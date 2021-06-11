cert-manager로 let's encrypt 인증서 발급

Successfully reported this slideshow.
cert-manger로 Let's encrypt 인증서 생성 - 온프레미스 환경 이 문서는 쿠버네티스 설치, 도메인 설정, cert-manager 설치를 다루지 않습니다.
개요
 사용이유 ▪ self-signed 인증서의 불편함 ▪ 인증기관의 인증서가 아니면 수동설정이 빈번 서비스 ① self-signed 인증서로 통신할게! 오픈소스 ② 거절 ③ 클라이언트 설정 ④ 오픈소스 설정 예상보다 많...
 사용이유 ▪ Let's encrypt에서 무료 인증서 발급해주고 ▪ cert-manager에서 인증서 생성&관리 acme 프로토콜 통신 이게 뭐지? ① ssl인증서 신청 ② ssl인증서 생성
 장점 ▪ yaml파일로 인증서 생성&관리 ▪ 인증서 만료 전 자동 갱신 apiVersion: networking.k8s.io/v1 kind: Ingress metadata: name: nginx-test annota...
virtualbox kubernetes cert-manager ① ssl인증서 신청 ② ssl인증서 생성 도메인 관리 ③ 인증서 사용  인증서 생성과정 요약 ▪ 도메인 관리: 가비아 ▪ 네임서버 관리: cloudfla...
 사용자 요청처리 요약 virtualbox kubernetes cert-manager Client ① helloworld.com IP 질의 ② 집공유기 IP리턴 ③ 서비스 요청 ④ 포트포워딩 ⑤ 응답 ① 사용자가 요청...
cert-manager 컴퍼넌트
 컴퍼넌트 ① Issuer: 인증서 주체 ② certificates: 인증서 정의 ③ secret: 발급된 인증서와 비밀키 저장 ① ② ③ ※ 공식문서: https://cert-manager.io/docs/
 컴퍼넌트 ※ self-signed issuer: https://cert-manager.io/docs/configuration/selfsigned/ ▪ 대표적인 2개 Issuer: self-signed, let's e...
 컴퍼넌트 ▪ issuer는 issuer와 clusterissuer로 분류 ▪ issuer: 같은 namespace만 인증서 참조 가능 ▪ clusterissuer: 모든 namespace에서 참조 가능
 컴퍼넌트 ※ 공식문서: https://cert-manager.io/docs/tutorials/acme/ingress/#step-6-configure-let-s-encrypt-issuer ▪ Issuer은 stage,...
 컴퍼넌트 ※ 공식문서: https://cert-manager.io/docs/concepts/certificate/ ▪ certificates는 인증서 발급에 대한 명세를 정의 apiVersion: cert-manag...
let's encrypt 인증서 발급
virtualbox kubernetes cert-manager ① ssl인증서 신청 ② ssl인증서 생성 도메인 발급 ③ 인증서 사용  준비 ▪ 외부접속이 가능한 쿠버네티스 클러스터 ▪ nginx-ingress ▪ s...
 준비 ▪ cloudflare api token을 생성하고 쿠버네티스 secret에 저장 ※ toekn생성 공식문서: https://cert-manager.io/docs/configuration/acme/dns01/c...
 Issuer 발급 ※ git wiki: https://github.com/choisungwook/portfolio/wiki/cert-manager-letsencrypt ▪ stage, prod clusterissue...
 Issuer 발급 ▪ 발급확인: READY상태가 True
 deployment, 서비스 생성 ▪ 요청을 처리할 pod, svc생성 ▪ pod의 이미지는 nginx:latest사용 kubernetes cert-manager ② ssl인증서 생성 ※ git wiki: https...
 인증서 발급과 ingress 연동 ▪ 인증서를 만들고 -> 저장된 인증서 secret을 ingress에 적용 apiVersion: cert-manager.io/v1 kind: Certificate metadata: ...
 인증서 발급과 ingress 연동 ▪ 도메인 생성
 인증서 발급과 ingress 연동 ▪ certificate 실행 apiVersion: cert-manager.io/v1 kind: Certificate metadata: name: stage-test221 spec:...
 인증서 발급과 ingress 연동 ▪ ingress 생성 apiVersion: networking.k8s.io/v1 kind: Ingress metadata: name: nginx-test221 annotations...
