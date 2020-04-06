Acalmar 120510053622-phpapp02

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Vamos aprender a acalmar-nos Controlo Emocional
Sabes acalmar-te? O que fazes para te acalmares? Gostavas de aprender a acalmar-te?
Algumas estrat�gias para te acalmares:
1 Deixar passar algum tempo.
2 Atitude positiva, sentido de humor!
3 Ver as coisas de forma diferente.
4 Procurar solu��es para os nossos problemas
5 Respirar e descontrair.
1. Dormir sobre o assunto 2. Respirar fundo v�rias vezes 3. N�o h� mal que n�o venha por bem 4. Pensar no problema de outr...
Educa��o para os Valores sermais.blogspot.com
×