Manufacturing Technology Unit I - R2017 Anna University Syllabus

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
N Suresh ApMech Unit I Metal Casting Processes SAND CASTING: Sand casting is the process used for making components of com...
N Suresh ApMech 2
N Suresh ApMech SAND MOULD: Mould is the cavity of the required shape made using moulding sand or other suitable materials...
N Suresh ApMech Important processes involved in foundry are: 1. Pattern making 2. Mould making 3. Casting 4
N Suresh ApMech PATTERN AND PATTERN MAKING A pattern is one of the important tool used for making cavities in the mould. F...
N Suresh ApMech Types of patterns: 1. Solid or single piece pattern • These types of patterns are made of single solid pie...
N Suresh ApMech 2. Split pattern: • A pattern which is having complex geometry cannot be removed from mould of they are ma...
N Suresh ApMech 8
N Suresh ApMech 3. Sweep pattern: • Sweep patterns are mainly used to generate the surfaces of revolution such as cylinder...
N Suresh ApMech 10
N Suresh ApMech 11
N Suresh ApMech 4.Segmental pattern: • A segmental pattern is a segment of whole pattern. • Pattern is used for making cir...
N Suresh ApMech 13
N Suresh ApMech Skeleton pattern: • In some cases solid pattern made of wood requires a large amount of wood. Hence it is ...
N Suresh ApMech 15
N Suresh ApMech Shell pattern: Shell pattern is a hollow pattern. Its outer shape is used for making the mould. The core i...
N Suresh ApMech Loose piece pattern: • If a pattern is made from a single piece having projections or back drafts which li...
N Suresh ApMech 18
N Suresh ApMech Match plate pattern: A pattern which is made into two halves mounted on both sides of a plate. It is accur...
N Suresh ApMech 20
N Suresh ApMech Pattern materilas Following factors are to be considered,: • Design of casting. • Number of castings to be...
N Suresh ApMech Mostly used pattern materials are,: 1.Wood: • Commonly used pattern material. • Teak, mahogany, rosewood a...
N Suresh ApMech i) Advantages: • Light in weight, cheap and easily available. • Easy to work, easy to cut and easy to fabr...
N Suresh ApMech 2. Metals: The metal pattern is used when a large number of castings to be made. Generally used in machine...
N Suresh ApMech ii) Limitations: Costlier and heavier than wood. Cannot be easily repaired. Ferrous patterns can be rusted...
N Suresh ApMech 2.2 Brass: • It may be easily worked and built up by soldering or brazing. • It is used for small size pat...
N Suresh ApMech 3. Plaster: • Plaster of paris or gypsum is used for making hollow boards for moulding the work. • Can eas...
N Suresh ApMech 5. Wax: • Wax pattern is primarily used in investment castings. • Commonly used waxes are paraffin wax, sh...
N Suresh ApMech Pattern allowances • Patterns are not made into the exact size of the castings to be produced. patterns ar...
N Suresh ApMech Various types of allowances: 1. Shrinkage allowance: • Metals shrink on solidification and contracts furth...
N Suresh ApMech 2. Machining or Finishing Allowance: • All castings are to be machined to get the required surface finish ...
N Suresh ApMech 32
N Suresh ApMech 3. Draft or Taper allowance: • If the vertical faces of pattern are perpendicular to the parting line, the...
N Suresh ApMech The amount of taper depends upon 1. Height and size of pattern. 2. Moulding method 3. Mould materials. Com...
N Suresh ApMech 4. Distortion or camber allowance: • Sometimes castings get distorted, during solidification, due to their...
N Suresh ApMech 36
N Suresh ApMech 5. Rapping or shake allowance: • To remove the pattern out of mould, it is slightly shaked to detach it fr...
N Suresh ApMech MOULDING SAND Special type of sand used for making mould. Moulding sand essentially contains three constit...
N Suresh ApMech 1. Sand: Silica sand is widely used as moulding sand has 80 to 90% silicon dioxide. It gives refractorines...
N Suresh ApMech a) Natural sand: It is available from natural deposits. Needs 5 to 8% water. Available at riverbeds, conta...
N Suresh ApMech Advantages: 1. Cheap and easily available. 2. Easy to repair. 3. Wide range of grain sizes and shapes are ...
N Suresh ApMech b) Synthetic sand: The moulding sand prepared artificially by mixing clay free sand having specified grain...
N Suresh ApMech c) Special sands: Special sand is prepared for obtaining specific properties such as refractoriness, high ...
N Suresh ApMech 2. Binder: Binders are used to bring cohesiveness to the sand. They bind the sand grains together and give...
N Suresh ApMech b) Inorganic binders: Clay binders are the most common type of inorganic binder. Clay is formed by weather...
N Suresh ApMech 46
N Suresh ApMech 3. Additives: • Additives are added to the moulding sand to improve the properties such as strength, refra...
N Suresh ApMech a) Sea coal: • Sea coal is finely powdered bituminous coal. It is used to obtain smoother and cleaner surf...
N Suresh ApMech 49
N Suresh ApMech b) Saw dust: • It improves the permeability and deformability of the moulds. • Should be dry, otherwise pe...
N Suresh ApMech c) Pitch: • It is distilled from soft coal. It improves hot strength. • Gives fine surface finish for ferr...
N Suresh ApMech d) Cereals: • It is finely ground corn flour. It increase green strength and dry strength of the moulding ...
N Suresh ApMech f) Special additives: • Fuel oil, dextrin, molasses and iron are added to moulding sand. • Fuel oil-Improv...
N Suresh ApMech Types of Moulding Sand 1. Green sand. 2. Dry sand. 3. Facing sand. 4. Loam sand. 5. Backing sand. 6. Parti...
N Suresh ApMech 1. Green sand. • Sand which is in moist state is known as green sand. • 5 to 8% of water and 16 to 30% of ...
N Suresh ApMech 2. Dry sand: • Moulding sand prepared in dry stage. • Mould form by dry sand is called dry sand mould. • U...
N Suresh ApMech 57
N Suresh ApMech 4. Loam sand: • Loam sand consists of fine silica sand, clay, graphite, fibre and water. • Loam sand is sa...
N Suresh ApMech 59
N Suresh ApMech 5. Backing sand: • Backing sand is the bulk of the sand used to back up the facing sand and to fill up the...
N Suresh ApMech 61
N Suresh ApMech 6. Parting sand: • Parting sand is usually applied when a casting is made up of two halves with cope and d...
N Suresh ApMech Properties of moulding sand A good casting can be produced only with the use of good quality moulding sand...
N Suresh ApMech 1. Porosity or permeability. • Permeability is a measure of moulding sand by which the sand allows the ste...
N Suresh ApMech 65
N Suresh ApMech Permeability depends on a) Quality and quantity of clay. b) Moisture content. Affecting factor of permeabi...
N Suresh ApMech 2. Plasticity or flowability: • It is ability of moulding sand to flow and pack all around the pattern and...
N Suresh ApMech 3. Adhesiveness: • This is the property of moulding sand by which it sticks to another body. • The mouldin...
