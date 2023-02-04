Successfully reported this slideshow.
Feb. 04, 2023
The UARB expects utilities to present rate applications that are complete and of high quality. Information is a primary organizational asset that is needed now and into the future. Good record keeping ensures files are easily accessible for key Stakeholders promoting information sharing and collaboration.

Hint: If you can access and trust information, then you can use it to make more informed decisions and take appropriate actions.
Hint: If you can access and trust information, then you can use it to make more informed decisions and take appropriate actions.

The UARB expects utilities to present rate applications that are complete and of high quality. Information is a primary organizational asset that is needed now and into the future. Good record keeping ensures files are easily accessible for key Stakeholders promoting information sharing and collaboration.
Hint: If you can access and trust information, then you can use it to make more informed decisions and take appropriate actions.

Business
Tips for filing a General Rate Application - Electric Utility.pdf

  1. 1. Tips for filing a General Rate Application Part 1 – Records Management For Electric Utilities
  2. 2. Visit your Regulator’s website Your first stop in the learning process is visiting your Regulator’s website. In Nova Scotia, Electric Utilities are governed by the Nova Scotia Utility And Review Board. View the User’s Guide for Municipal Electric Utilities.
  3. 3. Your Regulator’s role The UARB is intended to elevate utility performance and focuses on increased effectiveness and continuous improvement in meeting customer needs, including cost control and system reliability and quality objectives. The NSUARB is responsible for Regulating public utilities by setting rates and regulations and ensuring that consumers receive safe and reliable service at a reasonable price.
  4. 4. Key Terms Rates are the key revenue tool for regulated utilities. Under legislation, electricity distributors, are only permitted to charge for their regulated services through an order issued by the UARB. The Public Utilities Act allows the recovery of all reasonable and prudent operating expenses, annual depreciation expense, and a reasonable return on rate base. 3 The Board issues Information Requests ("IRs") generally within a two week period. The Board usually specifies the number of copies required to be filed. The responses to the IRs are identified as a pre-filed exhibit at the public hearing. 4 Pass Through for NS Power Rates – or “Flow Through” - The Utility can apply to have the Board approve, without a hearing, an increase in its rates to allow the Utility to pass through the approved NS Power rates to its customers. Sample Forms. 1 The Utility files with the Board a copy of the completed rate study along with copies of a Petition, Affidavit and Resolution supporting the application. Sample forms. 2 The Board issues an Order which specifies the hearing date which is usually eight to ten weeks following complete information being filed with the Board. After the Board has reviewed all the required information, it issues an Order approving the schedule of rates.
  5. 5. Familiarize yourself with current Rates, Rules, and Regulations The current version of your companies: • Schedule of Rates • Rules & Regulations • Board Orders Can be found by searching by your company name or Matter number on the Regulator’s website. Hint: – Consider comparing competitor and colleague files.
  6. 6. A successful GRA begins with good records management Set up your files: 1 A unique number (Matter number) will be assigned by the Regulator for the application. 2 Preface originating folder name by using the unique number identifier followed by the year of application. 3 Ensure past Matters are organized and accessible.
  7. 7. Recap Past and Current Matters Consider creating a summary document of historical and current Matters with Quick Links to document files. Hint: Be sure to highlight outstanding Board Orders.
  8. 8. The filing structure: folders and sub-folders Note: the originating folder name: M101810 2023 General Rate Application 1 The Originating Folder name includes the unique identifier and year of filing. 2 Subfolder: Keep Consultant Info handy including Scope of Work, Contact information and CV’s. 1 3 Subfolder : The Summary Data will form the basis of your study application. 4 Subfolder : The UARB folder will house your submissions and Information Requests. 5 Subfolder : Competitor and Colleague Schedule of Rates and Rules and Regulations. 6 7 Subfolder : Current Rules & Regulations Subfolder : Current Schedule of Rates Hint: Sub-folders for 3 and 4 are shown on the following page. 2 3 4 5 6 7
  9. 9. The filing structure: Sub-folder - Summary Data Note: the originating folder name: M101810 2023 General Rate Application The Summary Data sub-folder will house the data that forms the basis of your study and application. Create Sub-folders for each of the Classes of Customers you provide service to.
  10. 10. The filing structure: Sub-folder - Summary Data cont’d. Note: the originating folder name: M101810 2023 General Rate Application Create Sub-folders for each of the following: The type of information that is required in a rate application includes: Proposed Rates and Revenue, System Description, Historical and Projected Financial Information Hint: The Summary Data folder will have several more sub- folders which will be discussed in the “Summary Data Tutorial” (to come). Hint: The completed rate study must first be presented to Municipal Council (or an equivalent body) for a resolution authorizing that the application be filed with the Board for approval.
  11. 11. The filing structure: Sub-folder – UARB Note: the originating folder name: M101810 2023 General Rate Application The UARB (insert your Regulator name here) sub-folder will house all submission files associated with your application. 1 The Confidentiality Agreement document is necessary to access confidential documents via the Regulator portal. 2 The Email Distribution or Participant List contains the email addresses for all parties necessary to be copied when filing submissions. 3 The General Correspondence contains Board Orders and Requests. 4 5 The Hearing folder will have several sub-folders we will discuss in the “Hearing Preparation Tutorial” (to come). 6 The Information Requests folder will have several sub-folders we will discuss in the “Information Requests Tutorial” (to come). 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 The General Rate Application folder contains the final rate application.
  12. 12. The filing structure: Sub-folder – UARB (cont’d) Note: the originating folder name: M101810 2023 General Rate Application The UARB (insert your Regulator name here) sub-folder will house all submission files associated with your application. 7 The Notice of Intervention folder will contain all documents and Information Requests for Intervenors. 8 The Rebuttal folder contains evidence filed in Rebuttal to Board Council Information Requests. 9 The Undertakings folder contains submissions for Undertakings as a result of the Hearing. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
  13. 13. Why is good record keeping important? The UARB expects utilities to present rate applications that are complete and of high quality. Information is a primary organizational asset that is needed now and into the future. Good record keeping ensures files are easily accessible for key Stakeholders promoting information sharing and collaboration. Hint: If you can access and trust information, then you can use it to make more informed decisions and to take appropriate actions.
  14. 14. More questions about General Rate Applications for Electric Utilities? Summary Documents Tutorial Information Requests Tutorial Hearing Preparation Tutorial

