Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler Texas is one of the most courageous leaders in the Church known for his outspoken support of unborn life orthodox faith and morals and reforming Catholic institutions.In Light and Leaven he offers a forthright perspective on the state of the Church today and calls on the lay faithful to meet its challenges boldly.Touching on topics including parish renewal the state of Catholic education the centrality of the Eucharist the need for prayer and silence in a noisy and distracted age and the battle between good and evil in the Church and world Bishop StricklandÃ¢Â€Â™s wise insights and evident love for souls will inspire and edify you.