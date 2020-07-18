Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Ayuda paso a paso Cómo crear, editar y dar formato a Formularios de Google
Paso 1: Crear un formulario • Ingresar en forms.google.com • Hacer clic en: •Se abrirá un nuevo formulario para comenzar a...
.. Paso 2: Editar y dar formato Se puede añadir texto, imágenes o vídeos a un formulario y editar o dar formato. Se puede ...
1-1 Agregar preguntas, encabezados y secciones.  Elegir el tipo de pregunta que desea realizar.  Escribir las posibles r...
1-2 Añadir una imagen o un vídeo a una pregunta o a una respuesta Se puede agregar una imagen a una pregunta o a una respu...
1-3 Eliminar o editar elementos . Para editar una pregunta, un encabezado o una descripción. Hacer clic en el texto que s...
1-4 Ordenar las preguntas y las respuestas de forma aleatoria En la parte superior del formulario: Hacer clic en Configur...
Paso 3: Enviar el formulario a los encuestados para que lo rellenen. Desde arriba a la derecha Se abre una ventana donde s...
No olvidar! Si se desea usar la misma configuración en todos los formularios ha crear: Abrir un formulario en Formularios ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tutorial google forms

21 views

Published on

Ayuda paso a paso sobre ¿Cómo crear, editar y dar formato a Formularios de Google?

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tutorial google forms

  1. 1. Ayuda paso a paso Cómo crear, editar y dar formato a Formularios de Google
  2. 2. Paso 1: Crear un formulario • Ingresar en forms.google.com • Hacer clic en: •Se abrirá un nuevo formulario para comenzar a editar. Se pueden usar Formularios de Google para crear encuestas y test de autoevaluación online y enviárselos a otras personas.
  3. 3. .. Paso 2: Editar y dar formato Se puede añadir texto, imágenes o vídeos a un formulario y editar o dar formato. Se puede agregar y editar en un formulario después de crearlo. Organizar por temas. Añadir secciones.
  4. 4. 1-1 Agregar preguntas, encabezados y secciones.  Elegir el tipo de pregunta que desea realizar.  Escribir las posibles respuestas a la pregunta. Para evitar que el encuestado deje sin respuesta, activar Obligatorio. •Escribir el nombre de la nueva • sección Al hacer clic en:
  5. 5. 1-2 Añadir una imagen o un vídeo a una pregunta o a una respuesta Se puede agregar una imagen a una pregunta o a una respuesta en las preguntas de selección múltiple o de casillas de verificación. Hacer clic en una pregunta o en una respuesta. A la derecha, hacer clic en:  Añadir imagen. Subir o elegir una imagen. Clic en Seleccionar. Se puede añadir una imagen o un vídeo de YouTube al formulario. No se pueden añadir vídeos a las preguntas, aunque sí se pueden colocar antes o después de ellas.
  6. 6. 1-3 Eliminar o editar elementos . Para editar una pregunta, un encabezado o una descripción. Hacer clic en el texto que se quiere cambiar. Para eliminar una pregunta, una imagen o una sección Preguntas o imágenes: Hacer clic en una pregunta o en una imagen. Clic en Eliminar . Sección: Hacer clic en un encabezado de sección. Clic en Más . Clic en Eliminar sección.
  7. 7. 1-4 Ordenar las preguntas y las respuestas de forma aleatoria En la parte superior del formulario: Hacer clic en Configuración . Clic en Presentación. clic en Orden de preguntas aleatorio. Nota: Las preguntas y las respuestas solo se ordenan aleatoriamente por dirección de correo electrónico. Cada dirección se debe cargar por separado. Se pueden ordenar las preguntas y las respuestas de una forma diferente para cada persona que rellene el formulario.
  8. 8. Paso 3: Enviar el formulario a los encuestados para que lo rellenen. Desde arriba a la derecha Se abre una ventana donde se puede seleccionar el modo de enviar:  Correo electrónico.  A través de vínculo URL  Incorporando el código HTML en Blogs, aulas virtuales, u otros sitios.
  9. 9. No olvidar! Si se desea usar la misma configuración en todos los formularios ha crear: Abrir un formulario en Formularios de Google En la parte superior del Formulario:  Clic en Más  Clic en Preferencias. Cualquier ajuste que active se implementará de manera predeterminada en los formularios nuevos.

×