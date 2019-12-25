Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Ten Who Changed the World Audiobook free | Ten Who Changed the World Audiobook download Ten Who Changed the World Audioboo...
LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
Ten Who Changed the World Audiobook free | Ten Who Changed the World Audiobook download Ten Who Changed the World is semin...
Ten Who Changed the World Audiobook free | Ten Who Changed the World Audiobook download Written By: Daniel L. Akin. Narrat...
Ten Who Changed the World Audiobook free | Ten Who Changed the World Audiobook download Download Full Version Ten Who Chan...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ten Who Changed the World Audiobook free | Ten Who Changed the World Audiobook download

4 views

Published on

Ten Who Changed the World Audiobook Free
Ten Who Changed the World Audiobook Download

Published in: Data & Analytics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ten Who Changed the World Audiobook free | Ten Who Changed the World Audiobook download

  1. 1. Ten Who Changed the World Audiobook free | Ten Who Changed the World Audiobook download Ten Who Changed the World Audiobook free | Ten Who Changed the World Audiobook download
  2. 2. LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  3. 3. Ten Who Changed the World Audiobook free | Ten Who Changed the World Audiobook download Ten Who Changed the World is seminary president Daniel Akin’s powerful tribute to the transformational work done by some truly inspiring Christian missionaries. With each profile, he journeys into the heart of that gospel servant’s mission-minded story and makes a compelling connection to a similar account from the Bible. ​ David Brainerd (1718-1747; missionary to Native Americans) reminds Akin of Paul’s missionary life in 2 Timothy. The faithful ministry of George Leile (1750-1820; missionary to Jamaica) is aligned with Galatians 6. ​ William Carey (1761-1834; missionary to India) lives out the Great Commission of Matthew 28. There are parallels between Adoniram Judson (1788-1850; missionary to Burma) and Romans 8. ​ Lottie Moon (1840-1912; missionary to China) displays the power of a consecrated life described in Romans 12. The work of James Fraser (1886-1938; missionary to China) illustrates Revelation 5. Eric Liddell (1902-1945; missionary to China), his life documented in the film Chariots of Fire, illuminates Hebrews 12. ​ Together, John (1907-1934) and Betty Stam (1906-1934; missionaries to China) embodied Psalm 67.William Wallace (1908-1951; missionary to China) was a shining example of Philippians 1. Jim Elliot(1927-1956; missionary to Ecuador) is a bold reminder of Psalm 96. ​
  4. 4. Ten Who Changed the World Audiobook free | Ten Who Changed the World Audiobook download Written By: Daniel L. Akin. Narrated By: P. J. Ochlan Publisher: Christianaudio.com Date: April 2016 Duration: 6 hours 44 minutes
  5. 5. Ten Who Changed the World Audiobook free | Ten Who Changed the World Audiobook download Download Full Version Ten Who Changed the World Audio OR Download

×