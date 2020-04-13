Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
¡Retomamos nuestra décima clase de Cultura Clásica! *Se meten todos juntitos en la máquina del tiempo y aparecen en un cam...
Cuando Craso se apuntó a la guerra contra los partos contaba ya con 60 años de edad y 16 años sin tomar servicio activo. V...
entre los romanos. Cuando esa misma noche los hombres de Craso se lamían sus heridas, cundió de repente el pánico entre el...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Clases cuarentaniles 10

25 views

Published on

Clases cuarentaniles de Cultura Clásica 10

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Clases cuarentaniles 10

  1. 1. ¡Retomamos nuestra décima clase de Cultura Clásica! *Se meten todos juntitos en la máquina del tiempo y aparecen en un campo de batalla rodeados de legionarios* Esta clase se la dedicaremos nuevamente a Craso. Ya habíamos visto que logró amasar una enorme fortuna en Roma, pero aún no sabemos cómo terminó… La codicia acostumbra a tragar a sus discípulos si no se sabe controlar. Su segundo consulado con Pompeyo, en el año 55 a.C., le abrió el camino a una ambiciosa empresa: la guerra contra los partos en Oriente, de la que esperaba obtener un gran botín de guerra. El gran historiador Plutarco dice que los motivos de la campaña de Craso contra los partos fueron la impopularidad de este. Nunca la entendió para su frustración. Sin embargo, otros historiadores aducen que lo que pretendía Craso era impulsar la carrera de su hijo Publio. Aún desconocemos si Marco Licinio Craso sufría algún tipo de trastorno psicológico que alimentaba su codicia hasta límites insospechados. O tal vez era su ambición política la que resultaba desmedida. Pero lo cierto es que empleó toda su fortuna en alcanzar la gloria política y militar. Tal vez no fuera solo cuestión de codicia. Hacía tiempo que a Craso el brillo del oro no le seducía tanto como el de la gloria, ¿se había vuelto quizás un idealista? Si Craso solo hubiera querido más oro, en lugar de apuntarse a esta campaña militar, podría haber saqueado las enormes riquezas de la provincia de Siria. También hubiera podido someter a impuestos confiscatorios a los ciudadanos tras ser nombrado procónsul.
  2. 2. Cuando Craso se apuntó a la guerra contra los partos contaba ya con 60 años de edad y 16 años sin tomar servicio activo. Visto desde una perspectiva más psicológica que política, parece claro que solo ansiaba lo que no tenía. Parece que deseaba recordar a la República que él también era un brillante comandante como sus dos socios políticos. Si en aquellos tiempos había una campaña que podía darle la gloria política y militar al estilo de la de Alejandro Magno era la del imperio parto. Pleno de confianza en sí mismo, sin pedir permiso al Senado y al mando de seis legiones, Craso ignoró los malos presagios que le anunció el mar durante su travesía hacia el este y se dispuso a la conquista de Partia, un gran reino que se extendía más allá de Armenia. Tras una victoria menor, los legionarios le declararon imperator, un simple título honorífico aún en tiempos republicanos. Si Craso había hecho caso omiso de los presagios, tampoco prestó gran atención al rey Artavasdes. Este era enemigo de los partos, por lo que ofreció a Craso jinetes y otros medios para que emprendiera la campaña desde Armenia. Sin embargo, Craso creía por entonces que el viento soplaba a su antojo y que la luna cada noche obedecía sus deseos. Nada ni nadie le haría falta para triunfar en aquella empresa una vez más, así que denegó la ayuda del rey Artavasdes. Cegado por su exceso de confianza, mientras el rey Artavasdes volvía a su país, Craso y sus tropas cruzaron el río Eúfrates. Allí mandó esperar a que su hijo llegara al mando de la caballería gala. Según los expertos, esto proporcionó una ventaja definitiva al rey parto Orodes y a su general Surena. La batalla de Carras tuvo lugar en el 53 a. C. El primer enfrentamiento entre el ejército romano y los partos en Carras terminó en empate, aunque la superioridad de la caballería parta se tradujo en un mayor número de bajas
  3. 3. entre los romanos. Cuando esa misma noche los hombres de Craso se lamían sus heridas, cundió de repente el pánico entre ellos y su ánimo se quebró sin que el anciano comandante tuviera fuerzas para reconducir la situación. Los romanos iniciaron una desordenada huida a pie perseguidos por la caballería parta. Mientras trataba de negociar una tregua, Craso fue asesinado. Su cabeza y sus manos fueron enviadas al rey parto. Entre el mito y la realidad, Dión Casio sostiene que los partos le introdujeron oro líquido por la garganta para terminar con su vida, conocedores de su sed de riqueza. Carras supuso la derrota total de Craso. Esta vez no solo no obtuvo el doble de lo apostado ni ganó la gloria de Alejandro Magno. Lo perdió todo, incluida la vida. La carrera de uno de los romanos más codiciosos y crueles de su tiempo terminaba así con una humillante derrota. En Roma, su muerte abrió una brecha irreparable entre Julio César y Pompeyo, que derivó en una guerra civil. En Juego de tronos hay un personaje cuya muerte está inspirada en la de Craso… Con oro fundido cubriéndole la cabeza. ¡Profe, no hagas spoiler!

×