Html Server Image Control VB

  1. 1. HTML SERVER CONTROL –Image (VB) LAB WORK GUIDE A Programme Under the compumitra Series “Behavior is the mirror in which everyone shows their image.” -Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
  2. 2. OUTLINE IMAGE(HTML Server Control) Using VB Code Creation. Output View. Modification Trials. Error Trials. Practice Exercise. Summary Review. References.
  3. 3. IMAGE IN HTML CONTROLS Using "VB"  <IMG> tag that displays an image available at a location defined by its Src=“<location URL>” attribute.
  4. 4. IMAGE IN HTML CONTROL -Go to Sample Source Open source file by typing http://www.sunmitra.com/cmaspnet/HTMLControls/ HTMLImage/HTMLImage.aspx address here
  5. 5. IMAGE IN HTML CONTROL- Run/Copy Code and Create your own And paste it on Notepad and Save this Notepad with <HTMLImage.aspx> name in Learner/<student- id>/HTMLControls/HTMLIm age folder. Copy this code
  6. 6. IMAGE IN HTML CONTROL- Run Your Own Code For executing this Html file – Write this Address on address bar. http://Localhost/<StudentID>/HTMLControls/HTMLImage/HTMLImage.aspx And after that, click go button.
  7. 7. IMAGE IN HTML CONTROL - Modification Trials  Add a new property image1.Align="right". Watch the effect. Other valid values to try are top, middle, bottom and left. But this effect may not be visible unless the image is put inside an specific area such as a table cell.  Try changing image Src property by finding any other URL of the image from google image search. Watch that image from any remote site can also be attached to your local page.  Try putting an incorrect image URL. Watch that a blank box comes with the Alt property text inside the box. Try changing this Alt property also. The Alt Property may not be supported by all browsers. The Alt Property also comes as a Tooltip when the image is properly displayed.  Try changing image height and width property by forming the code yourself. Watch the change
  8. 8. IMAGE IN HTML CONTROLS : Error Trials Try to Remove '.gif' extension from "smile.gif" . Watch the Effect. Try to Change 'image1.Alt' to 'image1.alt'. Watch the compiler error output as CS0117-'System.Web.UI.HtmlControls.HtmlImage' does not contain a definition for 'alt'.
  9. 9. IMAGE IN HTML CONTROLS : Practice Exercise Write a program display images as follows-
  10. 10. IMAGE IN HTML CONTROLS: Learning Summary Review Use of HTML Image Control. Use of Attributes of HTML Image Control. Use of Src, Alt, Width, Height attribute.
  12. 12. Ask and guide me at sunmitraeducation@gmail.com Share this information with as many people as possible. Keep visiting www.sunmitra.com for programme updates.

