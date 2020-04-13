Successfully reported this slideshow.
Clases cuarentaniles 9

Clases cuarentaniles de Cultura Clásica 9

Clases cuarentaniles 9

  1. 1. ¡Retomamos nuestra novena clase de Cultura Clásica! *Se meten todos juntitos en la máquina del tiempo y aparecen en un barco pirata* Esta clase se la dedicaremos a otro componente del primer triunvirato: Pompeyo el Grande. Casi todos los miembros de la familia Pompeyo fueron partidarios y colaboradores de Sila, especialmente su padre, Cneo Pompeyo Estrabón, un militar que se había ganado fama de carnicero y malversador durante la guerra social. Pompeyo siguió el ejemplo de su progenitor e hizo sus primeras armas combatiendo a los populares, liderados por Mario. La campaña más importante se desarrolló en la península ibérica, donde se enfrentó al rebelde Quinto Sertorio. La guerra sertoriana, que empezó en el 80 a.C., retuvo a Pompeyo en Hispania hasta el año 71 a.C., un año después de que Sertorio fuera asesinado por sus propios generales. Sila se dirigió a él con el cognomen Magnus, ‘el Grande’. En cambio, sus conciudadanos le llamaban adulescens carnifex, el ‘adolescente carnicero’. A partir de hoy haré que me llamen adulescens carnifex. ¡Profe, en clase también tenemos a un carnicero! Este mapa muestra los territorios de Roma y Sertonio hacia el año 75 a.C. En verde está el área controlada por Sertonio. En naranja se encuentra el área de dominio senatorial.
  2. 2. Como recuerdo de su paso por Hispania, Pompeyo fundó una ciudad en su propio honor llamada Pompaelo, que es la actual Pamplona. Además, elevó un monumento conmemorativo en el Coll de Panissars, en los Pirineos orientales, que se conserva en parte. Tan aplastante victoria fue recompensada en Roma con el consulado del año 70 a.C., a pesar de que Pompeyo no había ocupado ninguna de las magistraturas que se desempeñaban antes de recibir el nombramiento de cónsul. Su colega en el cargo fue el acaudalado Marco Licinio Craso, el líder de los populares, aunque no hubo demasiada colaboración entre ellos y su relación fue bastante tensa. Hoy en día podríamos asociar a Pompeyo al partido de Ciudadanos. A lo largo de su carrera política no hizo ascos ni a los populares de César ni a los optimates de Sila para establecer alianzas beneficiosas. En la dedicatoria, hoy perdida, el joven general dejó constancia del grado de destrucción que dejaba atrás: 876 comunidades sometidas por su espada.
  3. 3. Al acabar su consulado, Pompeyo acrecentó su fama como general con dos nuevas campañas. La primera, en 67 a.C., consistió en acabar con la piratería en el Mediterráneo, especialmente activa en regiones como Sicilia, la costa adriática, Cilicia o Creta. El riesgo que suponía la piratería para la República romana no sólo radicaba en que al impedir el paso de mercancías o materias primas por las rutas de navegación se produjese un desabastecimiento de las ciudades y de Roma, sino que también suponía un riesgo para la propia movilidad de las personas, pues el secuestro de personas, con el fin de pedir un rescate, era una práctica muy frecuente. Por ello, la piratería suponía un peligro para los ciudadanos romanos, especialmente los de alta alcurnia, que veían con miedo la necesidad de viajar por mar. Pompeyo dividió el Mediterráneo en trece sectores y los asignó a otros tantos generales, cada uno de los cuales erradicó sistemáticamente los piratas de su cuadrante. Así, mucho antes de concluir el año, se habían capturado 846 barcos, se conquistaron 120 poblados y se hicieron unos 20.000 prisioneros que fueron vendidos como esclavos. Las bajas entre los piratas ascendieron a unas 10.000.
  4. 4. Entre 66 y 63 a.C. tuvo lugar la segunda campaña de Pompeyo. Se desarrolló en Oriente y tuvo como objetivo acabar con el expansionismo de dos reyes hostiles a Roma: Mitrídates VI del Ponto y Tigranes II de la Gran Armenia. Las aplastantes victorias conseguidas por Pompeyo no sólo provocaron el suicidio de Mitrídates y la rendición del monarca armenio, sino que le permitieron anexionar nuevos territorios como Siria, Cilicia, Ponto y Bitinia, y reducir a los reinos vasallos de la zona a la condición de protectorados. Aquellas dos campañas aumentaron el prestigio de Pompeyo como conquistador y, sobre todo, permitieron la reactivación comercial tanto por mar como en el frente oriental. Fue gracias a ellas como Pompeyo se ganó su fama de "hombre de suerte contrastada". Mientras Pompeyo cimentaba en Oriente su fama como militar, Julio César daba sus primeros pasos políticos en Roma al conseguir en el año 63 a.C. el cargo de pontífice máximo, la magistratura religiosa suprema, que, además, era vitalicia. Las ofensivas romanas están señaladas con las flechas de color naranja. Las campañas de Mitrídates salen con las flechas negras. A su regreso a la capital, Pompeyo fue agasajado en una ceremonia triunfal en la que se mostraron inmensas riquezas y se repartieron 75 millones de dracmas en monedas de plata.
  5. 5. Sin embargo, Pompeyo topó con gran oposición en el Senado para proceder al reparto de tierras que había prometido a sus veteranos. Por eso Pompeyo no tuvo más remedio que acercarse a los líderes del partido popular, Craso y César, y constituir con ellos la alianza secreta que conocemos como primer triunvirato (60 a.C.). Gracias a esta asociación, Julio César fue elegido uno de los dos cónsules del año 59 a.C. y materializó las asignaciones de tierra que Pompeyo había prometido a sus legionarios. Al término de su consulado, César se marchó a las Galias para conseguir los laureles militares que necesitaba para consolidar su carrera política. Él y Pompeyo se separaron como amigos y aliados, unidos además por el matrimonio de Julia, la hija de César, con Pompeyo. La inesperada muerte de Julia durante un alumbramiento, en 54 a.C., y la de Craso en su campaña contra Partia al año siguiente fueron hábilmente usadas por los optimates para atraer a Pompeyo a su bando. Pompeyo se negó a concertar una nueva alianza matrimonial con César y, en abril de 52 a.C., aceptó el nombramiento de cónsul "sin colega", una designación peculiar ya que el consulado era una magistratura colegiada. Sin duda, era un modo hábil de evitar cualquier alusión al título de dictador. Al acabar su mandato se le concedió el título de procónsul, cargo que ejerció hasta su muerte en 48 a.C. Diez años más tarde, cuando volvieron a encontrarse, se habían convertido en acérrimos rivales. Van a desencadenar la segunda Guerra Civil en la República.

