Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Teaching Personal Hygiene To Children One thing that children can do remarkably well is getting filthy. They love to play ...
from school or the playground or after using the toilet. Sanitizing the hands after coughing and sneezing is a must to sto...
Teach your children not to remain sweaty and dirty for a long time. After coming back from the playground tell them to tak...
Encourage your children to trim their hair at least once a month. It will keep their appearance not only clean; it encoura...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
11 views
May. 20, 2021

Teaching personal hygiene to children

One thing that children can do remarkably well is getting filthy. They love to play with mud, love to eat in dirty hands, or like to spread the sauce all over their clothes, etc.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Teaching personal hygiene to children

  1. 1. Teaching Personal Hygiene To Children One thing that children can do remarkably well is getting filthy. They love to play with mud, love to eat in dirty hands, or like to spread the sauce all over their clothes, etc. Unless you teach them or train them to maintain basic hygiene sense from the very childhood, they won’t grow into a hygienic person. Childhood is the perfect time to begin teaching your child about a healthy hygiene routine says a child psychologist in a preschool in Hacienda Heights CA. Moreover, the coronavirus pandemic has inflicted significant damage and panic worldwide. When parents ask how to protect children from this virus COVID- 19, doctors say that there is no alternative than to wash your hands again and again with a good soap. Daycare expertsare requesting parents to supervise whether their children are washing hands after coming back
  2. 2. from school or the playground or after using the toilet. Sanitizing the hands after coughing and sneezing is a must to stop the spreading of the virus. Check that your children wash their hands properly with a good hand wash every time before taking the food. Daycare teachers say to encourage your children to maintain a few healthy routines all through life. Brushing the teeth properly is one such healthy habit. Provide them with a colorful toothbrush and a paste of their choice because there are various toothpastes available in the market, especially made for children. Bring toothpaste of their favorite flavor. This will make their brushing experience more enjoyable. Be sure that they are brushing in the right way because proper brushing helps a lot in the good setting of teeth. Be sure that, not only in the morning, they are cleaning their teeth at night also before going to bed to remove the tiniest part of the food which encourages bacteria formation and leads teeth to untimely decay.
  3. 3. Teach your children not to remain sweaty and dirty for a long time. After coming back from the playground tell them to take a bath which will help to remove dirt and sweat. Teach them how to use soap and shampoo to disinfect the body from top to toe. Encourage them to take bath twice daily during summer. Teach them to scrub the body gently to get rid of body odor and skin infection. It is also important to see that they are washing lather of the soap completely from hair and skin; else, remaining lather may create a bacterial infection. Train them to get dry totally after taking bath and before wearing a pair of dry clothes. Trimming nails frequently is necessary to keep the appearance neat and clean. Unless the children are trained to trim the nails every week, the dirt starts to accumulate inside the nails and creates various problems like worm infection, diarrhea, etc.
  4. 4. Encourage your children to trim their hair at least once a month. It will keep their appearance not only clean; it encourages good health of the hair. Be sure that they comb their hair neatly after taking bath or going outside. If your child likes to maintain long hair, be sure that they are cleaning their hair frequently, combing it, and tying it properly so that they look clean in their appearance. Germs travel far and wide. In this pandemic situation, we all have already come to know the fact that sneeze travel up to 100 miles per hour and can send 100000 germs into the air. Train your children to sneeze and cough properly especially when they are in a public place. Teach them to cover their mouth and nose with a tissue while sneezing or coughing. In an emergency when tissue is not available ask them to cover their mouth and nose with arms in the time of sneezing so that the germs do not spread.

×