Concept of Ama in light of Multiple Autoimmune disorders Vaidya Shrikrishna Sharma "Khandel" Vaidya Madhaw Singh Baghel Dr. Gunjan Garg Dr. Manisha Talekar
Concept of Ama in light of Multiple Autoimmune disorders Vaidya Shrikrishna Sharma “Khandel” MD Ay, PhD Consultant Physici...
A case presentation- Multiple autoimmune disorders Vaidya Madhaw Singh Baghel MD Ay, PhD Consultant – Arogya Laxmi, Jaipur...
A case presentation- Multiple autoimmune disorders Dr. Gunjan Garg MD Ay, PhD Consultant - Arogya Laxmi, Jaipur Associate ...
A case presentation- Multiple autoimmune disorders Dr. Manisha Talekar MD Ay, PhD – Rognidan Research officer – cancer Uni...
Aahar s.wv.vStu rogaXcahars.wva: • Health and disease both are a product of “Ahara” • The Ahara is a broad term used for w...
roga:sveR Aip mNdeAGnO • Agni or the digestive capability of a person is the central subject for all considerations. • A m...
AamoTpi% hetv: • Awojn • AjI`aRitwojn • iv8maxn • AsaTMygu=,xIt,=9s.du*3wojn • ivrek vmn Sneh ivw/m • Vyai2k8R` • dexkaltR...
Aam dui*3 p/ik/ya • du*yitAiGn • sdu*3oANn.n ttpcitl^vip • ApCyman.xuKtTv. • yaTyNn.iv8=ptam
tSy il.gm AjI`R iv*3Mw sdn ixrso =k mUC7aR w/m p<*#ki3g/h j<Mwa A.gmdR t<*`a Jvr 7idR p/vah` Arock Aivpak 6ormNniv8.
s.s<Jyman. iv8. kuyaRt • ip%en-dah.t<*`amuqamyanjnyitAMlip%. c • kfs.gt.-y(mpInsmehadIn • vats.s<*3.-vatja.XcgdaNbhUn • mU...
Aamoiv8micikTSyanam Aamiv8. AicikTSyanam • Ignorance of Conscious eating is the main cause of formation of Aamvisha or tox...
Genesis of inflammatory disorders • The inflammatory diseases also commence with Aamvisha at pre / early pathological stat...
‘Samprapti’ sequence of pathogenesis • The word ‘Samprapti’ is an event by event sequence of any disease, since an ignitio...
Sequence of inflammatory process - 1 • In this concerned subject the inflammations are begin with the few predisposing cau...
Sequence of inflammatory process - 2 • With effect of the above said causes, the digestion metabolisms turn defective as: ...
A case of Multiple autoimmune disordersA young 26 year young male from Ahmedabad came to our clinic Arogya Laxmi center at...
First Diagnosing date His fever started in 2009 and later blasting diorrhea was continued and doctors suspected Hodgkin’s ...
Name xxxxxxxx Age/Sex 26 years/Male  Spondyloarthropathy  Plaque Psoriasis  Inflammatory bowel disease  Abdominal pain...
Name Xxxxxxxx Continued ….....2 Age/Sex 26 years/Male Chief complaints on the day when he came to Our Clinic • Tender low ...
History • It all initially started with a high grade continuous fever for 20 days in 2009 which was undiagnosed and all la...
Present history • later on a sleep study was conducted and it was found to be propriospinal myoclonus (a kind of NREM Para...
Present History contd….2 • Later, he had spells of syncope. Many a times he used to get blackouts (Tamah pravesh) for seco...
Present history – contd …..3 • Gastroenterologist asked for a fecal calprotectin test, whose report revealed 2250 IU which...
Present history – contd…... 4• biopsy of a prominent lymph node in the triangle of neck was done. The biopsy sample shows ...
Tests Conducted Tests Condu cted CBC, LFT, RFT, ESR, CRP, Culture (Blood & Urine), Widal, BM biopsy, Leukemia, Lymphoma pa...
Diagnosis HLA B27 Spondyloarthropathy with Psoriasis & IBD, episodes of sinus brady-tachycardia and marked sinus arrhythmi...