N Suresh ApMech 4. Strength or cohesiveness: • It is the property of moulding sand by which it sticks together. • A mouldi...
N Suresh ApMech 5. Refractoriness: • This is the property of moulding sand to withsand the temperature of the molten metal...
N Suresh ApMech 6. Collapsibility: • This property permits the moulding sand to collapse easily after the casting solidifi...
N Suresh ApMech Testing of moulding sand 1. Moisture content test. 2. Clay content test. 3. Grain fineness test. 4. Permea...
N Suresh ApMech a)Loss of weight after evaporation: 73
N Suresh ApMech ● On the top of the housing, an enclosure along with infrared heating bulb is connected. ● Bubb controlled...
N Suresh ApMech ● Moisture content = W1-w2. ● W1 – Weight of the sand before drying. ● W2 - Weight of the sand after dryin...
N Suresh ApMech b) Moisture teller method: •Weighted quanity of moulding sand sample is taken and put into the pan. •The p...
N Suresh ApMech c) Moisture teller based on chemical reaction: ●In the same teller machine, the weighted quantities of bot...
N Suresh ApMech 2. Clay content test: ●Weighted quanity of sand sample, distilled water and 1% sodium hydroxide(NaOH) solu...
N Suresh ApMech 3. Grain fineness test: 79
N Suresh ApMech ● This test is carried out on completely dry and clay free sand. ● Test apparatus has a set of known value...
N Suresh ApMech 4. Permeability test: ● Permeability defined as the amount of air which passes through the standard specim...
N Suresh ApMech ● At some point, the air entering the specimen becomes equal to the air escaped through the specimen. ● Du...
N Suresh ApMech 83
N Suresh ApMech 5. Strength test. ● This test is mainly carried out to measure the holding power or bonding power of sand....
N Suresh ApMech 85
N Suresh ApMech ● Two types indicators are used, one for measuring high strength and the other for measuring low strength....
N Suresh ApMech 6. Deformation and toughness test: ● Deformation is defined as the plasticity of sand that can be tested b...
N Suresh ApMech 7. Hot strength test: ● Cylindrical specimen with double end rammed about 28 x 50 mm is prepared on the sa...
N Suresh ApMech 8. Refractoriness test: ● Refractoriness- ability to withstand at high temperature. ● Segercones, Differen...
N Suresh ApMech 9. Mould hardness test: ● The hardness of the moulding sand tested in an indentation hardness test. ● Spec...
N Suresh ApMech 91
N Suresh ApMech Melting furnaces ● Blast furnace – For iron ● Cupola furnace – for C.I ● Open hearth furnace – For steel ●...
N Suresh ApMech Blast furnace: 93
N Suresh ApMech ● The purpose of blast furnace is to reduce and convert iron oxides into liquid iron. ● Blast furnace deve...
N Suresh ApMech ● Compressed air blown into the furnace reacts with the carbon to produce carbon monoxide which then react...
N Suresh ApMech 2. Cupola furnace: 96
N Suresh ApMech 97
N Suresh ApMech ● It is a vertical and cylindrical shell made of 10mm thick steel plate. Lined with refractory bricks insi...
N Suresh ApMech Preparation stage: ● Slag and waste cleaned, broken bricks are replaced. Bottom door closed. ● Sand bed wi...
N Suresh ApMech Charging and melting: ● Pig iron and Metal scrap are added into the furnace through the charging door. Lim...
N Suresh ApMech Special casting processes Shell mould casting: https://youtu.be/5Kkv8udoLYI?t=19 101
N Suresh ApMech ● It is a process in which, the sand mixed with a thermosetting resin is allowed to come into contact with...
N Suresh ApMech ● The heated pattern melts and hardens the resin. It results in bonding the sand grains closely together a...
N Suresh ApMech Advantages: ● High accuracy castings. ● Good surface finish can be obtained. ● Complex parts can be made b...
N Suresh ApMech Investment casting or Lost wax process: 105
N Suresh ApMech ● The first step in this process is the preparation of the pattern. ● To do this, molten wax which is used...
N Suresh ApMech ● The melted wax is completely drained through the sprue. ● The mould are then pre heated to a temperature...
N Suresh ApMech Advantages: ● Complex shapes can be made. ● Very close tolerance and better surface finish can be produced...
N Suresh ApMech Ceramic mould casting: • Ceramic slurry is first prepared by mixing fine grained refractory powders of zir...
N Suresh ApMech Pressure die casting: • Most of the casting methods using disposable moulds where it must be broken in ord...
N Suresh ApMech 1. Not chamber die casting: 111
N Suresh ApMech • In hot chamber die casting the melting furnace is an integral part of the mould. • Molten metal forced i...
N Suresh ApMech 2. Cold chamber die casting: • The metal melting unit is not an integral part of the machine. The metal is...
N Suresh ApMech Application: 1. Household equipment such as washing machine parts, vacuum cleaner body, fan case, etc. 2. ...
N Suresh ApMech Gravity die casting: 115
N Suresh ApMech • Mould is generally made of two halves. • They can clamp together. • Permanent mould is made of heat resi...
N Suresh ApMech Centrifugal casting: 117
N Suresh ApMech • Centrifugal casting is primarily used for making hollow castings such as pipe without using core, metal ...
N Suresh ApMech Continuous casting process: 119
N Suresh ApMech • In this process, molten metal is poured from a laddle continuously into a long vertical mould. • Mould i...
N Suresh ApMech CO2 Process: 121
N Suresh ApMech • Co2 Casting is a kind of sand casting process. In this process the sand moulding mixture is hardened by ...
N Suresh ApMech • When the packing is complete, co2 is forced into the mould at a pressure of about 1.45 kgf/cm²(142 kn/m²...
N Suresh ApMech Advantages: • Compared to other casting methods cores and moulds are strong. • Reduces fuel cost since gas...
N Suresh ApMech Stir casting: 125
N Suresh ApMech • Stir casting is a liquid state method of composite materials fabrication in which a dispersed phase is m...
N Suresh ApMech Advantages: • Its advantages lie in its simplicity, flexibility and applicability to large scale productio...
N Suresh ApMech Cleaning of castings: Cleaning operations are the operations required in sand casting after the casting is...
N Suresh ApMech 2. Surface cleaning: • There are several methods to remove the adhered sand form the castings. • Tumbling ...
N Suresh ApMech 3. Finishing: The finishing refers to the final cleaning. Depending upon the requirement of the end produc...
N Suresh ApMech Defects in sand casting 1. Shrinkage: • It is depression on the casting surface. Causes: • Improper solidi...
N Suresh ApMech 2. Blow holes: When the molten metal is poured, gases and steam are formed. If these gases could not come ...
N Suresh ApMech 3. Scab: it is the erosion or breaking down of the mould and the recess filled with metal. Causes: • Uneve...
N Suresh ApMech Defects in sand casting: Defects Causes remedies 4. Swell: Swell is the deformation of vertical mould surf...
N Suresh ApMech 7. Honey combing: Number of small cavities present on the casting surface 1. Soft ramming 2. Faulty gating...
