Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Suraj Soni M.Sc Microbiology Dr. Rammanohar Lohia Avadh University, Ayodhya EVALUATION OF AGRICULTURAL WASTES FOR GROWTH A...
INTRODUCTION What are mushrooms ? Fungi. Large macroscopic fleshy fungi. Decomposer. Saprophytic in nature, they don’...
Objective EVALUATION OF AGRICULTURAL WASTES FOR GROWTH AND YIELD OF OYSTER MUSHROOM (Pleurotus florida)
Rich source of dietary protein and high nutrition value. The life cycle of mushrooms are complex and may include a numbe...
Life cycle of a mushroom
Some commonly cultivated species of mushrooms Common name Scientific name 1. White button/ Temperate mushroom Agaricus bis...
Why do we use agricultural wastes for mushroom production ? Rich in various types of nutrients. Agricultural wastes are ...
These raw materials present in India in very large quantity. In 2012-2013 the production of wheat and paddy in India was...
Mushroom culture technique Step-1 • Prepared potato dextrose agar media • Make the slants of PDA media Tissue culture • Ta...
Spawn production Step-2. Spawn production  Well cleaned wheat grains boiled for 30- 35 min. or until the grain become so...
 These prepared bags were filled in saline bottles or polypropylene bags and plugged with non-absorbent cotton plugs.  W...
Step-3. Substrate preparation  Well dried agricultural residue (wheat straw, mustard straw, maize straw & rice straw) was...
 All these substrates were then allowed to cool at room temperature.  Previously prepared spawn in polypropylene bags wa...
 Substrates filled by gently pressing the hands so that it could give cylindrical shape.  2 to 3 mm diameter of small ho...
Comparative evaluation of different substrates for growth behavior of oyster mushroom (P. florida) Substrates Mushroom gro...
Comparative evaluation of different substrates for yield potential of oyster mushroom (P. florida) Substrates First flush ...
Conclusion This study was carried out to investigate the possibility and potential use of different agricultural wastes a...
Rice straw is also a good substrate for the production of oyster mushroom. Although the amount of yield in rice straw is ...
Evaluation of agricultural wastes for growth and yield of oyster mushroom (Pleurotus florida)
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Evaluation of agricultural wastes for growth and yield of oyster mushroom (Pleurotus florida)

102 views

Published on

This presentation is published in Journal of Pharmacognosy and Phytochemistry by author Suraj Soni

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

Evaluation of agricultural wastes for growth and yield of oyster mushroom (Pleurotus florida)

