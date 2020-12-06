Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
https://lynk88.com/how-to-regis ter-w88-account/ How To Register W88 Account In 2 Minutes – With 3 Easy Steps With W88’s f...
Go to W88 and click the “Join” button on the top-right side of the website. By doing that, you will then be redirected to ...
It starts with the important details, such as the email address and contact number. Make sure to enter an active email and...
card transactions, cheques, and bank wires are only processed if the name matches the account holder. Afterward, you can p...
To know if you register W88 successfuly, you must be led to your account dashboard with a validated QR code. If you need t...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

How To Register W88 Account In 2 Minutes - With 3 Easy Steps

19 views

Published on

With W88's fast and easy registration process, users can freely access the best betting experience in the online world. To those aspiring players out there,

Published in: Sports
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

How To Register W88 Account In 2 Minutes - With 3 Easy Steps

  1. 1. https://lynk88.com/how-to-regis ter-w88-account/ How To Register W88 Account In 2 Minutes – With 3 Easy Steps With W88’s fast and easy registration process, users can freely access the best betting experience in the online world. To those aspiring players out there, keep on reading because the process on how to register W88 would be dealt in here. Register an Account: Link 1 – Link 2 – Link 3 A lot of people know that W88.com is a legalized gaming website that offers state-of-the-art gaming products, user-friendly technology, and highly-innovative betting in the gambling industry. Go to the article below to see the details of the review of W88: To be both a professional and an entertaining medium for play, W88 guarantees responsible gambling and promotes major safeguards to a regulated gaming environment. This is the reason why the team ensures its members’ security and protection upon registration. 2-Minute Step-By-Step to Register W88 Account Two minutes only! Yes, you read that right! You just need two minutes of your time to get started at W88. Follow these quick, simple steps to register W88 account: Step 1: Access W88 to start registration
  2. 2. Go to W88 and click the “Join” button on the top-right side of the website. By doing that, you will then be redirected to W88’s Registration Page. Step 2: Fill up the W88 registration form The Registration Page will ask you a few, but basic questions.
  3. 3. It starts with the important details, such as the email address and contact number. Make sure to enter an active email and a valid mobile number in order to have a verified registration. The first essential section is followed by currency. Note that the chosen currency is not changeable, so make sure to choose your most favored currency for betting. Since W88 has a few working currency options, most of the users choose USD or US Dollars. But then again, it is still up to your preference. You also have to fill out your full legal name and birth date to complete the process. Just as what is written on the W88 website, these are needed because
  4. 4. card transactions, cheques, and bank wires are only processed if the name matches the account holder. Afterward, you can put in your intended username and password. You have to repeat your password twice for a more authenticated sign-up process.’ Lastly, to ensure your data, there will be an affiliate ID and validation code that you need to answer. The security code provided by captcha is crucial to finish the register w88 process. Make sure to answer all the information correctly. The check symbol would tell you whether you did it right and cross if not. Step 3: “Join” to complete the register W88 process. Lastly, hit the “Join” button to confirm your registration. By clicking “Join”, you should have read and reviewed W88’s Terms and Conditions. No worries though! W88 has a solid and secure betting system. Your personal information is important to the company, so it strictly adheres to confidentiality and privacy policies.
  5. 5. To know if you register W88 successfuly, you must be led to your account dashboard with a validated QR code. If you need to edit some of your details, just click your username in the upper-right corner, below the Logout button of the website and you would see your profile then. If you reached this page, congratulations! Welcome to W88 and get ready to place your bets! Conclusion The process that Lynking88 provides for apply W88 is truly quick and effortless. In just two minutes, you can become a betting partner and earn high commission levels every month! Have fun on W88’s exceptional gaming entertainment with its live casino and online casino, e-sports, slot games, and the like. Join W88 now and open a W88 account to enjoy responsible gaming with lots of rewarding bonuses and promotions!

×