 인증서 발급과 ingress 연동 ▪ ingress 도메인에 접속하면 경고 페이지 표시 ▪ let's encrypt stage환경은 테스트 목적이기 때문에 인증된 인증서 발급 X ▪ 발급자를 보면 (STAGING) ...
 stage 설정을 prod로 이동 ▪ 기존 ingress는 삭제 ▪ prod-clusterissuer을 사용하여 certificate 생성 ▪ prod-certificate이 True이면 ingress생성 apiVe...
 stage 설정을 prod로 이동 ▪ ingress 접속하여 경고창이 안뜨는지 확인 ▪ 인증서 발급자 확인
 인증서 발급과 ingress 연동 ▪ 두 단계를 통합하는 방법 존재 kubernetes cert-manager 인증서 생성과 사용 apiVersion: networking.k8s.io/v1 kind: Ingress ...
 인증서 발급과 ingress 연동 ▪ clusterissuer는 되었다가 안되었다가 해서... Issuer로 진행 apiVersion: networking.k8s.io/v1 kind: Ingress metadata:...
참고자료
 참고자료 ▪ 가비아 로고: https://www.gabia.com/ ▪ cloudflare 로고: https://www.cloudflare.com/logo/ ▪ let's encrypt 로고: https://lets...
  1. 1. cert-manger로 Let's encrypt 인증서 생성 - 온프레미스 환경 이 문서는 쿠버네티스 설치, 도메인 설정, cert-manager 설치를 다루지 않습니다.
  2. 2. 개요
  3. 3.  사용이유 ▪ self-signed 인증서의 불편함 ▪ 인증기관의 인증서가 아니면 수동설정이 빈번 서비스 ① self-signed 인증서로 통신할게! 오픈소스 ② 거절 ③ 클라이언트 설정 ④ 오픈소스 설정 예상보다 많은 시간을 잡아먹음
  4. 4.  사용이유 ▪ Let's encrypt에서 무료 인증서 발급해주고 ▪ cert-manager에서 인증서 생성&관리 acme 프로토콜 통신 이게 뭐지? ① ssl인증서 신청 ② ssl인증서 생성
  5. 5.  장점 ▪ yaml파일로 인증서 생성&관리 ▪ 인증서 만료 전 자동 갱신 apiVersion: networking.k8s.io/v1 kind: Ingress metadata: name: nginx-test annotations: kubernetes.io/ingress.class: "nginx" cert-manager.io/issuer: "prod" spec: tls: - hosts: - abcd.choilab.xyz secretName: stage-test-prod-1 rules: - host: abcd.choilab.xyz http: paths: - path: / pathType: Prefix backend: service: name: nginx-test port: number: 80
  6. 6. virtualbox kubernetes cert-manager ① ssl인증서 신청 ② ssl인증서 생성 도메인 관리 ③ 인증서 사용  인증서 생성과정 요약 ▪ 도메인 관리: 가비아 ▪ 네임서버 관리: cloudflare ▪ 인증서 생성: let's encrypt ▪ 쿠버네티스 인증서 관리: cert-manager
  7. 7.  사용자 요청처리 요약 virtualbox kubernetes cert-manager Client ① helloworld.com IP 질의 ② 집공유기 IP리턴 ③ 서비스 요청 ④ 포트포워딩 ⑤ 응답 ① 사용자가 요청한 도메인(예: helloworld.com)에 대한 IP질의 ② 도메인에 해당하는 IP리턴(이 실습에서는 집 공유기 IP사용) ③ IP로 서비스를 요청하면 공유기가 쿠버네티스 ingress로 포트포워딩 ④ ingress는 서비스를 처리하고 응답 집공유기
  8. 8. cert-manager 컴퍼넌트
  9. 9.  컴퍼넌트 ① Issuer: 인증서 주체 ② certificates: 인증서 정의 ③ secret: 발급된 인증서와 비밀키 저장 ① ② ③ ※ 공식문서: https://cert-manager.io/docs/
  10. 10.  컴퍼넌트 ※ self-signed issuer: https://cert-manager.io/docs/configuration/selfsigned/ ▪ 대표적인 2개 Issuer: self-signed, let's encrypt apiVersion: cert-manager.io/v1 kind: Issuer metadata: name: selfsigned-issuer namespace: sandbox spec: selfSigned: {} apiVersion: cert-manager.io/v1 kind: Issuer metadata: name: letsencrypt-staging spec: acme: # The ACME server URL server: https://acme-staging-v02.api.letsencrypt.org/directory # Email address used for ACME registration email: user@example.com # Name of a secret used to store the ACME account private key privateKeySecretRef: name: letsencrypt-staging # Enable the HTTP-01 challenge provider solvers: - http01: ingress: class: nginx <self-signed issuer> <let's encrypt issuer> ※ let's encrypt issuer: https://cert-manager.io/docs/tutorials/acme/ingress/#step-6-configure-let-s-encrypt-issuer
  11. 11.  컴퍼넌트 ▪ issuer는 issuer와 clusterissuer로 분류 ▪ issuer: 같은 namespace만 인증서 참조 가능 ▪ clusterissuer: 모든 namespace에서 참조 가능