N Suresh ApMech 10. Misrun or cold shut: It is the incomplete filling of the mould cavity at one pouring. 1. Low pouring t...
N Suresh ApMech Cores Core is a body made of sand which is used to make a cavity or a hole in the casting. The shape of th...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Manufacturing Technology Unit I - R2017 Anna University Syllabus

52 views

Published on

Manufacturing Technology Unit I

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Manufacturing Technology Unit I - R2017 Anna University Syllabus

  1. 1. N Suresh ApMech Unit I Metal Casting Processes SAND CASTING: Sand casting is the process used for making components of complicated shapes in large quantities. It is the process of producing metal parts by pouring molten metal into the mould cavity of the required shape and allowing the metal to solidify. Plant where castings are made is called “foundry”. 1
  2. 2. N Suresh ApMech 2
  3. 3. N Suresh ApMech SAND MOULD: Mould is the cavity of the required shape made using moulding sand or other suitable materials. Pattern is the model of the required casting made in wood, metal or plastics. 3
  4. 4. N Suresh ApMech Important processes involved in foundry are: 1. Pattern making 2. Mould making 3. Casting 4
  5. 5. N Suresh ApMech PATTERN AND PATTERN MAKING A pattern is one of the important tool used for making cavities in the mould. Factors are useful for the selection of patterns: 1. Size and complexity of the shape. 2. Number of components to be produced. 3. Method of casting to be used. 5
  6. 6. N Suresh ApMech Types of patterns: 1. Solid or single piece pattern • These types of patterns are made of single solid piece without joints, partings or loose piece. • It is made exactly into the desired casting to be produced with some allowances. Removal from sand is easy. 6
  7. 7. N Suresh ApMech 2. Split pattern: • A pattern which is having complex geometry cannot be removed from mould of they are made by a single piece. • Split pattern made into two parts. • One part is used to produce the lower half of the mould whereas the other part is used to produce the upper half of the mould. • Two parts are joined by dowel pins. • Line separating these two parts is called parting line. • If split pattern are made of three pieces, its called as three piece pattern. 7
  8. 8. N Suresh ApMech 8
  9. 9. N Suresh ApMech 3. Sweep pattern: • Sweep patterns are mainly used to generate the surfaces of revolution such as cylinder, cone and sphere in large castings. • It have rotational symmetry. It is a section of a pattern made of wood or metal to the required cross section. • It rotate about one edge or spindle. • Sand is approximately rammed around the mould cavity. The sweep is rotated to form the mould cavity in the sand. 9
  10. 10. N Suresh ApMech 10
  11. 11. N Suresh ApMech 11
  12. 12. N Suresh ApMech 4.Segmental pattern: • A segmental pattern is a segment of whole pattern. • Pattern is used for making circular moulds. • A vertical spindle is fixed at the center of the drag box. Bottom of the mould is rammed and leveled. • Then the pattern is attached to the spindle. • Moulding sand is filled and rammed on the inner and outer sides of the pattern. After ramming the pattern is moved to form the next segment. • Like this full mould is completed. 12
  13. 13. N Suresh ApMech 13
  14. 14. N Suresh ApMech Skeleton pattern: • In some cases solid pattern made of wood requires a large amount of wood. Hence it is very expensive. • Here we are using skeleton pattern. • This shape is made of wooden strips with a lot of openings and fitted to end supports. • First the skeleton pattern is filled with loam sand. Ramming is done inside the openings in the pattern. • Moulds for water pipes, turbine castings and pipe bends are made by a skeleton pattern. 14
  15. 15. N Suresh ApMech 15
  16. 16. N Suresh ApMech Shell pattern: Shell pattern is a hollow pattern. Its outer shape is used for making the mould. The core is prepared using the inner surface of the pattern itself. The pattern is made into two halves and joined accurately by dowels. 16
  17. 17. N Suresh ApMech Loose piece pattern: • If a pattern is made from a single piece having projections or back drafts which lie above or below the parting plane, it is impossible to withdraw it from the mould. • In such cases the pattern is split up into solid pattern and loose piece. • After making the mould, the solid pattern is first removed and the loose pieces are removed without breaking the mould. • Loose pieces are attached to the main body of pattern by pins. 17
  18. 18. N Suresh ApMech 18
  19. 19. N Suresh ApMech Match plate pattern: A pattern which is made into two halves mounted on both sides of a plate. It is accurately placed between cope and drag flasks by means of locating pins. For small castings, many patterns can be mounted on the same match plate. Match plate patterns are used in machine moulding. It used for small, accurate size and large number of castings. 19
  20. 20. N Suresh ApMech 20
  21. 21. N Suresh ApMech Pattern materilas Following factors are to be considered,: • Design of casting. • Number of castings to be produced. • Degree of accuracy and surface finish. • Shape, complexity and size of the castings. • Casting method adopted. 21
  22. 22. N Suresh ApMech Mostly used pattern materials are,: 1.Wood: • Commonly used pattern material. • Teak, mahogany, rosewood are used for making pattern. • Laminated wooden sheets are also used for getting accuracy, surface finish and long life. • Wood should not contain 10% moisture. • Metal spray coating up to 0.25 mm thick may be given on wooden pattern. • Zinc and aluminium are used for coating the on the wooden surface to avoid moisture absorption and good surface finish. 22
  23. 23. N Suresh ApMech i) Advantages: • Light in weight, cheap and easily available. • Easy to work, easy to cut and easy to fabricate. • Can easily repaired. • Can be smoothened by varnishes and paints. • Good surface finish can be obtained. ii) Limitations: • Absorbs water from sand and changes its shape. • High wear and tear by sand. Can’t be used for mass production • Cannot be used in machine moulding. • Not possible to achieve high accuracy. 23
  24. 24. N Suresh ApMech 2. Metals: The metal pattern is used when a large number of castings to be made. Generally used in machine moulding. i) Advantages: Long life and accurate in size. Has smooth surface. Mass production possible. Does not absorb moisture and deform in size. Can be used for rough handling. Resistance to wear and tear. 24
  25. 25. N Suresh ApMech ii) Limitations: Costlier and heavier than wood. Cannot be easily repaired. Ferrous patterns can be rusted. Metals used for making pattern: 2.1 Cast Iron: • Cast iron having fine grain size. High resistance to sand abrasion and has smooth surface but it heavier. • Cost is less and more durable than other metals. • Brittle can be easily broken. Will get rusted by moisture unless it is protected. 25
  26. 26. N Suresh ApMech 2.2 Brass: • It may be easily worked and built up by soldering or brazing. • It is used for small size patterns due to high cost. • Not affected by moisture. • Provides good surface finish and withstands wear and tear. • Product can be made with very high accuracy. 2.3 Aluminium: • Light in weight, strong and easily machined. • Can be made with high accuracy and good surface finish. • Not affected by moisture and gets rusted. • Very soft and easily damaged by rough handling. 26
