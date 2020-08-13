Successfully reported this slideshow.
Cohort Analysis Padmaja V Bhagwat Bargava Subramanian
We are data scientists & open source contributors Twitter: @bargava LinkedIn: Padmaja
Wireless Subscribers in India are increasing source: TRAI
But not for all the providers source: TRAI
It is less expensive to retain existing customers than acquire new customers
Customer Engagement Lifecycle
Cohort Analysis helps understand a similar set of users’ behavior temporally
The gradual next step for the customer success team is to understand customer churn Active At-risk Churn
Survival Analysis models are used to predict churn
Application Architecture – Today’s demo CSV pandas lifelines altair streamlit
References • http://www.gregreda.com/2015/08/23/cohort-analysis-with-python/ • https://towardsdatascience.com/churn-predic...
Contact us Twitter: @bargava LinkedIn: Padmaja
Churn analysis

How and what needs to be done in order to retain customers on any given platform.

Churn analysis

