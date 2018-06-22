7 Steps to Mastering Your Time with Mark G. Richardson

Do you often feel overwhelmed by your to-do list? Do you need more time in your day to get everything done?



We are all given 24 hours in a day. How we choose to spend our limited time will define our success.



During this training, Mark G. Richardson walks you through the techniques and tools that'll make you more efficient at managing your time and running your business. This system has been developed and taught to business owners and home improvement contractors for the past 25 years.



Some of the things you'll learn are:



- The differences in being efficient vs. effective; and understanding proactive vs. reactive time

- The essential steps to establish a time mastery system that empowers you to take control of your time

- Time-tested tactics you need to know to avoid common mistakes that cost you valuable time