ou óvulos. Destroem ou imobilizam os espermatozoides, inibindo a sua passagem para o útero. O espermicida deve ser introduzido na vagina antes das relações sexuais. Aborto As complicações decorrentes do aborto não seguro são uma das principais causas de mortalidade materna em todo o mundo. Porém, se realizado na fase inicial, e com os cuidados de saúde apropriados, a Interrupção Voluntária da Gravidez é um procedimento médico seguro e com menores riscos para as mulheres. Consulta prévia A consulta prévia marca o início formal do processo de IVG. É uma consulta de carácter obrigatório. Nesta, o técnico de saúde deve esclarecer todas as dúvidas da
  33. 33. Promoção da saúde 32 mulher e fornecer a informação necessária tendo em vista uma tomada de decisão livre, informada e responsável. A consulta pode ser marcada num serviço de saúde legalmente autorizado, como centros de saúde, maternidades, hospitais públicos ou em clínicas privadas devidamente autorizadas. O período entre a marcação e a realização da consulta não pode exceder os 5 dias. A consulta deve garantir que a mulher se encontra livre de pressões na sua tomada de decisão. A mulher pode fazer-se acompanhar por terceiros durante todo o processo de IVG. Uma vez clarificado o pedido de IVG, é determinado o tempo de gestação (através de ecografia) e explicados os diferentes métodos de interrupção da gravidez. No final da consulta prévia é marcada uma outra para a realização da IVG. A consulta é também um espaço privilegiado para o esclarecimento sobre os métodos contracetivos. Na consulta prévia é entregue à mulher o impresso - Consentimento Livre e Esclarecido que deverá ser lido, assinado e entregue ao médico até à data de realização da IVG. No caso das mulheres menores de 16 anos ou mulheres psiquicamente incapazes, o Consentimento Livre e Esclarecido terá de ser assinado pelo seu representante legal (pai, mãe ou tutor). É obrigatório um período de reflexão mínimo de 3 dias, entre a consulta prévia e a data da IVG, durante o qual a mulher pode solicitar apoio psicológico/aconselhamento ou apoio social. Este período poderá ser mais longo se a mulher assim o desejar.
  34. 34. Promoção da saúde 33 5.Doenças da atualidade (sida e outras patologias contemporâneas) e toxicodependências Sida O VIH - Vírus da Imunodeficiência Humana é responsável pela infeção das células do sistema imunitário, tornando-o mais vulnerável. Numa fase inicial, as pessoas infetadas não apresentam sintomas. No entanto, à medida que a infeção progride, o sistema imunitário vai enfraquecendo ficando mais vulnerável e sujeito às chamadas infeções oportunistas. A fase da doença em que o quadro clínico se agrava, ou seja, quando surgem mais infeções ou outras patologias, como pode ser o caso do cancro, designa-se por SIDA - Síndrome de Imunodeficiência Adquirida. Normalmente, este quadro aparece 10 a 15 anos depois do aparecimento da infeção por VIH. Os medicamentos podem, contudo, atrasar o processo de evolução da doença. Desde 1981, mais de 25 milhões de pessoas morreram de SIDA em todo o mundo. Só no continente africano mais de 11 milhões de crianças ficaram órfãs devido à epidemia. Em Portugal, são cerca de 14 mil o número de pessoas doentes de SIDA, num total de 32.491 mil casos de infeção que se registaram desde 1983. Apresenta-se aqui um extrato dos dados publicados no relatório Infeção VIH/SIDA: situação em Portugal de 2007, do Instituto Nacional de Saúde Dr. Ricardo Jorge:
  35. 35. Promoção da saúde 34 "A 31 de Dezembro de 2007, encontravam-se notificados 32 491 casos de infeção VIH /SIDA nos diferentes estádios de infeção." A análise, segundo os principais aspetos epidemiológicos, clínicos e virológicos é apresentada, neste documento, separadamente, para cada estádio da infeção, por corresponder a situações distintas. Como elemento comum a todos os estádios, verifica-se que o maior número de casos notificados (“casos acumulados”) corresponde a infeção em indivíduos referindo consumo de drogas por via endovenosa ou “toxicodependentes”, constituindo 43,9% (14 252 / 32 491) de todas as notificações, refletindo a tendência inicial da epidemia no País. O número de casos associados à infeção por transmissão sexual (heterossexual) representa o segundo grupo com 38,8% dos registos e a transmissão sexual (homossexual masculina) apresenta 12,0% dos casos; as restantes formas de transmissão correspondem a 5,3% do total. Os casos notificados de infeção VIH/SIDA, que referem como forma provável de infeção a transmissão sexual (heterossexual), apresentam uma tendência evolutiva crescente. No segundo semestre de 2007, a categoria de transmissão “heterossexual” regista 57,2% dos casos notificados (PA, Sintomáticos não-SIDA e SIDA). Obesidade A obesidade é o resultado da acumulação excessiva de gordura capaz de produzir doenças. Contudo, nem toda a gordura é da mesma maneira prejudicial para a saúde. A gordura quando visceral, isto é, a que se encontra dentro da cavidade abdominal junto dos órgãos, é a que é verdadeiramente perigosa, porque é aquela que se acompanha de co morbilidades. A obesidade é uma doença crónica. Isto é, quem uma vez foi obeso, mesmo que emagreça e volte ao peso normal, é sempre potencialmente obeso. E, mais cedo ou mais tarde, pode novamente engordar.
  36. 36. Promoção da saúde 35 É enorme a probabilidade de se verificar um aumento de peso após prévios tratamentos de emagrecimento com sucesso. Cerca de 14 por cento dos portugueses tem obesidade mórbida, mas vão ter de continuar à espera da cirurgia porque os centros de tratamento têm uma lista de espera superior a quatro anos. A obesidade é o problema número um da saúde pública do século XXI em Portugal e no mundo desenvolvido. Há 1.700 milhões de obesos no mundo, sendo que só nos Estados Unidos há 213 milhões numa população de 300 milhões. O flagelo também já chegou ao nosso país: mais de 50 por cento dos portugueses tem excesso de peso e 14 por cento obesidade mórbida. Cancro O cancro é a proliferação anormal de células. O cancro tem início nas células; um conjunto de células forma um tecido e, por sua vez, os tecidos formam os órgãos do nosso corpo. Normalmente, as células crescem e dividem-se para formar novas células. No seu ciclo de vida, as células envelhecem, morrem e são substituídas por novas células. Algumas vezes, este processo ordeiro e controlado corre mal: formam-se células novas, sem que o organismo necessite e, ao mesmo tempo, as células velhas não morrem. Este conjunto de células extra forma um tumor. Nem todos os tumores correspondem a cancro. Os tumores podem ser benignos ou malignos.
