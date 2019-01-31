Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
horror mystery books : Tiger's Claw |
Mystery Thriller & Horror
“Dale Brown is a superb storyteller.”
—W. E. B. Griffin
“The best military writer in the country.”
—Clive Cusslar
Former Air Force captain and New York Times bestselling author Dale Brown is an acknowledged master when it
comes to bringing military action to breathtaking life and he has received glowing accolades since his debut
publication, Flight of the Old Dog. Tiger’s Claw proves once again that every rave has been well deserved. Set in the
near future, Tiger’s Claw imagines a scenario in which tensions escalate between an economically powerful China and
a United States weakened by a massive economic downfall, bringing the two superpowers to the brink of total
destruction. Brown’s popular protagonist, retired Air Force lieutenant-general Patrick McLanahan (of A Time for
Patriots, Rogue Forces, and other Brown bestsellers), is back and preparing for the impending apocalyptic clash of
men and military technology. The incomparable Dale Brown scores again with a frighteningly possible story of war
and global politics that’s ideal for fans of Vince Flynn and Brad Thor.
Written By: Dale Brown.
Narrated By: William Dufris
Publisher: HarperAudio
Date: September 2012
Duration: 12 hours 42 minutes