  1. 1. Suraj Soni M.Sc Microbiology Dr. Rammanohar Lohia Avadh University, Ayodhya EVALUATION OF AGRICULTURAL WASTES FOR GROWTH AND YIELD OF OYSTER MUSHROOM (Pleurotus florida) UNDER THE SUPERVISION OF Prof. (Dr.) Ram Chandra Departmentof Mycologyandplantpathology Instituteof agriculturalsciences Banarashinduuniversity,varanasi
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION What are mushrooms ? Fungi. Large macroscopic fleshy fungi. Decomposer. Saprophytic in nature, they don’t do photosynthesis because they lacks chlorophyll. Also known as Kukurmutta, Kavak, Bhoomikavak. All mushrooms are fungi but all fungi are not mushrooms.
  3. 3. Objective EVALUATION OF AGRICULTURAL WASTES FOR GROWTH AND YIELD OF OYSTER MUSHROOM (Pleurotus florida)
  4. 4. Rich source of dietary protein and high nutrition value. The life cycle of mushrooms are complex and may include a number of different morphologically forms as mycelium and fruiting body stages. Mushrooms comprises a large heterogeneous group having various shape, size, colors all quite different in character appearance. Mushrooms consists of cap, gills, stalk or stipe, spores, ring, volva and mycelium. A mushroom develop in two stages; a vegetative phase and a fruiting phase.
  5. 5. Life cycle of a mushroom
  6. 6. Some commonly cultivated species of mushrooms Common name Scientific name 1. White button/ Temperate mushroom Agaricus bisporus Agaricus bitarquis 2. Oyster mushroom/ Dhingri mushroom Pleurotus sajor-caju P. florida P. flabellatus P. ostreatus P. platypus P. citrinopileatus 3. Paddy straw/ Chinese mushroom/ Tropical mushroom Volvariella volvacea V. diplasia 4. Shiitake mushroom Lentinus edodes 5. Milky mushroom/ Kuduk/ Dudhia mushroom Calocybe indica 6. Medicinal/ Reishi Ling Zhi mushroom Ganoderma lucidum Out of 10,000 species of fleshy fungi, more than 2000 species throughout the world are reported to be edible and about 300 species of prime edible mushrooms, about 80 have been grown experimentally, 20 cultivated commercially and only 4 to 5 species produced on industrial scale throughout the world. Most commonly cultivated species throughout the world is Agaricus bisporus and oyster mushroom is the third most commonly cultivated species.
  7. 7. Why do we use agricultural wastes for mushroom production ? Rich in various types of nutrients. Agricultural wastes are rich in ligno-cellulosic component, difficult to breakdown and hard to dispose off. But they can effectively be used for mushroom cultivation. Farmers burn them out and it causes loss of micro and macronutrients from the soil which is necessary for crops production hence, burning is not the solution of agro-wastages. Agricultural wastes are mostly disposed by means of incineration which causes pollution hence, there is always high demand of agro- wastes management idea which is cost effective and causes less pollution so the cultivation of mushrooms on agro-wastes fulfills these requirements.
  8. 8. These raw materials present in India in very large quantity. In 2012-2013 the production of wheat and paddy in India was estimated to be 93.5 and 76.5 million tons respectively, and it was reach to 100 million tons in 2016-2017. By using 1% of agricultural wastes, India can produce 3 million tons of mushrooms and about 15 million tons of compost. Mushroom production is an indoor crop the commodity provide huge opportunity for empowerment of rural and urban women for the production value added products. There is various types of agricultural wastes or raw substrate materials present which can be utilize to produce different species of mushrooms such as wheat straw, rice straw, barley straw, molasses, tea wastes, dried leaves of mango, blackberry, banana leaves, water hyacinth, coffee straw, cotton straw and so forth.
  9. 9. Mushroom culture technique Step-1 • Prepared potato dextrose agar media • Make the slants of PDA media Tissue culture • Take a fresh and well grown oyster mushroom and split open the mushroom longitudinally into two halves • Cut a small piece of tissue from the centre at the junction of stipe or stalk • The tissue is aseptically placed inside the slant by using sterilized forceps and close it immediately by cotton plug • Incubate it at 25±2 ᵒC for 14 to 15 days.
  10. 10. Spawn production Step-2. Spawn production  Well cleaned wheat grains boiled for 30- 35 min. or until the grain become soft and firm without bursting.  Drain out excess water from grains and allowed to cool on cheese cloth.  Cooled grains were mixed with 2% calcium carbonate and 2% calcium sulfate (gypsum) to prevent the grains sticking together and keeping pH optimum.
  11. 11.  These prepared bags were filled in saline bottles or polypropylene bags and plugged with non-absorbent cotton plugs.  Wheat grain filled polybags sterilized in an autoclave for 15 min. at 121 ᵒC.  Sterilized cooled grains filled polybags were inoculated under laminar air flow with mother spawn.  Incubated at 25± 2 ᵒC temperature in BOD incubator for 14 to 15 days.  polybags were shaken at 4 days interval to allow proper spread of the mycelium between the grains.
  12. 12. Step-3. Substrate preparation  Well dried agricultural residue (wheat straw, mustard straw, maize straw & rice straw) was broken into small pieces.  Soaked in water for 18 hours.  Drained out excess of water.  Moist substrates were sterilized in autoclave at 121 ᵒC (15lb./sq. inch pressure) for 15 to 20 min.
  13. 13.  All these substrates were then allowed to cool at room temperature.  Previously prepared spawn in polypropylene bags was used to inoculate the substrates by mixing method.  Spawn was mixed thoroughly in sterilized moist substrates.  Moist substrates filled in polythene bags was inoculated with mushroom spawn at a rate of 3% w/w on weight basis.
  14. 14.  Substrates filled by gently pressing the hands so that it could give cylindrical shape.  2 to 3 mm diameter of small holes was made randomly for proper aeration.  These bags were kept vertically or hanged in dark room and maintained the temp. 24 to 28 ᵒC & relative humidity 65 to 85%.  After colonized mycelial growth polythene bags were removed and sprayed regularly with water to these compact mushroom beds to provide adequate moisture.  Fruiting bodies were harvested by gentle twisting from the beds so that it was pilled out without leaving any stub.
  15. 15. Comparative evaluation of different substrates for growth behavior of oyster mushroom (P. florida) Substrates Mushroom growth period recorded in days after spawning Spawn run period Pin-head initiation First harvesting Second harvesting Third harvesting Fourth harvesting Wheat straw 14.33 18.33 22 35.66 47.33 56 Rice straw 15 20.33 27.66 36.33 49.33 62.33 Wheat straw + rice straw 16 20.66 26.33 39.33 47.66 59.33 Mustard straw 14.33 19.33 24.66 35.33 48.33 62.33 Maize straw 19.66 27.66 34 42.66 50.33 64
  16. 16. Comparative evaluation of different substrates for yield potential of oyster mushroom (P. florida) Substrates First flush (gm) Second flush (gm) Third flush (gm) Fourth flush (gm) Total yield (gm) Wheat straw 385.37 275.23 168.78 89.45 918.83 Rice straw 372.73 265.26 165.89 98.76 902.64 Wheat straw + rice straw 355.62 248.56 142.66 59.40 806.24 Mustard straw 323.32 255.12 123.85 45.23 747.52 Maize straw 289.21 262.75 118.23 32.57 702.76
  17. 17. Conclusion This study was carried out to investigate the possibility and potential use of different agricultural wastes as a substrate for production of oyster mushroom. Agricultural wastes can be recycled by cultivation of mushroom and it is one of the efficient ways to bioconversion of residues into highly protinaceous food. P. florida grown on different substrates are nutritious with high protein, fibre, low fat, and also contain minerals. Among the different substrates, wheat straw performed significantly better on growth and yield of oyster mushroom (P. florida) compare to other substrate used in this study.
  18. 18. Rice straw is also a good substrate for the production of oyster mushroom. Although the amount of yield in rice straw is lower than the wheat straw. Other substrates such as wheat straw + rice straw, mustard straw and maize straw can also be used as alternative substrates for the cultivation of P. florida. As a conclusion we can state that the wheat straw is a suitable and one of the best residue for oyster mushroom (P. florida). Therefore the use of this agricultural residue is recommended to farmers in this country where large volumes of wheat straw are discarded as a waste materials.

×