Our Diagnosis Our Diagnosis icikTsaivw/m duh<Rt do8 Vyai2k8R` As.jatbl =9s.du*3wojn dexkaltRuvE8Myjint icrkal piriKl*3 sop...
Ayurvedic Treatment given Ayurvedic treatment started from June-2018 with allopath. 1. Swarnavasant malati for 20 days 2. ...
Pathya / Apathya 1. Whole moong 1 handful +fresh dadim seeds 1 handful, 1” Ginger pc, Draksha 5 , almond 5, ½ tsf haridra,...
Diet control & and Recommendation by allopaths FODMAP (FODMAP is an acronym, derived from "Fermentable Oligo-, Di-, Mono-s...
Results after 7 days 1.For initial 7 days following therapies and medication used one by one but found of no use 2.Nasya/ ...
Results after 15 days 1.Rambana rasa/ sanjivani all were ineffective 2.Kutaj was highly reactive and diarrhea increased dr...
Results after 30 days of ayurvedic medication • After his treatment with above Ayurvedic, Allopathic medicines and this di...
Results after 45 days • Without any modern medicine support since last 15 days, Except reduced dose of Choloronezepam 4 mg...
Results after 45 days contd…...2  Low back tenderness relived  Joint tenderness are reduced to nil by end of June (in 30...
Results after 45 days contd…3• No any palpable lymphnode (inguinal, mesenteric, posterior triangle of neck) even the large...
Results after 45 days contd…...4 • No abdominal pains and cramps • No palpitations • Appetite is good • Body weight increa...
Results After 90 days • Patient able to perform his 10-12 hrs hard duties • Along with 2 hours workout like swimming and b...
Reduction / Withdrawn in modern medical drugs • Sulphasalazine (4gm/day) - have been removed • Budesonide (9mg perday)- ha...
Concept of ama in light of multiple autoimmune disorders
Ayurveda approach to Autoimmune disorders

  1. 1. Concept of Ama in light of Multiple Autoimmune disorders Vaidya Shrikrishna Sharma “Khandel” Vaidya Madhaw Singh Baghel Dr. Gunjan Garg Dr. Manisha Talekar
  2. 2. Concept of Ama in light of Multiple Autoimmune disorders Vaidya Shrikrishna Sharma “Khandel” MD Ay, PhD Consultant Physician – Arogya Laxmi, Jaipur Ex Professor – Rog Nidan National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur WHO fellow in Mental Health, Melbourne Australia Sr. Editor- International edition of Charak Samhita Florida, USA Visiting consultant – Naturafarm, Berlin, Germany Email: drskhandel@gmail.com
  3. 3. A case presentation- Multiple autoimmune disorders Vaidya Madhaw Singh Baghel MD Ay, PhD Consultant – Arogya Laxmi, Jaipur Ex Professor – Kay Chikitsa – IPGT & RA, Jamnagar Ex Director – IPGT & RA, Jamnagar Ex I/C Vice Chancellor- Gujrat Ayurveda University, Jamnagar Ex Chair Ayurveda – Deberson University - Hungary Sr. Editor- International edition of Charak Samhita Florida, USA Email: baghelayu@rediffmail.com
  4. 4. A case presentation- Multiple autoimmune disorders Dr. Gunjan Garg MD Ay, PhD Consultant - Arogya Laxmi, Jaipur Associate Professor- Swasthvritta MJF Ayurveda College, Chomu, Jaipur
  5. 5. A case presentation- Multiple autoimmune disorders Dr. Manisha Talekar MD Ay, PhD – Rognidan Research officer – cancer Unit RRAP- CARIC, Worli, Mumbai
  6. 6. Aahar s.wv.vStu rogaXcahars.wva: • Health and disease both are a product of “Ahara” • The Ahara is a broad term used for whatever is taken by a person from nature by means of Antahkarna or by internal apparatus • or by Bahyakarna or external organs. • Like: Food, drinks, breathe, sensory subjects and thoughts, either from any route is “AHARA” • Hitahara or righteous food is health builder and Ahitahara or erratic food constitute the diseases. • Wrong and rights about Ahara is further considered by Deshadi 10 factors or by 6 Jataj Prakruti.
