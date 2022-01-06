Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
A Project By -
The Better Life Comes to Hinjewadi One important aspect of The Better Life at Park District is that of the superb location...
Gear up for a fitter life You won’t have to go far to fulfil your fitness goals at Park District. With 8 dedicated ameniti...
Experience the joy of togetherness At Park District, you’ll always be connected to your children and your loved ones. And ...
Follow me for more Like Comment Share Save
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

of

Park District @ Hinjewadi - Pune real estate advisory firm Slide 1 Park District @ Hinjewadi - Pune real estate advisory firm Slide 2 Park District @ Hinjewadi - Pune real estate advisory firm Slide 3 Park District @ Hinjewadi - Pune real estate advisory firm Slide 4 Park District @ Hinjewadi - Pune real estate advisory firm Slide 5
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Next
Download to read offline and view in fullscreen.
Business
Jan. 06, 2022
18 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

Park District @ Hinjewadi - Pune real estate advisory firm

Download to read offline

Business
Jan. 06, 2022
18 views

Pride Purple Group is now bringing #TheBetterLife to Hinjawadi in through Park District which offers spacious 2 and 3 BHK apartments. The homes at Park District are planned to offer you a ‘better’ living experience and ‘better life’. It offers unequaled luxury in terms of space and comfort.
It offers unequaled luxury in terms of space and comfort. Not only will the spaces offer you maximum possible usable space, but also plentiful natural light and freshening. At (real estate advisory firm)Park District, you will have excellent amenities in your service, so that you always experience the best of life has to offer.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(4/5)
Free
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
(4.5/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(0/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(0/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(3.5/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(5/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
Make Your Moment: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want Dion Lim
(3.5/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Your Turn: Careers, Kids, and Comebacks--A Working Mother's Guide Jennifer Gefsky
(0/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Shut Up and Listen!: Hard Business Truths that Will Help You Succeed Tilman Fertitta
(4.5/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Twelve and a Half: Leveraging the Emotional Ingredients Necessary for Business Success Gary Vaynerchuk
(5/5)
Free
Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul Jamie Ducharme
(5/5)
Free
Crypto Economy: How Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Token-Economy Are Disrupting the Financial World Aries Wang
(4.5/5)
Free
The Debt Trap: How Student Loans Became a National Catastrophe Josh Mitchell
(4.5/5)
Free
Where You Are Is Not Who You Are: A Memoir Ursula Burns
(4.5/5)
Free
The One Week Marketing Plan: The Set It & Forget It Approach for Quickly Growing Your Business Mark Satterfield
(4.5/5)
Free
The Way We Work: On the Job in Hollywood Bruce Ferber
(4.5/5)
Free
Larger Than Yourself: Reimagine Industries, Lead with Purpose & Grow Ideas into Movements Thibault Manekin
(4.5/5)
Free
Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger, and Multiply Your Impact Liz Wiseman
(5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-To Guide from the First Family of Podcasting Justin McElroy
(5/5)
Free
Flex: Reinventing Work for a Smarter, Happier Life Annie Auerbach
(4.5/5)
Free
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
(4/5)
Free
Just Work: How to Root Out Bias, Prejudice, and Bullying to Build a Kick-Ass Culture of Inclusivity Kimberly Scott
(3.5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America Alec MacGillis
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Park District @ Hinjewadi - Pune real estate advisory firm

  1. 1. A Project By -
  2. 2. The Better Life Comes to Hinjewadi One important aspect of The Better Life at Park District is that of the superb location advantage. The project enjoys seamless connectivity to the Pune- Mumbai Expressway, up coming Maha Metro, and the Proposed Ring Road. Also well-connected to the main parts of Pune like Baner, Wakad, Balewadi, and Warje, Park District never lets you feel isolated.
  3. 3. Gear up for a fitter life You won’t have to go far to fulfil your fitness goals at Park District. With 8 dedicated amenities including AC Gym andSports Courts, Park Connect helps you enjoy the fitter life with even more enthusiasm.
  4. 4. Experience the joy of togetherness At Park District, you’ll always be connected to your children and your loved ones. And even when you are away from them, the security features will ensure their safety.
  5. 5. Follow me for more Like Comment Share Save

Pride Purple Group is now bringing #TheBetterLife to Hinjawadi in through Park District which offers spacious 2 and 3 BHK apartments. The homes at Park District are planned to offer you a ‘better’ living experience and ‘better life’. It offers unequaled luxury in terms of space and comfort. It offers unequaled luxury in terms of space and comfort. Not only will the spaces offer you maximum possible usable space, but also plentiful natural light and freshening. At (real estate advisory firm)Park District, you will have excellent amenities in your service, so that you always experience the best of life has to offer.

Views

Total views

18

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×