  27. 27. N Suresh ApMech 3. Plaster: • Plaster of paris or gypsum is used for making hollow boards for moulding the work. • Can easily made difficult shapes. • Has high compressive strength. Used only for small patterns. • Can affect by moisture. 4. Plastics: • Plastic pattern has many advantages over other materials. • Plastic pattern is cast from a wooden pattern called master pattern. • Light in weight but strong. • Not affected by moisture and more resistant to wear. • Does not shrink much, dimensional accuracy. Smooth glassy surface. Widely used plastics: 1. Poly acrylates 2. Poly ethylene 3.Poly vinyl chloride. 27
  28. 28. N Suresh ApMech 5. Wax: • Wax pattern is primarily used in investment castings. • Commonly used waxes are paraffin wax, shell wax and microcrystalline wax. • Has good surface finish and high dimensional accuracy. • It will not absorb moisture and easy to work. The cost is low but it can used for making small patterns only. 28
  29. 29. N Suresh ApMech Pattern allowances • Patterns are not made into the exact size of the castings to be produced. patterns are made slightly larger than the required castings. • This extra size given on the pattern is called pattern allowance. • The pattern allowances are given for the purpose of compensating the metal shrinkage to provide extra metal which is to be removed in machining. • If allowances are not given on the pattern, the casting will become smaller than the required size. 29
  30. 30. N Suresh ApMech Various types of allowances: 1. Shrinkage allowance: • Metals shrink on solidification and contracts further on cooling to room temperature. To compensate it, the pattern is made larger than the required casting. • This extra size provided on the pattern for metal shrinkage is called shrinkage allowance. • If it is not given, the casting will become smaller after it is cooled. Materials Shrinkage Allowance C.I 10.4 mm Aluminium 17 mm/m Brass 15.3 mm/m Steel 20.8 mm/m Zinc, Lead 25 mm/m 30
  31. 31. N Suresh ApMech 2. Machining or Finishing Allowance: • All castings are to be machined to get the required surface finish on the metal. • During machining, some of the metals are removed from the casting. • For this purpose the pattern is made larger than the required casting. • The amount of finish allowance depends on the material, size of casting, volume of production, method of machining, degree of finishing. • Machining allowance is larger for hand moulding when compare to machine moulding. 31
  32. 32. N Suresh ApMech 32
  33. 33. N Suresh ApMech 3. Draft or Taper allowance: • If the vertical faces of pattern are perpendicular to the parting line, the edges of mould may be damaged when the pattern is removed. • The vertical faces are made into taper for easy removal of pattern. • The slight taper provided on the vertical sides of pattern is called draft allowance. https://nptel.ac.in/courses/112107144/16 33
  34. 34. N Suresh ApMech The amount of taper depends upon 1. Height and size of pattern. 2. Moulding method 3. Mould materials. Common draft 1 to 3 degree. Taper for external surface 10 to 25 mm/m Taper for internal surface 40 to 65 mm/m 34
  35. 35. N Suresh ApMech 4. Distortion or camber allowance: • Sometimes castings get distorted, during solidification, due to their typical shape. • For example, if the casting has the form of the letter U, V, T, or L etc. it will tend to contract at the closed end causing the vertical legs to look slightly inclined. • This can be prevented by making the legs of the U, V, T, or L shaped pattern converge slightly (in opposite) so that the casting after distortion will have its sides vertical. • The distortion in casting may occur due to internal stresses. These internal stresses are caused on account of unequal cooling of different section of the casting. 35
  36. 36. N Suresh ApMech 36
  37. 37. N Suresh ApMech 5. Rapping or shake allowance: • To remove the pattern out of mould, it is slightly shaked to detach it from the mould cavity. This is called rapping. • Due to rapping the mould cavity become large. • To avoid this the pattern is made slightly smaller than the required casting. • This allowance given on the pattern is called shake or rapping allowance. 37
  38. 38. N Suresh ApMech MOULDING SAND Special type of sand used for making mould. Moulding sand essentially contains three constituents 1. Sand 2. Binder 3. Additive Reason for using moulding sand: 1. It maintains shape at very high temperature. 2. It makes a mould porous. 3. Can be used again and again. 4. It is inexpensive. 38
  39. 39. N Suresh ApMech 1. Sand: Silica sand is widely used as moulding sand has 80 to 90% silicon dioxide. It gives refractoriness to the sand. Advantages: 1. Cheap and easily available. 2. Can be easily be moulded and reusable. 3. Has high thermal stability. According to clay content moulding sand is classified into a) Silica sand- 2% clay b) Lean or weak sand – 2 to 10% clay c) Moderately strong sand – 10 to 20% clay. d) Strong sand – up to 30 % clay. e) Loam sand – up to 50 % clay. 39
  40. 40. N Suresh ApMech a) Natural sand: It is available from natural deposits. Needs 5 to 8% water. Available at riverbeds, contains 80 to 90% silica, 5 to 10% alumina or clay and small percentage of lime and magnesia. Natural sand also prepared by crushing and milling the soft yellow sand stone. This sand has less refractoriness than synthetic sand. 40
  41. 41. N Suresh ApMech Advantages: 1. Cheap and easily available. 2. Easy to repair. 3. Wide range of grain sizes and shapes are available. Limitations: 1. Has less refractoriness. 2. Has high expansion ratio. 3. May be fused with metals. 41
  42. 42. N Suresh ApMech b) Synthetic sand: The moulding sand prepared artificially by mixing clay free sand having specified grain type with a specified type of clay binder as well as water and other additives. This sand prepared with the desired required properties. It is used for both machine moulding and high pressure moulding. Advantages: Has more uniform grain size. Required properties can be obtained. Has higher refractoriness. Can be easily mouldable. Limitation: More expensive 42
  43. 43. N Suresh ApMech c) Special sands: Special sand is prepared for obtaining specific properties such as refractoriness, high heat conductivity and low expansion ratio. It is prepared for applying in a particular place of mould. We can get good quality casting with fine surface finish. i) Zircon sand: (Zr Si O4) It is mainly used for making cores of brass and bronze castings. It is also used as facing sand. Does not react with moulding sand. ii) Chromite sand: Used for making chilled castings. It may be used as facing sand in steel casting. It has good refractoriness, high heat conductivity and low expansion ratio. 43
  44. 44. N Suresh ApMech 2. Binder: Binders are used to bring cohesiveness to the sand. They bind the sand grains together and give strength to the moulding sand. Classified as: 1. Organic binder. 2. Inorganic binder. a) Organic binder: Organic binders are mainly used for core making. They are cereal, resins, pitch, drying oils, molasses. 44
  45. 45. N Suresh ApMech b) Inorganic binders: Clay binders are the most common type of inorganic binder. Clay is formed by weathering and decomposition of rocks. Common type clay are 1. Fire clay 2. Kaolinite 3. Bentonite. Kaolinite and bentonite clays are the most popular clays because they have high thermochemical stability. 45
  46. 46. N Suresh ApMech 46
  47. 47. N Suresh ApMech 3. Additives: • Additives are added to the moulding sand to improve the properties such as strength, refractoriness and permeability. • These additives may be necessary to give a good surface finish to the casting or to eliminate the casting defects. • Additives are not used for binding purpose. 47
