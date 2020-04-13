Clases cuarentaniles 12

Successfully reported this slideshow.
¡Retomamos nuestra duodécima clase de Cultura Clásica! *Se meten todos juntitos en la máquina del tiempo y aparecen en el ...
Marco Porcio Prisco nació en el año 234 a.C. en Túsculo, una ciudad del Lacio que dos siglos antes se había convertido en ...
Tras su exitoso gobierno de Cerdeña, en el año 195 a.C. Catón fue elegido para la más alta magistratura romana: el consula...
El interés de Catón por este cargo se explica por su decidido propósito de restablecer en Roma lo que él consideraba como ...
Ni siquiera cuando ya era un octogenario dejó Catón de actuar como autoridad moral ante sus conciudadanos y de advertirles...
  1. 1. ¡Retomamos nuestra duodécima clase de Cultura Clásica! *Se meten todos juntitos en la máquina del tiempo y aparecen en el senado romano* En esta clase iremos un poquito más atrás en la línea del tiempo para recordar al político romano con la moral más estricta e intachable: Catón el Viejo. Este singular político romano nos ha legado una palabra a nuestro bagaje léxico. Si buscáis en el diccionario la palabra “catón” os aparecerá como significado el de ‘censor severo’. Esto es, alguien que critica o censura los comportamientos de otras personas que considera inmorales. El DRAE señala que la palabra proviene de Marco Porcio Catón, llamado el Viejo o el Censor para diferenciarlo de otros Catones famosos de la historia de Roma. Catón y su tradicionalismo se ven reflejados en un partido que podríamos llamar Pro Populo (PP). Este partido estaría integrado por optimates de pies a cabeza. Estos defenderían el Mos maiorum con firmeza y se opondrían a los intentos progresistas de los populares. Según el historiador griego Plutarco, los que eran reprendidos por alguna causa respondían que ellos no eran Catones, es decir, que no eran perfectos. Esto nos da ya una idea sobre la imagen que debía de transmitir Catón: rectitud y honradez.
  2. 2. Marco Porcio Prisco nació en el año 234 a.C. en Túsculo, una ciudad del Lacio que dos siglos antes se había convertido en aliada de Roma. Porcio era un labriego fornido, trabajador y con grandes dotes para la oratoria. Debido precisamente a su don de palabra y a los pleitos en que empezó a defender a sus vecinos, estos ignoraron cognomen y comenzaron a llamarle Cato o Catón, que significa ‘sabio’. Uno de sus vecinos le propuso trasladarse a Roma con él para iniciarse en la vida pública. Fue así como Catón emprendió el cursus honorum. Tras actuar como abogado en el foro fue elegido primero tribuno militar y poco después cuestor. En el ejercicio de estos dos cargos intervino en la guerra contra Cartago. Fue durante la campaña de África cuando comenzó su enemistad con Escipión el Africano. Catón le reprochaba la inmensa cantidad de dinero que gastaba, a lo que el Africano le respondía airadamente que contara las victorias, y no el dinero. Tras su cuestura, Catón ingresó en el Senado. En el año 199 a. C. fue elegido edil plebeyo y dos años después fue gobernador en Cerdeña. En estos años se labró una reputación de gobernante honrado, que jamás tocó una moneda que perteneciera a la República. También obtuvo una gran fama como orador, que le valió el apodo de “el Demóstenes romano”. Catón le reprochaba a Escipión la inmensa cantidad de dinero que gastaba, a lo que el Africano le respondía airadamente que contara las victorias, y no el dinero. Vaya, vaya… Menuda sorpresa. ¡Tenemos aquí a un político honrado! Catón era conocido en toda la ciudad por su afición al ahorro. Vamos, que era un tacaño.
