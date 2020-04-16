Successfully reported this slideshow.
AGILE - BRIEF INTRODUCTION
What Is Agile Adaptive and continuous process for product management and product development Not limited to Software devel...
AGILE: Characteristic Incremental: Repeat<Plan, Develop, Release> Iterative: Continuous<Feedback, Improve> (product & proc...
AGILE: Scientific approach SCIENTIFIC METHOD AGILE HYPOTHESIS PLAN EXPERIMENT EXECUTE & RELEASE OBSERVE RESULTS FEEDBACK (...
AGILE: Advantages Quick response to change. Various Agile reports available that helps To plan the work To estimate the wo...
AGILE: Manifesto
Strong Empowered Team • Motivated Individuals • Self organised team • Strong Collaboration for shared understanding Embrac...
Kanban: Manage continuous queue of work. Scrum XP- eXtreme Programming AGILE: Methods
Light most method among other AGILE methods. Efficient. Idle for continuous flow of work, so fits very well to service-ori...
One of the most popular Agile framework. It is based on unit called- SPRINT> which essentially means time-boxed period in ...
Push- Performer is assigned the task. Pull- Performer takes up the task to be done once he is ready. AGILE: Pull vs Push
Lead Time: Duration between task creation and completion. (Backlog to Done) Cycle Time: Duration between task start time a...
https://www.coursera.org/learn/agile-atlassian-jira https://agilemanifesto.org/ https://agilemanifesto.org/iso/en/principl...
  13. 13. https://www.coursera.org/learn/agile-atlassian-jira https://agilemanifesto.org/ https://agilemanifesto.org/iso/en/principles.html References