  48. 48. N Suresh ApMech a) Sea coal: • Sea coal is finely powdered bituminous coal. It is used to obtain smoother and cleaner surfaces of castings. • It reduce the adherence of sand particle to the casting. • Used for make ferrous castings. Up to 8% can add. • When metal poured coal dust burns and gives volatile substances such as CO2 and CO which form space between mould walls and metals. 48
  49. 49. N Suresh ApMech 49
  50. 50. N Suresh ApMech b) Saw dust: • It improves the permeability and deformability of the moulds. • Should be dry, otherwise peat contain 70-73% volatile matter should be used. 50
  51. 51. N Suresh ApMech c) Pitch: • It is distilled from soft coal. It improves hot strength. • Gives fine surface finish for ferrous castings. • 51
  52. 52. N Suresh ApMech d) Cereals: • It is finely ground corn flour. It increase green strength and dry strength of the moulding sand. • Used about 1%. e) Silica flour: • It is very fine powdered silica. Generally mixed twice with the moulding sand to make facing sand and used around the pattern. • Improves surface finish of the casting. • Increases hot strength and reduces sand expansion defects. 52
  53. 53. N Suresh ApMech f) Special additives: • Fuel oil, dextrin, molasses and iron are added to moulding sand. • Fuel oil-Improves mouldability. • Dextrin-Increases both collapsibility and strength. • Molasses-Improve dry strength and collapsibility. • Iron oxide-improves hot strength of moulding sand. 53
  54. 54. N Suresh ApMech Types of Moulding Sand 1. Green sand. 2. Dry sand. 3. Facing sand. 4. Loam sand. 5. Backing sand. 6. Parting sand. 54
  55. 55. N Suresh ApMech 1. Green sand. • Sand which is in moist state is known as green sand. • 5 to 8% of water and 16 to 30% of clay. • Can retain any shape and have good damping capacity. • Used for small, simple and medium size castings. 55
  56. 56. N Suresh ApMech 2. Dry sand: • Moulding sand prepared in dry stage. • Mould form by dry sand is called dry sand mould. • Used for making large castings. • Does not cause defects due to moisture. • It has greater strength and rigidity. • If the portion around the cavity only dries, it is called skin dry mould. 56
  57. 57. N Suresh ApMech 57
  58. 58. N Suresh ApMech 4. Loam sand: • Loam sand consists of fine silica sand, clay, graphite, fibre and water. • Loam sand is sand containing up to 50 % clay which has been worked to the consistency of builder mortar. • This sand is used for loam sand moulds for making very heavy castings usually with the help of sweeps and skeleton patterns. 58
  59. 59. N Suresh ApMech 59
  60. 60. N Suresh ApMech 5. Backing sand: • Backing sand is the bulk of the sand used to back up the facing sand and to fill up the volume of the flask. • It consists mainly of old, repeatedly used moulding sand which is generally black in colour due to addition of coal dust and burning on contact with hot metal. • Because of the colour backing sand is also sometimes called black sand. • The main purpose for the use of backing sand is to reduce the cost of moulding. 60
  61. 61. N Suresh ApMech 61
  62. 62. N Suresh ApMech 6. Parting sand: • Parting sand is usually applied when a casting is made up of two halves with cope and drag. • To avoid sticking of cope and drag, parting sand is sprinkled over the parting surface. • Parting sand consists of fine grained clay free dried silica sand, sea sand or burnt sand with some parting compounds. 62
  63. 63. N Suresh ApMech Properties of moulding sand A good casting can be produced only with the use of good quality moulding sand. For this the moulding properties of the sand have to be controlled. These properties are 1. Porosity or permeability. 2. Plasticity or flowability 3. Adhesiveness. 4. Strength or cohesiveness 5. Refractoriness. 6. collapsibility 63
  64. 64. N Suresh ApMech 1. Porosity or permeability. • Permeability is a measure of moulding sand by which the sand allows the steam and gases to pass through it. • When molten metal is poured into the mould, steam and gases are formed due to moisture, binder and additives present in the sand. • Even though vent holes and riser are provided, all of these gases will not escape through it. • To escape the remaining gases, the moulding sand should have good gas permeability. 64
  65. 65. N Suresh ApMech 65
  66. 66. N Suresh ApMech Permeability depends on a) Quality and quantity of clay. b) Moisture content. Affecting factor of permeability a) Clay content is less permeability will be more. b) Grain size larger, permeability will be more. c) Soft ramming improve permeability. d) Higher silica content lower the permeability. 66
  67. 67. N Suresh ApMech 2. Plasticity or flowability: • It is ability of moulding sand to flow and pack all around the pattern and take up the required shape. • It gives the shape of the pattern and retains the shape after removing the pattern. • This property may be improved by adding clay and water to silica sand. 67
  68. 68. N Suresh ApMech 3. Adhesiveness: • This is the property of moulding sand by which it sticks to another body. • The moulding sand should stick to the sides of the moulding boxes. • So it does not fall out when the flasks are lifter and turned over. • This property depends on the type and amount of binder used in the sand mix. 68
  69. 69. N Suresh ApMech 4. Strength or cohesiveness: • It is the property of moulding sand by which it sticks together. • A moulding sand should have sufficient strength so that the mould does not collapse or partially damaged during shifting and pouring the molten metal. • Because of pouring the molten metal into the mould cavity, its bottom and walls are subjected to high pressure. 69
  70. 70. N Suresh ApMech 5. Refractoriness: • This is the property of moulding sand to withsand the temperature of the molten metal to be poured so that it does not get cracked and fused with the metal. • This property depends on the purity of the sand particles and their size. • Rough and large grain in moulding sand increase the refractoriness. • Poor refractoriness will result the rough surface in casting. 70
  71. 71. N Suresh ApMech 6. Collapsibility: • This property permits the moulding sand to collapse easily after the casting solidifies. • If the mould does not collapse, it causes cracks on the casting. • This property depends on the amount of quartz and binders. 71
  72. 72. N Suresh ApMech Testing of moulding sand 1. Moisture content test. 2. Clay content test. 3. Grain fineness test. 4. Permeability test. 5. Strength test. 6. Deformation and toughness test. 7. Hot strength test. 8. Refractoriness test. 9. Mould hardness test. 72
  73. 73. N Suresh ApMech a)Loss of weight after evaporation: 73
  74. 74. N Suresh ApMech ● On the top of the housing, an enclosure along with infrared heating bulb is connected. ● Bubb controlled by an switch and entire housing mounted on the base. ● Measured quanity of sand taken in the pan provided on the testing apparatus. ● Pan is closed and bulb switched on. ● Infrared heating bulb emits heating rays towards the pan. ● Heating is done 2 to 3 minutes. Moisture content evaporated form the sand. ● Sand is taken from the pan and reweighted. 74
  75. 75. N Suresh ApMech ● Moisture content = W1-w2. ● W1 – Weight of the sand before drying. ● W2 - Weight of the sand after drying. ● Percentage of moisture content = W1-w2 w1 X 100 Advantages: 1. Simple process. 2. Testing cost is very less. Disadvantages: 1.Time consumption is more. 75
