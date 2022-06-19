genuine spa pdf file-converted.pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.

Genuine Spa is one of the best Spa in Pune Here you will get luxurious and the best body Spa of Pune city . Genuine Spa has it all – design, Service, experts, and a bespoke menu of treatments. It is our goal to relieve your body pain and stress which are two prominent causes of unhappiness in our society today At Genuine Spa, we are committed to resolving your physical and mental stress. We offer the best spa treatment and massage therapy In Pune, to ensure that our clients De-stress.

  1. 1. Genuine spa HOME Genuine Spa is one of the best Spa in Pune Here you will get luxurious and the best body Spa of Pune city . Genuine Spa has it all – design, Service, experts, and a bespoke menu of treatments. It is our goal to relieve your body pain and stress which are two prominent causes of unhappiness in our society today At Genuine Spa, we are committed to resolving your physical and mental stress. We offer the best spa treatment and massage therapy In Pune, to ensure that our clients Destress About us Genuine Spa is one of the best Spa in Pune Here you will get luxurious and the best body Spa of Pune city . Genuine Spa has it all – design, Service, experts, and a bespoke menu of treatments. It is our goal to relieve your body pain and stress which are two prominent causes of unhappiness in our society today At Genuine Spa, we are committed to resolving your physical and mental stress. We offer the best spa treatment and massage therapy In Pune, to ensure that our clients Destress Massage A caring touch of expert hands with pain relief techniques gives your body a complete relaxation. It reduces your stress level thus lowering the risks associated with stress like hypertension, insomnia, digestive disorders etc. you must have a massage at least twice a month to enjoy its benefits. You can choose a massage from the following list or else you can contact us to get a help in selection. SWEDISH MASSAGE A Medium Pressure Massage having special techniques of long gliding strokes, friction, and kneading & tapping movements which are exceptionally beneficial for increasing the level of oxygen in the blood,
  2. 2. decreasing muscle toxins, improving circulation and flexibility while easing tension. Book Now DEEP TISSUE MASSAGE The deeper pressure of this massage is beneficial in releasing chronic muscle tension. The focus is on the deepest layers of muscle tissue. It's body pain reliever qualities make it ideal treatment for neck, back & lower back pain. Experience it once to revitalize deeply. Book Now BALINESE MASSAGE A massage from Bali - the beautiful Indonesian island has the unique methods of stretching, accupressure points which are combined with essential oils. It gives you complete relaxation - not only your body but mind too. So feel totaly relaxed post massage. Book Now
  3. 3. TRADITIONAL DRY MASSAGE Traditional Dry massage works exceptionally well in relaxing your body. It uses stretching & gentle pressure points which gives you a deeper level of relaxation. Deeper relaxation promotes deeper sleep which in turn allows your body to heal itself & let you feel more refereshed upon awakening. Book Now REFLEXOLOGY There is connection between points on your hands & feet and certain areas of your body. These are can be adjusted through points. Reflexology not only gives you relaxation but also improves nerve function, boosts energy level & eliminate toxins from your body. Book Now AROMA MASSAGE
  4. 4. Very soothing & pleasant massage therapy with essential oils helps you ease stress & anxiety. Essential oils are added to the massage oil which stabilizes your mood, improves your sleep, memory & energy. Synergy creates much more powerful effect than any one particular oil. Book Now CREAM MASSAGE Would you like to nourish your skin with massage relaxation ? Yes! Then Cream massage is a correct choice for you. It Moisturises your skin & adds a glow to your skin along with the relaxation & rejuvenation effect of massage. Book Now AYURVEDIC MASSAGE Ayurveda is the ancient science of healing in India. Ayurvedic massage is a part of this science which is used mainly for healing. It is a light pressure massage. Ayurvedic Massage is also called Abhyangam. For more details visit our website https://genuinespa.in email- spagenuine@gmail.com
  5. 5. • Phone +91 74 98 02 16 81 • Address 25, Matru Chhaya Society, Shastrinagar, Chowk, Nagar Road, Maharashtra 411041, India SIGNATURE HARMONY Two therapists work on your body using their synchronized moves, moving their hands in a harmony which gives you an experience like having two full body massage at a time. Book Now