  7. 7. roga:sveR Aip mNdeAGnO • Agni or the digestive capability of a person is the central subject for all considerations. • A minutest observation for an individual’s habits and habitats, place, body mind constitution, strength, age, season, suitability, and acquaintance, is required for infallible treatment. • Regulation of digestion 12 rules and 8 methods are given with great emphasis in Ayurveda. • Under the title of Asana Pravichar and Aharvidhi visheshaayatana. • Containing a very useful guideline for Conscious eating.
  8. 8. AamoTpi% hetv: • Awojn • AjI`aRitwojn • iv8maxn • AsaTMygu=,xIt,=9s.du*3wojn • ivrek vmn Sneh ivw/m • Vyai2k8R` • dexkaltRuvE8My • veg 2ar`
  9. 9. Aam dui*3 p/ik/ya • du*yitAiGn • sdu*3oANn.n ttpcitl^vip • ApCyman.xuKtTv. • yaTyNn.iv8=ptam
  10. 10. tSy il.gm AjI`R iv*3Mw sdn ixrso =k mUC7aR w/m p<*#ki3g/h j<Mwa A.gmdR t<*`a Jvr 7idR p/vah` Arock Aivpak 6ormNniv8.
  11. 11. s.s<Jyman. iv8. kuyaRt • ip%en-dah.t<*`amuqamyanjnyitAMlip%. c • kfs.gt.-y(mpInsmehadIn • vats.s<*3.-vatja.XcgdaNbhUn • mU5S4.-mU5roga.Xc • xk<dgtm-xk<d/ogan • rsaidiwXcs.s<*3.-kuyaRd/oganrsaidjan
  12. 12. Aamoiv8micikTSyanam Aamiv8. AicikTSyanam • Ignorance of Conscious eating is the main cause of formation of Aamvisha or toxic and potent seed pathogen for most diseases. • This is the worst among treatable problems. • This Aamvisha is caused by erratic or incompatible food, drinks, breathe, sensorial subjects, wrong regimen and improper medications. • Hence a good dietary regimen is described as Conscious eating to avoid this toxic pathogen.
  13. 13. Genesis of inflammatory disorders • The inflammatory diseases also commence with Aamvisha at pre / early pathological state. • Additional secondary causes are required to trigger off the inflammatory diseases, they are fairly mentioned in four long chapters. Like: • Grahanidosha Caraka Chikitsa 15- for Aamvisha • Trishotheeya - carak sutra 18 - for localized acute inflammations. • Shotha - charak chikitsa 12- generalized chronic inflammations • Trimarmeeya- charak chikitsa 26 -for advanced inflammations due to 3 most vital organs. • Trimarmeeya – chraka siddhi 9 – for advanced inflammation at 107 more vital parts of the body
  14. 14. ‘Samprapti’ sequence of pathogenesis • The word ‘Samprapti’ is an event by event sequence of any disease, since an ignition of a pathogen from a producing cause up to the Termination of pathology, either with / without disability, complication or in a death. • In regard to the inflammatory diseases the route chart is given very clear in Ayurvedic texts, but it is scattered in many chapters listed above. • This scattered knowledge need a compact picture to track the route of disease. • The concept of Samprapti is given by Caraka as fifth and concluding aspect only for this purpose.
  15. 15. Sequence of inflammatory process - 1 • In this concerned subject the inflammations are begin with the few predisposing causes like: incompatible food, suppression of natural urges, erratic practices, and injudicious medications. • These causes simultaneously deteriorate the physiological process in many ways. • At one end, where a normal digestive process transforming the food into the bio matter, then in bio energy in three consecutive stages as: • Phenabhoota Kapha: A pure subtle nutritive kapha • Achha pitta: A pure enzyme as transformer of food • Katubhava vata: efficient transporter of digested matter for general circulation.
