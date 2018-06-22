Successfully reported this slideshow.
7 Steps to Mastering Your Time with Mark G. Richardson
2 Why We’re Here Meet the team Discussion on time management and a walk-through of Mark’s time mastery system Q&A Stay tun...
3 Meet Your Speaker Mark G. Richardson Leading Authority in the Remodeling Industry & Author of 3 Books
MASTERING TIME MARK G. RICHARDSON mrichardson@mgrichardson.com 301.275.0208
TODAY’S AGENDA Understanding Time 01 02 Establishing the “WHY” to change 03 Taking Inventory of Your Time 05 The Time Mast...
THREE KEY INGREDIENTS FOR SUCCESS MINDSET FITNESS CHANGE
FOUR LEVELS OF MASTERY UNCONSCIOUSLY INCOMPETENT CONSCIOUSLY INCOMPETENT CONSCIOUSLY COMPETENT UNCONSCIOUSLY COMPETENT
FOUR LEVELS OF MASTERY
ALL PEOPLE ARE NOT TIME MASTERY EQUAL ✓ Rethink your time ✓ Start small ✓ Back to basics ✓ Reduce some stress ✓ Focus on w...
IMPORTANT? WHY CONTROL OF YOUR DAY IS BEING IN
Reduce stress (overwhelm)? Accomplish more? Invest “time” to improve? Keep promises? Think more clearly? Achieve medium & ...
UNDERSTANDING TIME
Cyril Parkinson “WORK EXPANDS AS TO FILL THE TIME AVAILABLE FOR ITS COMPLETION” QUOTES ABOUT TIME “TIME IS MONEY” Ben Fran...
HOW HAS TIME CHANGED? Technology optional Time built value “Free time” Return calls next day “Office hours” 24 hours in a ...
Not planning your day Not writing things down Talking ...Not listening Simple tasks Not leveraging your time Emailing vs c...
EFFICIENT EFFECTIVE Doing things with the least recourses in the shortest amount of time. Accomplishing the desired goal o...
if you can see it you get it MAKE TIME VISUAL
DIAGRAM TIME
NUMBERS KNOW YOUR
6 Mile Run $100 1 HOUR TRANSLATE TIME 2 HOURS 3 HOURS 4 HOURS 8 HOURS Watch Movie $200 Dinner Party $300 Drive to NY $400 ...
_______________ 1 HOUR TRANSLATE YOUR TIME 2 HOURS 3 HOURS 4 HOURS 8 HOURS _______________ _______________ _______________...
MAKE TIME MEANINGFUL 10 min a day 3,650 min a year 61 hours a year 30 min a day 10,950 min a year 183 hours a year 60 min ...
TAKING INVENTORY
PROACTIVE vs REACTIVE
REACTIVE __% PROACTIVE __% How much of your day is reactive (others control) vs proactive (you control)? PROACTIVE vs REAC...
The primary sources of reactive activities are? CLIENTS TEAM FAMILY PROACTIVE vs REACTIVE
Take inventory… Don’t fly blind Improve in baby steps Establish the time allowed ...Then do it Set an appointment Say “no”...
IF YOU DON’T KNOW THE ANSWER… AT LEAST KNOW THE QUESTION
TIME BLEND PERCENTAGE % WHAT % OF YOUR TIME PER WEEK DO YOU SPEND IN EACH WEEK? WHAT IS THE IDEAL % OF EACH? HOW CAN YOU M...
ACTIVITY HR WEEK % IDEAL HR IDEAL % SALES APPT 10 22% 12 26% MARKETING 6 13% 7 15% TRAINING 1 2% 3 7% PROJECT WORK 8 17% 8...
ACTIVITY HR WEEK % IDEAL HR IDEAL %
KNOW YOURSELF WHEN? WHERE? WHAT?
WHEN MIND SET ACTIVITIES ACTIVITIES WHERE Early AM reflective deep plan exercise quiet place Mid-morning creative design/t...
WHEN MIND SET ACTIVITIES ACTIVITIES WHERE Early AM Mid-morning Late Morning Mid-day Afternoon Evening Late Evening
TIME MASTERY SYSTEM
“ “PLAN YOUR WORK FOR TODAY & EVERYDAY… THEN WORK YOUR PLAN NORMAN VINCENT PEALE
THE TIME MASTERY PROCESS Set Up (Prep) 01 “Time Out” (Reflect) 03 Timeline Setup (Create a Plan) 05 Block Out Events 07 La...
FRAMEWORK FOR 30 DAYS INCLUDE PROFESSIONAL AND PERSONAL ACTIVITIES MUST INVEST A MINIMUM OF 30 MINUTES A DAY (AM) FOLLOW T...
You must be in a Quiet Place (AM) Start at least 60 minutes before first scheduled activity Use a spiral notebook Have all...
20 20 30 60 90 15 60 30 30 10 5 20 35 30 60 120 30 10 WED 4/4/18 D A C D B F E C A F C C F A F F F BALANCE Lunch Set...BM/...
20 20 60 60 90 15 60 30 60 10 20 20 60 30 60 120 60 10 WED 4/4/18 D A C D B F E C A F C C F A F F F BALANCE Lunch Set...BM...
ESTIMATING TIME
AGGRESSIVE BUT REALISTIC
Break it into PartsWrite it DownUse RangesMake it Fun ESTIMATING TIPS + + + +
Activities (Brain Dump) too general Force 14 hours into a 10 hour day Not being in a quiet place to plan Doing only a 15 m...
Should I do this over on the weekend? Can I use another type of notebook? When should I return emails/calls? Can I do the ...
Carry the plan notebook with you Monitor every 60 to 90 min Write daily notes in time workbook Allow for a 10 min half tim...
STRESS CLOUDS
Draw “you” (stick figure) Draw the stress clouds (big for bigger stress) Write one word in each Write 1 to 3 actions to re...
Draw “you” (stick figure) Draw the stress clouds (big for bigger stress) Write one word in each Write 1 to 3 actions to re...
Make appointments to yourself to monitor Create a monitoring chart...simple Review actions daily (everyday) Change action ...
MONITOR DAILY WEEKLY BI WEEKLY MONTHLY BI MONTHLY QTRLY HALF TIME ANNUA L 30 MIN PLAN REVIEW T10 STRESS CLOUDS +/- CHART K...
GOOD INTENTIONS IS PAVED WITH THE ROAD TO HELL
= SQUAT WITHOUT ACTIONS INTENTIONS
ACT FAST START SMALL THINK BIG
If you fail to plan then plan to fail Mastering time is a choice Be proactive not reactive It takes 30 days to form a habi...
THANK YOU MARK G. RICHARDSON mrichardson@mgrichardson.com 301.275.0208
HARDWORKING MARKETING FOR HARDWORKING PEOPLE SurefireLocal.com marketing@surefirelocal.com @SurefireLocal Thank you!