  76. 76. N Suresh ApMech b) Moisture teller method: •Weighted quanity of moulding sand sample is taken and put into the pan. •The pan has nearly 500 mesh screen in the bottom. •Now the pan is perfectly closed by the lid and hot air blown through the sand for 5 minutes. •Due to this moisture content gets removed. •The sand is reweighted in the same pan teller, the loss in weight is indicated on the dial as moisture content which is already provided. 76
  77. 77. N Suresh ApMech c) Moisture teller based on chemical reaction: ●In the same teller machine, the weighted quantities of both sand and calcium carbide are put in the pan without mesh screen. ●Calcium carbide reacts only with moisture in the sand not with the sand composition. CaC2 + 2H20 C2H2+Ca(OH)2 ●Depending upon the amount of acetylene gas and its pressure the moisture content is determined. 77
  78. 78. N Suresh ApMech 2. Clay content test: ●Weighted quanity of sand sample, distilled water and 1% sodium hydroxide(NaOH) solution are put in the mixing device. ●The mixture is stirred nearly 5 minutes and allowed to settle down for 10 minutes. Dirty water removed from the top. ●Distilled water and 1% NaOH solution are again added, the same procedure repeated till the water at the top becomes clean. ●Finally the water drained and sand is dried well. Dried sand is reweighted. Loss in weight indicates the clay content. 78
  79. 79. N Suresh ApMech 3. Grain fineness test: 79
  80. 80. N Suresh ApMech ● This test is carried out on completely dry and clay free sand. ● Test apparatus has a set of known values of sieves placed one over the other. ● Top sieve is rough and the bottom one is finest. ● Pan is placed under the bottom most sieve. ● The shaker vibrates the sieve up and down and the sand placed on the top sieve gets screened and collects on different sieves. ● Normally eleven sieves are placed one above the other and under the last sieve a pan is placed. 80
  81. 81. N Suresh ApMech 4. Permeability test: ● Permeability defined as the amount of air which passes through the standard specimen. ● Weighted quanity of moulding sand is taken. ● Standard specimen of size 50.8 * 50.8 mm prepared by a specimen rammer. ● Standard method: ● The permeability tester consists of water seal, inverted bell jar, mercury seal and pressure manometer. ● In this method 2000 cc of air is filled in the inverted bell jar. ● The air is allowed to pass through the sand specimen. ● The level of mercury manometer changes with respect to the pressure of air. 81
  82. 82. N Suresh ApMech ● At some point, the air entering the specimen becomes equal to the air escaped through the specimen. ● Due to this stabilized pressure the manometer level didn't change. ● Time taken for passing 2000 cc air through the specimen is noted. ● Permeability number = VH / APT ● V – volume of air passed (2000 cc) ● H – Height of the specimen. ● A- Area of the specimen. Π/4 d² ● T – Time taken for 2000cc to pass. ● P – Air pressure measured by manometer. 82
  83. 83. N Suresh ApMech 83
  84. 84. N Suresh ApMech 5. Strength test. ● This test is mainly carried out to measure the holding power or bonding power of sand. ● Compressive strength test is very much important. Test carried out in universal testing machine. ● Specimen size 50.8 mm x 50.8 mm (dia x length) ● Indicators of high and low strength, wheel, dial indicator and jaws are provided in the testing machine. ● Test specimen is just held between the jaws. Now hand wheel is rotated to actuate the hydraulic mechanism. ● Hydraulic pressure is applied and the deformation starts slowly on the specimen. 84
  85. 85. N Suresh ApMech 85
  86. 86. N Suresh ApMech ● Two types indicators are used, one for measuring high strength and the other for measuring low strength. ● Each indiactor consists of three scales for measuring compressive, tensile and shear strength individually. 86
  87. 87. N Suresh ApMech 6. Deformation and toughness test: ● Deformation is defined as the plasticity of sand that can be tested by reducing the length of specimen by applying compressive force. ● Higher deformation indicates the better capacity of the mould on volumetric contraction. ● This deformation of green compressive strength provides the quality of sand termed as toughness. ● Sand toughness number = Deformation x green compressive strength. ● Toughness refers the ability of sand to withsand rough handling. 87
  88. 88. N Suresh ApMech 7. Hot strength test: ● Cylindrical specimen with double end rammed about 28 x 50 mm is prepared on the sand specimen tester. ● The specimen is placed in a dilatometer and tested. ● For testing in the dilameter, the specimen is heated from 500 to 2500°F and compressive force is applied over the specimen. 88
  89. 89. N Suresh ApMech 8. Refractoriness test: ● Refractoriness- ability to withstand at high temperature. ● Segercones, Different cones of different materials whose softening temperature are known, are heated along with the specimen. ● At a particulat temperature, the tip of the segercone will melt. ● The melting point is noted, it gives the refractoriness of the sand. ● Another test – heating sand to 1500 c and noting the appearance and dimensional changes of the specimen. ● Good refractory sand must not expand more than 7%. 89
  90. 90. N Suresh ApMech 9. Mould hardness test: ● The hardness of the moulding sand tested in an indentation hardness test. ● Specimen prepared, and placed where the indentation is to be formed. ● The intenter placed at the bottom of the plunger. ● The intentation formed on the specimen by rotating the manual loading device. ● The plunger is moved down, force is applied on the specimen and it maintained for the specified time and then it is released. ● Then the specimen is taken out and diameter of indentation is measured. 90
  91. 91. N Suresh ApMech 91
  92. 92. N Suresh ApMech Melting furnaces ● Blast furnace – For iron ● Cupola furnace – for C.I ● Open hearth furnace – For steel ● Crucible furnace. ● Pot furnace. ● Electric furnace. Depends upon type of metal and the quanity of metal to be melted. 92
  93. 93. N Suresh ApMech Blast furnace: 93
  94. 94. N Suresh ApMech ● The purpose of blast furnace is to reduce and convert iron oxides into liquid iron. ● Blast furnace developed very high temperture inside the furnaces by forcing a blast of heated air. ● Its height is about 30 m and interior dia of 8 m. ● Coke, limestone and iron ore are poured in at the top.Air is blown in through passage near the base. ● This blast allows the combustion of fuel. ● It reduces the oxide in the metal which is being heavier sinks into the bottom of the furnace. ● Fe2O3 + 3CO 2Fe + 3CO2 94
  95. 95. N Suresh ApMech ● Compressed air blown into the furnace reacts with the carbon to produce carbon monoxide which then reacts with iron oxide, reacting chemically to produce iron and carbon dioxide which leaks out of the furnace. ● Calcium oxide reacts with various acadic impurities in the iron forming a slag containing calcium silicate CaSio3. ● Slag floating over the molten metal is removed through the slag notch. ● Heavier pig iron is taken out using a tap hole at the bottom of the furnace. ● https://youtu.be/hBqhGHfzQFQ?t=363 95
  96. 96. N Suresh ApMech 2. Cupola furnace: 96
  97. 97. N Suresh ApMech 97
  98. 98. N Suresh ApMech ● It is a vertical and cylindrical shell made of 10mm thick steel plate. Lined with refractory bricks inside. ● Two bottom doors close the bottom of the cupola. ● Sand bed laid over the bottom doors sloping towards the hole.Molten metal stays over this bed. ● Opening called tuyeres are provided one meter above the bottom. ● Fuel is supplied through these tuyeres for making complete combustion. ● There is Wind box and blower for the supply of air into the furnace. 98
