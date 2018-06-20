Successfully reported this slideshow.
  In The Seat of the Soul prize-winning author Gary Zukav explained how the expansion of human perception beyond the five senses leads to a new understanding of "authentic power." In Soul Stories,he showed how such concepts as harmony, cooperation, sharing, and reverence for Life express themselves in other people's lives. Now, in The Heart of the Soul,prize-winning author Gary Zukav joins with his spiritual partner Linda Francis to show us the importance of emotional awareness in applying these concepts to our daily lives. ​ The Heart of the Soul shows us how to free ourselves from our compulsions, fixations, obsessions, and addictions -- such as anger, workaholism, obsessive eating, alcohol and drug abuse, and sexual addiction -- that prevent us from living a fulfilling and meaningful life. It also provides the reader with the necessary tools to replace the desire to avoid painful emotions with the desire to explore every aspect of consciousness, and to cultivate the parts of ourselves that contribute the most to Life. ​ Emotional awareness -- becoming aware of everything we are feeling at every moment -- is one of the most challenging tasks we can undertake. As Zukav relates in the audiobook, "The longest journey that you will make in your life is from your head to your heart." For all of us, that is the unending journey toward spiritual growth -- toward wholeness, wisdom, and compassion -- and the healing that will allow us to achieve our fullest potential.
  Written By: Linda Francis, Gary Zukav. Narrated By: Gary Zukav, Linda Francis Publisher: Simon & Schuster Date: December 2006 Duration: 7 hours 16 minutes
