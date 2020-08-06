21 JEWELLERY GIFT IDEAS FOR YOUR LOVED ONES

Successfully reported this slideshow.
The 21 Best Jewelry Gift Ideas for Your Loved Ones S U N N Y D I A M O N D S . C O M
2 According to a recent survey, nearly 60% of women prefer to receive jewellery as a gift. In addition, baubles and gems a...
3 Before you begin looking for the best jewellery gifts on the market, it's helpful to narrow down your selection ﬁrst. Ar...
4 1. 18K Yellow Gold Diamond Ring Streamlined but far from simple, our 18K Yellow Gold Diamond Ring is sure to please anyo...
5 2. 18K Yellow Gold Diamond Necklace Looking for an eye-catching piece that stands out in a crowd? Our 18K Yellow Gold Di...
6 3. Welsie Diamond Nosepin Nosepins can be one of the most unexpectedly gorgeous pieces of jewellery one owns. This Welsi...
7 4. Khales Diamond Pendant You don't need a special occasion to lavish your loved one in diamonds. Our Khales Diamond Pen...
5. 18K Yellow Gold Diamond Earrings Who doesn't love receiving a gorgeous pair of earrings? Lavish your loved ones with th...
9 Do you have a special anniversary coming up? Want to spoil your wife on her birthday? Here are ﬁve gorgeous pieces that ...
10 1. 18K Yellow Gold Diamond Ring There's a reason why diamonds are considered a girl's best friend. They're delicate, ey...
11 2. Carita Diamond Earrings Every woman needs a classic pair of diamond earrings in her jewellery box. Our Carita Diamon...
12 3. Eyana Bangle Looking for a piece that goes exceptionally well with the 18K Yellow Gold Diamond Ring you purchased? A...
13 4. 18K Rose Gold Diamond Necklace Looking for an eye-catching piece that stands out in a crowd? Our 18K Rose Gold Diamo...
14 5. Rhea Diamond Pendant When you want to pay homage to your love in a grand way, a spectacular piece is in order. Our R...
15 Are you looking to surprise your husband with a piece of jewellery that's as masculine as it is majestic? These ﬁve ite...
1. Tiger Shape 18K Yellow Gold Kada Bangle Our 18K Yellow Gold Kada Bangle is an enduring symbol of your love that he can ...
2. Gift Card Want to let your husband pick out the perfect piece of jewellery for himself? There's no gift as practical or...
18 3. 18K Yellow Gold Diamond Ring When you want to give him a gift that's as bold as his personality, look no further tha...
19 4. 18K Platinum Bracelet Want to gift your husband with the perfect chain bracelet that he'll wear everywhere? Take a l...
20 5. Chakra Om Diamond Pendant Your husband needs a pendant that's powerful and bold. Our Chakra Om Diamond Pendant ﬁts t...
21 6. Cross Diamond Pendant With our Cross Diamond Pendant, your husband can express his spiritual side in a beautiful, di...
22 Your mother gave you life and any time is a great occasion to spoil her. Here are ﬁve jewellery gifts she's bound to ap...
23 1. Byanca Pendant Every time your mother admires her Byanca Pendant, she'll remember the bond you share. This yellow go...
2. Sarlik Diamond Earrings Want to celebrate all of the ways your mother has helped you grow? Our Sarlik Diamond Earrings ...
3. 18K Yellow Gold Diamond Necklace We've added this one to our list twice because it's truly a special piece for any woma...
26 4. 18K Yellow Gold Diamond Ring Could your mother use a little more glimmer on her ﬁnger? Surprise her with our 18K Yel...
27 5. Errika Bangle When you're looking for jewellery that's as vivid as your mother, try our Errika Bangle. This bangle f...
28 Your life is full of people who love you! Why not give them a special gift that will commemorate your bond forever? The...
29
21 JEWELLERY GIFT IDEAS FOR YOUR LOVED ONES

Looking for the perfect gift? Our list is a great place to start. Check out 21 personalized jewellery gift ideas for the loved ones in your life.

