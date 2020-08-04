Ch4 hadoop yarn

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Hadoop Study Ch4. YARN
/ <Page> 목차 2 0. YARN이란? 1. YARN 구동과정 2. YARN vs MapReduce1 3. 스케쥴링 Sunhee.bigdata@gmail.com
/ <Page> 0. YARN 이란 Yarn은 뭐하는 녀석인지, 뭘로 이루어져 있는지
/ <Page> 0. YARN 이란 (1) YARN 정의 ◦ 클러스터 리소스를 관리하는 시스템 ◦ Yet Another Resource Negotiator (2) YARN 구성요소 ◦ Resource manager (R...
/ <Page> 1. YARN 구동과정 YARN 이 어떤 식으로 어플리케이션을 구동하는 지
/ <Page> 1. YARN 구동과정 • client : RM아, 작업(mr, spark 등) 수행해줘. • RM : 응 알았어. 컨테이너 구동할만한 NM 골라볼게. 컨테이너 중에 AM으로 쓸만한 애를 골라서 리소스 ...
/ <Page> 1. YARN 구동과정 7 (2) 리소스 요청 ◦ 컨테이너를 요청하는 것이다. ◦ Locality 조건을 적용할 수 있다. − 특정 노드 > 동일 랙에 있는 노드 > 다른 랙에 있는 노드 sunhee.b...
/ <Page> 1. YARN 구동과정 2019-04-09 8 (2) 리소스 요청 ◦ yarn.nodemanager.resource.memory-mb (4000) ◦ yarn.nodemanager.resource.cpu...
/ <Page> 1. YARN 구동과정 9 (3) 어플리케이션 종류 • User의 job 당 실행되는 어플리케이션 • workflow 또는 user session 당 실행되는 어플리케이션 • 서로 다른 유저들이 공유하고...
/ <Page> 2. YARN vs MapReduce1 YARN을 사용하지 않는 MR1의 한계는 무엇이었는지, YARN을 사용한 MR2는 무엇이 좋은지
/ <Page> 2. YARN vs MapReduce1 11 (1) MR1 의 한계 ◦ Job tracker 한테 일이 몰려있다. ◦ Slot 의 용도가 고정됐다. (map slot은 map task 에서만 사용) (2...
/ <Page> 3. 스케쥴링 YARN이 어떤 정책으로 리소스를 할당하는지
/ <Page> 3. 스케쥴링 (1) 스케쥴링 개념 및 종류 어플리케이션에 리소스를 어떤 규칙으로 할당할 것인가? 13 FIFO Scheduler Capacity Scheduler Fair Scheduler sunhee...
/ <Page> 3. 스케쥴링 ● Fifo Scheduler 14 • 설정이 필요없다. • 모든 잡을 하나의 큐로 관리한다. • 대형 애플리케이션이 수행될 때는 클러스터의 모든 리소스를 점유할 수 있어서 다른 애플리케이...
/ <Page> 3. 스케쥴링 ● Fair Scheduler vs Capacity Scheduler (YARN 2.6 이상 기준) 15sunhee.bigdata@gmail.com Fair Capacity 선점 O X 큐...
/ <Page> 3. 스케쥴링 ● Capacity Scheduler 16 • 큐마다 각자 Capacity를 정한다. • 큐의 Capacity보다 더 큰 자원을 요구하는 job 이 들어온 경우에 동일 레벨의 큐에 리소스가...
/ <Page> 3. 스케쥴링 ● Capacity Scheduler 17 • 노드 레이블이 가능하다. • 서버를 구분하여 큐를 지정할 수 있다. 각 서버마다 유리한 작업을 진행할 수 있다. • 하나의 클러스터를 나눠서 ...
/ <Page> 3. 스케쥴링 ● Capacity Scheduler 18 root prod dev eng science 40 60 30 75 30 • dev 큐는 최대 가용량이 75%로 제한되었기 때문에, prod 큐가...
/ <Page> 3. 스케쥴링 ● Capacity Scheduler 19 • 단일 큐 내부에 있는 애플리케이션들은 FIFO 방식으로 스케쥴링 된다. • yarn.scheduler.capacity.<queue-path>....
/ <Page> 3. 스케쥴링 ● Capacity Scheduler 20 • 단일 큐 내부에 있는 애플리케이션들은 FIFO 방식으로 스케쥴링 된다. • yarn.scheduler.capacity.<queue-path>....
/ <Page> 3. 스케쥴링 ● Fair Scheduler 21 • 설정파일(fair-scheduler.xml)이 없을 경우, 사용자 이름으로 큐가 만들어진다. • 모든 큐는 root 큐의 자식이다. 큐 내의 모든 잡...
/ <Page> 3. 스케쥴링 ● Fair Scheduler 22 • 큐 설정 − 큐 생성 (prod, dev.eng, dev.science) − 리소스 가중치 설정 (prod 40%, dev 60%) − 큐 별 스케쥴...
/ <Page> 3. 스케쥴링 (2) 스케쥴러 바꿔가면서 모니터링 해보기 ● Fifo : 나중에 시작된 작업이 이전에 시작된 작업 끝날 때까지 기다리나? ● Capacity : 큐 별로 가용량 만큼의 리소스만 사용하나?...
/ <Page> 3. 스케쥴링 (3) 어떤 상황에서 어떤 스케쥴러가 적합할까? ● FIFO scheduler Fair scheduler에서 클러스터 리소스를 반절만 사용하여(원인 파악 x) 몇 개 WF가 waitin이 ...
감사합니다.
×