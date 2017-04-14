Polymer Technology Job Interview / Viva Voce Simulator & Trainer

This is world's first and only Polymer Technology Interview Simulator & Trainer. It contains over 5000 questions from over 50 topics like Fibre Technology, Mechanics of Composites, Polymer Chemistry, Polymer Composites & Blends, Polymer Compounding, Polymer Materials, Polymer Physics & Characteristics, Unique Polymer Processes, Polymer Reaction Engineering, Polymer Rheology, Polymer structure & Property relationships, Polymer Testing, Polymer Thermodynamics, Product Design, Rubber Technology, Speciality Polymers & Applications, Surface Coatings & Adhesives,/// Applications of plastics, Identification of Plastics, Plastics in packaging, Waste Management & Recycling, Bio-Polymers & Bio-Plastics, Nanotechnology & Advanced Applications, Physics of Plastics, Hydraulics & Pneumatics, Metrology & Quality Control, CAD/CAM and CIM, Industrial Automation & Robotics, Mould & Die Design, Industrial Engineering, Electrical Drives & Controls, Electronic Instrumentation, Chemical Process Safety.



Topics also include Operations Research, Production Management, Reliability Engineering, Project Management, Engineering Habits of Mind, Critical Thinking, 21st Century Skills, Product Design Methodology, Energy Conservation, Engineering Economics, Engineering Ethics, Ergonomics & Human Factors, Safety, Responsibility & Rights, Industrial Relations, Office/Factory Management, Engineering Marketing, Behavioural Science, Finance for Engineers, Quality Assurance, World Class Manufacturing.



For more details, visit the website www.InterviewMax.com