  3. 3. Tras su exitoso gobierno de Cerdeña, en el año 195 a.C. Catón fue elegido para la más alta magistratura romana: el consulado. Su colega en el cargo fue su amigo y vecino de Túsculo, Valerio Flaco. A continuación a Catón le tocó en suerte la provincia de Hispania Citerior. Cerca de Ampurias derrotó a una coalición de rebeldes y se dice que tomó trescientas localidades enemigas. Su rival Escipión el Africano consiguió el gobierno de esa misma provincia tras él y se apresuró a viajar allí para evitar que Catón continuara obteniendo fama con sus victorias. Una vez en la capital, en vez de dedicarse al ocio que su carrera política y militar le aseguraba, decidió volver a empezar y se ofreció como simple oficial o legado a otros generales y gobernadores provinciales. No será hasta los 44 años cuando regrese a Roma con nuevas ambiciones políticas. Su aspiración se dirigió a uno de los cargos más prestigiosos de la República: el de censor. El botín conseguido por Catón fue a parar íntegramente al erario público, salvo una cuantiosa recompensa que otorgó a sus soldados. Él, en cambio, no tomó nada para sí. De hecho, a su querido caballo, con el que había conseguido tantas victorias, lo dejó en Hispania para ahorrarse un billete de vuelta a Roma. Un censor era el encargado de elaborar el censo de ciudadanos romanos, decidiendo quién podía ser considerado como tal y también quién tenía derecho a ser senador y caballero. Eran prácticamente una especie de policía moral, muy respetada por los romanos. Tenían potestad de expulsar a quienes no se ajustaran a las virtudes exigidas en dichos órdenes. Censor
  4. 4. El interés de Catón por este cargo se explica por su decidido propósito de restablecer en Roma lo que él consideraba como la auténtica moral romana. Catón estaba indignado por la influencia de la cultura y las costumbres griegas, que consideraba depravadas y nocivas. También lanzó resonantes acusaciones de corrupción contra destacados miembros de la élite romana. Estas actuaciones acrecentaron su popularidad, hasta que en 184 a.C. fue por fin nombrado censor. Durante el ejercicio de su cargo Catón consiguió revisar las listas de senadores y caballeros, aprobó medidas contra los publicanos, que eran los recaudadores de impuestos, a los que el pueblo odiaba por su codicia. Decretó duros impuestos sobre la compra de los artículos que consideraba de lujo, como vestidos, carruajes o vajillas. Catón consideraba la higiene personal y la costumbre de afeitarse como una forma de afeminamiento. Él quiso poner de moda las túnicas de lana raídas y las barbas descuidadas. Pues a mí me está saliendo bigotillo. Pero en su vida personal Catón no estuvo siempre a la altura de lo que exigía a los demás o, al menos, así se lo reprocharon. Habiendo enviudado de su mujer y teniendo ya un hijo crecido, empezó un romance con una doncella que no sólo era mucho más joven que él sino que también era la hija de uno de sus libertos, algo poco apropiado para un excónsul y excensor. Cuando la historia se supo en Roma, Catón se casó con la muchacha y tuvo un hijo de ella.
  5. 5. Ni siquiera cuando ya era un octogenario dejó Catón de actuar como autoridad moral ante sus conciudadanos y de advertirles sobre los peligros del contacto con el extranjero. En el año 155 a.C. hizo que expulsaran de Roma a los embajadores de Atenas, por la mala influencia que ejercían en la vida romana, según decía. Al mismo tiempo, con la excusa de apoyar a Masinisa, rey de Numidia que era aliado de Roma, alertó a sus compatriotas de la amenaza para su seguridad que suponía Cartago, a la que instaba a borrar del mapa. El cauto Catón, el censor severo, no alcanzó a ver el resultado de sus discursos. Pocos meses después de su muerte, a los 85 años, Cartago fue destruida implacablemente por el ejército romano, y su perímetro urbano quedó sembrado con sal para que nada volviera a crecer. Pocas de las medidas apoyadas por Catón para disciplinar a los romanos pervivieron mucho tiempo. Un siglo después, en plena crisis de la República, su figura de patriota inflexible se recordaba con nostalgia.

