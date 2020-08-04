Coding nota penjualan 2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Hallo mas Pengasuh, Saya sedang memulai usaha kecil untuk jual minuman herbal, dan mencoba unutk membuat database untuk pe...
Siapkan dua sheet Form dan Database, Eko bisa tentukan nama sheet namun waspadai nama sheet pada script nanti dibawah haru...
Sheets("Form").Select Range("B9:F9").Select Selection.Copy Sheets("Database").Select Range("H3").Select Selection.PasteSpe...
ardo 09 Oct 2011 0 Hallo Mas Ardi, Terima kasih atas response dan juga ilmunya. Untuk database pelanggan saya pakai excel ...
Selection.Copy Selection.PasteSpecial Paste:=xlPasteValues, Operation:=xlNone, SkipBlanks _ :=False, Transpose:=False Shee...
  1. 1. Hallo mas Pengasuh, Saya sedang memulai usaha kecil untuk jual minuman herbal, dan mencoba unutk membuat database untuk penjualan dan juga database pelanggan. Disini saya sudah buat database pelanggan yang nantinya dapat dipanggil oleh form penjualan tersebut, sehingga ketika kita masukkan namanya atau IDnya otomatis dapat tampil informasi pelanggan tersebut. Yang menjadi persoalan adalah saya ingin menambahkan satu tombol untuk mencetak sekaligus menyimpan data transaksi tersebut seluruhnya ke dalam satu data base (sheet yang berbeda ataupun file yang berbeda). Kemudian membuat no invoice secara otomatis. Rancangan Form dan sekaligus untuk nota Invoice No: Nama Customer : Mamat No. ID Customer : JK 001 Alamat Customer : Yogya No. Telp Customer : 0274111111 Metode Pembayaran : Cash No Description Qty Unit Price / Unit Total Price 1 Coffee 5 Box Rp 10.000 Rp 50.000 Yogyakarta, 07 Oktober 2011 Sub Total : Rp 50.000 Discount : Rp - Grand Total : Rp 50.000 Hormat Kami Customer Eko PN Mamat Rancangan Data base penjualan No No Invoice Nama ID Alamat Telp Metode Pembayaran Description QtyUnit Price / Unit Total Price Discount Grand Total 1 2 3 Terima Kasih, Eko PN Last Modified: Thursday, October 20, 2016 echo Friday, October 07, 2011 0% of 0 votes Hallo Eko Solusi untuk anda mirip dengan Nhea postingan sebelumnya mengenai database, yaitudengan makro. Langkah pertama
  2. 2. Siapkan dua sheet Form dan Database, Eko bisa tentukan nama sheet namun waspadai nama sheet pada script nanti dibawah harus sama dengan nama baru untuk kedua sheet yang anda inginkan. Langkah kedua Atur dan format kedua sheet tersebut seperti gambar-gambar dibawah. Dibawah ini sheet Form dimana sebagai form dan sekaligus lembar untuk print out invoice. Kemudian untuk sheet Database dapat diatur seperti gambar dibawah: Langkah ketiga Tulis script dibawah ini pada VB editor Sub Print_Save() ' ' Print_Save Macro ' created by klinikexcel 07.10.2011 ' Keyboard Shortcut: Ctrl+Shift+R ActiveWindow.SelectedSheets.PrintOut Copies:=1Range("F2").Select ActiveCell.FormulaR1C1 = "=""klinikexcel -""&Database!R[1]C[-5]+1" Range("F2").Select Selection.Copy Selection.PasteSpecial Paste:=xlPasteValues, Operation:=xlNone, SkipBlanks _ :=False, Transpose:=False Sheets("Database").Select Rows("3:3").Select Selection.Insert Shift:=xlDown, CopyOrigin:=xlFormatFromLeftOrAbove Range("A3").Select ActiveCell.FormulaR1C1 = "=R[1]C+1" Range("A3").Select Selection.Copy Selection.PasteSpecial Paste:=xlPasteValues, Operation:=xlNone, SkipBlanks _ :=False, Transpose:=False Sheets("Form").Select Range("F2").Select Selection.Copy Sheets("Database").Select Range("B3").Select Selection.PasteSpecial Paste:=xlPasteValues, Operation:=xlNone, SkipBlanks _ :=False, Transpose:=False Sheets("Form").Select Range("C3:C7").Select Selection.Copy Sheets("Database").Select Range("C3").Select Selection.PasteSpecial Paste:=xlPasteAll, Operation:=xlNone, SkipBlanks:= _ False, Transpose:=True
  3. 3. Sheets("Form").Select Range("B9:F9").Select Selection.Copy Sheets("Database").Select Range("H3").Select Selection.PasteSpecial Paste:=xlPasteAllExceptBorders, Operation:=xlNone, SkipBlanks:= _ False, Transpose:=False Sheets("Form").Select Selection.ClearContents Application.CutCopyMode = False Range("C2:C7").Select Selection.ClearContents Range("F2").Select ActiveCell.FormulaR1C1 = "=""klinikexcel -""&Database!R[1]C[-5]+1" Range("F2").Select Selection.Copy Selection.PasteSpecial Paste:=xlPasteValues, Operation:=xlNone, SkipBlanks _ :=False, Transpose:=False Range("B2").Select MsgBox ("Data sukses tersimpan") MsgBox ("All rights reserved")End Sub Langkah keempat Untuk mencoba program yang anda tulis diatas ini mulai dengan isi area input data pada sheet Form di range C3:C7 dan B9:F9 kemudian tekan