  37. 37. Promoção da saúde 36 No mundo inteiro, milhões de pessoas vivem com o diagnóstico de cancro. A investigação constante, numa área de intervenção tão importante como o cancro é, inquestionavelmente, necessária. Cada vez se sabe mais sobre as suas causas, sobre a forma como se desenvolve e cresce, ou seja, como progride. Estão, também, a ser estudadas novas formas de o prevenir, detetar e tratar, tendo sempre em atenção a melhoria da qualidade de vida das pessoas com cancro, durante e após o tratamento. Toxicodependências A problemática da luta contra a droga e a toxicodependência é um fenómeno complexo, multifacetado e de dimensão mundial. A comunidade internacional procura concertar esforços no sentido de minorar a criminalidade, os riscos sociais e em matéria de saúde, decorrentes deste fenómeno. Esta estratégia internacional é enquadrada juridicamente por três Convenções das Nações Unidas, que impõem aos Estados um conjunto de obrigações em matéria de luta contra a droga. Ao nível da União Europeia, a resposta a este fenómeno tem consistido, desde os anos 90, no desenvolvimento de estratégias de luta contra a droga e na elaboração de planos de ação com vista à sua implementação. A atual Estratégia de Luta contra a Droga concentra-se em dois domínios de ação: a redução da procura e a redução da oferta e, em dois temas transversais, a cooperação internacional e a investigação, informação e avaliação. A Estratégia é operacionalizada por dois planos, que descrevem intervenções e ações específicas, devidamente calendarizadas. Em Portugal, a estrutura de coordenação do combate à droga e à toxicodependência está assente em quatro pilares, como dispõe o Decreto-Lei n.º 1/2003, de 6 de Janeiro:
  38. 38. Promoção da saúde 37 • Conselho Interministerial do Combate à Droga e à Toxicodependência; • Membro do Governo responsável do Combate à Droga e à Toxicodependência; • Coordenador Nacional do Combate à Droga e à Toxicodependência • Conselho Nacional do Combate à Droga e à Toxicodependência. O Ministro da Saúde é o membro do Governo responsável pela coordenação do combate à droga e à toxicodependência, e ao Coordenador Nacional do Combate à Droga e à Toxicodependência, por inerência o Presidente do Instituto da Droga e da Toxicodependência, compete garantir uma eficaz coordenação e articulação entre os vários departamentos governamentais envolvidos no combate à droga e à toxicodependência.
  39. 39. Promoção da saúde 38 6.Causas, sintomas, formas de prevenção, de transmissão e de tratamento Sida O VIH encontra-se principalmente no sangue, no sémen e nos fluídos vaginais das pessoas infetadas. Assim, a transmissão do vírus só pode ocorrer se estes fluídos corporais entrarem diretamente em contacto com o corpo de outra pessoa, pela via sexual e sanguínea. Uma mulher seropositiva pode também transmitir o vírus ao seu bebé durante a gravidez, o parto ou o aleitamento. É importante salientar o facto de não constituírem riscos de transmissão comportamentos sociais, como abraçar, beijar, apertar a mão, beber pelo mesmo copo de uma pessoa infetada pelo VIH. A infeção pode ser prevenida: • Utilizando o preservativo masculino ou feminino nas relações sexuais • Não partilhando objetos cortantes, agulhas, lâminas de barbear ou seringas O risco de contágio de uma mãe seropositiva para o seu bebé pode também ser diminuído significativamente ao realizar uma terapêutica adequada durante a gravidez e o parto e evitando o aleitamento. Diagnóstico Quem deve fazer o teste
  40. 40. Promoção da saúde 39 Todas as pessoas devem fazer o teste do VIH. Mas este torna-se ainda mais necessário se se verificarem comportamentos de risco, como: • Relações sexuais desprotegidas, i.e., sem preservativo • Partilha de seringas ou outro material de injeção de drogas • Contacto com sangue de outra pessoa O diagnóstico faz-se a partir de análises sanguíneas específicas para o VIH. Esta análise deteta os anticorpos que o sistema imunitário produz contra o vírus, ou mesmo o próprio vírus. Caso tenha havido comportamento de risco, a colheita de sangue deve ser efetuada apenas 3 a 10 semanas após o contacto, não podendo existir uma certeza sobre os resultados nos primeiros 3 meses após o contágio. As primeiras análises a uma pessoa infetada pelo vírus podem dar um resultado negativo, se o contágio foi recente. Por estes motivos, e na dúvida, o teste deve ser repetido passados 3 meses. Pode pedir ao seu médico de família ou médico assistente que prescreva o exame. Outra opção passa por fazer o teste (anónimo, confidencial e gratuito), num CAD - Centro de Aconselhamento e Deteção Precoce do VIH/SIDA. Tratamento e acesso aos cuidados Não há ainda uma cura para a infeção pelo VIH e SIDA. Os tratamentos passam pela administração de uma terapêutica anti retrovírica bastante eficaz. Em Portugal, esta terapêutica é gratuita e de distribuição hospitalar, basta que as pessoas seropositivas sejam referenciadas junto dos serviços, sendo marcada uma primeira consulta médica. O tratamento com medicamentos anti retrovíricos deve ser acompanhado desde o início de modo a aumentar a adesão dos doentes.