  12. 12.  컴퍼넌트 ※ 공식문서: https://cert-manager.io/docs/tutorials/acme/ingress/#step-6-configure-let-s-encrypt-issuer ▪ Issuer은 stage, prod환경으로 분리 ▪ stage: 테스트 ▪ prod: 운영
  13. 13.  컴퍼넌트 ※ 공식문서: https://cert-manager.io/docs/concepts/certificate/ ▪ certificates는 인증서 발급에 대한 명세를 정의 apiVersion: cert-manager.io/v1 kind: Certificate metadata: name: acme-crt spec: secretName: acme-crt-secret dnsNames: - foo.example.com - bar.example.com issuerRef: name: letsencrypt-prod # We can reference ClusterIssuers by changing the kind here. # The default value is Issuer (i.e. a locally namespaced Issuer) kind: Issuer group: cert-manager.io
  14. 14. let's encrypt 인증서 발급
  15. 15. virtualbox kubernetes cert-manager ① ssl인증서 신청 ② ssl인증서 생성 도메인 발급 ③ 인증서 사용  준비 ▪ 외부접속이 가능한 쿠버네티스 클러스터 ▪ nginx-ingress ▪ service-type: loadbalancer ▪ 온프레미스는 metaLB사용 ▪ 도메인 ▪ cloudflare 네임서버 연동
  16. 16.  준비 ▪ cloudflare api token을 생성하고 쿠버네티스 secret에 저장 ※ toekn생성 공식문서: https://cert-manager.io/docs/configuration/acme/dns01/cloudflare/#api-keys apiVersion: v1 kind: Secret metadata: name: cloudflare-api-key-secret type: Opaque stringData: api-key: <API Key>
  17. 17.  Issuer 발급 ※ git wiki: https://github.com/choisungwook/portfolio/wiki/cert-manager-letsencrypt ▪ stage, prod clusterissuer발급 ▪ 이메일 수정 apiVersion: cert-manager.io/v1 kind: ClusterIssuer metadata: name: letsencrypt-staging spec: acme: # The ACME server URL server: https://acme-staging-v02.api.letsencrypt.org/directory # Email address used for ACME registration email: <your@email> # Name of a secret used to store the ACME account private key privateKeySecretRef: name: letsencrypt-staging # Enable the challenge provider solvers: - dns01: cloudflare: email: <your-email> apiTokenSecretRef: name: cloudflare-api-token-secret key: api-token apiVersion: cert-manager.io/v1 kind: ClusterIssuer metadata: name: letsencrypt-prod spec: acme: # The ACME server URL server: https://acme-v02.api.letsencrypt.org/directory # Email address used for ACME registration email: <your@email> # Name of a secret used to store the ACME account private key privateKeySecretRef: name: letsencrypt-prod # Enable the challenge provider solvers: - dns01: cloudflare: email: <your-email> apiTokenSecretRef: name: cloudflare-api-token-secret key: api-token
  18. 18.  Issuer 발급 ▪ 발급확인: READY상태가 True
  19. 19.  deployment, 서비스 생성 ▪ 요청을 처리할 pod, svc생성 ▪ pod의 이미지는 nginx:latest사용 kubernetes cert-manager ② ssl인증서 생성 ※ git wiki: https://github.com/choisungwook/portfolio/wiki/cert-manager-letsencrypt#%EC%9D%B8%EC%A6%9D%EC%84%9C- %EC%A0%81%EC%9A%A9-%EC%98%88%EC%A0%9C
  20. 20.  인증서 발급과 ingress 연동 ▪ 인증서를 만들고 -> 저장된 인증서 secret을 ingress에 적용 apiVersion: cert-manager.io/v1 kind: Certificate metadata: name: acme-crt spec: secretName: acme-crt-secret ... kubernetes cert-manager ① ssl인증서 생성 ② 인증서 사용 apiVersion: networking.k8s.io/v1 kind: Ingress metadata: name: nginx-test annotations: kubernetes.io/ingress.class: "nginx" spec: tls: - hosts: - test.choilab.xyz secretName: acme-crt-secret ...