  99. 99. N Suresh ApMech Preparation stage: ● Slag and waste cleaned, broken bricks are replaced. Bottom door closed. ● Sand bed with sloping towards tap hole is prepared up to a height of 200 mm. ● Slag hole is prepared. ● Firing stage: ● Oil waste and wooden pieces are placed at the bottom and fire is started, sufficient amount of air is supplied. ● The coke is charged at several portions. Now the coke start burns. 99
  100. 100. N Suresh ApMech Charging and melting: ● Pig iron and Metal scrap are added into the furnace through the charging door. Limestone is added to remove the impurities. ● The ratio of pig iron to limestone and pig iron to coke are 25:1 and 10:1 respectively. ● Iron is soaked for one hour in the furnace, after that the blast turned on. ● The molten metal will begin to collect at the sand bed. ● Slag removed by slag hole. ● https://youtu.be/8vq6bB3egVY?t=619 100
  101. 101. N Suresh ApMech Special casting processes Shell mould casting: https://youtu.be/5Kkv8udoLYI?t=19 101
  102. 102. N Suresh ApMech ● It is a process in which, the sand mixed with a thermosetting resin is allowed to come into contact with a heated metallic pattern plate. ● So that a thin and strong shell of mould is formed around the pattern. ● The shell is removed from the pattern and the cope and drag are removed together and kept in a flask with the back up material. ● And then the molten metal is poured into the mould. ● Dry and clay free fine sand is used for preparing the shell moulding sand. ● Synthetic resin used in shell moulding are essentially thermosetting resins, which get hardened by heat. ● Combined with the sand they have very high strength and resistance to heat. 102
  103. 103. N Suresh ApMech ● The heated pattern melts and hardens the resin. It results in bonding the sand grains closely together and forms a shell around the pattern. ● After 20-30 s, the pattern and sand are inverted. ● The thickness of the shell can be controlled by the time of contact. ● Then the shell mould is heated in an oven at 300 c for 15- 60 sec. ● When pouring the molten metal, the two halves are clamped down together by clamps. ● After cooling and solidification, the shells are broken or shaken away from the castings. 103
  104. 104. N Suresh ApMech Advantages: ● High accuracy castings. ● Good surface finish can be obtained. ● Complex parts can be made by this method. ● Less sand is used compared to other methods. ● Moulds can be stored for long time. ● Permeability of shell moulds is high. ● Limitation: ● Only small size castings can be made. ● Cost is more. ● More equipeents is needed for handling the shell mouldings. 104
  105. 105. N Suresh ApMech Investment casting or Lost wax process: 105
  106. 106. N Suresh ApMech ● The first step in this process is the preparation of the pattern. ● To do this, molten wax which is used as the pattern material is injected under pressure of 2.5 Mpa into a metallic die which has the cavity of the casting to be made. ● To make mould, the prepared pattern is dipped into a slurry made by suspending fire ceramic materials in a liquid such as ethyl silicate or sodium silicate. ● Thus a small shell is formed around wax pattern. The process of dipping with ceramic slurries continued. ● Finally when a shell thickness reached 6 to 15 mm, the mould is ready for further processing. ● The next step in the process is to remove the pattern from the mould, which is done by heating the mould to melt the pattern. 106
  107. 107. N Suresh ApMech ● The melted wax is completely drained through the sprue. ● The mould are then pre heated to a temperature of 100 to 1000°c, depending on the size,complexity and the metal of the casting. ● The molten metal is poured into the mould under gravity. ● https://youtu.be/TVsJlWEzZY8?t=20 107
  108. 108. N Suresh ApMech Advantages: ● Complex shapes can be made. ● Very close tolerance and better surface finish can be produced. ● Castings produced by this process are ready for use with little or no machining required. ● Very fine and thin sections can be produced by this process. ● Limitations: ● The process is normally limited by the size and mass of the casting. ● This is more expensive process because of larger manual labour involved. 108
  109. 109. N Suresh ApMech Ceramic mould casting: • Ceramic slurry is first prepared by mixing fine grained refractory powders of zircon, alumina, fused silica. • Slurry is applied over the pattern to form thin coating around it. Then it is Baked in a less expensive fire clay. • Pattern removed form the mould, and the mould heated about 1000°C. • Then molten metal is poured into the mould cavity through the sprue to produce castings. • https://youtu.be/CpFCaHMjlhA?t=404 109
  110. 110. N Suresh ApMech Pressure die casting: • Most of the casting methods using disposable moulds where it must be broken in order to obtain the castings. • In the die casting process, the mould called as die is used for making casting which is permanent. • Molten metal is forced into the mould cavity under high pressure. • Used for casting of low melting temperature materials. 110
  111. 111. N Suresh ApMech 1. Not chamber die casting: 111
  112. 112. N Suresh ApMech • In hot chamber die casting the melting furnace is an integral part of the mould. • Molten metal forced into the die by using plunger. • The die is immediately cooled by water and sufficient cooling is provided for solidification. • Then the movable die is moved some distance and finished casting is removed by ejectors. • The plunger and die are operated by hydraulic systems. • Operating pressure is 15MN/m². 112
  113. 113. N Suresh ApMech 2. Cold chamber die casting: • The metal melting unit is not an integral part of the machine. The metal is melted and brought to the machine for pouring. • Working same as hot chamber die casting. 113
  114. 114. N Suresh ApMech Application: 1. Household equipment such as washing machine parts, vacuum cleaner body, fan case, etc. 2. Automobile parts – fuel pump, carburetor body, horn, wiper and crank case. 3. Toys – electric trains, model aircraft etc. Advantages: 1. Very accurate casting can be produced. 2. Good surface finish can obtain. 3. Rate of production is high. 4. Casting with varying thickness can be made. 5. Casting defects are less. 6. Die has long life – 75,000 castings 7. Sprue, runners and gates can be remelted. 114
  115. 115. N Suresh ApMech Gravity die casting: 115
  116. 116. N Suresh ApMech • Mould is generally made of two halves. • They can clamp together. • Permanent mould is made of heat resisting cast iron, alloy steel, graphite or other suitable material. • Pouring cap, sprue, gates and riser are made in this mould itself. • Mould preheated and refractory coating is done. • This coating protects mould surfaces form sticking and very useful for easy removal. • Molten metal is fed into the mould with the help of gravitational force. • Almost all metals can be cast in this mould. 116
  117. 117. N Suresh ApMech Centrifugal casting: 117
  118. 118. N Suresh ApMech • Centrifugal casting is primarily used for making hollow castings such as pipe without using core, metal mould is made to rotate. • The metal is poured into the mould,then it is rotated by an electric motor as well as it moves axially on the rails. • Due to centrifugal force, the molten metal is thrown to the walls of the mould. • The outside of the mould is water cooled. So the molten metal immediately solidifies. • Centrifugal casting method is used for producing cylindrical and symmetrical objects. 118