  41. 41. Promoção da saúde 40 Para além do acesso a terapêuticas, a pessoa infetada necessita também de apoio psicológico. O diagnóstico de infeção por VIH provoca um conjunto de emoções com as quais pode ser difícil lidar: ansiedade, negação, depressão, medo. O apoio psicológico e aconselhamento é, assim, fundamental para garantir o bem-estar dos seropositivos. Para além dos serviços hospitalares, também algumas Organizações Não Governamentais (ONG) ou Instituições Particulares de Solidariedade Social (IPSS), disponibilizam consultas de aconselhamento a pessoas infetadas. A Segurança Social prevê mecanismos e serviços de apoio social nas seguintes áreas: • Atendimento / Acompanhamento Social - Destina-se a informar, orientar, encaminhar e apoiar indivíduos e famílias. • Apoio Domiciliário - Assegura a prestação de cuidados individualizados e personalizados no domicílio a pessoas ou famílias que não possam assegurar, temporária ou permanentemente, a satisfação das suas necessidades básicas e/ou as atividades da vida diária. • Residência - Equipamento destinado a pessoas infetadas pelo VIH/SIDA em rutura familiar e desfavorecimento socioeconómico. Pretende-se que o ambiente destas residências, que deverão alojar entre cinco e dez pessoas, se aproxime o mais possível do de uma unidade familiar. Obesidade Não é o excesso de gordura por si que é grave para a saúde, mas as co morbilidades que o acompanham: a diabetes mellitus, a hipertensão arterial, as alterações do colesterol e dos triglicéridos, a apneia do sono, as alterações endoteliais, o aumento do ácido úrico, o aumento da proteína C reativa (aumento da inflamação), as alterações da coagulação do sangue, para além das alterações articulares e das alterações psicológicas (ansiedade, depressão, perda de autoestima).
  42. 42. Promoção da saúde 41 A obesidade visceral produz insulinorresistência (ou esta produz obesidade) com hiperinsulinismo. E é esta obesidade visceral e a insulinorresistência (com hiperinsulinismo) que desencadeiam as co morbilidades acima referidas. A obesidade e a insulinorresistência desencadeiam doenças que vão por sua vez provocar aterosclerose, com consequente doença cardiovascular e morte. Provocam ainda Disfunção Sexual Eréctil (impotência sexual), no homem, e Síndroma do Ovário Poliquístico (alterações menstruais, anovulação e hiperandrogenismo), na mulher. O tratamento correto consiste na modificação do estilo de vida, baseado na dieta, na atividade física/exercício físico e na terapêutica comportamental/motivacional. Se a modificação do estilo de vida não for suficiente devem-se utilizar fármacos anti- obesidade - sibutramina (Reductil) ou orlistat (Xenical); e metformina, fármaco que diminui a insulinorresistência. A cirurgia bariátrica (banda e bypass) só são de aconselhar quando se trata de uma obesidade mórbida (IMC superior a 40 ou superior a 35 com co morbilidades - IMC obtém-se dividindo o peso em Kg pela altura em metros ao quadrado) refratária há pelo menos 2 anos a todos os tratamentos. Cancro Rastreio Alguns tipos de cancro podem ser detetados antes de causarem problemas. Fazer exames para despiste do cancro, ou de alguma condição que possa levar a cancro, em pessoas que não têm sintomas, chama-se rastreio. O rastreio pode ajudar o médico a encontrar e tratar, precocemente, alguns tipos de tumores. Geralmente, o tratamento para o cancro é mais eficaz quando a doença é detetada cedo, ou seja, ainda em fase precoce.
  43. 43. Promoção da saúde 42 Sintomas O cancro pode provocar muitos sintomas diferentes, como por exemplo: • Espessamento, massa ou "uma elevação" na mama, ou em qualquer outra parte do corpo. • Aparecimento de um sinal novo, ou alteração num sinal já existente. Ferida que não passa, ou seja, cuja cicatrização não acontece. • Rouquidão ou tosse que não desaparece. • Alterações relevantes na rotina intestinal ou da bexiga. • Desconforto depois de comer. • Dificuldade em engolir. • Ganho, ou perda de peso, sem motivo aparente. • Sangramento ou qualquer secreção anormal. • Sensação de fraqueza ou extremo cansaço. Na maioria das vezes, estes sintomas não estão relacionados com um cancro, e podem, ainda, ser provocados por tumores benignos ou outros problemas. Só o médico poderá confirmar. Diagnóstico Se tem um sintoma específico, ou o resultado de algum exame de rastreio sugere a existência de um tumor, é preciso o médico verificar se é devido a um cancro ou a qualquer outro motivo. O médico irá fazer algumas perguntas relacionadas com a história clínica e familiar, bem como fazer um exame físico. Pode, ainda, pedir análises, raios x ou outros exames. Tratamento O plano de tratamento depende, essencialmente, do estádio da doença e do tipo de tratamento a efetuar. O médico tem, ainda, em consideração a idade do doente e o seu estado geral de saúde. Frequentemente, o objetivo do tratamento é curar a pessoa do cancro. Noutros
  44. 44. Promoção da saúde 43 casos, o objetivo é controlar a doença ou reduzir os sintomas, durante o maior período de tempo possível. O plano de tratamentos pode ser alterado ao longo do tempo. A maioria dos planos de tratamento inclui cirurgia, radioterapia ou quimioterapia. Alguns envolvem terapêutica hormonal ou biológica. Adicionalmente, pode ser usado o transplante de células estaminais (indiferenciadas), para que o doente possa receber doses muito elevadas de quimioterapia ou radioterapia. Alguns cancros respondem melhor a um só tipo de tratamento, enquanto outros podem responder melhor a uma associação de medicamentos ou modalidades de tratamento. Adicionalmente, em qualquer estádio da doença, podem ser administrados medicamentos para controlar a dor e outros sintomas do cancro, bem como para aliviar os possíveis efeitos secundários do tratamento. Estes tratamentos são designados como tratamentos de suporte, para controlo dos sintomas ou cuidados paliativos. Toxicodependências Anfetaminas Podem encontrar-se, habitualmente, nas seguintes formas: cápsulas, comprimidos e pó. Podem ter diferentes texturas e cores e a sua pureza no mercado ilícito é reduzida. As principais substâncias de mistura são a lactose, o manitol, a cafeína e o paracetamol. A ação destas substâncias varia consideravelmente, dependendo do indivíduo, do ambiente e das circunstâncias. Podem referir-se, no entanto, os seus efeitos mais comuns:
  45. 45. Promoção da saúde 44 Efeitos Imediatos A nível físico, a pessoa pode manifestar: • Transpiração; • Sede; • Taquicardia; • Aumento da tensão arterial; • Náuseas; • Má disposição; • Dor de cabeça; • Vertigens; • Frequência de tiques exagerados e anormais da mandíbula ou movimentos estereotipados. As sobredosagens aumentam a temperatura corporal e podem causar: • Inquietação; • Alucinações; • Irritabilidade; • Taquicardia; • Náuseas; • Vómitos; • Cãibras no abdómen; • Insuficiência respiratória e cianose; • Impotência e alterações na libido; • Dificuldade de micção; • Convulsões; • Morte. O abuso de anfetaminas por via oral e o seu consumo por via intravenosa produz efeitos similares aos da cocaína.