key Alt+F8 kemudian akan muncul kotak macro dimana akan muncul macro pada macro name Print_Savedan selanjutnya tekan tombol Run Ohya ojo lali ee mas Eko siapkan printernya .... :) Cek kembali hasil print out dan cek apakah sheet database sudah terisi? Jika berhasil berarti anda telah ikuti langkah demi langkah diatas dengan benar xixixixi. Oia,makro ini di program untuk menghapus input data di sheet Form setelah print out dan menyimpannya di sheet database. Monggo di cobain ... semoga bermanfaat. Semoga usaha kecilnya terbantu, kabari kami mas jika sudah meningkat :) Salam klinikexcel ardo 09 Oct 2011 0 Hi mas Eko, Hampir lupa, saya ga sentuh informasi anda diatas bahwa sudah membuat database dan dapat memanggil database dari form penjualan. Bagaimana caranya mas Eko memanggil database nya ? Satu lagi bukan selain excel kan form dan database yang anda sudah buat? Salam Ardo
  4. 4. ardo 09 Oct 2011 0 Hallo Mas Ardi, Terima kasih atas response dan juga ilmunya. Untuk database pelanggan saya pakai excel juga tetapi berada di sheet yang lain, sedangkan untuk memanggil isi data base pelanggan Nama, Alamat dan No telp saya pakai perintah VLOOKUP dengan kunci ID Pelanggan. Berikut perintah yang saya pakai: Nama =VLOOKUP(D6;Costumer!$B$7:$E$15;2;FALSE) Alamat =VLOOKUP(D6;Costumer!$B$7:$E$15;3;FALSE) No Telp =VLOOKUP(D6;Costumer!$B$7:$E$15;4;FALSE) Dengan perintah tersebut unutk sementara sudah cukup karena jumlah pelanggan juga belum terlalu banyak. Mohon ijin untuk mencoba, nanti kalau ada persoalan saya pasti bertanya lagi ke mas Ardi. Salam dari Jogja, Eko PN echo 10 Oct 2011 0 Hallo Mas Ardi, Program sudah saya coba buat dan jalankan, saat ini sudah mau berjalan dengan baik tidak ada persoalan. Hanya saja saya ingin sedikit bertanya, program tersebut hanya bisa untuk menyimpan satu jenis data dari tabel. Nah ketika ada dua data atau lebih yang harus disimpan apa yang perlu ditambahkan. Karena mungkin saja 1 customer membeli lebih dari satu item. Di bawah ini saya lampirkan macro yang saya buat. Sub Button17_Click() ' ' Print_Save Macro ' created by klinikexcel 07.10.2011 ' Keyboard Shortcut: Ctrl+Shift+R ActiveWindow.SelectedSheets.PrintOut Copies:=1 Range("F4").Select ActiveCell.FormulaR1C1 = "=""No. ""&Penjualan!R[1]C[-5]+1" Range("F4").Select Selection.Copy Selection.PasteSpecial Paste:=xlPasteValues, Operation:=xlNone, SkipBlanks _ :=False, Transpose:=False Sheets("Penjualan").Select Rows("3:3").Select Selection.Insert Shift:=xlDown, CopyOrigin:=xlFormatFromLeftOrAbove Range("A3").Select ActiveCell.FormulaR1C1 = "=R[1]C+1" Range("A3").Select
  5. 5. Selection.Copy Selection.PasteSpecial Paste:=xlPasteValues, Operation:=xlNone, SkipBlanks _ :=False, Transpose:=False Sheets("Invoice").Select Range("C18").Select Selection.Copy Sheets("Penjualan").Select Range("B3").Select Selection.PasteSpecial Paste:=xlPasteValues, Operation:=xlNone, SkipBlanks:= _ False, Transpose:=False Sheets("Invoice").Select Range("F4").Select Selection.Copy Sheets("Penjualan").Select Range("C3").Select Selection.PasteSpecial Paste:=xlPasteValues, Operation:=xlNone, SkipBlanks _ :=False, Transpose:=False Sheets("Invoice").Select Range("C6:C10").Select Selection.Copy Sheets("Penjualan").Select Range("D3").Select Selection.PasteSpecial Paste:=xlPasteValues, Operation:=xlNone, SkipBlanks:= _ False, Transpose:=True Sheets("Invoice").Select Range("B13:G13").Select Selection.Copy Sheets("Penjualan").Select Range("I3").Select Selection.PasteSpecial Paste:=xlPasteValues, Operation:=xlNone, SkipBlanks:= _ False, Transpose:=False Sheets("Invoice").Select Range("G17:G20").Select Selection.Copy Sheets("Penjualan").Select Range("O3").Select Selection.PasteSpecial Paste:=xlPasteValues, Operation:=xlNone, SkipBlanks:= _ False, Transpose:=True Sheets("Invoice").Select Range("G18:G19").Select Selection.ClearContents Range("A13:E16").Select Selection.ClearContents Range("C7").Select ActiveCell.FormulaR1C1 = "=VLOOKUP(R6C3,Costumer!R7C2:R20C5,2,FALSE)" Range("C8").Select ActiveCell.FormulaR1C1 = "=VLOOKUP(R6C3,Costumer!R7C2:R20C5,3,FALSE)" Range("C9").Select ActiveCell.FormulaR1C1 = "=VLOOKUP(R6C3,Costumer!R7C2:R20C5,4,FALSE)" Application.CutCopyMode = False Range("C6").Select Selection.ClearContents Range("F4").Select ActiveCell.FormulaR1C1 = "=""No. ""&Penjualan!R[1]C[-5]+1" Range("F4").Select Selection.Copy Selection.PasteSpecial Paste:=xlPasteValues, Operation:=xlNone, SkipBlanks _ :=False, Transpose:=False Range("F4").Select MsgBox ("Data sukses tersimpan") MsgBox ("Silahkan Tekan Enter 2X") End Sub Terima kasih sebelumnya, Salam dari Jogja, Eko PN