  119. 119. N Suresh ApMech Continuous casting process: 119
  120. 120. N Suresh ApMech • In this process, molten metal is poured from a laddle continuously into a long vertical mould. • Mould is made of copper, brass or graphite. • The mould is water cooled. Hence the molten metal immediately solidified. Solidified casting comes down continuously. • Saw or oxy acetylene flame is used to cut the casting and x ray unit controls the pouring rate of molten metal. • Lubricating oil is used to reduce friction between casting and mould. • Guide rolls keep on pulling the casting to match with cooling rate. 120
  121. 121. N Suresh ApMech CO2 Process: 121
  122. 122. N Suresh ApMech • Co2 Casting is a kind of sand casting process. In this process the sand moulding mixture is hardened by blowing gas over the mould. • In addition, one can be sure of getting dimensionally accurate castings with fine surface finish. But, this process is not economical than green sand casting process. • The process is basically a hardening process for moulds and cores. • The principle of working of the co2 process is based on the fact that if co2 gas is passed through a sand mix containing sodium silicate, the sand immediately becomes extremely strongly bonded as the sodium silicate becomes a stiff gel. • This gel is responsible for giving the necessary strength to the mould. 122
  123. 123. N Suresh ApMech • When the packing is complete, co2 is forced into the mould at a pressure of about 1.45 kgf/cm²(142 kn/m²) . The gas is inert upto 15 to 30 seconds. • The volume of co2 required can be calculated if the quantity of sodium silicate present is known. • For every 1 kg of sodium silicate, 0.50-0.75 kg of gas is required. 123
  124. 124. N Suresh ApMech Advantages: • Compared to other casting methods cores and moulds are strong. • Reduces fuel cost since gas is used instead of to other costly heating generating elements. Operation is speedy. Moulds and cores can be immediately after processing. • Great dimensional accuracy can be attained than other moulding or core making process. • Semi-skilled labour can be used. • This process can be fully automated 124
  125. 125. N Suresh ApMech Stir casting: 125
  126. 126. N Suresh ApMech • Stir casting is a liquid state method of composite materials fabrication in which a dispersed phase is mixed with a molten matrix metal by means of mechanical stirring. • Solidification of the melt containing suspended particles to obtain the desired distribution of the dispersed phase in the cast matrix. • The addition of particles to the melt changes its viscosity of the melt and it has implications for casting processes. 126
  127. 127. N Suresh ApMech Advantages: • Its advantages lie in its simplicity, flexibility and applicability to large scale production. • The liquid metallurgy technique is the most economical of all available routes for metal matrix composite production. • This method allows very large size components to be fabricated. • The cost of preparing composite materials using a casting method is about one third to one half of other method. For high volume production possibility for further reduction of cost. 127
  128. 128. N Suresh ApMech Cleaning of castings: Cleaning operations are the operations required in sand casting after the casting is removed from the mould. Cleaning of castings refers to the removal of gates, risers and sand. Also cleaning may involve machining or abrasive finishing of the cast product. The cleaning operations are 1. Removal of gates, riser and feeder: In case of brittle material, the gates and feeder can be removed by impact force. Other processes that may be used to cut off the metallic parts by band saws, grinding machine and cutting torches. 128
  129. 129. N Suresh ApMech 2. Surface cleaning: • There are several methods to remove the adhered sand form the castings. • Tumbling is done in a barrel like machine called tumbling mill which helps to remove the sand by rubbing action of the cast parts with each other. • In shot blasting, abrasive particles are thrown on the surface of the casting with a carrying medium. Air is most common medium used in this process. • Blasting processes include air blasting, centrifugal blasting and hydro blasting etc. 129
  130. 130. N Suresh ApMech 3. Finishing: The finishing refers to the final cleaning. Depending upon the requirement of the end product final finish is provided by machining, polishing, buffing, chemical treatment etc. 130
  131. 131. N Suresh ApMech Defects in sand casting 1. Shrinkage: • It is depression on the casting surface. Causes: • Improper solidification • incorrect pouring temperature. • faulty gating, runner and riser systems. Remedies: • Provide proper solidification • Pour at correct temperature • Modify gating, runner and riser systems. 131
  132. 132. N Suresh ApMech 2. Blow holes: When the molten metal is poured, gases and steam are formed. If these gases could not come out below holes are formed. Causes: • Excess moisture in sand. • Hard ramming • Improper venting • Excess binder. Remedies: • Control moisture • Ram properly • Provide sufficient vent hole. 132
  133. 133. N Suresh ApMech 3. Scab: it is the erosion or breaking down of the mould and the recess filled with metal. Causes: • Uneven ramming. • High velocity of pouring. Remedies: • Provide uniform ramming • Pour at correct velocity 133
  134. 134. N Suresh ApMech Defects in sand casting: Defects Causes remedies 4. Swell: Swell is the deformation of vertical mould surface 1. Soft ramming 2. Quick pouring 3. Mould is not properly supported 1. Ram properly 2. Pour at correct velocity 3. Provide support to the mould. 5. Hard spots: Some spots on the surface become hard. 1. Rapid cooling 2. Pouring at low temperature 1. Provide uniform cooling 2. Pour at correct temperature 6. Runout: It is the leakage of metal out of the mould while pouring 1. Faulty moulding 2. Improper parting line. 3. Improper gating system 1. Modify moulding system 2. Provide proper parting line. 3. Provide proper gating system 134
  135. 135. N Suresh ApMech 7. Honey combing: Number of small cavities present on the casting surface 1. Soft ramming 2. Faulty gating 3. Faulty pouring 1. Provide correct ramming 2. Provide correct gating system 3. Pour at correct temperature. 8. Cracks: Small cracks appear on the corner of the casting Due to sharp corners Provide taper or round corners. 9. Shift: Mismatching of casting sections. 1. Worn out or bent clamping pins in the moulding box. 2. Loose dowels in patterns 3. Misalignment of moulding boxes. 4. Improper box locating of core. 1. Repair or replace the pins and dowel pins. 2. Tighten dowels in pattern. 3. Align the moulding boxes properly. 4. Provide proper box locating of core. 135
  136. 136. N Suresh ApMech 10. Misrun or cold shut: It is the incomplete filling of the mould cavity at one pouring. 1. Low pouring temperature. 2. Too small gate. 3. Insufficient molten metal in the ladle. 1. Pour at correct temperature 2. Provide correct gating 3. Pour sufficient molten metal. 11. Fins: It is a thin projection of metal at the parting line. 1. Incorrect assembly of core and moulds. 2. Improper pouring temperature. 3. Improper gating system 1. Assemble the moulds and cores correctly. 2. Pour at correct temperature 3. Provide correct gating 12. dress: Dress is lighter impurities appear on the top surface of a casting. Improper using of strainer Use strainer properly 136
  137. 137. N Suresh ApMech Cores Core is a body made of sand which is used to make a cavity or a hole in the casting. The shape of the core is similar to the required cavity in the casting to be made. 137

×