  46. 46. Promoção da saúde 45 Provoca graves depressões, uma alta tolerância e intensa dependência psicológica, o que desencadeia um forte desejo da substância e uma necessidade imperiosa de a consumir. A característica mais notável é o aparecimento do quadro denominado psicose tóxica anfetamínica, caracterizado por hiperexcitabilidade, tremores, sintomas delirantes e alucinatórios. Esta psicose tóxica pode, com frequência, ser confundida com a esquizofrenia. Heroína Durante muito tempo, a heroína foi consumida por via intravenosa. O aparecimento da SIDA e a sua emergência devastadora entre os heroinómanos explica a tendência atual dos novos consumidores para fumar ou aspirar o vapor libertado pelo aquecimento da substância. Preparar a injeção de heroína transformou-se num ritual: numa colher, ou num objeto semelhante, coloca-se o pó, mistura-se com água e umas gotas de sumo de limão e coloca-se sobre uma fonte de calor para facilitar a dissolução. Sobre a mistura põe-se um pedaço de algodão ou o filtro de cigarro, para assim filtrar as impurezas, antes de introduzir a solução na seringa. Fica, então, preparada a injeção. Por outro lado, o processo de fumar ou inalar os vapores libertados torna-se mais fácil e rápido se se puser a heroína num papel de estanho sobre uma fonte de calor. É muito frequente o consumo de heroína misturada com outras substâncias, por exemplo a cocaína ("speedball"), para prolongar e intensificar os efeitos de ambos os produtos.
  47. 47. Promoção da saúde 46 Efeitos imediatos Sobre o Sistema Nervoso Central: • Analgesia; • Sonolência; • Euforia; • Sensação de tranquilidade e diminuição do sentimento de desconfiança; • Embotamento mental; • Contração da pupila; • Náuseas; • Vómitos; • Depressão da respiração (causa de morte por overdose); • Desaparecimento do reflexo da tosse. Outros efeitos: • Produz a libertação de histamina (vasodilatação e comichão na pele). • A nível endocrinológico: inibição da hormona que liberta a gonadotropina; diminuição dos níveis do fator de libertação da corticotropina (diminuem os níveis de plasma do cortisol testosterona). • Na mulher produzem-se ciclos menstruais irregulares. • No aparelho digestivo: os movimentos peristálticos tornam-se lentos, favorecendo a prisão de ventre. • Na bexiga: o tónus do esfíncter aumenta e diminuem os reflexos da micção, provocando dificuldade de urinar. Efeitos a longo prazo e potencial de dependência: Desenvolvimento de tolerância com grande rapidez. Tendência para aumentar a quantidade de heroína autoadministrada, com o fim de conseguir os mesmos efeitos que antes eram conseguidos com doses menores, o que conduz a uma manifesta dependência. Passadas várias horas da última dose, o viciado necessita de uma nova dose para evitar a síndrome de abstinência provocada pela falta dela.
  48. 48. Promoção da saúde 47 Desenvolve tolerância em relação aos efeitos de euforia, de depressão respiratória, analgesia, sedação, vómitos e alterações hormonais. Não a desenvolve para a miose nem para a prisão de ventre. Estes efeitos, junto com a diminuição da libido, a insónia e a transpiração, são os sintomas dos consumidores crónicos. Existe tolerância cruzada entre todos os agonistas opiáceos, facto que se aproveita para os tratamentos de desintoxicação e desabituação. Os opiáceos, devido aos seus potentes efeitos eufóricos e à intensidade da sintomatologia de abstinência, geram um alto grau de dependência. Há milhares de pessoas no mundo inteiro que tentam tratar a dependência destas substâncias. Cocaína Trata-se de um pó cristalino, branco, cintilante, de sabor amargo. Habitualmente é consumido por via nasal, mas também pode ser absorvido por outras mucosas, por exemplo, esfregando as gengivas. Alguns consumidores injetam este pó, puro ou misturado em geral com heroína, o que produz frequentes problemas de úlceras, devido à rápida destruição dos tecidos cutâneos. O cloridrato de cocaína não se volatiliza, tornando-se por isso num produto inadequado para fumar, tanto mais que uma boa parte do mesmo é destruída a temperaturas elevadas Efeitos imediatos Doses moderadas de cocaína produzem: • Ausência de fadiga, sono e fome; • Exaltação do estado de ânimo; • Maior segurança em si mesmo;
  49. 49. Promoção da saúde 48 • Prepotência: diminui as inibições e o indivíduo vê-se como uma pessoa sumamente competente e capaz; • Aceleração do ritmo cardíaco e aumento da tensão arterial; • Aumento da temperatura corporal e da sudação; • Reação geral de euforia e intenso bem-estar; • Anestésico local. • Quando o uso é ocasional, pode incrementar o desejo sexual e demorar a ejaculação, mas também pode dificultar a ereção. Com doses altas, os efeitos são: • Insónia, agitação; • Ansiedade intensa e agressividade; • Ilusões e alucinações (as típicas são as tácteis, como a sensação de ter insetos debaixo da pele); • Tremores, convulsões. • À sensação de bem-estar inicial segue-se, em geral uma decaída, caracterizada por cansaço, apatia, irritabilidade e um comportamento impulsivo. Efeitos a longo prazo Complicações psiquiátricas: • Irritabilidade; • Crises de ansiedade e pânico; • Diminuição da memória; • Diminuição da capacidade e da concentração; • Apatia sexual ou impotência; • Transtornos alimentares (bulimia e anorexia nervosa); • Alterações neurológicas (cefaleias ou acidentes vasculares como o enfarte cerebral); • Cardiopatias (arritmias); • Problemas respiratórios (dispneia ou dificuldade para respirar, perfuração do tabique nasal,...);
  50. 50. Promoção da saúde 49 • Importantes consequências sobre o feto durante a gravidez (aumento da mortalidade perinatal, aborto e alterações nervosas no recém-nascido). A cocaína é uma substância com enorme potencial de dependência. É a que provoca a maior percentagem de dependentes depois de ser consumida em poucas ocasiões. Cannabis Há três formas de consumo: 1. "Marijuana ou Erva” – Preparada a partir das folhas secas, flores e pequenos troncos da planta; 2. "Haxixe" – Prepara-se prensando a resina da planta fêmea e se transforma numa barra de cor castanha, com o nome coloquial de "Chamon". O seu conteúdo em THC (até 20%) é superior ao da Marijuana (de 5% a 10%), pelo que a sua toxicidade é potencialmente maior. 3. "Óleo de Cannabis ou Óleo de Haxixe" – Liquido concentrado que se obtém misturando a resina com um dissolvente, como a acetona, o álcool ou a gasolina. Este evapora-se em grande medida e dá lugar a uma mistura viscosa, cujas quantidades em THC são muito elevadas (até 85%). Já que o THC não se dissolve na água, as únicas formas de consumo para os seres humanos são a ingestão e a inalação. Normalmente fuma-se misturada com tabaco em forma de cigarros feitos à mão. O fumo da Cannabis alcança altas temperaturas, pelo que os seus utilizadores colocam no cigarro grandes filtros. Outra forma de fumar a Cannabis é em cachimbos feitos especialmente para esse fim. No entanto, em algumas culturas de África ou do Caribe persiste a velha prática de beber tisanas feitas com esta planta e água. Apesar do seu sabor ser amargo, é utilizado como ingrediente em doçaria e rebuçados.