  21. 21.  인증서 발급과 ingress 연동 ▪ 도메인 생성
  22. 22.  인증서 발급과 ingress 연동 ▪ certificate 실행 apiVersion: cert-manager.io/v1 kind: Certificate metadata: name: stage-test221 spec: secretName: stage-test221 issuerRef: name: test-staging kind: ClusterIssuer commonName: 'choilab.xyz' dnsNames: - choilab.xyz - test3.choilab.xyz ▪ certificate Ready가 True인지 확인
  23. 23.  인증서 발급과 ingress 연동 ▪ ingress 생성 apiVersion: networking.k8s.io/v1 kind: Ingress metadata: name: nginx-test221 annotations: kubernetes.io/ingress.class: "nginx" spec: tls: - hosts: - test3.choilab.xyz secretName: stage-test221 rules: - host: test3.choilab.xyz http: paths: - pathType: Prefix path: "/" backend: service: name: nginx-test6 port: number: 80
  24. 24.  인증서 발급과 ingress 연동 ▪ ingress 도메인에 접속하면 경고 페이지 표시 ▪ let's encrypt stage환경은 테스트 목적이기 때문에 인증된 인증서 발급 X ▪ 발급자를 보면 (STAGING) ...으로 표시
  25. 25.  stage 설정을 prod로 이동 ▪ 기존 ingress는 삭제 ▪ prod-clusterissuer을 사용하여 certificate 생성 ▪ prod-certificate이 True이면 ingress생성 apiVersion: cert-manager.io/v1 kind: Certificate metadata: name: prod-test221 spec: secretName: prod-test221 issuerRef: name: test-prod kind: ClusterIssuer commonName: 'choilab.xyz' dnsNames: - choilab.xyz - test3.choilab.xyz <prod-certificate> apiVersion: networking.k8s.io/v1 kind: Ingress metadata: name: prod-nginx-test221 annotations: kubernetes.io/ingress.class: "nginx" spec: tls: - hosts: - test3.choilab.xyz secretName: prod-test221 rules: - host: test3.choilab.xyz http: paths: - pathType: Prefix path: "/" backend: service: name: nginx-test6 port: number: 80 <prod-ingress>
  26. 26.  stage 설정을 prod로 이동 ▪ ingress 접속하여 경고창이 안뜨는지 확인 ▪ 인증서 발급자 확인
  27. 27.  인증서 발급과 ingress 연동 ▪ 두 단계를 통합하는 방법 존재 kubernetes cert-manager 인증서 생성과 사용 apiVersion: networking.k8s.io/v1 kind: Ingress metadata: name: nginx-test annotations: kubernetes.io/ingress.class: "nginx" cert-manager.io/issuer: "<clusterissuername>" spec: tls: - hosts: - test.domain secretName: test-secret # 인증서를 저장할 secret이름 rules: - host: test.domain http: paths: - pathType: Prefix path: "/" backend: service: name: nginx-test port: number: 80
  28. 28.  인증서 발급과 ingress 연동 ▪ clusterissuer는 되었다가 안되었다가 해서... Issuer로 진행 apiVersion: networking.k8s.io/v1 kind: Ingress metadata: name: nginx-test annotations: kubernetes.io/ingress.class: "nginx" cert-manager.io/issuer: "issuer-prod-1" spec: tls: - hosts: - test.domain secretName: test-secret # 인증서를 저장할 secret이름 rules: - host: test.domain http: paths: - pathType: Prefix path: "/" backend: service: name: nginx-test port: number: 80 apiVersion: cert-manager.io/v1 kind: Issuer metadata: name: issuer-prod-1 spec: acme: # The ACME server URL server: https://acme-v02.api.letsencrypt.org/directory # Email address used for ACME registration email: <cloudflare email> # Name of a secret used to store the ACME account private key privateKeySecretRef: name: issuer-prod-1 # Enable the challenge provider solvers: - dns01: cloudflare: email: <cloudflare email> apiTokenSecretRef: name: cloudflare-api-token-secret #cloudflare api token key: api-token <issuer> <nginx ingress>
  29. 29. 참고자료
  30. 30.  참고자료 ▪ 가비아 로고: https://www.gabia.com/ ▪ cloudflare 로고: https://www.cloudflare.com/logo/ ▪ let's encrypt 로고: https://letsencrypt.org/ko/trademarks/ ▪ flaticon ▪ 라우터: https://www.flaticon.com/free-icon/wireless-router_2743461