  16. 16. Sequence of inflammatory process - 2 • With effect of the above said causes, the digestion metabolisms turn defective as: • Nutritive Kapha turns into ‘Aama’ a sluggish, inert intermediate product cause the loss of strength and vigor, loss of effortless functioning. • Transformer pitta turns in ‘Shukta’ a burning acidic product • Transporting vata turns spreading force for ‘Aamvisha’ a potent pathogen into general circulation and manifest as in next slide:
  17. 17. A case of Multiple autoimmune disordersA young 26 year young male from Ahmedabad came to our clinic Arogya Laxmi center at Jaipur on 31 st May 2018, along with his parents with multiple problems of autoimmune disorders in nature
  18. 18. First Diagnosing date His fever started in 2009 and later blasting diorrhea was continued and doctors suspected Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, Cancer, Enteric fever, TB, HIV. Battery of
  19. 19. Name xxxxxxxx Age/Sex 26 years/Male  Spondyloarthropathy  Plaque Psoriasis  Inflammatory bowel disease  Abdominal pain and cramps  Frequent diarrhea 17-18 times a day/night  Early morning backache continued for 3-4 hours  Knee joint effusion  Myoclonic jerks horrible while trying to sleep for 3-4 hours
  20. 20. Name Xxxxxxxx Continued ….....2 Age/Sex 26 years/Male Chief complaints on the day when he came to Our Clinic • Tender low back  Tender sternoclavicular joints  Generalized lymphadenopathy (inguinal, mesenteric, posterior triangle of neck) largest was 1.6 cm  Blackouts for seconds while on bed trying to sleep.
  21. 21. History • It all initially started with a high grade continuous fever for 20 days in 2009 which was undiagnosed and all lab reports were normal. Later on 2009 he was diagnosed with Hepatitis A as a separate incident. In 2011 he also suffered with chicken pox.
  22. 22. Present history • later on a sleep study was conducted and it was found to be propriospinal myoclonus (a kind of NREM Parasomnia) • Almost his every flare up was associated with myoclonic jerks. As the flare ups subsided the myoclonic jerks
  23. 23. Present History contd….2 • Later, he had spells of syncope. Many a times he used to get blackouts (Tamah pravesh) for seconds while he was trying to sleep or resting. And he had falls and syncope during micturition and at some other occasions as well. • The Cardiologist asked for Holter monitoring and Tilt table test. His Holter testing report showed episodes of sinus brady-tachycardia and marked sinus arrhythmia with prolonged R-R interval in between normal sinus rhythm suspecting of sick sinus
  24. 24. Present history – contd …..3 • Gastroenterologist asked for a fecal calprotectin test, whose report revealed 2250 IU which was raised more than 15 times the normal range and it was said that it was Auto- immune. • After seeing fecal calprotectin test report, he underwent a colonoscopy which showed aphthous ulcer at terminal ileum and a biopsy
  25. 25. Present history – contd…... 4• biopsy of a prominent lymph node in the triangle of neck was done. The biopsy sample shows reactive sinus histiocytosis and biopsy sample was run for PCR for TB and it came out to be negative. During the biopsy the surgeon iatrogenically cut his nerve to Trapezius (Cervical spinal nerve-3), which led to wasting of his right Trapezius, shoulder drooping and later on he developed shoulder syndrom. for which he has to go for nerve repair surgery
  26. 26. Tests Conducted Tests Condu cted CBC, LFT, RFT, ESR, CRP, Culture (Blood & Urine), Widal, BM biopsy, Leukemia, Lymphoma panel, TB gold test, Lymph node (LN) biopsy, LN biopsy material for TB PCR, HLA B27 by RT-PCR method which came out to be positive. CECT abdomen, MRI (pelvis, knee, brain and spine), Fecal calprotectin,
  27. 27. Diagnosis HLA B27 Spondyloarthropathy with Psoriasis & IBD, episodes of sinus brady-tachycardia and marked sinus arrhythmia , propriospinal myoclonus (a kind of NREM Parasomnia Current Developments Knee joint effusion, abdominal pain diarrhea, myoclonic jerks, tender low back and sterno-clavicular joint, Treatment 1. Sodium valporate failed to respond 2. Methotraxte failed to respond 3. Infliximab- 5mg/kg every 2 month 4. Sulfasalazine- 4 gm/day 5. Budesonide-9mg/day 6. Clonezepam 3 to 4 mg 7. Etoricoxib 180 mg