  51. 51. Promoção da saúde 50 Os seus efeitos aparecem a curto prazo e variam em função das doses, da potência da cannabis utilizada, da maneira como é fumada, do estado de ânimo e das experiências anteriores. Efeitos imediatos Sintomas e sinais físicos: • Aumento da frequência cardíaca; • Aumento da pressão arterial sistólica quando se está deitado e a sua diminuição quando se está de pé; • Congestão dos vasos conjuntivais (olhos vermelhos); • Dilatação dos brônquios; • Diminuição da pressão intraocular; • fotofobia; • Tosse; • Diminuição do lacrimejo. Sintomas psíquicos: • Euforia, que aparece minutos depois do consumo. • Sonolência. • Fragmentação dos pensamentos e podem surgir ideias paranóides. • Intensificação da consciência sensorial, maior sensibilidade aos estímulos externos. • Instabilidade no andar. • Acão antiemética. • Alteração da memória imediata, assim como da capacidade para a realização de tarefas que requeiram operações múltiplas e variadas, juntando-se a isto reações mais lentas e um défice na aptidão motora, que persistem até 12 horas após o consumo. Isto provoca uma considerável interferência na capacidade de condução de veículos e outras máquinas.
  52. 52. Promoção da saúde 51 Efeitos a longo prazo Efeitos físicos: • Nos fumadores produz bronquite e asma. O risco de contrair cancro do pulmão é maior, devido ao fumo ser inalado de uma forma mais profunda. • Os efeitos endócrinos mais destacados são a diminuição da testosterona, inibição reversível da espermatogénese no homem e uma supressão da LH plasmática, que pode originar ciclos anovulatórios na mulher. • Os filhos das mulheres consumidoras crónicas podem apresentar problemas de comportamento. Produz alterações na resposta imunológica, apesar da sua importância clínica ser desconhecida. Efeitos psíquicos: • Nos fumadores crónicos, o consumo pode provocar um empobrecimento da personalidade (apatia, deterioração dos hábitos pessoais, isolamento, passividade e tendência para a distração). Esta situação é semelhante à dos consumidores crónicos de outros depressores do Sistema nervoso Central. Alguns autores denominaram-na como "síndrome amotivacional". Ecstasy Apesar de se conhecerem algumas experiências por injeção e por inalação, esta substância é consumida normalmente por via oral, em forma de comprimidos. Embora também exista em cápsulas e pó. Apresentam-se sob diversos aspetos, tamanhos e cores, para aumentar o interesse e favorecer o comércio. Os nomes com que são conhecidas derivam frequentemente da sua aparência externa, como se fosse uma garantia de qualidade. Deve ter-se em conta que variam, na realidade, quer no seu aspeto exterior quer no seu conteúdo (pastilhas e comprimidos semelhantes diferem na sua composição e proporção).
  53. 53. Promoção da saúde 52 Os utilizadores tendem a considerá-las como uma única droga, ignorando em muitas ocasiões o que é que, verdadeiramente, estão a tomar. Efeitos imediatos Efeitos físicos: • Trismo (contração dos músculos da mandíbula); • Taquicardia; ranger dos dentes; secura da boca; • Diminuição do apetite; • Dilatação das pupilas; • Dificuldade de caminhar; • Reflexos exaltados; • Vontade de urinar; • Tremores; • Transpiração; • Cãibras: • Insónia. Efeitos psíquicos: • Sensação de intimidade e de proximidade com outras pessoas, • Aumento da capacidade comunicativa, • Euforia, • Loquacidade, • Despreocupação, • Autoconfiança, • Expansão da perspetiva mental, • Incremento da consciência das emoções, • Diminuição da agressividade, • Intensificação da consciência sensitiva. Efeitos tóxicos agudos: • Arritmias,
  54. 54. Promoção da saúde 53 • Acidente cerebrovascular, • Hipertermia, • Hepatotoxicidade, • Insuficiência renal aguda, • Morte súbita por colapso cardiovascular. • Estas alterações são semelhantes às produzidas por outros psicostimulantes. Efeitos a médio e longo prazo (mais de 24 horas) Efeitos físicos: • Cansaço, • Sonolência, • Dores musculares, • Fadiga, • Tensão nas mandíbulas, • Cefaleia, • Secura da boca, • Lombalgia, • Hipertonia cervical, • Rigidez articular. Efeitos psíquicos: • Deterioração da personalidade, • Sensação de uma maior intimidade com as pessoas, • Depressão, • Ansiedade, ataques de pânico, • Má disposição, • Letargia, psicose, • Dificuldade de concentração, • Irritação, insónia. • Potencial de dependência
  55. 55. Promoção da saúde 54 Álcool A sua administração é feita por via oral. Efeitos Imediatos À sensação inicial de euforia e de desinibição, segue-se um estado de sonolência, turvação da visão, descoordenação muscular, diminuição da capacidade de reação, diminuição da capacidade de atenção e compreensão, fadiga muscular, etc. O álcool atua bloqueando o funcionamento do sistema cerebral responsável pelo controlo das inibições. Estas, ao verem-se diminuídas, fazem com que o indivíduo se sinta eufórico, alegre e com uma falsa segurança em si mesmo que o poderá levar, em determinadas ocasiões, a adotar comportamentos perigosos. Os acidentes rodoviários merecem uma menção especial. Uma altíssima percentagem destes têm relação direta com o consumo do álcool. Há mais mortes, por dia, causadas pelo álcool do que por outras substâncias psicoativas. Podemos afirmar que é a primeira causa de morte entre os jovens. Contrariamente ao que se diz, o álcool não é um estimulante do sistema nervoso central mas sim um depressor. O excessivo consumo de álcool produz acidez no estômago, vómito, diarreia, baixa da temperatura corporal, sede, dor de cabeça, desidratação, falta de coordenação, lentidão dos reflexos, vertigens e mesmo visão dupla e perda do equilíbrio. Se as doses ingeridas forem muito elevadas, caso de intoxicação etílica aguda, pode surgir depressão respiratória, coma etílico e eventualmente a morte. Efeitos a longo prazo O consumo crónico produz alterações diversas em diferentes órgãos vitais: • Cérebro: deterioração e atrofia; • Sangue: anemia, diminuição das defesas imunitárias; • Coração: alterações cardíacas (miocardite);
