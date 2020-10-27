Successfully reported this slideshow.
O IMPÉRIO PORTUGUÊS NO ORIENTE
EXPANSÃO DOS IMPÉRIOS PENINSULARES Que rumos tomou a expansão nos períodos de D. Henrique, de D. Afonso V, de D. João II e...
O IMPÉRIO PORTUGUÊS Como foram explorados e colonizados os territórios descobertos ou conquistados pelos portugueses? Arqu...
Objetivo: Fazer comércio (fixaram-se ao longo da costa e estabeleceram feitorias onde comercializavam escravos, ouro , mar...
Relações entre portugueses e africanos As relações eram , essencialmente, comerciais, mas geraram interinfluências cultura...
Depois desta viagem foram realizadas várias expedições exploratórias entre 1488 e 1497. Em 1488 Bartolomeu Dias passa o Ca...
https://ensina.rtp.pt/artigo/vasco-da-gama-chega-a-india/ Vasco da Gama e parte da sua armada
Depois de meio século de viagens de reconhecimento ao longo da costa de África, os Portugueses chegam por fim ao Oriente. ...
Mapa português da India, 1630. Detalhe do atlas ”Taboas Geraes de toda a navegação" de João Teixeira de Albernaz e D. Jeró...
Objetivo dos portugueses: Controlar o mar, as rotas e alguns pontos estratégicos para o comércio. Os portugueses no Orient...
Meios para o alcançar: - Utilização de poderosas esquadras (forte armada); - Estabelecimento de alianças com príncipes ind...
Os primeiros vice-reis na Índia D. Francisco de Almeida (1505-1509) Afonso de Albuquerque (1509-1515) COMPETÊNCIAS - Estab...
A crise do Império Português A construção do Império Português foi um processo longo, mas muito proveitoso para Portugal, ...
Alternativa? Explorar o Brasil descoberto em 1500 por Pedro Álvares Cabral
O império português do Oriente
O império português do Oriente

Material de apoio ao estudo- 8º ano

O império português do Oriente

  1. 1. O IMPÉRIO PORTUGUÊS NO ORIENTE
  2. 2. EXPANSÃO DOS IMPÉRIOS PENINSULARES Que rumos tomou a expansão nos períodos de D. Henrique, de D. Afonso V, de D. João II e de D. Manuel I?
  3. 3. O IMPÉRIO PORTUGUÊS Como foram explorados e colonizados os territórios descobertos ou conquistados pelos portugueses? Arquipélagos atlânticos: capitanias- donatarias Império Português no Oriente: Vice-reinos Costa Ocidental Africana: FeitoriasBrasil: Governo Geral
  4. 4. Objetivo: Fazer comércio (fixaram-se ao longo da costa e estabeleceram feitorias onde comercializavam escravos, ouro , marfim, malagueta, sal, contas de vidro…) O continente africano nos sécs. XV e XVI Feitorias Os portugueses em África
  5. 5. Relações entre portugueses e africanos As relações eram , essencialmente, comerciais, mas geraram interinfluências culturais: Nos portugueses: - Novos hábitos alimentares; - Música Nos africanos: - Religião; - Língua; - Cultura; Aculturação
  6. 6. Depois desta viagem foram realizadas várias expedições exploratórias entre 1488 e 1497. Em 1488 Bartolomeu Dias passa o Cabo das Tormentas https://ensinarhistoriajoelza.com.br/linha-do-tempo/bartolomeu-dias-contorna-a-africa Concluiu-se que a rota costeira não seria uma boa opção para embarcações como as naus e apontou-se como solução uma volta em arco, pelo largo da costa africana. Bartolomeu Dias acompanhou a armada de Vasco da Gama e integrou a armada de Pedro Álvares Cabral incumbido da missão de explorar a região de Sofala, em Moçambique.
  7. 7. https://ensina.rtp.pt/artigo/vasco-da-gama-chega-a-india/ Vasco da Gama e parte da sua armada
  8. 8. Depois de meio século de viagens de reconhecimento ao longo da costa de África, os Portugueses chegam por fim ao Oriente. O êxito desta missão põe termo ao monopólio árabe do lucrativo comércio de especiarias e instaura o poder europeu no Extremo Oriente, que se manteria por quatro séculos.
  9. 9. Mapa português da India, 1630. Detalhe do atlas ”Taboas Geraes de toda a navegação" de João Teixeira de Albernaz e D. Jerónimo de Ataíde. Os portugueses no Oriente Os portugueses encontraram povos com um nível cultural e civilizacional muito desenvolvido (indianos, chineses e japoneses), pouco recetivos aos contactos com os ocidentais. Ao terem conhecimento da presença portuguesa, os mercadores árabes de Calecute lançaram-se numa campanha desesperada contra a concorrência dos cristãos, receando perder o monopólio do rico comércio dos produtos orientais.
  10. 10. Objetivo dos portugueses: Controlar o mar, as rotas e alguns pontos estratégicos para o comércio. Os portugueses no Oriente no séc. XVI Diniz, Mª Emília, Caldeira, Arlindo e Tavares, Adérito in História 8
  11. 11. Meios para o alcançar: - Utilização de poderosas esquadras (forte armada); - Estabelecimento de alianças com príncipes indianos (que autorizaram a edificação de feitorias); - Criação de um governo forte ( o vice-rei asseguraria o monopólio da navegação e do comércio); "GOA fortissima Indiae urbs Christianorum potestatem anno salutis 1509 devenit", in Braun & Hogenberg, "Civitates Orbis Terrarum", 1572-1617. Vista de Goa, em 1509, mostrando a cidade já fortificada antes de sua conquista pelos portugueses (que viria a ocorrer somente em novembro de 1510) e antes da construção da Fortaleza dos Reis Magos. http://fortalezas.org/?ct=fortaleza&id_fortaleza=723&muda_idioma=PT
  12. 12. Os primeiros vice-reis na Índia D. Francisco de Almeida (1505-1509) Afonso de Albuquerque (1509-1515) COMPETÊNCIAS - Estabelecer alianças políticas e militares; - Instituir uma politica de fixação e aceitação local dos portugueses; - Construir fortalezas / policiar o Índico; - Cumprir as disposições reais;
  13. 13. A crise do Império Português A construção do Império Português foi um processo longo, mas muito proveitoso para Portugal, pois o monopólio do comércio dava grandes lucros ao reino. A partir de finais do séc. XVI começaram a surgir sinais de crises, particularmente no Oriente. • Motivos que levaram à crise: • Distância e dispersão dos territórios; • Distância e duração das viagens; • Corrupção; • Recuperação das rotas do Levante pelos Muçulmanos que levou ao declínio da Rota do Cabo; • Concorrência comercial /ataques de piratas e de corsários (Holandeses, Ingleses e Franceses) que reclamavam o fim do Mare Clausum e defendiam o princípio do Mare Liberum;
  14. 14. Alternativa? Explorar o Brasil descoberto em 1500 por Pedro Álvares Cabral