  28. 28. Our Diagnosis Our Diagnosis icikTsaivw/m duh<Rt do8 Vyai2k8R` As.jatbl =9s.du*3wojn dexkaltRuvE8Myjint icrkal piriKl*3 sopd/vvatip%oLv` jI`R punravtRkJvr
  29. 29. Ayurvedic Treatment given Ayurvedic treatment started from June-2018 with allopath. 1. Swarnavasant malati for 20 days 2. Navaratna pishti for 20 days 3. Amar sundari vati- - continued 4. Shadanga paneeya (modified as Kalmegh + Vidang +Musta +Parpatak + Amrita + Nagar 3 gms each ) 18 gms processed as hima in 2.5 litres water for whole day (no plain water)
  30. 30. Pathya / Apathya 1. Whole moong 1 handful +fresh dadim seeds 1 handful, 1” Ginger pc, Draksha 5 , almond 5, ½ tsf haridra, 2 tsf Goghrit, ½ tsf saindhav boiled in ½ ltr shadang paneeya in clay pot and fried with ghee and cumin seed and hingu 1 pint 2. Dhanyak 25 gms +Ajwain 6 gms mildly fried in 15 ml Cow ghee, added fine powdered sita 10 gms for morning break fast 3. Srikhand (Curd of go dugdha without water) with 3-4 leaves of saffron and ½ tsf of nutmeg paste 4. 2-3 tsf freshly home made butter 5. Avoid milk and wheat and oils
  31. 31. Diet control & and Recommendation by allopaths FODMAP (FODMAP is an acronym, derived from "Fermentable Oligo-, Di-, Mono-saccharides And Polyols" )diet. Gluten and lactose free diet too. Continued
  32. 32. Results after 7 days 1.For initial 7 days following therapies and medication used one by one but found of no use 2.Nasya/ dhoopan/ abhyang/ swedan/ pottali/ anuvasana/ niruha/Found ineffective 3.Padabhyanga extremly intolerable and
  33. 33. Results after 15 days 1.Rambana rasa/ sanjivani all were ineffective 2.Kutaj was highly reactive and diarrhea increased drastically 3.Above therapies and medicines withdrawn just after one time
  34. 34. Results after 30 days of ayurvedic medication • After his treatment with above Ayurvedic, Allopathic medicines and this diet chart • After 1 month his stool started forming and frequency started reducing • By the end of July he had marked improvement both in character of stool, abdominal pain and diarrhea. • His myoclonic jerks came down, just with addition of Etoricoxib 90 mg & chlonezepam 4mg in a period of 2 weeks.
  35. 35. Results after 45 days • Without any modern medicine support since last 15 days, Except reduced dose of Choloronezepam 4 mg a day to 0.5 mg a day • Stool become formed and 2-3 times a day • His myoclonic jerks came down to nil
  36. 36. Results after 45 days contd…...2  Low back tenderness relived  Joint tenderness are reduced to nil by end of June (in 30 days of Tt.)  Without use of Infliximab since last 4 months or any high dose steroid.
  37. 37. Results after 45 days contd…3• No any palpable lymphnode (inguinal, mesenteric, posterior triangle of neck) even the largest which was 1.6 cm • 8-9 hours good sleep  Early morning backache relieved  No effusion in Knee joint
  38. 38. Results after 45 days contd…...4 • No abdominal pains and cramps • No palpitations • Appetite is good • Body weight increased by 3 kg • First time, felt himself energetic after long spell of 9 years
  39. 39. Results After 90 days • Patient able to perform his 10-12 hrs hard duties • Along with 2 hours workout like swimming and badminton • Sleep is good without any medical support • Digestion/ appetite and bowel movements are good • No any pain, stiffness, effusion and feel energetic • Without any supportive medicine since last 30 days • Infliximab 5mg/ kg body weight not given since 5 months • The last supportive medicine Chlorenezepam 0.5 mg has also been withdrawn since 20 days • Shadang panneya Hima is only being used as water • Amarsundari vati 2 bd is continued
  40. 40. Reduction / Withdrawn in modern medical drugs • Sulphasalazine (4gm/day) - have been removed • Budesonide (9mg perday)- has been removed • Prednisolone not required since ayurvedic treatment is taken • Etoricoxibe - have been withdrawn • Medicine for Crohn’s is not required • Clonozepam reduced 0.5 mg form 4 mg • Inflixicab being taken (5mg/Kg body weight) IV every two month has not been taken since last 4 months