  56. 56. Promoção da saúde 55 • Fígado: hepatopatia, hepatite, cirrose; • Estômago: gastrite, úlceras; • Pâncreas: inflamação, deterioração; • Intestino: transtornos na absorção de vitaminas, hidratos e gorduras, que provocam sintomas de carência. Perturbações Psíquicas: irritabilidade; insónia; delírios por ciúmes; ideias de perseguição e, ainda mais graves, as encefalopatias com deterioração psicoorgânica (demência alcoólica). Tabaco As formas de consumo tradicionalmente utilizadas são as seguintes: • Charuto; • Cigarro – com ou sem filtro; • Cachimbo; • Rapé; • Tabaco de mascar. O grau de toxicidade do Tabaco deve-se em grande parte à maneira como é consumido, assim como à intensidade da inalação que se faz desta substância. É de destacar que o filtro dos cigarros não elimina nem monóxido de carbono (CO), nem os outros gases prejudiciais para o organismo. Igualmente, a alternativa do "tabaco sem fumo" não é menos nociva do que os cigarros, dado que contém, também, nicotina e outros agentes cancerígenos que são diretamente absorvidos pelas mucosas. Tem efeitos estimulantes e depressores. Produz hipotonia muscular e diminuição dos reflexos tendinosos. Nas pessoas não dependentes provoca náuseas e vómitos.
  57. 57. Promoção da saúde 56 Facilita a memória, reduz a agressividade e diminui o aumento do peso e o apetite em relação aos doces e aumenta o gasto de energia, tanto na inatividade como no exercício. Fumar um cigarro provoca um aumento do ritmo cardíaco, da frequência respiratória e da tensão arterial e tudo isso produz um aumento do tónus do organismo. Ao inalar o fumo, a nicotina atua no cérebro de forma quase imediata provocando uma ação satisfatória no indivíduo; a sua prática reiterada acaba por consolidar-se no comportamento do fumador. A partir daí pode falar-se em dependência da nicotina. Mesmo sendo a nicotina uma substância estimulante, a maior parte dos fumadores considera que relaxa. Isso deve-se, uma vez criado o hábito, ao facto de o cigarro acalmar a ansiedade provocada pela sua falta. Efeitos a longo prazo Aparelho respiratório: • O fumo do Tabaco produz uma ação irritante sobre as vias respiratórias, provoca uma maior produção da mucosidade e dificuldade em eliminá-la. A irritação contínua provoca a inflamação dos brônquios (bronquite crónica). • As secreções dificultam a passagem do ar, originando a obstrução crónica do pulmão e graves complicações (enfisema pulmonar). • Diminuição da capacidade pulmonar: os fumadores têm menor resistência física e cansam-se mais. • É indubitável a relação causa-efeito entre o tabaco e o cancro do pulmão. Existe uma forte relação entre o risco de desenvolver esta patologia e os seguintes fatores: a quantidade de tabaco consumido, a idade de iniciação, o número de aspirações dadas por cada cigarro e o costume de manter o cigarro na boca entre uma e outra aspiração. Aparelho circulatório:
  58. 58. Promoção da saúde 57 • O Tabaco é um fator de risco muito importante no que se refere às doenças cardiovasculares; a sua ação provoca arteriosclerose, que favorece o desenvolvimento de transtornos vasculares (exemplo: trombose e enfarte do miocárdio). Outras consequências do consumo de tabaco Sem fazer uma enumeração exaustiva, alguns dos efeitos mais comuns nos fumadores crónicos são: • Úlceras digestivas • Aparecimento de faringite e laringite, afonia e alterações do olfato • Pigmentação da língua e dos dentes, assim como a disfunção das papilas gustativas, etc. • Cancro de estômago e da cavidade oral. Prevenção Prevenção é um nível de intervenção técnico-científico e, em sentido geral, pode entender-se como um processo ativo de implementação de iniciativas tendentes a modificar e melhorar a formação integral e a qualidade de vida dos indivíduos, fomentando competências pessoais e sociais, no sentido da promoção da saúde e bem-estar das populações. A prevenção das toxicodependências atua no âmbito da redução da procura de substâncias psicoativas – SPA, através de um conjunto de estratégias que contribuem para a promoção dos fatores protetores e para a diminuição dos fatores de risco associados ao seu uso e abuso. Operacionaliza-se através de uma rede de programas de intervenção nos domínios do indivíduo, da família, da escola e da comunidade. Na compreensão da problemática do uso e abuso de substâncias é necessário ter em conta três componentes indissociáveis: • A substância, • O indivíduo
  59. 59. Promoção da saúde 58 • E o ambiente/contexto. De facto, o consumo problemático de substâncias psicoativas não tem uma causalidade simples, resultando antes da interação dinâmica das três vertentes: • As características das diferentes substâncias; • A personalidade e o mundo interno do indivíduo; • O meio envolvente e os contextos em que o indivíduo se move. É das múltiplas combinações destas três dimensões que se poderão definir os fatores de risco e de proteção, associados ao comportamento de uso/abuso de substâncias psicoativas. A melhor maneira de saber qual a relação que os jovens têm com os consumos é através das suas próprias palavras, analisando as narrativas sobre o fenómeno. É necessário conhecer e perceber qual ou quais os significados do consumo o que só é possível através de espaços de conversa formais ou informais. A resposta a um problema poderá ter uma forma mais estruturada, como a de metodologia de projeto. Este deve ser sempre desenhado tendo em conta as necessidades, os recursos disponíveis, as características dos grupos-alvo e a real dimensão do fenómeno. Os jovens portugueses acompanham a tendência do mundo ocidental e, a par de outros comportamentos precoces, alguns deles começam a consumir substâncias psicoativas cada vez mais cedo. Estes consumos ocasionais são muitas vezes encarados e percecionados pelos jovens como algo normal que faz parte integrante das suas vivências. Muitas vezes, um determinado comportamento é visto como «normal» (no sentido normativo) porque há a perceção de que a maioria das pessoas o manifesta. Este mecanismo das «perceções normativas», deve ser trabalhado, no sentido da sua
  60. 60. Promoção da saúde 59 desconstrução, podendo utilizar-se os dados dos estudos epidemiológicos que contradizem esta falsa representação ou crença. De um modo geral, é importante: • Ajudar os alunos a questionarem-se, estimulando a sua capacidade de pensar e fomentando a consciência crítica face aos seus atos, ao invés de apresentar respostas de acordo com as experiências e vivências do adulto; • Compreender que os consumos, para além de apresentarem riscos inquestionáveis, se fazem acompanhar de expectativas positivas por parte de quem consome, e é sobretudo a partir das suas representações e vivências que a intervenção se deverá realizar, nomeadamente, no que respeita à perceção do risco do consumo, que muitas vezes é desajustada; • Não censurar a pessoa mas sim o seu comportamento, de modo a favorecer a alteração da relação do indivíduo com a substância. Dissuasão A Lei n.º 30/2000, de 29 de Novembro, vulgarmente conhecida pela lei da descriminalização, proíbe e penaliza os consumidores de substâncias psicotrópicas ilícitas, constituindo um dos instrumentos de operacionalização dos objetivos e políticas de combate ao uso e abuso de drogas, no âmbito da redução da procura. Chama-se «dissuasão» ao modelo teórico que sustenta a aplicação da lei da descriminalização, cujo objetivo é a promoção da saúde pública e a redução do uso e do abuso de drogas. O paradigma da dissuasão surge a par da evolução do conceito de toxicodependência, incorporando na adaptação do quadro jurídico-normativo uma visão humanista em que a toxicodependência é considerada uma doença e os consumidores de drogas indivíduos que carecem de apoio e de tratamento.
  61. 61. Promoção da saúde 60 Neste contexto, preconiza-se uma intervenção integrada junto dos indiciados consumidores em que se atende às características e necessidades individuais, às histórias de vida e de consumo. Quando as autoridades policiais identificam um consumidor de substâncias ilícitas (qualquer indivíduo a partir dos 16 anos), elaboram um auto de contraordenação e determinam a apresentação desse indivíduo na CDT da área de residência, onde vai ser instruído o processo de contraordenação e avaliado o tipo de consumo em causa. Após o diagnóstico psicossocial, em que se avalia a situação face ao consumo do indiciado e o enquadramento sociofamiliar, o consumidor pode ser encaminhado para apoio especializado, para tratamento num CAT ou outra estrutura de saúde adequada ou pode, ainda, aplicar-se uma das sanções previstas na lei. As características pró-ativas do modelo da dissuasão passam pela deteção precoce de consumos problemáticos de drogas e pela identificação de comportamentos disfuncionais que envolvam maiores riscos, nomeadamente de escalada de consumos ou outros, e que exijam uma intervenção mais específica, pedagógica e integrada, que contemple as dimensões da vida do indivíduo, tendo em conta os recursos disponíveis. Tratamento As Comunidades Terapêuticas (CT) são Unidades Especializadas de Tratamento Residencial de longa duração, em regime de internamento, onde através de apoio psicoterapêutico e socio terapêutico se procura ajudar à reorganização do mundo interno dos toxicodependentes, e a perspetivar o seu futuro. As Comunidades Terapêuticas são assim espaços residenciais, destinados a promover a reabilitação biopsicossocial do doente toxicodependente, mediante um programa terapêutico articulado em diferentes fases (e eventualmente hierarquizado).
  62. 62. Promoção da saúde 61 A Comunidade Terapêutica é um recurso integrado num conjunto de respostas terapêuticas em que a dinâmica comunitária a distingue das restantes abordagens de tratamento. Estes dispositivos terapêuticos operam com uma equipa multidisciplinar, sob supervisão psiquiátrica. Ao proporem uma rutura com o meio onde os consumidores se inserem e através de apoio especializado, têm como objetivo o reaprender a viver sem drogas e o identificar as suas competências pessoais, visando uma reorganização psicossocial, de forma a facilitar uma reinserção sentida como gratificante. Em termos gerais, podem ser enunciados alguns objetivos das Comunidades Terapêuticas: • Criar um espaço de reflexão com vista à elaboração da história pessoal do indivíduo para que lhe possa dar um novo sentido e identificar pontos de mudança necessária; • Mudar padrões negativos de comportamento, pensamento e sentimentos que predispõem ao consumo de drogas a fim de conseguir a abstinência e sua manutenção; • Promover a autonomia e responsabilidade como pilares da vida adulta em sociedade. • Desenvolver a capacidade de estabelecer e manter relações saudáveis rompendo padrões destrutivos; • Fomentar competências sociais que permitam encontrar alternativas de trajetória para um projeto de vida realista; • Perspetivar a inserção social através da elaboração e contratualização de um Plano Individual de Reinserção. Estes objetivos têm como finalidade promover o autocontrolo sobre o consumo de drogas, desenvolver as competências pessoais e sociais, tendo em vista a autonomização do indivíduo e a sua plena inserção social.
  63. 63. Promoção da saúde 62 7.Organizações da sociedade civil que prestam apoio a portadores de diferentes patologias ou dependências Associação ABRAÇO http://www.abraco.org.pt/ ABRAÇO é uma Instituição Particular de Solidariedade Social e Organização Não- Governamental de Desenvolvimento, sem fins lucrativos, que presta serviços na área da problemática do VIH/SIDA. Os objetivos da Associação são: • Apoio a pessoas afetadas pelo VIH/SIDA; • Apoio, treino e formação de trabalhadores e técnicos de saúde envolvidos com o VIH; • Prevenção da infeção, dirigida à população em geral e, especialmente, aos jovens, utilizadores de droga, trabalhadores do sexo, mulheres, gays e reclusos; • Luta contra a discriminação e defesa dos direitos das pessoas infetadas.
  64. 64. Promoção da saúde 63 Associação para o Planeamento da família http://apf.pt/ A Associação para o Planeamento da Família prossegue os seguintes objetivos: a) Ajudar as pessoas a fazerem escolhas livres e conscientes no âmbito da vida sexual e reprodutiva; b) Contribuir para a promoção da igualdade de direitos e oportunidades entre homens e mulheres; c) Ajudar a Mulher ao consciente e livre controlo da sua fecundidade e assim contribuir para a sua emancipação; d) Promover a educação e o aconselhamento sobre sexualidade, o acesso à contraceção e a orientação de problemas de infertilidade, sempre na base da aceitação voluntária e escolha informada e sem qualquer coerção; e) Promover a formação e o treino de profissionais de saúde, educação e intervenção comunitária para a abordagem das questões ligadas ao Planeamento Familiar e à Educação Sexual; f) Contribuir para a promoção de legislação e políticas que garantam o exercício dos direitos humanos nos campos da reprodução e sexualidade; g) Cooperar com os organismos oficiais relacionados com os objetivos da Associação para o Planeamento da Família, e com organizações nacionais e internacionais e similares; h) Contribuir para o avanço do conhecimento científico nas áreas acima referidas, através da promoção regular de atividades e projetos de investigação científica nomeadamente nos domínios das ciências da saúde, da reprodução e sociais.
  65. 65. Promoção da saúde 64 Confederação Portuguesa de Prevenção do Tabagismo http://www.coppt.pt/ A Confederação Portuguesa de Prevenção do Tabagismo (COPPT) reúne um vasto número de Associações pertencentes à área da Saúde, da Educação e do Ambiente, todas tendo em comum o interesse pela prevenção do tabagismo em Portugal. A COPPT orgulha-se de congregar um vasto e diverso leque de Associações e propõe- se com elas trabalhar em prol de um ambiente e de uma comunidade mais saudável e despoluída, de uma população melhor informada e mais capacitada a escolher uma vida sem tabaco e em prol de cidadãos e famílias com qualidade de vida Diretório do Álcool http://www.diretorioalcool.pt/ A Coordenação Nacional para os Problemas da Droga, das Toxicodependências e do Uso Nocivo do Álcool tem como propósito garantir uma eficaz coordenação e articulação entre os vários departamentos governamentais envolvidos nos problemas relacionados com a droga, as toxicodependências e o uso nocivo do álcool.
  66. 66. Promoção da saúde 65 Liga Portuguesa contra a Sida http://www.lpcs.pt/ A LPCS é uma instituição particular de solidariedade social, sem fins lucrativos, que tem por objetivo apoiar os indivíduos afetados pelo HIV, e chamar a atenção da sociedade para a gravidade desta epidemia. Tem vindo a desenvolver determinadas atividades de apoio social, tentando abranger áreas de intervenção prioritárias na problemática da SIDA. Liga Portuguesa Contra o Cancro http://www.ligacontracancro.pt/ A Liga Portuguesa Contra o Cancro assume-se como uma entidade de referência nacional no apoio ao doente oncológico e família, na promoção da saúde, na prevenção do cancro e no estímulo à formação e investigação em oncologia. A LPCC prossegue os seguintes objetivos:
  67. 67. Promoção da saúde 66 • Divulgar informação sobre o cancro e promover a educação para a Saúde, com ênfase para a sua prevenção; • Contribuir para o apoio social e a humanização da assistência ao doente oncológico, em todas as fases da doença; • Cooperar com as instituições envolvidas na área da oncologia, nomeadamente os Centros do Instituto Português de Oncologia Francisco Gentil e os Hospitais das Regiões Autónomas; • Estimular e apoiar a formação e a investigação em oncologia; • Estabelecer e manter relações com instituições congéneres nacionais e estrangeiras; • Desenvolver estruturas para as prevenções primária e secundária, tratamento e reabilitação, isoladamente ou em colaboração com outras entidades • Defender os direitos dos doentes e dos sobreviventes de cancro. Plataforma Contra a Obesidade – Programa Nacional de Promoção da Alimentação Saudável http://www.plataformacontraaobesidade.dgs.pt/ O Programa Nacional para a Promoção da Alimentação Saudável (PNPAS) tem como finalidade melhorar o estado nutricional da população, incentivando a disponibilidade física e económica dos alimentos constituintes de um padrão alimentar e criar as condições para que a população os valorize, aprecie e consuma, integrando-os nas suas rotinas diárias.
  68. 68. Promoção da saúde 67 SICAD – Serviço de Intervenção nos Comportamentos Aditivos e Dependências (ex-Instituto da Droga e da Toxicodependência, I.P.) http://www.idt.pt/ O Serviço de Intervenção nos Comportamentos Aditivos e nas Dependências (SICAD) tem por missão promover a redução do consumo de substâncias psicoativas, a prevenção dos comportamentos aditivos e a diminuição das dependências.
  69. 69. Promoção da saúde 68 Bibliografia AA VV., Comer melhor: Conselhos para uma alimentação equilibrada, Guia DECO/ Proteste, 2008 AA VV., Consumo de substâncias psicoativas e prevenção em meio escolar, Ed. DGIDC – Ministério da Educação, 2007 AA VV. Orientações da União Europeia para a atividade física: Políticas recomendadas para a promoção da saúde e do bem-estar, Ed. Instituto do Desporto de Portugal, 2009 Alves, Ana Paula et al. Noções de Saúde: Manual do Formando, Projeto Delfim, GICEA - Gabinete de Gestão de Iniciativas Comunitárias do Emprego, 2000 Sites consultados http://www.abraco.org.pt/ http://apf.pt/ http://www.coppt.pt/ http://www.diretorioalcool.pt/ http://www.lpcs.pt/ http://www.ligacontracancro.pt/ http://www.plataformacontraaobesidade.dgs.pt/ http://www.idt.pt/ http://www.portaldasaude.pt/

×